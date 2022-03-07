2022 NC women's hockey championship: Selections revealed

Last Updated 12:26 AM, March 07, 20222022 NC women's hockey championship: Selections revealedShare Watch the 2022 NC women's hockey championship selection show 12:20 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:56 am, March 7, 20222022 NC women's ice hockey championship field announcedINDIANAPOLIS — The National Collegiate Women’s Ice Hockey Committee announced today the field of 11 teams that will compete in the 21st National Collegiate Women’s Ice Hockey Championship. Regional competition will be held on the campuses of the top four sites, while the 2022 NCAA Women’s Frozen Four will be hosted by Penn State University at Pegula Ice Arena in State College, Pennsylvania. Regional semifinals will be played March 10 with the regional finals March 12 on campus sites. The winning team from each regional final will advance to the 2022 NCAA Women’s Frozen Four on March 18 and 20. Eleven teams were selected for the championship. Of the 11 teams, the top five teams are seeded. Four conferences were awarded automatic bids for the 2022 tournament. The remaining seven teams were selected at-large. The automatic qualifying conferences and their representatives are College Hockey America, Syracuse University; ECAC Hockey, Colgate University; Hockey East Association, Northeastern University; and Western Collegiate Hockey Association, The Ohio State University. Clarkson University, Harvard University, Quinnipiac University, the University of Minnesota-Duluth, University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, University of Wisconsin-Madison and Yale University were selected as at-large teams. Ohio State enters the tournament as the No. 1 seed and will host and play the winner of the regional semifinal on Thursday in the Ohio State Ice Rink between Quinnipiac and Syracuse. Minnesota, the No. 2 seed, will host and play the winner of the regional semifinal between Minnesota Duluth and Harvard which will be held Thursday at Ridder Arena. Northeastern enters the tournament as the No. 3 seed and will match-up against the winner of Thursday’s regional semifinal between Wisconsin and Clarkson. Colgate, the No. 4 seed, will host Yale, the No. 5 seed, on March 12 in a regional final. All game times will be updated and posted on NCAA.com. Both semifinal games will be broadcast live, Friday, March 18. The first semifinal game will air on ESPN+ at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time with the second semifinal game also being broadcast on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. Eastern time. The national championship game will take place at 4 p.m. Eastern time, Sunday, March 20 on ESPNU. The 2021 championship was played in Erie, Pennsylvania with Wisconsin capturing the title by virtue of a 2-1 win over Northeastern. For more information regarding the championship, log on to www.NCAA.com. 4:14 pm, March 3, 2022How to watch the 2022 women's NC ice hockey championship selection show Selections for the 2022 women's NC ice hockey championship are coming up soon. Here's how to watch the selection show: When: Sunday, March 6 at 9 p.m. ET Where: ESPNews Once the 11-team field is revealed, check out our interactive bracket. Regionals will begin on March 10. The semifinal and final will be played March 18-20 at Pegula Ice Arena at Penn State. YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2021 Wisconsin (17-3-1) 2-1 (OT) Northeastern Erie, Pa. 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- 2019 Wisconsin (35-4-2) 2-0 Minnesota Hamden, Conn. 2018 Clarkson (36-4-1) 2-1 (OT) Colgate Minneapolis, Minn. 2017 Clarkson (32-4-5) 3-0 Wisconsin St. Charles, Mo. 2016 Minnesota (35-4) 3-1 Boston College Durham, N.H. 2015 Minnesota (34-3-4) 4-1 Harvard Minneapolis 2014 Clarkson (31-5-5) 5-4 Minnesota Hamden, Conn. 2013 Minnesota (41-0-0) 6-3 Boston University Minneapolis 2012 Minnesota (33-5-2) 4-2 Wisconsin Duluth, Minn. 2011 Wisconsin (37-2-2) 4-1 Boston University Erie, Pa. 2010 Minnesota-Duluth (31-8-2) 3-2 (3OT) Cornell Minneapolis 2009 Wisconsin (33-2-5) 5-0 Mercyhurst Boston 2008 Minnesota-Duluth (34-4-1) 4-0 Wisconsin Duluth, Minn. 2007 Wisconsin (36-1-4) 4-1 Minnesota-Duluth Lake Placid, N.Y. 2006 Wisconsin (36-4-1) 3-0 Minnesota Minnesota 2005 Minnesota (36-2-2) 4-3 Harvard New Hampshire 2004 Minnesota (30-4-2) 6-2 Harvard Providence 2003 Minnesota-Duluth (31-3-2) 4-3 (2OT) Harvard Duluth, Minn. 2002 Minnesota-Duluth (24-6-4) 3-2 Brown Durham, N.H. 2001 Minnesota-Duluth (28-5-4) 4-2 St. Lawrence Minneapolis