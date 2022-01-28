Liz Schepers leads No. 3 Ohio State past No. 2 Minnesota women's hockey in 2-1 OT win

Last Updated 9:01 PM, January 28, 2022Evan MarinofskyLiz Schepers leads No. 3 Ohio State past No. 2 Minnesota women's hockey in 2-1 OT winShare 2022 NCAA NC women's ice hockey bracket predictions 3:30 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest1:23 am, January 29, 2022Ohio State takes Game 1 in OT, 2-1 The Buckeyes and Gophers played so even Friday night that they needed an extra frame of hockey to decide the winner. Despite the consistent back-and-forth action, Ohio State came away with the 2-1 win after Liz Schepers' OT-winner. @LizSchepers FOR THE WIN!!!!#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/PEWeF2swVn— Ohio State Women's Hockey (@OhioStateWHKY) January 29, 2022 Schepers potted the goal after teammate Jenna Buglioni dished her the puck on a 2-on-1 in front of the Minnesota net. Prior to that, defenseman Sophie Jaques found Buglioni alone in the slot. It was game over for the Gophers once that happened. An Ohio State win didn't seem so sure throughout the game. The Buckeyes trailed, 1-0, from the middle of the second period until midway through the third. They tied it up off a Madison Bizal snipe on the power play with 8:52 in regulation. LET'S GO BIZ 👊@madison_bizal ties it up with the power-play goal at 11:07#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/oPVhBVsODK— Ohio State Women's Hockey (@OhioStateWHKY) January 29, 2022 Minnesota's lone lamplighter came when Taylor Heise, the nation's leading point-getter, took over. She entered the Ohio State end, cut middle and fired one over the blocker of Ohio State goalie Amanda Thiele to open the scoring with 10:19 to play in the middle 20 minutes. Thiele finished with a spectacular 36 saves on 37 shots. Minnesota goalie Lauren Bench countered by stopping 30 of 32 shots. Even though Minnesota outshot the Buckeyes, 37-32, Ohio State sent more shots in the direction of the net, leading 77-66. The main takeaway from Game 1 of this two-game set is that these two teams are close. Yes, they're ranked No. 2 and 3. But there's almost no difference. Both squads could've potted more goals in regulation and both squads could've put an end to OT much earlier. Minnesota could've easily walked away the winner. The Gophers and Buckeyes do battle again Saturday at 3 p.m. ET.
1:15 am, January 29, 2022
Liz Schepers wins it for Ohio State in OT | 2-1 Buckeyes win
@LizSchepers FOR THE WIN!!!!#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/PEWeF2swVn— Ohio State Women's Hockey (@OhioStateWHKY) January 29, 2022 Ohio State had a 2-on-1 in front of the Minnesota net late in OT. Not only did the Buckeyes hold the personnel advantage, but the Gophers had been on the ice awhile. It wasn't a good combination for Minnesota. Buckeyes forwards Jenna Buglioni and Liz Schepers made the Gophers pay. Buglioni found Schepers just in time for her to fire one past Minnesota goalie Lauren Bench to give OSU the 2-1 win in overtime.
1:08 am, January 29, 2022
Minnesota-Ohio State headed to OT Three periods weren't enough to settle the heated matchup between No. 2 Minnesota and No. 3 Ohio State, as the score remains tied, 1-1. Minnesota is outshooting Ohio State, 35-31.
12:51 am, January 29, 2022
Ohio State's Madison Bizal ties the game | 1-1, 8:52, P3
LET'S GO BIZ 👊@madison_bizal ties it up with the power-play goal at 11:07#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/oPVhBVsODK— Ohio State Women's Hockey (@OhioStateWHKY) January 29, 2022 The referees let a lot of physicality go uncalled tonight. With 9:09 left in the third period, they'd seen enough. Minnesota's Catie Skaja was deemed to have interfered too much, and went to the box, putting the country's best power play on the ice. It didn't take Ohio State long to capitalize. Buckeyes defenseman Madison Bizal fired one past the blocker of Minnesota goalie Lauren Bench to make it 1-1 for her second goal of the season.
12:17 am, January 29, 2022
Minnesota leads, 1-0, after two periods A couple of huge saves by Bench and a Heise goal gives the #Gophers the lead after ✌️ pic.twitter.com/VoVk6CXdsJ— Minnesota Women's Hockey (@GopherWHockey) January 29, 2022 Minnesota superstar Taylor Heise was the big difference-maker in the second period. She registered two of the most important plays. The first was her goal. Roughly halfway through the second period, Ohio State was having its way in the Minnesota zone, earning chance after chance. But then Minnesota's Catie Skaja skated the puck out with speed and found Heise streaking down the left side. Heise entered the Ohio State end, cut middle and fired it over the blocker of Buckeyes goaltender Amanda Thiele. The other came at the very end of the period. As she flew around the Minnesota zone, she was tripped by OSU's Paetyn Levis, scoring the Gophers a power play to begin the third period. Even though Minnesota has the 1-0 lead, Ohio State had lots of scoring chances and is outshooting the Gophers, 20-19, after two periods. The Buckeyes' best chance came with roughly five minutes left in the period when Levis pushed a rebound past a fairly-open Minnesota net. Gophers netminder Lauren Bench has been superb thus far, stopping all 20 shots she's faced.
