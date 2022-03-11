2022 NCAA women's hockey tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores

WE'RE MOVING ON!



The #Badgers skate past the Golden Knights to advance to Saturday's @NCAAIceHockey Regional Final vs. Northeastern! pic.twitter.com/CSrt4coblR — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) March 11, 2022

A late push from Clarkson wasn't enough, as Wisconsin came away with the 3-1 win in the first round of the 2022 NC women's ice hockey tournament.

The Badgers opened the scoring late in the first period when Maddi Wheeler put her hands to good use, went around the Clarkson defense and stuffed in a goal to make it 1-0.

Wisconsin found itself on the power play midway through the second period. Defenseman Nicole LaMantia slap-passed the puck across the zone to Daryl Watts who finished off the play to make it 2-0 Wisconsin.

The Golden Knights made a strong push late however, scoring with 2:01 to play. In a mad scramble in front of the Wisconsin net, Nicole Gosling fired one past Badgers goalie Kennedy Blair to cut the lead to 2-1.

That comeback came to an end roughly two minutes later when Delaney Drake registered an empty-netter to make it 3-1 Wisconsin.

Blair finished the night with 30 saves on 31 shots. Clarkson's Amanda Zeglen made 22 stops on 24 shots.

Wisconsin moves on to face Northeastern at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday in the quarterfinals. Click here to view the full bracket.