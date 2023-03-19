Gustavus Adolphus wins the 2023 DIII women's ice hockey championship
Gustavus Adolphus won the 2023 DIII women's ice hockey championship with a 2-1 win in triple overtime over Amherst on the road.
Kaitlyn Holland scored 1:33 into the third extra frame, jamming away at the loose puck in the crease for her 17th of the season. It is the first title for the Golden Gusties in program history.
Here are the bracket and scores from the DIII women's hockey tournament
The 2023 women's hockey tournament started on March 8 and goes to March 19. You can find the bracket and scoreboard below.
Middlebury won the 2022 championship beating Gustavus Adolphus 3-2 (OT) in the title game.
Results from Round 1 of the DIII women's ice hockey championship
The opening round of the DIII women's ice hockey championship began Wednesday with three first-round games
First-round results:
Action continues with the quarterfinals on Saturday, March 11 with four games beginning at 3 p.m. ET.
Championship field revealed
The NCAA Division III Women’s Ice Hockey Committee has announced the eleven teams selected for the 2023 NCAA Division III Women’s Ice Hockey Championship. Of the eleven teams in the championship field, seven of the teams received automatic qualification berths as winners of their conference championship. One institution was selected from Pool B, which consists of independent institutions and institutions that are members of conferences that do not meet the requirements for automatic qualification. Three institutions were selected from Pool C, which consists of institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that were not the conference champion and independent institutions.
Conferences and teams receiving automatic qualification:
Commonwealth Coast Conference: Suffolk
Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference: Gust. Adolphus.
New England Hockey Conference: Norwich
New England Small College Athletic Conference: Amherst
Northeast Women’s Hockey League: Plattsburgh State
United Collegiate Hockey Conference: Nazareth
Women's Northern Collegiate Hockey Association: Adrian
The Pool B team selected was University of Wisconsin-River Falls, and the three institutions selected from Pool C were Hamilton, Middlebury, and Colby.
How to watch the 2023 DIII women's hockey selection show
The 2023 NCAA Division III women's ice hockey selection show is scheduled for Sunday, March 5 at 8:30 p.m. ET. You can watch it on NCAA.com. Shortly after, we will have the full bracket listed right here.
When: Sunday, March 5 at 8:30 p.m. ET
Where: Live on NCAA.com
2023 championship dates:
- Wednesday, March 8: First round
- Saturday, March 11: Quarterfinals
- Friday, March 17: Semifinals
- Sunday, March 19: National championship
All tournament games, including the semifinals and finals, will be played at sites of participating schools.
ICYMI: 2022 NCAA championship THRILLER 🍿
Middlebury won the 2022 DIII women's hockey championship, but it had to sweat it out in overtime thanks to some heroics from Gustavus Adolphus' Molly McHugh at the very end of regulation.
Trailing 2-1, McHugh slapped a loose puck into the net with 0.1 seconds to play to force OT. Watch the goal below:
Middlebury regrouped to win the national title on an overtime goal from Ellie Barney. Watch full game highlights here or relive the full game here.
DIII women's hockey championship history
Below is the year-by-year team championship history in NCAA DIII women's ice hockey. The tournament began in 2002 with Elmira winning the inaugural title.
Middlebury claimed the most recent championship in 2022, 3-2 in overtime, for the program's fourth title.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2022
|Middlebury (27-0-0)
|Bill Mandigo
|3-2 (OT)
|Gust. Adolphus
|Middlebury
|2021
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Plattsburgh State (28-2-0)
|Kevin Houle
|4-0
|Hamline
|St. Thomas
|2018
|Norwich
|Mark Bolding
|2-1
|Elmira
|Norwich
|2017
|Plattsburgh State (28-1-1)
|Kevin Houle
|4-3 (ot)
|Adrian
|Adrian
|2016
|Plattsburgh State (29-1)
|Kevin Houle
|5-1
|Wisconsin River-Falls
|Plattsburgh State
|2015
|Plattsburgh State (26-2-2 )
|Kevin Houle
|3-2
|Elmira
|Plattsburgh State
|2014
|Plattsburgh State (28-1-1)
|Kevin Houle
|9-2
|Norwich
|Plattsburgh State
|2013
|Elmira (24-5-1)
|Dean Jackson
|1-0
|Middlebury
|Wisconsin-Superior
|2012
|RIT (28-1-1)
|Scott McDonald
|4-1
|Norwich
|RIT
|2011
|Norwich (25-4-1)
|Mark Bolding
|5-2
|RIT
|RIT
|2010
|Amherst (23-2-4)
|Jim Plumer
|7-2
|Norwich
|Gustavus Adolphus
|2009
|Amherst (24-5)
|Jim Plumer
|4-3 (ot)
|Elmira
|Middlebury
|2008
|Plattsburgh State (25-3-1)
|Kevin Houle
|3-2
|Manhattanville
|Plattsburgh State
|2007
|Plattsburgh State (27-0-2)
|Kevin Houle
|2-1
|Middlebury
|Plattsburgh State
|2006
|Middlebury (27-2)
|Bill Mandigo
|3-1
|Plattsburgh State
|Plattsburgh State
|2005
|Middlebury (26-3-1)
|Bill Mandigo
|4-3
|Elmira
|Elmira
|2004
|Middlebury (23-4)
|Bill Mandigo
|2-1
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point
|Middlebury
|2003
|Elmira (23-4-2)
|Jamie Wood
|5-1
|Manhattanville
|Elmira
|2002
|Elmira (26-1-1)
|Jamie Wood
|2-1
|Manhattanville
|Elmira