Live updates: 2023 NC women's ice hockey championship
How to watch the 2023 NC women's hockey selection show
The 2023 NCAA women's ice hockey selection show is scheduled for Sunday, March 5 at 12 p.m. ET. You can watch it on ESPNews and ESPN+ (subscription required). Shortly after, we will have the full bracket listed right here.
When: Sunday, March 5 at 12 p.m. ET
Where: Live on ESPNews and ESPN+ (subscription required)
2023 championship dates:
- Thursday, March 9 - Sunday, March, 12: Regionals
- Thursday, March 9 & Friday, March 10: Opening round
- Saturday, March 11 & Sunday, March 12: Quarterfinals
- Friday, March 17 - Sunday, March 19: Frozen Four
- Friday, March 17: Semifinals | 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. ET
- Sunday, March 19: National championship | 4 p.m. ET
All regional games will be played at sites of participating schools. The 2023 Women's Frozen Four will be played at AMSOIL Arena in Duluth, Minn.
What you need to know this season in women's hockey
It's been another wild year for women's college hockey. Through the ups and downs of a long season, some teams like Ohio State and Minnesota have remained juggernauts, as expected, while others like Yale and Colgate have put themselves firmly in the mix.
Here's the latest that you need to know:
Ohio State wins 2022 championship
The Buckeyes won their first-ever national title last season when they knocked off Minnesota Duluth in a 3-2 thriller.
After a scoreless first period, Paetyn Levis gave OSU a 1-0 lead early in the second, but UMD found an equalizer moments later to settle for the 1-1 tie through 40 minutes.
The Bucks and the Bulldogs traded goals in the first two minutes of the third period. Clair DeGeorge shoveled a backhand on goal off Levis' pass, and it found a way through to make it 2-1 just 24 seconds into the frame. A mere 1:23 later, Duluth found another equalizer when Anna Klein intercepted a breakout pass and fed Elizabeth Giguere in the high slot to tie it.
With 6:40 left, Kenzie Hauswirth's shot from the point deflected in off a defender for the clinching goal and 3-2 final.
NC women's hockey championship history
Below is the year-by-year team championship history in NCAA NC women's ice hockey. The tournament began in 2001 with Minnesota Duluth winning the inaugural title.
Ohio State claimed the most recent championship in 2022, 3-2 over UMD, for the program's first title.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2022
|Ohio State (32-6-0)
|3-2
|Minnesota Duluth
|University Park, PA
|2021
|Wisconsin (17-3-1)
|2-1 (OT)
|Northeastern
|Erie, Pa.
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Wisconsin (35-4-2)
|2-0
|Minnesota
|Hamden, Conn.
|2018
|Clarkson (36-4-1)
|2-1 (OT)
|Colgate
|Minneapolis, Minn.
|2017
|Clarkson (32-4-5)
|3-0
|Wisconsin
|St. Charles, Mo.
|2016
|Minnesota (35-4)
|3-1
|Boston College
|Durham, N.H.
|2015
|Minnesota (34-3-4)
|4-1
|Harvard
|Minneapolis
|2014
|Clarkson (31-5-5)
|5-4
|Minnesota
|Hamden, Conn.
|2013
|Minnesota (41-0-0)
|6-3
|Boston University
|Minneapolis
|2012
|Minnesota (33-5-2)
|4-2
|Wisconsin
|Duluth, Minn.
|2011
|Wisconsin (37-2-2)
|4-1
|Boston University
|Erie, Pa.
|2010
|Minnesota-Duluth (31-8-2)
|3-2 (3OT)
|Cornell
|Minneapolis
|2009
|Wisconsin (33-2-5)
|5-0
|Mercyhurst
|Boston
|2008
|Minnesota-Duluth (34-4-1)
|4-0
|Wisconsin
|Duluth, Minn.
|2007
|Wisconsin (36-1-4)
|4-1
|Minnesota-Duluth
|Lake Placid, N.Y.
|2006
|Wisconsin (36-4-1)
|3-0
|Minnesota
|Minnesota
|2005
|Minnesota (36-2-2)
|4-3
|Harvard
|New Hampshire
|2004
|Minnesota (30-4-2)
|6-2
|Harvard
|Providence
|2003
|Minnesota-Duluth (31-3-2)
|4-3 (2OT)
|Harvard
|Duluth, Minn.
|2002
|Minnesota-Duluth (24-6-4)
|3-2
|Brown
|Durham, N.H.
|2001
|Minnesota-Duluth (28-5-4)
|4-2
|St. Lawrence
|Minneapolis