Middlebury wins the 2022 NCAA DIII women's ice hockey championship

2022 DIII women's ice hockey championship: Middlebury vs. Gustavus Adolphus full replay

It took a little bit of extra time, but in the end, Middlebury took down Gustavus Adolphus, 3-2, in overtime to win the 2022 DIII women's ice hockey national championship.

With just under seven minutes remaining in overtime, Middlebury's Ellie Barney sent a shot toward Gustavus Adolphus goalie Katie McCoy. The netminder stopped it, but Barney followed up on her own chance and slammed one home to win the game and clinch a national title for Middlebury — the first for the program since 2006.

Middlebury was less than a second away from a national championship in regulation. However, with 0.1 seconds left, Gustavus Adolphus' Molly McHugh tied the game, 2-2.

Most of the night saw both teams tied, 1-1. That tie was broken with 2:47 left in the third period when Madie Leidt finished a chance to give Middlebury the lead.

Middlebury opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal midway through the first period. Gustavus Adolphus tied the game, 1-1, midway through the second when Clara Billings scored from right in front of the net.

Click here to view the full bracket.