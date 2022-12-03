No. 6 Colgate hands No. 3 Yale women's hockey its first loss of the season

Last Updated 5:23 PM, December 03, 2022Patrick Donnelly | NCAA.comNo. 6 Colgate hands No. 3 Yale women's hockey its first loss of the seasonShare The top college ice hockey storylines for 2022-23 15:02 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatestPathCreated with Sketch. PINNED 10:15 pm, December 3, 2022FINAL: Colgate hands Yale its first loss of the season 😱Thanks to four straight goals in the second period, No. 6 Colgate handed rival No. 3 Yale its first loss of the season in a 5-3 upset on the road. Five different skaters found the back of the net for the Raiders (15-2-1, 6-1-0 ECAC). Hannah Murphy made 29 saves. Elle Hartje had a goal and two assists for Yale (8-1-1, 4-1-1 ECAC), who went winless on a weekend for the first time this season after tying No. 10 Cornell on Friday. Pia Dukaric made 26 saves. Anna Bargman opened the scoring just 1:08 into the second. She forced a turnover in the offensive zone before taking a pass from Elle Hartje and firing a shot in from her knees. The Raiders answered with 12:02 left in the period when Elyssa Biederman found Tanner Gates all alone cross-ice, and she put one home from the left circle to tie it 1-1. Colgate took a 2-1 lead nearly five minutes later after Yale turned it over to Kaitlyn O’Donohoe, who walked in and deked Dukaric to score. Biederman extended it to 3-1 with 2:58 to go in the period with a one-timer on a 3-on-2 rush, and Sammy Smigliani made it 4-1 on a breakaway 1:22 later after another Yale turnover to the middle of the ice. Carina DiAntonio finally found an answer for Yale with 44 seconds left in the period, finishing a feed from Hartje in the slot to cut it to 4-2. Kassy Betinol scored on an empty net with 1:37 left in regulation to make it 5-2. Hartje scored on a pretty stutter-step move with six seconds left for the 5-3 final. Down goes No. 3!#WePlayFree pic.twitter.com/GFSdYgVYcj— Colgate Women's Hockey (@ColgateWIH) December 3, 2022
10:10 pm, December 3, 2022
GOAL! 🚨 Yale gets one late | 3rd – 0:06
Claire Sedgewick fed Elle Hartje in the slot, who made a nice stutter-step move to cut it to 5-3 in the closing moments of regulation.
10:08 pm, December 3, 2022
GOAL! 🚨 Colgate scores on the empty net | 3rd – 1:37
Kassy Betinol makes it 5-2 with an empty-netter late to ice the game for the Raiders. .@kbetinol9 puts one into the empty cage. P3 1:37 | Raiders 5-2#WePlayFree pic.twitter.com/CbWc5QkEW1— Colgate Women's Hockey (@ColgateWIH) December 3, 2022
10:05 pm, December 3, 2022
NO GOAL! 🙅♀️ Colgate almost gets another one
Danielle Serdachny nearly made it 5-2 on a drive to the net, but the goal was called back. The call stood after review. Final media TO of the game.P3 9:00 | 4-2 Raiders#WePlayFree pic.twitter.com/3z47zEMBlW— Colgate Women's Hockey (@ColgateWIH) December 3, 2022
9:38 pm, December 3, 2022
The third period is on 🔥
We're back for the final period of regulation in New Haven. No. 6 Colgate leads No. 3 Yale, 4-2, after a huge middle frame. The Bulldogs are looking for a big final frame!! pic.twitter.com/mfrjbz83Uk— Yale Women's Hockey (@YaleWHockey) December 3, 2022
9:25 pm, December 3, 2022
END 2nd: Colgate leads after a lopsided period 😮💨
Through 40 minutes, the No. 6 Raiders lead No. 3 Yale, 4-2. The Bulldogs broke the deadlock early in the second, but Colgate went on a huge run with four unanswered goals before Yale finally found an answer with 44 seconds left. Shots on goal knotted at 23 each. You might want to tune in for the final 20 minutes 😉🌎 | https://t.co/bJQRCFRJhw📺 | https://t.co/cmvL1y475e📊 | https://t.co/cLJMSHxELU#WePlayFree pic.twitter.com/IZyuZn0nKn— Colgate Women's Hockey (@ColgateWIH) December 3, 2022
