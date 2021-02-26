Live coverage of the 2021 women's college hockey championship

The 2021 NC women's hockey championship is March 15-21 at Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, Pennsylvania. Teams who qualify for this year's tournament will be revealed at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 7, right here on NCAA.com.

Below is the full schedule for the 2021 championship.

All times Eastern

March 15

Quarterfinal #1 | 2 p.m. | NCAA Live Stream

Quarterfinal #2 | 7 p.m. | NCAA Live Stream

March 16

Quarterfinal #3 | 2 p.m. | NCAA Live Stream

Quarterfinal #4 | 7 p.m. | NCAA Live Stream

March 18 — Women's Frozen Four

Semifinal #1 | 2 p.m. | ESPN3

Semifinal #2 | 7 p.m. | ESPNU

March 20

National championship game | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU