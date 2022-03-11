2022 NCAA women's hockey tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores

Last Updated 11:22 AM, March 11, 20222022 NCAA women's hockey tournament: Bracket, schedule, scoresShare Watch the 2022 NC women's hockey championship selection show 12:20 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:18 pm, March 11, 20223 takeaways from the first round The first round of the 2022 NC women's ice hockey tournament is in the books. The three games featured great performances and three huge wins for Quinnipiac, Minnesota Duluth and Wisconsin. Click here to read the full story. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:07 am, March 11, 2022First round winners: Quinnipiac, Minnesota Duluth and Wisconsin After an exciting batch of first-round action, Quinnipiac, Minnesota Duluth and Wisconsin move onto the quarterfinals. Here's a look at tonight's scoreboard:
Quinnipiac 4, Syracuse 0
Minnesota Duluth 4, Harvard 0
Wisconsin 3, Clarkson 1

And here's a look at the quarterfinals, which take place this Saturday:
No. 3 Northeastern vs. Wisconsin, 1 p.m. ET
No. 2 Minnesota vs. Minnesota Duluth, 3 p.m. ET
No. 4 Colgate vs. No. 5 Yale, 3 p.m. ET
No. 1 Ohio State vs. Quinnipiac, 5 p.m. ET

Click or tap here to view the full bracket.
2:44 am, March 11, 2022
Wisconsin holds off Clarkson comeback, wins 3-1 in first round
A late push from Clarkson wasn't enough, as Wisconsin came away with the 3-1 win in the first round of the 2022 NC women's ice hockey tournament. The Badgers opened the scoring late in the first period when Maddi Wheeler put her hands to good use, went around the Clarkson defense and stuffed in a goal to make it 1-0.
Wisconsin found itself on the power play midway through the second period. Defenseman Nicole LaMantia slap-passed the puck across the zone to Daryl Watts who finished off the play to make it 2-0 Wisconsin.
The Golden Knights made a strong push late however, scoring with 2:01 to play. In a mad scramble in front of the Wisconsin net, Nicole Gosling fired one past Badgers goalie Kennedy Blair to cut the lead to 2-1. That comeback came to an end roughly two minutes later when Delaney Drake registered an empty-netter to make it 3-1 Wisconsin.

Blair finished the night with 30 saves on 31 shots. Clarkson's Amanda Zeglen made 22 stops on 24 shots.

Wisconsin moves on to face Northeastern at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday in the quarterfinals. Click here to view the full bracket.
2:24 am, March 11, 2022
Minnesota Duluth takes down Harvard, 4-0, in first round
It was the Gabbie Hughes show on Thursday night in Minnesota, as Minnesota Duluth took down Harvard, 4-0, in the first round of the 2022 NC women's ice hockey tournament.

The Bulldogs wasted no time getting on the board, scoring just 39 seconds into the game. It was Gabbie Hughes receiving a pass from teammate Elizabeth Giguere and converting on it to make it 1-0 Minnesota Duluth. Hughes continued her trend of opening periods with a goal when she one-timed a pass from Anna Klein into the net to make it 2-0 Minnesota Duluth just 25 seconds into the second period.

Later in the period, Hughes got a pass from Giguere, had more than enough time in front of the Harvard net and scored to make it 3-0. Quite the time for her first collegiate hat trick.

McKenzie Hewett potted a snipe midway through the third period to extend the lead to 4-0.

Minnesota Duluth goalie Emma Soderberg posted a 27-save shutout. Harvard goalie Becky Dutton countered with 26 saves on 30 shots.

The Bulldogs move on to face Minnesota at 3 p.m. on Saturday in the quarterfinals. Click here to view the full bracket.
1:11 am, March 11, 2022
Quinnipiac beats Syracuse, 4-0, in first round
The Bobcats had no issues taking down the Orange Thursday night, beating them 4-0 in the first round of the 2022 NC women's hockey tournament.

After a scoreless first period, Quinnipiac finally got itself on the board roughly halfway through the second frame. With the Bobcats pressing on the Syracuse net, Taylor House slapped home a rebound to make it 1-0. Just a few moments later, Sadie Peart converted on a point-blank chance from right in the slot to extend the Quinnipiac lead to 2-0.

When the final 20 minutes began, the Bobcats wasted no time bolstering their lead even more. This time, it was Jess Schryver beating Syracuse goalie Arielle DeSmet to make it 3-0.

Quinnipiac's Lexie Adzija added an empty-netter with 12 seconds left to give her squad the 4-0 lead.

