2023 women's Beanpot: Preview, how to watch the final
How to watch the women's Beanpot championship 📺
Tuesday's Beanpot championship is the standalone women's college hockey action across the nation as the historic and perennially nail-biting tournament kicks off a busy week.
Here's how to keep up with the action:
Northeastern vs. Boston College:
- When: 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday, Feb. 14
- Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
- Watch live: NESN+ and ESPN+ (subscription required)
- Live stats: NCAA.com | Boston College
- Rosters: Northeastern | Boston College
Boston University vs. Harvard:
- When: 4 p.m. ET Tuesday, Feb. 14
- Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
- Watch live: NESN+ and ESPN+ (subscription required)
- Live stats: Boston College
- Rosters: Boston University | Harvard
NEED TO KNOW: Click or tap here for a comprehensive 2023 women's Beanpot preview
How Northeastern and Boston College got here 📝
The semifinals was a tale of two different wins as Northeastern's top line showed out against BU, while the Eagles got goals from three separate blue-liners. Each benefitted from strong goaltending as well.
Alina Müller (1g, 1a), Chloé Aurard (2a) and Maureen Murphy (2g, 1a) showed out, combining for three goals and seven points in the game.
Murphy got the scoring started less than 10 minutes into the game on a perfectly executed 2-on-1 that saw her slip through the BU defense before roofing a backhander.
The Terriers got on the board early in the second when Brooke Disher put a loose puck top shelf from the slot, but the Huskies answered less than two minutes later when Murphy completed a tic-tac-toe passing play with her linemates, highlighted by a no-look feed from Aurard.
Müller added insurance about five minutes into the third, picking the top left corner on Brändli, a fellow Swiss national. Brändli (41 saves) did all she could as BU tried to mount a late push, but it was no use as Taze Thompson added an empty-netter with less than a second to go on the clock to seal the Huskies’ 14th straight win.
Huskies advance to the Women's Beanpot finals!@hockey_east | @GoNUwhockey pic.twitter.com/PQoDNCqfDR— NESN (@NESN) February 8, 2023
In the nightcap, the Eagles found timely scoring against a shorthanded Crimson squad, dressing just 16 skaters.
Co-captain Cayla Barnes opened the scoring less than five minutes in, streaking into the slot and redirecting Caroline Goffredo’s pass off the rush.
Keri Clougherty’s first of the season extended it to 2-0 in the second when the blue-liner walked in from the point and blasted home a loose puck. Sidney Fess added another from long range, also her first of the year, to make it 3-0 on the power play with 37.4 seconds to go in the period.
In the third period, Abigail Levy stood tall, stopping all 15 shots Harvard threw at her en route to a 30-save shutout.
Eagles soar back to the Women's Beanpot championship@BC_WHockey | @hockey_east pic.twitter.com/wOtmqiqiEO— NESN (@NESN) February 8, 2023
Northeastern and Boston College's history in the Beanpot 🏆
This will mark the seventh time that the Huskies and the Eagles have met in the Beanpot championship over the tournament's now-44-year history.
Northeastern downed BC, 3-1, in the inaugural title game in 1979. They squared off in four of five championships from 2012-17 with the Eagles winning three of the four. Overall, the Huskies are 4-3-0 in the championship against the Eagles.
Northeastern has the most Beanpots all-time with 17, last winning in 2020 in overtime against BU. They're 16-11-1 in the championship game and are 14-11-1 against BC in the tournament, overall.
The Eagles have eight titles with their most recent ring coming in 2018 when they knocked off the Terriers in overtime. They're 8-11-0 in the championship.
Comparing Northeastern and Boston College 📊
Northeastern is one of, if not the best team on the east coast top-to-bottom right now.
They have won 15 in a row, including a 4-1 result against rival Boston University in the semifinals. The top line of Alina Müller, Chloé Aurard (17g, 27g) and Maureen Murphy (17g, 25a) has been on a tear, combining for three goals and seven points against the Terriers. Gwyneth Philips leads the nation in save percentage, goals-against average, wins and shutouts.
They knocked off UConn 3-2 in overtime on Friday as Taze Thompson tied it with less than five minutes to go in regulation before Tory Mariano scored the game-winner in the extra frame. Aurard (1g, 1a) and Müller (1a) came through on the scoresheet once again as Philips made 19 saves.
As for the Eagles, they've had some ups and downs this season, but are still a formidable squad.
BC has won four straight, including a 3-0 shutout of Harvard in the semis, and are 6-4-0 since Jan. 1. Hannah Bilka leads the way, while Abby Newhook paces the team in the goals department with 16. Abigail Levy has had a stellar season of her own, ranking third in save percentage and 10th in GAA.
They took down the Terriers in the Battle of Comm. Ave with a 2-1 win on Saturday, thanks to goals from Gaby Roy and Alexie Guay as well as 35 saves from Levy.
Here's how the two sides stack up, statistically:
|Northeastern
|STAT
|boston college
|26-2-1 (22-2-1 HEA)
|Record
|18-12-1 (15-10-0 HEA)
|No. 5
|Current Ranking
|Receiving votes
|Frozen Four
|2022 NCAA tournament
|Did not qualify
|117
|Goals scored
|78
|3.90
|Goals per game
|2.52
|27
|Goals allowed
|56
|0.90
|Goals allowed per game
|1.81
|22.43%
|Power play
|8.62%
|92.68%
|Penalty kill
|91.14%
|Alina Müller, 44 points (18 goals, 26 assists)
|Top scorer
|Hannah Bilka, 34 points (11 goals, 23 assists)
|Gwyneth Philips, 27-2-1
(.959 save percentage, 0.84 GAA, 9 SO)
|Top goaltender
|Abigail Levy, 14-10-1
(.949 save percentage, 1.68 GAA, 5 SO)
Here is the latest USCHO poll 📈
Through Feb. 6, 2022
|
RANK
|
TEAM
|
RECORD
|
POINTS
|
PREVIOUS
|1
|Ohio State (14)
|25-3-2
|289
|1
|2
|Yale (10)
|23-1-1
|285
|2
|3
|Minnesota
|23-4-2
|264
|3
|4
|Colgate
|24-4-2
|236
|4
|5
|Northeastern
|25-2-1
|225
|7
|6
|Quinnipiac
|25-5-0
|198
|6
|7
|Minnesota Duluth
|20-8-2
|176
|7
|8
|Wisconsin
|21-8-1
|155
|8
|9
|Clarkson
|22-8-2
|134
|9
|10
|Penn State
|22-8-2
|132
|10
|11
|Vermont
|19-10-1
|95
|11
|12
|St. Cloud State
|16-15-0
|71
|14
|13
|Providence
|18-9-4
|54
|12
|14
|Cornell
|12-11-2
|36
|13
|15
|UConn
|16-10-4
|18
|15
Others receiving votes: Boston College 12, Minnesota State 11, Princeton 9