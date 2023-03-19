Last Updated 8:45 PM, March 19, 2023
Gustavus Adolphus wins the 2023 DIII women's ice hockey championship

1:30
12:24 am, March 20, 2023

Gustavus Adolphus celebrates winning the DIII women's hockey championship

Gustavus Adolphus won the 2023 DIII women's ice hockey championship with a 2-1 win in triple overtime over Amherst on the road. 

Kaitlyn Holland scored 1:33 into the third extra frame, jamming away at the loose puck in the crease for her 17th of the season. It is the first title for the Golden Gusties in program history.

2:11 pm, March 11, 2023

Here are the bracket and scores from the DIII women's hockey tournament

Hamilton women's ice hockey

The 2023 women's hockey tournament started on March 8 and goes to March 19. You can find the bracket and scoreboard below. 

Middlebury won the 2022 championship beating Gustavus Adolphus 3-2 (OT) in the title game. 

1:40 am, March 6, 2023

Championship field revealed

The NCAA Division III Women’s Ice Hockey Committee has announced the eleven teams selected for the 2023 NCAA Division III Women’s Ice Hockey Championship. Of the eleven teams in the championship field, seven of the teams received automatic qualification berths as winners of their conference championship. One institution was selected from Pool B, which consists of independent institutions and institutions that are members of conferences that do not meet the requirements for automatic qualification. Three institutions were selected from Pool C, which consists of institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that were not the conference champion and independent institutions.

Conferences and teams receiving automatic qualification:

Commonwealth Coast Conference: Suffolk
Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference: Gust. Adolphus.
New England Hockey Conference: Norwich
New England Small College Athletic Conference: Amherst
Northeast Women’s Hockey League: Plattsburgh State
United Collegiate Hockey Conference: Nazareth
Women's Northern Collegiate Hockey Association: Adrian

The Pool B team selected was University of Wisconsin-River Falls, and the three institutions selected from Pool C were Hamilton, Middlebury, and Colby.

10:52 pm, March 1, 2023

How to watch the 2023 DIII women's hockey selection show

Nancie Battaglia | NCAA Photos DIII women's ice hockey

The 2023 NCAA Division III women's ice hockey selection show is scheduled for Sunday, March 5 at 8:30 p.m. ET. You can watch it on NCAA.com. Shortly after, we will have the full bracket listed right here. 

When: Sunday, March 5 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Live on NCAA.com

2023 championship dates:

  • Wednesday, March 8: First round
  • Saturday, March 11: Quarterfinals
  • Friday, March 17: Semifinals
  • Sunday, March 19: National championship 

All tournament games, including the semifinals and finals, will be played at sites of participating schools.

10:43 pm, March 1, 2023

ICYMI: 2022 NCAA championship THRILLER 🍿

Middlebury won the 2022 DIII women's hockey championship, but it had to sweat it out in overtime thanks to some heroics from Gustavus Adolphus' Molly McHugh at the very end of regulation.

Trailing 2-1, McHugh slapped a loose puck into the net with 0.1 seconds to play to force OT.  Watch the goal below:

Molly McHugh ties game with .1 of a second left in the national championship

Middlebury regrouped to win the national title on an overtime goal from Ellie Barney. Watch full game highlights here or relive the full game here.

10:40 pm, March 1, 2023

DIII women's hockey championship history

Below is the year-by-year team championship history in NCAA DIII women's ice hockey. The tournament began in 2002 with Elmira winning the inaugural title.

Middlebury claimed the most recent championship in 2022, 3-2 in overtime, for the program's fourth title.

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2022 Middlebury (27-0-0) Bill Mandigo 3-2 (OT) Gust. Adolphus Middlebury
2021 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- --
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- --
2019 Plattsburgh State (28-2-0) Kevin Houle 4-0 Hamline St. Thomas
2018 Norwich Mark Bolding 2-1 Elmira Norwich
2017 Plattsburgh State (28-1-1) Kevin Houle 4-3 (ot) Adrian Adrian
2016 Plattsburgh State (29-1) Kevin Houle 5-1 Wisconsin River-Falls Plattsburgh State
2015 Plattsburgh State (26-2-2 ) Kevin Houle 3-2 Elmira Plattsburgh State
2014 Plattsburgh State (28-1-1) Kevin Houle 9-2 Norwich Plattsburgh State
2013 Elmira (24-5-1) Dean Jackson 1-0 Middlebury Wisconsin-Superior
2012 RIT (28-1-1) Scott McDonald 4-1 Norwich RIT
2011 Norwich (25-4-1) Mark Bolding 5-2 RIT RIT
2010 Amherst (23-2-4) Jim Plumer 7-2 Norwich Gustavus Adolphus
2009 Amherst (24-5) Jim Plumer 4-3 (ot) Elmira Middlebury
2008 Plattsburgh State (25-3-1) Kevin Houle 3-2 Manhattanville Plattsburgh State
2007 Plattsburgh State (27-0-2) Kevin Houle 2-1 Middlebury Plattsburgh State
2006 Middlebury (27-2) Bill Mandigo 3-1 Plattsburgh State Plattsburgh State
2005 Middlebury (26-3-1) Bill Mandigo 4-3 Elmira Elmira
2004 Middlebury (23-4) Bill Mandigo 2-1 Wisconsin-Stevens Point Middlebury
2003 Elmira (23-4-2) Jamie Wood 5-1 Manhattanville Elmira
2002 Elmira (26-1-1) Jamie Wood 2-1 Manhattanville Elmira