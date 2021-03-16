Live coverage of the 2021 women's college hockey championship

Last Updated 9:44 PM, March 16, 2021NCAA.comLive coverage of the 2021 women's college hockey championshipShare 2021 NC women's ice hockey quarterfinal: Boston College vs. Ohio State full replay 1:50:24 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:22 am, March 17, 2021(3) Ohio State earns final spot in the Frozen FourRound 1 is a wrap. With a 3-1 win over (6) Boston College, (3) Ohio State rounds out the final four teams in the women's hockey championship. Boston College began the scoring with Savannah Norcross' goal at 9:15 in the first period, but it was all the Buckeyes would relinquish. Jenna Buglioni scored first in the second period for Ohio State, then Brooke Bink gave the Buckeyes the lead three minutes later. In the third period, Gabby Rosenthal crept the final score past BC's goalkeeper for the 3-1 victory. Watch the full replay of the game here. Here's a look at Buglioni's game-deciding goal: ❗️ The #Buckeyes have their first lead ❗️@brookebink puts this rebound in and the #Buckeyes take a 2-1 advantage into the second intermission.#GoBuckeyes pic.twitter.com/mNVckg3X7M — Ohio State Women's Hockey (@OhioStateWHKY) March 17, 2021 Ohio State will face (2) Wisconsin on Thursday for a spot in the championship. On the other side of the draw, (1) Northeastern will take on (5) Minnesota Duluth. View the full bracket here.
8:25 pm, March 16, 2021
(2) Wisconsin advances to its seventh consecutive Frozen Four
(2) Wisconsin opens Day 2 with a win over (7) Providence, 3-0. Watch the full replay here. The Badgers move on to their seventh straight appearance in the Frozen Four, where they will meet the winner of tonight's match between (3) Ohio State and (6) Boston College. Puck drops at 7 p.m. ET. Watch live at this link. Sophie Shirley led Wisconsin with two goals, both in the third period, followed by Brette Pettet's goal in the first. Shirley's final goal was an empty net, as seen below. The unassisted empty-netter seals the deal for the Badgers! pic.twitter.com/KimZtPujHY — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) March 16, 2021 Kennedy Blair turned in a clean sheet for the Badgers with 12 saves, in comparison to Providence's 41. Wisconsin outshot Providence 44-12.
12:47 pm, March 16, 2021
Women's ice hockey: Watch Round 1 live today
Wisconsin Athletics Wisconsin women's ice hockey Round 1 of the women's ice hockey championship continues today from Erie, Pennsylvania. Both games will stream live on this page. Here's the schedule: (2) Wisconsin takes on (7) Providence at 2 p.m. ET. Watch live at this link or on this page you're reading right now. Then (3) Ohio State will battle (6) Boston College for the final slot in the 2021 Frozen Four. Puck drops at 7 p.m. ET. Watch live at this link or on this page. (1) Northeastern and (5) Minnesota-Duluth won on Monday and play each other Thursday. You can see the full championship bracket here. Here is a list of every women's champion since 2001.
1:49 am, March 16, 2021
Minnesota Duluth punches Frozen Four ticket to close Day 1
No. 5 seed Minnesota Duluth picked off No. 4 seed Colgate 1-0 in Monday's second quarterfinal matchup. The Bulldogs will meet top-seeded Northeastern on Thursday in the national semifinal as UMD earned its first Frozen Four appearance since 2010. While the first quarterfinal of the day was won on offense, Duluth's win over Colgate was all about lockdown defense. UMD goalie Emma Soderberg stopped 30 shots in the shutout win while the game's lone goal was scored 6:39 into overtime. Watch the full replay here. Ashton Bell was the hero for the Bulldogs, creating a defensive zone turnover before warding off a defender in the neutral zone and burying a shot bar-down past Raiders goaltender Kayle Osborne. You can check out the game-winner below: GOAL! OT WINNER FOR BELL @Abell17Bell! 30 save shutout for @emmasoderbrg! Next up, Northeastern! #UMDwHky pic.twitter.com/F7pEgSKBTe — UMD Hockey gifs (@UMDHockeygifs) March 16, 2021 The NC women's hockey championship will continue Tuesday with the remaining two quarterfinal matchups. Both games will be available here on NCAA.com.
8:08 pm, March 15, 2021
Top seed Northeastern advances, Colgate-Minnesota Duluth up next
No. 1 seed Northeastern has locked up the first spot in the 2021 Women's Frozen Four following a 5-1 win over No. 8 seed Robert Morris. The Huskies' picked up their first-ever postseason win behind a potent offensive showing. Four different skaters found the back of the net, headlined by a three-point afternoon from senior defender Skylar Fontaine (two goals, one assist). Watch the full replay here. 🚨FONTAINE🚨 Skylar Fontaine scores her second goal of the game advancing the #HowlinHuskies to a 5-1 lead over the Colonials. 3P | 14:09 | 5-1 pic.twitter.com/SNilEFP4Jm — Northeastern Women's Hockey (@GoNUwhockey) March 15, 2021 Junior forward Chloé Aurard opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal in the first period before Fontaine's first tally double the lead. Robert Morris halved the deficit with a power-play goal in the final minute of the second period but junior forward Alina Mueller tucked in a rebound at the 19:56 mark of the frame to re-establish Northeastern's two-goal advantage. Mueller's goal was the first of three unanswered for NU to close the game.
