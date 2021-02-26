Live coverage of the 2021 women's college hockey championship
The schedule for the 2021 women's college hockey championship
The 2021 NC women's hockey championship is March 15-21 at Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, Pennsylvania. Teams who qualify for this year's tournament will be revealed at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 7, right here on NCAA.com.
Below is the full schedule for the 2021 championship.
All times Eastern
March 15
Quarterfinal #1 | 2 p.m. | NCAA Live Stream
Quarterfinal #2 | 7 p.m. | NCAA Live Stream
March 16
Quarterfinal #3 | 2 p.m. | NCAA Live Stream
Quarterfinal #4 | 7 p.m. | NCAA Live Stream
March 18 — Women's Frozen Four
Semifinal #1 | 2 p.m. | ESPN3
Semifinal #2 | 7 p.m. | ESPNU
March 20
National championship game | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU
Women's college ice hockey championship history
Wisconsin topped Minnesota to capture the NC women's hockey championship in 2019. It was the Badgers' fifth national title since 2001.
Click or tap here to view the complete 2019 championship bracket. Below is a year-by-year national championship history, since 2001.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2019
|Wisconsin (35-4-2)
|2-0
|Minnesota
|Hamden, Conn.
|2018
|Clarkson (36-4-1)
|2-1 (OT)
|Colgate
|Minneapolis, Minn.
|2017
|Clarkson (32-4-5)
|3-0
|Wisconsin
|St. Charles, Mo.
|2016
|Minnesota (35-4)
|3-1
|Boston College
|Durham, N.H.
|2015
|Minnesota (34-3-4)
|4-1
|Harvard
|Minneapolis
|2014
|Clarkson (31-5-5)
|5-4
|Minnesota
|Hamden, Conn.
|2013
|Minnesota (41-0-0)
|6-3
|Boston University
|Minneapolis
|2012
|Minnesota (33-5-2)
|4-2
|Wisconsin
|Duluth, Minn.
|2011
|Wisconsin (37-2-2)
|4-1
|Boston University
|Erie, Pa.
|2010
|Minnesota-Duluth (31-8-2)
|3-2 (3OT)
|Cornell
|Minneapolis
|2009
|Wisconsin (33-2-5)
|5-0
|Mercyhurst
|Boston
|2008
|Minnesota-Duluth (34-4-1)
|4-0
|Wisconsin
|Duluth, Minn.
|2007
|Wisconsin (36-1-4)
|4-1
|Minnesota-Duluth
|Lake Placid, N.Y.
|2006
|Wisconsin (36-4-1)
|3-0
|Minnesota
|Minnesota
|2005
|Minnesota (36-2-2)
|4-3
|Harvard
|New Hampshire
|2004
|Minnesota (30-4-2)
|6-2
|Harvard
|Providence
|2003
|Minnesota-Duluth (31-3-2)
|4-3 (2OT)
|Harvard
|Duluth, Minn.
|2002
|Minnesota-Duluth (24-6-4)
|3-2
|Brown
|Durham, N.H.
|2001
|Minnesota-Duluth (28-5-4)
|4-2
|St. Lawrence
|Minneapolis