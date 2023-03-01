Last Updated 6:11 PM, March 01, 2023
NCAA.com

Live updates: 2023 NCAA DIII women's ice hockey championship

Share
Middlebury wins the 2022 DIII women's ice hockey championship
1:54
10:52 pm, March 1, 2023

How to watch the 2023 DIII women's hockey selection show

Nancie Battaglia | NCAA Photos DIII women's ice hockey

The 2023 NCAA Division III women's ice hockey selection show is scheduled for Sunday, March 5 at 8:30 p.m. ET. You can watch it on NCAA.com. Shortly after, we will have the full bracket listed right here. 

When: Sunday, March 5 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Live on NCAA.com

2023 championship dates:

  • Wednesday, March 8: First round
  • Saturday, March 11: Quarterfinals
  • Friday, March 17: Semifinals
  • Sunday, March 19: National championship 

All tournament games, including the semifinals and finals, will be played at sites of participating schools.

10:43 pm, March 1, 2023

ICYMI: 2022 NCAA championship THRILLER 🍿

Middlebury won the 2022 DIII women's hockey championship, but it had to sweat it out in overtime thanks to some heroics from Gustavus Adolphus' Molly McHugh at the very end of regulation.

Trailing 2-1, McHugh slapped a loose puck into the net with 0.1 seconds to play to force OT.  Watch the goal below:

Molly McHugh ties game with .1 of a second left in the national championship

Middlebury regrouped to win the national title on an overtime goal from Ellie Barney. Watch full game highlights here or relive the full game here.

10:40 pm, March 1, 2023

DIII women's hockey championship history

Below is the year-by-year team championship history in NCAA DIII women's ice hockey. The tournament began in 2002 with Elmira winning the inaugural title.

Middlebury claimed the most recent championship in 2022, 3-2 in overtime, for the program's fourth title.

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2022 Middlebury (27-0-0) Bill Mandigo 3-2 (OT) Gust. Adolphus Middlebury
2021 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- --
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- --
2019 Plattsburgh State (28-2-0) Kevin Houle 4-0 Hamline St. Thomas
2018 Norwich Mark Bolding 2-1 Elmira Norwich
2017 Plattsburgh State (28-1-1) Kevin Houle 4-3 (ot) Adrian Adrian
2016 Plattsburgh State (29-1) Kevin Houle 5-1 Wisconsin River-Falls Plattsburgh State
2015 Plattsburgh State (26-2-2 ) Kevin Houle 3-2 Elmira Plattsburgh State
2014 Plattsburgh State (28-1-1) Kevin Houle 9-2 Norwich Plattsburgh State
2013 Elmira (24-5-1) Dean Jackson 1-0 Middlebury Wisconsin-Superior
2012 RIT (28-1-1) Scott McDonald 4-1 Norwich RIT
2011 Norwich (25-4-1) Mark Bolding 5-2 RIT RIT
2010 Amherst (23-2-4) Jim Plumer 7-2 Norwich Gustavus Adolphus
2009 Amherst (24-5) Jim Plumer 4-3 (ot) Elmira Middlebury
2008 Plattsburgh State (25-3-1) Kevin Houle 3-2 Manhattanville Plattsburgh State
2007 Plattsburgh State (27-0-2) Kevin Houle 2-1 Middlebury Plattsburgh State
2006 Middlebury (27-2) Bill Mandigo 3-1 Plattsburgh State Plattsburgh State
2005 Middlebury (26-3-1) Bill Mandigo 4-3 Elmira Elmira
2004 Middlebury (23-4) Bill Mandigo 2-1 Wisconsin-Stevens Point Middlebury
2003 Elmira (23-4-2) Jamie Wood 5-1 Manhattanville Elmira
2002 Elmira (26-1-1) Jamie Wood 2-1 Manhattanville Elmira