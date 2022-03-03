2022 NC women's hockey championship: Selection show info, how to watch

Selections for the 2022 women's NC ice hockey championship are coming up soon. Here's how to watch the selection show:

When: Sunday, March 6 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: ESPNews

Once the 11-team field is revealed, check out our interactive bracket. Regionals will begin on March 10. The semifinal and final will be played March 18-20 at Pegula Ice Arena at Penn State.