Quinnipiac netminder Corinne Schroeder stopped all 16 shots she faced for the shutout. DeSmet finished with 26 saves on 29 shots. The Bobcats move on to face Ohio State at 5 p.m. ET this Saturday in the quarterfinals.
4:00 pm, March 10, 2022
2022 NC women's ice hockey tournament first round gets going Thursday night
The first round of the 2022 NC women's ice hockey tournament gets underway Thursday night with three first round games. Quinnipiac and Syracuse get the first round started at 6 p.m. ET, with the other two game starting at 7 p.m. ET. Here is the full schedule for the first round:
Quinnipiac vs. Syracuse | 6 p.m. ET | Live on Big Ten+
Wisconsin vs. Clarkson | 7 p.m. ET | Live on College Sports Live
Minnesota Duluth vs. Harvard | 7 p.m. ET | Live on Big Ten+

Stay tuned here for updates throughout the tournament.
1:56 am, March 7, 2022
2022 NC women's ice hockey championship field announced
INDIANAPOLIS — The National Collegiate Women's Ice Hockey Committee announced today the field of 11 teams that will compete in the 21st National Collegiate Women's Ice Hockey Championship. Regional competition will be held on the campuses of the top four sites, while the 2022 NCAA Women's Frozen Four will be hosted by Penn State University at Pegula Ice Arena in State College, Pennsylvania. Regional semifinals will be played March 10 with the regional finals March 12 on campus sites. The winning team from each regional final will advance to the 2022 NCAA Women's Frozen Four on March 18 and 20.

Eleven teams were selected for the championship. Of the 11 teams, the top five teams are seeded. Four conferences were awarded automatic bids for the 2022 tournament. The remaining seven teams were selected at-large.

The automatic qualifying conferences and their representatives are College Hockey America, Syracuse University; ECAC Hockey, Colgate University; Hockey East Association, Northeastern University; and Western Collegiate Hockey Association, The Ohio State University.

Clarkson University, Harvard University, Quinnipiac University, the University of Minnesota-Duluth, University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, University of Wisconsin-Madison and Yale University were selected as at-large teams.

Ohio State enters the tournament as the No. 1 seed and will host and play the winner of the regional semifinal on Thursday in the Ohio State Ice Rink between Quinnipiac and Syracuse. Minnesota, the No. 2 seed, will host and play the winner of the regional semifinal between Minnesota Duluth and Harvard which will be held Thursday at Ridder Arena.

Northeastern enters the tournament as the No. 3 seed and will match-up against the winner of Thursday's regional semifinal between Wisconsin and Clarkson.

Colgate, the No. 4 seed, will host Yale, the No. 5 seed, on March 12 in a regional final.

All game times will be updated and posted on NCAA.com.

Both semifinal games will be broadcast live, Friday, March 18. The first semifinal game will air on ESPN+ at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time with the second semifinal game also being broadcast on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. Eastern time. The national championship game will take place at 4 p.m. Eastern time, Sunday, March 20 on ESPNU.

The 2021 championship was played in Erie, Pennsylvania with Wisconsin capturing the title by virtue of a 2-1 win over Northeastern. For more information regarding the championship, log on to www.NCAA.com.
4:14 pm, March 3, 2022
How to watch the 2022 women's NC ice hockey championship selection show
Selections for the 2022 women's NC ice hockey championship are coming up soon. Here's how to watch the selection show:

When: Sunday, March 6 at 9 p.m. ET
Where: ESPNews

Once the 11-team field is revealed, check out our interactive bracket. Regionals will begin on March 10. The semifinal and final will be played March 18-20 at Pegula Ice Arena at Penn State.
8:27 pm, March 3, 2022
Dark horse teams to watch in the tournament
The favorites to make, and succeed, in this year's tournament are somewhat obvious: Minnesota, Ohio State, Northeastern and Wisconsin. But there are a fair amount of teams who could take those four favorites down. Here are the 5 dark horse teams to watch out for come tournament time.
4:30 pm, March 3, 2022
Women's NC ice hockey championship history
In 2021, Wisconsin took down Northeastern, 2-1, in overtime to win the national championship. It was the Badgers' sixth national title since 2001.

Below is a year-by-year national championship history. YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2021 Wisconsin (17-3-1) 2-1 (OT) Northeastern Erie, Pa.
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- --
2019 Wisconsin (35-4-2) 2-0 Minnesota Hamden, Conn.
2018 Clarkson (36-4-1) 2-1 (OT) Colgate Minneapolis, Minn.
2017 Clarkson (32-4-5) 3-0 Wisconsin St. Charles, Mo.
2016 Minnesota (35-4) 3-1 Boston College Durham, N.H.
2015 Minnesota (34-3-4) 4-1 Harvard Minneapolis
2014 Clarkson (31-5-5) 5-4 Minnesota Hamden, Conn.
2013 Minnesota (41-0-0) 6-3 Boston University Minneapolis
2012 Minnesota (33-5-2) 4-2 Wisconsin Duluth, Minn.
2011 Wisconsin (37-2-2) 4-1 Boston University Erie, Pa.
2010 Minnesota-Duluth (31-8-2) 3-2 (3OT) Cornell Minneapolis
2009 Wisconsin (33-2-5) 5-0 Mercyhurst Boston
2008 Minnesota-Duluth (34-4-1) 4-0 Wisconsin Duluth, Minn.
2007 Wisconsin (36-1-4) 4-1 Minnesota-Duluth Lake Placid, N.Y.
2006 Wisconsin (36-4-1) 3-0 Minnesota Minnesota
2005 Minnesota (36-2-2) 4-3 Harvard New Hampshire
2004 Minnesota (30-4-2) 6-2 Harvard Providence
2003 Minnesota-Duluth (31-3-2) 4-3 (2OT) Harvard Duluth, Minn.
2002 Minnesota-Duluth (24-6-4) 3-2 Brown Durham, N.H.
2001 Minnesota-Duluth (28-5-4) 4-2 St. Lawrence Minneapolis