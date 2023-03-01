Live updates: 2023 NCAA DIII women's ice hockey championship

Nancie Battaglia | NCAA Photos

The 2023 NCAA Division III women's ice hockey selection show is scheduled for Sunday, March 5 at 8:30 p.m. ET. You can watch it on NCAA.com. Shortly after, we will have the full bracket listed right here.

When: Sunday, March 5 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Live on NCAA.com

2023 championship dates:

Wednesday, March 8: First round

First round Saturday, March 11: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Friday, March 17: Semifinals

Semifinals Sunday, March 19: National championship

All tournament games, including the semifinals and finals, will be played at sites of participating schools.