The Huskies await the winner of today's second quarterfinal matchup — No. 4 seed Colgate and No. 5 seed Minnesota Duluth — in the national semifinals. The Raiders and Bulldogs will meet right here on NCAA.com at 7 p.m. ET. 1:34 pm, March 15, 2021
NC women's ice hockey championship: Catch up with the latest from round 1
The first round of the 2021 NC women's ice hockey championship begins today from Erie, Pennsylvania. Eight teams are competing for a shot at the national title. (1) Northeastern 5, (8) Robert Morris 1 | Full replay (4) Colgate takes on (5) Minnesota Duluth at 7 p.m. ET. Watch live here. See the full championship bracket here. All games will be played at Erie Insurance Arena. Catch up on championship history here.
10:36 pm, February 23, 2021
Women's college ice hockey championship history
Wisconsin topped Minnesota to capture the NC women's hockey championship in 2019. It was the Badgers' fifth national title since 2001. Click or tap here to view the complete 2019 championship bracket. Below is a year-by-year national championship history, since 2001. YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2019 Wisconsin (35-4-2) 2-0 Minnesota Hamden, Conn. 2018 Clarkson (36-4-1) 2-1 (OT) Colgate Minneapolis, Minn. 2017 Clarkson (32-4-5) 3-0 Wisconsin St. Charles, Mo. 2016 Minnesota (35-4) 3-1 Boston College Durham, N.H. 2015 Minnesota (34-3-4) 4-1 Harvard Minneapolis 2014 Clarkson (31-5-5) 5-4 Minnesota Hamden, Conn. 2013 Minnesota (41-0-0) 6-3 Boston University Minneapolis 2012 Minnesota (33-5-2) 4-2 Wisconsin Duluth, Minn. 2011 Wisconsin (37-2-2) 4-1 Boston University Erie, Pa. 2010 Minnesota-Duluth (31-8-2) 3-2 (3OT) Cornell Minneapolis 2009 Wisconsin (33-2-5) 5-0 Mercyhurst Boston 2008 Minnesota-Duluth (34-4-1) 4-0 Wisconsin Duluth, Minn. 2007 Wisconsin (36-1-4) 4-1 Minnesota-Duluth Lake Placid, N.Y. 2006 Wisconsin (36-4-1) 3-0 Minnesota Minnesota 2005 Minnesota (36-2-2) 4-3 Harvard New Hampshire 2004 Minnesota (30-4-2) 6-2 Harvard Providence 2003 Minnesota-Duluth (31-3-2) 4-3 (2OT) Harvard Duluth, Minn. 2002 Minnesota-Duluth (24-6-4) 3-2 Brown Durham, N.H. 2001 Minnesota-Duluth (28-5-4) 4-2 St. Lawrence Minneapolis share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:06 am, March 8, 20212021 NC women's ice hockey championship field announced The field for the 2021 NC women's ice hockey championship was announced on Saturday, March 7. Click or tap here to view the interactive bracket. Below is the complete selection show. NC Women's Ice Hockey: 2021 Selection Show
7:04 pm, March 5, 2021
How to watch the 2021 women's college hockey championship selection show
Selections for the 2021 women's college hockey championship are coming up soon. Here's how to watch the selection show: When: Sunday, March 7 at 9 p.m. ET Where: LIVE on NCAA.com Once the 8-team field is revealed, be sure to check out our interactive bracket. Games will begin on March 15 with all of this year's postseason action taking place at Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, Pennsylvania.
The schedule for the 2021 women's college hockey championship
The 2021 NC women's hockey championship is March 15-20 at Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, Pennsylvania. Teams who qualify for this year's tournament will be revealed at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 7, right here on NCAA.com. Below is the full schedule for the 2021 championship. All times Eastern March 15 — Quarterfinal #1 & #2 (1) Northeastern 5, (8) Robert Morris 1 | Watch full replay (5) Minnesota Duluth 1, (4) Colgate 0 (OT) | Watch full replay March 16 — Quarterfinal #3 & #4 (7) Providence vs. (2) Wisconsin | 2 p.m. | Watch live here (3) Ohio State vs. (6) Boston College | 7 p.m. | Watch live here March 18 — Women's Frozen Four Semifinal #1 | 2 p.m. | ESPN3 Semifinal #2 | 7 p.m. | ESPNU March 20 National championship game | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU