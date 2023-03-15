Live updates: The 2023 Women's Frozen Four
2023 Women's Frozen Four schedule 📆
The 2023 Women's Frozen Four begins Friday, March 17 at AMSOIL Arena in Duluth, Minn.
No. 1 Ohio State will face No. 5 Northeastern in the first semifinal on Friday at 3:30 p.m. ET, while No. 2 Minnesota will battle Wisconsin in the nightcap at 7 p.m. ET.
The winners will meet in the national championship on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET.
Click or tap here for the interactive bracket
Here is the complete schedule and how to follow along:
First semifinal: No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 5 Northeastern, 3:30 p.m. ET March 17
Second semifinal: No. 2 Minnesota vs. Wisconsin, 7 p.m. ET March 17
National championship: TBD vs. TBD, 4 p.m. ET March 19
How Ohio State, Minnesota, Northeastern and Wisconsin got here 4️⃣
After a thrilling round of regionals, the field for the 2023 Women's Frozen Four is officially set.
Minnesota, Northeastern, Ohio State and Wisconsin advanced to Duluth, Minn., with wins in Saturday's quarterfinals.
The defending national champion Buckeyes, the top seed, came back for a 5-2 victory over Quinnipiac, who defeated Penn State, 3-2, in a marathon triple-overtime contest in the opening round. Against the Bobcats, OSU fell behind 1-0 at the end of the first period, but a big end to the second got them back on track, thanks to Gabby Rosenthal and Lauren Bernard. Sophie Jaques added a pair in the third as the Bucks were on cruise control.
Meanwhile, No. 5 Northeastern flew to a 4-1 win over No. 4 Yale. The top line of Chloé Aurard (1g, 1a), Alina Müller (1g, 1a) and Maureen Murphy (1g, 1a) showed out, doing all their damage in the third period. Gwyneth Philips stood tall in goal, making 38 saves.
In Hamilton, Wisconsin knocked off No. 3 Colgate, 4-2, after winning big in the opening round against LIU, 9-1. Casey O'Brien led the way with a goal and an assist, and third-period goals from Vivian Jungels and Laila Edwards provided critical insurance.
As for the No. 2 Gophers, they rolled to a 3-0 victory over cross-state rival Minnesota Duluth, this year's Frozen Four hosts. It took until midway through the second period for someone to break the stalemate when Madeline Wethington (1g, 1a) opened the scoring. Abbey Murphy and Catie Skaja added more cushion in the third. Skylar Vetter kept a clean sheet with 30 saves.
The Frozen Four will be held at AMSOIL Arena in Duluth. Both national semifinal games will be broadcast Friday, March 17. The first semifinal game will air on ESPN+ at 3:30 p.m. Eastern with the second semifinal game also on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. Eastern.
The Patty Kazmaier Award ceremony will be held at 12:30 at AMSOIL Arena. Fans are encouraged to attend, and it will also be broadcast on NHL Network.
The national championship game will take place at 4 p.m. Eastern, Sunday, March 19 on ESPNU.
The Patty Kaz winner will be announced Saturday 👀
We're now down to the top-three finalists for the 2023 Patty Kazmaier Award, presented annually to the top player in women's college hockey.
The top-10 list was unveiled on Thursday, March 2, before being whittled down to the top three on Wednesday, March 8.
The finalists are Ohio State's Sophie Jaques, Northeastern's Alina Müller and Colgate's Danielle Serdachny. All three skaters were on my midseason watchlist at the semester break, while Müller and Jaques were also part of my preseason top-10.
The winner will be announced during the Women's Frozen Four weekend at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 18 at AMSOIL Arena in Duluth, Minn. NHL Network will also carry the ceremony live.
Click or tap here for a complete breakdown of the top three finalists
Here's the latest in women's college hockey 📝
It's been another wild year for women's college hockey. Through the ups and downs of a long season, some teams like Ohio State and Minnesota have remained juggernauts, as expected. Others like Colgate and Yale put themselves in the mix, but fell short in regional action. Meanwhile, Wisconsin pushed their way into the Frozen Four with an opening round win over LIU before knocking off the Raiders, and Northeastern took down the Bulldogs on the road in the regionals.
Click or tap here for the interactive bracket
Here's the latest that you need to know:
How Ohio State won in 2022 🏆
The Buckeyes won their first-ever national title last season when they knocked off Minnesota Duluth in a 3-2 thriller.
After a scoreless first period, Paetyn Levis gave OSU a 1-0 lead early in the second, but UMD found an equalizer moments later to settle for the 1-1 tie through 40 minutes.
The Bucks and the Bulldogs traded goals in the first two minutes of the third period. Clair DeGeorge shoveled a backhand on goal off Levis' pass, and it found a way through to make it 2-1 just 24 seconds into the frame. A mere 1:23 later, Duluth found another equalizer when Anna Klein intercepted a breakout pass and fed Elizabeth Giguere in the high slot to tie it.
With 6:40 left, Kenzie Hauswirth's shot from the point deflected in off a defender for the clinching goal and 3-2 final.
NC women's ice hockey championship history 📚
NC women's hockey championship history
Below is the year-by-year team championship history in NCAA NC women's ice hockey. The tournament began in 2001 with Minnesota Duluth winning the inaugural title.
Ohio State claimed the most recent championship in 2022, 3-2 over UMD, for the program's first title.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2022
|Ohio State (32-6-0)
|3-2
|Minnesota Duluth
|University Park, PA
|2021
|Wisconsin (17-3-1)
|2-1 (OT)
|Northeastern
|Erie, Pa.
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Wisconsin (35-4-2)
|2-0
|Minnesota
|Hamden, Conn.
|2018
|Clarkson (36-4-1)
|2-1 (OT)
|Colgate
|Minneapolis, Minn.
|2017
|Clarkson (32-4-5)
|3-0
|Wisconsin
|St. Charles, Mo.
|2016
|Minnesota (35-4)
|3-1
|Boston College
|Durham, N.H.
|2015
|Minnesota (34-3-4)
|4-1
|Harvard
|Minneapolis
|2014
|Clarkson (31-5-5)
|5-4
|Minnesota
|Hamden, Conn.
|2013
|Minnesota (41-0-0)
|6-3
|Boston University
|Minneapolis
|2012
|Minnesota (33-5-2)
|4-2
|Wisconsin
|Duluth, Minn.
|2011
|Wisconsin (37-2-2)
|4-1
|Boston University
|Erie, Pa.
|2010
|Minnesota-Duluth (31-8-2)
|3-2 (3OT)
|Cornell
|Minneapolis
|2009
|Wisconsin (33-2-5)
|5-0
|Mercyhurst
|Boston
|2008
|Minnesota-Duluth (34-4-1)
|4-0
|Wisconsin
|Duluth, Minn.
|2007
|Wisconsin (36-1-4)
|4-1
|Minnesota-Duluth
|Lake Placid, N.Y.
|2006
|Wisconsin (36-4-1)
|3-0
|Minnesota
|Minnesota
|2005
|Minnesota (36-2-2)
|4-3
|Harvard
|New Hampshire
|2004
|Minnesota (30-4-2)
|6-2
|Harvard
|Providence
|2003
|Minnesota-Duluth (31-3-2)
|4-3 (2OT)
|Harvard
|Duluth, Minn.
|2002
|Minnesota-Duluth (24-6-4)
|3-2
|Brown
|Durham, N.H.
|2001
|Minnesota-Duluth (28-5-4)
|4-2
|St. Lawrence
|Minneapolis