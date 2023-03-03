Live updates: 2023 NC women's ice hockey championship

The 2023 NCAA women's ice hockey selection show is scheduled for Sunday, March 5 at 12 p.m. ET. You can watch it on ESPNews and ESPN+ (subscription required). Shortly after, we will have the full bracket listed right here.

When: Sunday, March 5 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Live on ESPNews and ESPN+ (subscription required)

2023 championship dates:

Thursday, March 9 - Sunday, March, 12: Regionals Thursday, March 9 & Friday, March 10: Opening round Saturday, March 11 & Sunday, March 12: Quarterfinals

Regionals Friday, March 17 - Sunday, March 19: Frozen Four Friday, March 17: Semifinals | 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. ET Sunday, March 19: National championship | 4 p.m. ET

Frozen Four

All regional games will be played at sites of participating schools. The 2023 Women's Frozen Four will be played at AMSOIL Arena in Duluth, Minn.