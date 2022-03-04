2022 NCAA DIII women's hockey championships: Selection show info, how to watch

Last Updated 3:48 PM, March 04, 20222022 NCAA DIII women's hockey championships: Selection show info, how to watchShare Plattsburgh State wins the 2019 DIII Women's Ice Hockey Championship share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest7:04 pm, March 4, 2022How to watch the 2022 DIII women's hockey selection show Plattsburgh State Athletics The DIII women's ice hockey championship selection show will be live streamed here on NCAA.com Sunday, March 6 at 8:30 p.m. ET. Shortly after the show, the bracket will be live here. The final site dates will be March 18-19, with the location being the home-ice of highest remaining seed. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:44 pm, March 4, 2022DIII women's hockey championship history Plattsburgh State Athletics Plattsburgh State currently holds the DIII women's hockey championship title after its win in 2019. The championship games were canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2021 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- 2019 Plattsburgh State (28-2-0) Kevin Houle 4-0 Hamline St. Thomas 2018 Norwich Mark Bolding 2-1 Elmira Norwich 2017 Plattsburgh State (28-1-1) Kevin Houle 4-3 (ot) Adrian Adrian 2016 Plattsburgh State (29-1) Kevin Houle 5-1 Wisconsin River-Falls Plattsburgh State 2015 Plattsburgh State (26-2-2 ) Kevin Houle 3-2 Elmira Plattsburgh State 2014 Plattsburgh State (28-1-1) Kevin Houle 9-2 Norwich Plattsburgh State 2013 Elmira (24-5-1) Dean Jackson 1-0 Middlebury Wisconsin-Superior 2012 RIT (28-1-1) Scott McDonald 4-1 Norwich RIT 2011 Norwich (25-4-1) Mark Bolding 5-2 RIT RIT 2010 Amherst (23-2-4) Jim Plumer 7-2 Norwich Gustavus Adolphus 2009 Amherst (24-5) Jim Plumer 4-3 (ot) Elmira Middlebury 2008 Plattsburgh State (25-3-1) Kevin Houle 3-2 Manhattanville Plattsburgh State 2007 Plattsburgh State (27-0-2) Kevin Houle 2-1 Middlebury Plattsburgh State 2006 Middlebury (27-2) Bill Mandigo 3-1 Plattsburgh State Plattsburgh State 2005 Middlebury (26-3-1) Bill Mandigo 4-3 Elmira Elmira 2004 Middlebury (23-4) Bill Mandigo 2-1 Wisconsin-Stevens Point Middlebury 2003 Elmira (23-4-2) Jamie Wood 5-1 Manhattanville Elmira 2002 Elmira (26-1-1) Jamie Wood 2-1 Manhattanville Elmira share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link