12:01 am, January 29, 2022
Minnesota's Taylor Heise opens the scoring | 1-0 Minnesota, 10:19 P2
🚨 #GOPHERS GOAL 🚨@taylorheise9 opens the scoring with a SNIPE!! The senior's 18th of the year gives us the lead halfway through the second!#Gophers - 1 // Buckeyes - 0 pic.twitter.com/wKgVm5Ysa6— Minnesota Women's Hockey (@GopherWHockey) January 29, 2022 It took almost half the game for either team to score, but at the 10:19 mark of the second period, Minnesota forward Taylor Heise delivered to make it 1-0 Gophers. The Gophers had been pinned inside their own zone with Ohio State rattling off a number of shots toward the net. But Minnesota forward Catie Skaja opted to skate the puck out of her own end instead of just clearing it. She found Heise streaking up the far side. Heise brought the puck into the Ohio State zone and crossed towards the middle of the zone. As Buckeyes goalie Amanda Thiele moved to her left, Heise shot it above her blocker to give Minnesota the 1-0 lead. Heise leads the nation in points with 44.
11:33 pm, January 28, 2022
0-0 after one period In a battle. pic.twitter.com/GNsqmaYgP9— Minnesota Women's Hockey (@GopherWHockey) January 28, 2022 After one period, No. 2 Minnesota and No. 3 Ohio State are tied 0-0. That doesn't mean there weren't plenty of scoring chances. Both teams are tied, 8-8, in shots on goal, but Ohio State had the better looks in the period, generating a lot of its offense off the rush and forcing turnovers off the Minnesota breakouts. The Golden Gophers registered their eight shots primarily by setting up in the Ohio State zone and cycling in the corners. The only penalty of the period was Minnesota's Abigail Boreen going to the box for a cross-check with 52.9 seconds remaining in the period. Ohio State will begin the second frame on the power play.
10:42 pm, January 28, 2022
Puck drop coming up Tonight begins a massive two-game series between No. 2 Minnesota and No. 3 Ohio State. Puck drop for Game 1 is just a few moments away at 6 p.m. ET. You can watch the game here. Ready for some Friday fun in Columbus!#GWH | #25Seasons pic.twitter.com/Lf6S8FPrBu— Minnesota Women's Hockey (@GopherWHockey) January 28, 2022 With No. 1 Northeastern losing to Vermont, 2-1, this afternoon, there's a good chance this series will be a battle for the No. 1 spot in next week's USCHO poll. There's a big series for @OhioStateWHKY this weekend ‼️The Buckeye pride is running strong.@PresKMJohnson | @OhioState pic.twitter.com/FNX9mtavc5— Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) January 28, 2022
12:32 am, January 26, 2022
Previewing the top-5 matchup The beauty of the WCHA is that this season, three of the top four teams are in that conference. This weekend, it's No. 2 Minnesota traveling to Columbus to take on No. 3 Ohio State. It's the first time these teams have met since Oct. 1 and 2 when the Buckeyes swept the series. One thing that's changed: These are now the two best offenses in the nation. Here's how both teams have fared this season: Minnesota The Golden Gophers enter this series as the higher-ranked opponent in the latest USCHO poll due to their sweep of then-No. 1 Wisconsin last weekend. Minnesota edged out the Badgers 2-1 and 4-3 in the wins, which were easily its biggest of the season — so far. It shouldn't surprise anyone that Minnesota was the first team to sweep Wisconsin since 2018. The Gophers have the leading point-getter in the nation in senior Taylor Heise with 43. Senior Abigail Boreen, senior Catie Skaja, redshirt senior Amy Potomak and freshman Peyton Hemp have also been key cogs in the country's second-best offense. Their 110 total goals rank second in the nation (we'll get to the team at No. 1 in a minute). Minnesota has split its net between three goalies. While graduate student Lauren Bench has seen the most action, Makayla Pahl and Skylar Vetter have both spent significant time in between the pipes. History While Minnesota is 78-21-5 all time against Ohio State, it has lost six of its last seven games against the Buckeyes. The craziest historical stat, however, is that from Feb. 8, 2008, to Jan. 21, 2017, the Gophers went 44-straight games without a loss to Ohio State. Minnesota went a mind-boggling 41-0-3 in those matchups. Ohio State The No. 3 Buckeyes come into this weekend having split their last series with then-No. 8 Minnesota Duluth. Prior to that series, Ohio State won 11 of its previous 12 games. Ohio State has been ranked No. 2 in the USCHO poll for the majority of the season. .@QueenWillRock how'd they do?@OhioStateWHKY showing off the vocals after the big win. pic.twitter.com/SSDrQGXxYW— Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) January 22, 2022 Ohio State is the only team ranked higher than Minnesota in total goals with 112, as the Buckeyes rank No. 1. Senior Sophie Jaques, the best defenseman in the country this season, ranks third among all players in points with 39. Along with Jaques, the Buckeyes have gotten serious contributions from junior Jennifer Gardiner, sophomore Jenna Buglioni, senior Clair DeGeorge and senior Paetyn Levis. Both senior Andrea Braendli and sophomore Amanda Thiele have been superb in net this season. Thiele ranks second in the country in goals against average (1.06) and sixth in save percentage (.944). Braendli has a solid 1.84 GAA and .924 save percentage. History Despite not having won a game against Minnesota between Feb. 8, 2008, and Jan. 21, 2017, the Buckeyes are 13-8-1 since and enter Friday on a five-game win streak against the Gophers.
12:20 am, January 26, 2022
Schedule & how to watch Ohio State vs. Minnesota Here is the schedule for No. 2 Minnesota and No. 3 Ohio State's weekend series and how to watch each game. Friday, Jan. 28 at 6 pm ET : No. 2 Minnesota at No. 3 Ohio State | Big Ten + Saturday, Jan. 29 at 3 pm ET: No. 2 Minnesota at No. 3 Ohio State | Big Ten +