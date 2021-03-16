Live coverage of the 2021 women's college hockey championship

Round 1 is a wrap. With a 3-1 win over (6) Boston College, (3) Ohio State rounds out the final four teams in the women's hockey championship.

Boston College began the scoring with Savannah Norcross' goal at 9:15 in the first period, but it was all the Buckeyes would relinquish. Jenna Buglioni scored first in the second period for Ohio State, then Brooke Bink gave the Buckeyes the lead three minutes later. In the third period, Gabby Rosenthal crept the final score past BC's goalkeeper for the 3-1 victory. Watch the full replay of the game here.

Here's a look at Buglioni's game-deciding goal:

❗️ The #Buckeyes have their first lead ❗️@brookebink puts this rebound in and the #Buckeyes take a 2-1 advantage into the second intermission.#GoBuckeyes pic.twitter.com/mNVckg3X7M — Ohio State Women's Hockey (@OhioStateWHKY) March 17, 2021

Ohio State will face (2) Wisconsin on Thursday for a spot in the championship. On the other side of the draw, (1) Northeastern will take on (5) Minnesota Duluth. View the full bracket here.