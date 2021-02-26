Last Updated 10:58 AM, February 26, 2021
NCAA.com

Live coverage of the 2021 women's college hockey championship

Share
Nancie Battaglia | NCAA Photos2021 NC women's ice hockey championship.Watch the 2021 NC women's hockey selection show on NCAA.com on Sunday, March 7.
PathCreated with Sketch. PINNED 10:47 pm, February 23, 2021

The schedule for the 2021 women's college hockey championship

The 2021 NC women's hockey championship is March 15-21 at Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, Pennsylvania. Teams who qualify for this year's tournament will be revealed at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 7, right here on NCAA.com.

Below is the full schedule for the 2021 championship. 

All times Eastern

March 15

Quarterfinal #1 | 2 p.m. | NCAA Live Stream

Quarterfinal #2 | 7 p.m. | NCAA Live Stream

March 16

Quarterfinal #3 | 2 p.m. | NCAA Live Stream

Quarterfinal #4 | 7 p.m. | NCAA Live Stream

March 18 — Women's Frozen Four

Semifinal #1 | 2 p.m. | ESPN3

Semifinal #2 | 7 p.m. | ESPNU

March 20

National championship game | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU

10:36 pm, February 23, 2021

Women's college ice hockey championship history

Wisconsin topped Minnesota to capture the NC women's hockey championship in 2019. It was the Badgers' fifth national title since 2001.

Click or tap here to view the complete 2019 championship bracket. Below is a year-by-year national championship history, since 2001.

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2019 Wisconsin (35-4-2) 2-0 Minnesota Hamden, Conn.
2018 Clarkson (36-4-1) 2-1 (OT) Colgate Minneapolis, Minn.
2017 Clarkson (32-4-5) 3-0 Wisconsin St. Charles, Mo.
2016 Minnesota (35-4) 3-1 Boston College Durham, N.H.
2015 Minnesota (34-3-4) 4-1 Harvard Minneapolis
2014 Clarkson (31-5-5) 5-4 Minnesota Hamden, Conn.
2013 Minnesota (41-0-0) 6-3 Boston University Minneapolis
2012 Minnesota (33-5-2) 4-2 Wisconsin Duluth, Minn.
2011 Wisconsin (37-2-2) 4-1 Boston University Erie, Pa.
2010 Minnesota-Duluth (31-8-2) 3-2 (3OT) Cornell Minneapolis
2009 Wisconsin (33-2-5) 5-0 Mercyhurst Boston
2008 Minnesota-Duluth (34-4-1) 4-0 Wisconsin Duluth, Minn.
2007 Wisconsin (36-1-4) 4-1 Minnesota-Duluth Lake Placid, N.Y.
2006 Wisconsin (36-4-1) 3-0 Minnesota Minnesota
2005 Minnesota (36-2-2) 4-3 Harvard New Hampshire
2004 Minnesota (30-4-2) 6-2 Harvard Providence
2003 Minnesota-Duluth (31-3-2) 4-3 (2OT) Harvard Duluth, Minn.
2002 Minnesota-Duluth (24-6-4) 3-2 Brown Durham, N.H.
2001 Minnesota-Duluth (28-5-4) 4-2 St. Lawrence Minneapolis