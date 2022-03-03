Last Updated 3:33 PM, March 03, 2022

2022 NC women's hockey championship: Selection show info, how to watch

Wisconsin defeats Northeastern, 2-1, to win the NCAA championship in OT
How to watch the 2022 women's NC ice hockey championship selection show

Selections for the 2022 women's NC ice hockey championship are coming up soon. Here's how to watch the selection show: 

When: Sunday, March 6 at 9 p.m. ET 

Where: ESPNews 

Once the 11-team field is revealed, check out our interactive bracket. Regionals will begin on March 10. The semifinal and final will be played March 18-20 at Pegula Ice Arena at Penn State. 

Dark horse teams to watch in the tournament

The favorites to make, and succeed, in this year's tournament are somewhat obvious: Minnesota, Ohio State, Northeastern and Wisconsin. 

But there are a fair amount of teams who could take those four favorites down. 

Here are the 5 dark horse teams to watch out for come tournament time

Women's NC ice hockey championship history

In 2021, Wisconsin took down Northeastern, 2-1, in overtime to win the national championship. It was the Badgers' sixth national title since 2001. 

Below is a year-by-year national championship history. 

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2021 Wisconsin (17-3-1) 2-1 (OT) Northeastern Erie, Pa.
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- --
2019 Wisconsin (35-4-2) 2-0 Minnesota Hamden, Conn.
2018 Clarkson (36-4-1) 2-1 (OT) Colgate Minneapolis, Minn.
2017 Clarkson (32-4-5) 3-0 Wisconsin St. Charles, Mo.
2016 Minnesota (35-4) 3-1 Boston College Durham, N.H.
2015 Minnesota (34-3-4) 4-1 Harvard Minneapolis
2014 Clarkson (31-5-5) 5-4 Minnesota Hamden, Conn.
2013 Minnesota (41-0-0) 6-3 Boston University Minneapolis
2012 Minnesota (33-5-2) 4-2 Wisconsin Duluth, Minn.
2011 Wisconsin (37-2-2) 4-1 Boston University Erie, Pa.
2010 Minnesota-Duluth (31-8-2) 3-2 (3OT) Cornell Minneapolis
2009 Wisconsin (33-2-5) 5-0 Mercyhurst Boston
2008 Minnesota-Duluth (34-4-1) 4-0 Wisconsin Duluth, Minn.
2007 Wisconsin (36-1-4) 4-1 Minnesota-Duluth Lake Placid, N.Y.
2006 Wisconsin (36-4-1) 3-0 Minnesota Minnesota
2005 Minnesota (36-2-2) 4-3 Harvard New Hampshire
2004 Minnesota (30-4-2) 6-2 Harvard Providence
2003 Minnesota-Duluth (31-3-2) 4-3 (2OT) Harvard Duluth, Minn.
2002 Minnesota-Duluth (24-6-4) 3-2 Brown Durham, N.H.
2001 Minnesota-Duluth (28-5-4) 4-2 St. Lawrence Minneapolis