9:22 pm, December 3, 2022
GOAL! 🚨 Yale finds an answer | 2nd – 0:44
49 seconds after Colgate made it 4-1, Yale finally answers to cut it to 4-2. Elle Hartje picked up the loose puck at the half-wall, skating into the corner before finding Carina DiAntonio in the slot, who chipped it top shelf over the blocker. P2 0:44 | 🚨YALE GOAL🚨DiAntonio finds the back of the net off the assist from Hartje to cut the Raider lead to 2! Yale 2, Colgate 4#ThisIsYale pic.twitter.com/qTGpTtNEKF— Yale Women's Hockey (@YaleWHockey) December 3, 2022
9:20 pm, December 3, 2022
GOAL! 🚨 More insurance for the Raiders | 2nd – 1:33
Colgate makes it 4-1 with their fourth unanswered goal of the period and second in 1:22 of play. Yale made another unforced error, turning it over to Sammy Smigliani in the neutral zone, and she made the Bulldogs pay, scoring on a forehand-backhand finish on the breakaway. STAY HOT! 🔥2P 1:33 | Raiders 4-1#WePlayFree pic.twitter.com/EZOrddM7xR— Colgate Women's Hockey (@ColgateWIH) December 3, 2022
9:17 pm, December 3, 2022
GOAL! 🚨 Colgate extends their lead | 2nd – 2:58
The Raiders add another one to make it 3-1 late in the second. Some good passing on the rush helped Colgate get in on a 3-on-2 before Dara Grieg slid it over to Biederman for a one-timer. Elyssa Biederman wires one top ched! 🧀2P 2:59 | Raiders 3-1#WePlayFree pic.twitter.com/FRvGSOvXbP— Colgate Women's Hockey (@ColgateWIH) December 3, 2022
9:09 pm, December 3, 2022
GOAL! 🚨 Raiders take the lead | 2nd – 7:49
Colgate takes a 2-1 lead, thanks to Kaitlyn O'Donohoe. Yale struggled to break out before turning the puck over as it found its way right to O'Donohoe in the slot, and she walked in, deking and beating Dukaric five-hole. OMG! 😮💨 Video game goal 🎮P2 7:49 | Raiders 2-1#WePlayFree pic.twitter.com/6XgBeDlylf— Colgate Women's Hockey (@ColgateWIH) December 3, 2022
9:00 pm, December 3, 2022
GOAL! 🚨 Colgate evens it up | 2nd – 12:02
The Raiders answer to tie it 1-1. Yale got caught chasing as Colgate pushed the pace on the rush before Tanner Gates put one home as she was all alone at the left circle after a cross-ice feed from Elyssa Biederman. GOALLLLLL!@tannergates4 with a rocket! 🚀P2 12:01 | 1-1#WePlayFree pic.twitter.com/5jLhk1DjY5— Colgate Women's Hockey (@ColgateWIH) December 3, 2022
8:51 pm, December 3, 2022
GOAL! 🚨 Yale opens the scoring | 2nd – 18:52
The Bulldogs break the stalemate as Anna Bargman scored with a wrist shot from the slot on her knees after forcing a turnover by Colgate. It's her sixth goal of the season. P2 18:52 | 🚨YALE GOAL🚨Bargman gets the steal, then scores from her knees to put the Bulldogs on the board first!! Yale 1, Colgate 0 pic.twitter.com/f0r2dSrt7U— Yale Women's Hockey (@YaleWHockey) December 3, 2022
8:50 pm, December 3, 2022
The 2nd period is on 👀
The second period is underway in New Haven as there's no score between Yale and Colgate. Solid 20 minutes of play.🌎 | https://t.co/bJQRCFRJhw📺 | https://t.co/cmvL1y475e📊 | https://t.co/cLJMSHxELU#WePlayFree pic.twitter.com/5UGoK7Af29— Colgate Women's Hockey (@ColgateWIH) December 3, 2022
8:33 pm, December 3, 2022
END 1st: Deadlocked at 0️⃣
Through 20 minutes at Ingalls Rink, No. 3 Yale and No. 6 Colgate are tied at zeroes. Shots on goal are even at eight apiece, and each team squandered two power play opportunities. First media TO of the game!P1 3:21 | 0-0#WePlayFree pic.twitter.com/jkieA2G8WK— Colgate Women's Hockey (@ColgateWIH) December 3, 2022
8:18 pm, December 3, 2022
No score halfway through the first 💪
We've just passed the halfway point of the opening period, and there's no score between the Bulldogs and Raiders. Colgate has six shots on goal to Yale's four. P1 10:01 | Still scoreless midway through the period, but the Bulldogs will look to change that as they go on the power play!— Yale Women's Hockey (@YaleWHockey) December 3, 2022