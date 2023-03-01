Live updates: 2023 NCAA DIII women's ice hockey championship
How to watch the 2023 DIII women's hockey selection show
The 2023 NCAA Division III women's ice hockey selection show is scheduled for Sunday, March 5 at 8:30 p.m. ET. You can watch it on NCAA.com. Shortly after, we will have the full bracket listed right here.
When: Sunday, March 5 at 8:30 p.m. ET
Where: Live on NCAA.com
2023 championship dates:
- Wednesday, March 8: First round
- Saturday, March 11: Quarterfinals
- Friday, March 17: Semifinals
- Sunday, March 19: National championship
All tournament games, including the semifinals and finals, will be played at sites of participating schools.
ICYMI: 2022 NCAA championship THRILLER 🍿
Middlebury won the 2022 DIII women's hockey championship, but it had to sweat it out in overtime thanks to some heroics from Gustavus Adolphus' Molly McHugh at the very end of regulation.
Trailing 2-1, McHugh slapped a loose puck into the net with 0.1 seconds to play to force OT. Watch the goal below:
Middlebury regrouped to win the national title on an overtime goal from Ellie Barney. Watch full game highlights here or relive the full game here.
DIII women's hockey championship history
Below is the year-by-year team championship history in NCAA DIII women's ice hockey. The tournament began in 2002 with Elmira winning the inaugural title.
Middlebury claimed the most recent championship in 2022, 3-2 in overtime, for the program's fourth title.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2022
|Middlebury (27-0-0)
|Bill Mandigo
|3-2 (OT)
|Gust. Adolphus
|Middlebury
|2021
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Plattsburgh State (28-2-0)
|Kevin Houle
|4-0
|Hamline
|St. Thomas
|2018
|Norwich
|Mark Bolding
|2-1
|Elmira
|Norwich
|2017
|Plattsburgh State (28-1-1)
|Kevin Houle
|4-3 (ot)
|Adrian
|Adrian
|2016
|Plattsburgh State (29-1)
|Kevin Houle
|5-1
|Wisconsin River-Falls
|Plattsburgh State
|2015
|Plattsburgh State (26-2-2 )
|Kevin Houle
|3-2
|Elmira
|Plattsburgh State
|2014
|Plattsburgh State (28-1-1)
|Kevin Houle
|9-2
|Norwich
|Plattsburgh State
|2013
|Elmira (24-5-1)
|Dean Jackson
|1-0
|Middlebury
|Wisconsin-Superior
|2012
|RIT (28-1-1)
|Scott McDonald
|4-1
|Norwich
|RIT
|2011
|Norwich (25-4-1)
|Mark Bolding
|5-2
|RIT
|RIT
|2010
|Amherst (23-2-4)
|Jim Plumer
|7-2
|Norwich
|Gustavus Adolphus
|2009
|Amherst (24-5)
|Jim Plumer
|4-3 (ot)
|Elmira
|Middlebury
|2008
|Plattsburgh State (25-3-1)
|Kevin Houle
|3-2
|Manhattanville
|Plattsburgh State
|2007
|Plattsburgh State (27-0-2)
|Kevin Houle
|2-1
|Middlebury
|Plattsburgh State
|2006
|Middlebury (27-2)
|Bill Mandigo
|3-1
|Plattsburgh State
|Plattsburgh State
|2005
|Middlebury (26-3-1)
|Bill Mandigo
|4-3
|Elmira
|Elmira
|2004
|Middlebury (23-4)
|Bill Mandigo
|2-1
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point
|Middlebury
|2003
|Elmira (23-4-2)
|Jamie Wood
|5-1
|Manhattanville
|Elmira
|2002
|Elmira (26-1-1)
|Jamie Wood
|2-1
|Manhattanville
|Elmira