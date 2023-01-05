Live updates: Frozen Fenway women's college hockey doubleheader

This year's college hockey action at Fenway Park kicks off with a women's doubleheader on Friday. Here's what you need to know for each matchup:

No. 4 Quinnipiac vs. Harvard, 3 p.m.

The Bobcats (18-3-0, 8-1-0 ECAC) enter this conference matchup fresh off a split with No. 2 Wisconsin, bouncing back from a 3-0 shutout with one of their own. QU is scoring the sixth-most points per game in the nation (3.57) and allows the second-fewest (1.05), in addition to having the best penalty kill in Division I (95.24 percent). Junior forward Olivia Mobley leads the way with 28 points (8g, 20a) in 21 games, while senior goaltender Logan Angers has a .934 save percentage, a 1.36 GAA and five shutouts in 14 appearances.

Meanwhile, the Crimson (4-8-2, 3-5-2 ECAC) haven't come out of the gates as expected. They're coming off a 2-1 win at St. Lawrence, going 3-5-2 in their last 10. Harvard is scoring just 1.64 goals per game and allowing 3.07. The power play has struggled (4 percent), but the penalty kill (87.5 percent) has been strong. Senior forward Anne Bloomer is producing at a point per game with 11 points (7g, 4a) in as many contests. Sophomore netminder Alex Pellicci holds a .923 save percentage, a 3.03 GA and three shutouts in 14 games.

Boston University vs. Holy Cross, 6:30 p.m.

The Terriers (7-12-0, 6-9-0 HEA) last played on Dec. 9, coincidentally against Holy Cross, winning 3-2, which ended a four-game skid. They're averaging 2.11 goals per game while surrendering 2.58. Senior forward Julia Nearis leads BU with 15 points (7g, 8a) in 19 games, and senior goaltender Andrea Brändli has a .942 save percentage, a 1.92 GAA and two blank sheets in 10 games.

As for the Crusaders (2-18-1, 1-14-0 HEA), this will also mark their first action since the Dec. 9 meetup with the Terriers. They're in the midst of a 13-game losing streak, scoring 1.14 goals per game and allowing 3.10. Junior forward Bryn Saarela leads the team with 4-5--9 in 21 games, and junior netminder Madison Beck has had most of the workload, posting a .920 save percentage and a 2.72 GAA in 16 appearances.