No. 1 Minnesota and No. 3 Wisconsin women's hockey tie in exciting Game 1; rematch set for Sunday
PINNED 10:46 pm, November 19, 2022
FINAL: Minnesota takes the extra point in the shootout after 3-3 tie 🤯
After wild finishes to the third period and overtime, No. 1 Minnesota women's hockey tied No.3 Wisconsin 3-3 on the road on Saturday. Sophomore forward Abbey Murphy scored the only goal of the shootout in the fourth round to give the Golden Gophers the extra point, putting a quick wrister top-right. With the extra attacker on the ice, Badgers captain Britta Curl tied the game with 10.5 seconds remaining to send it to overtime after finding the loose puck in the slot. Minnesota sophomore forward Peyton Hemp scored twice, and senior co-captain Grace Zumwinkle also scored for the Gophers (9-1-2, 10-0-2 WCHA). Sophomore goaltender Skylar Vetter was sensational for Minnesota with 43 saves, including 19 in the third period and overtime. Freshman forward Vivian Jungels had a goal and an assist for the Badgers (10-2-2, 7-2-3 WCHA), and fellow freshman forward Laila Edwards scored. Redshirt senior netminder Cami Kronish was just as good for Wisconsin to her credit with 41 saves, combining to stop 20 shots in the third and overtime. You're going to want to see this ON THE BACK save from @CamiKronish 😮@SportsCenter #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/E7tDVTYMOa— Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) November 19, 2022 Jungels opened the scoring just before the midway point of the first period, beating Vetter with a shot over the blocker from the slot on a 3-on-2 rush. Graduate forward Jesse Compher nearly made it 2-0 moments later with a strong diving effort, but the goal was called back for goalie interference. Hemp tied it 1-1 with a shorthanded goal with 4:05 to go in the first. Sophomore forward Abbey Murphy skated the puck in off the rush before Kronish saved her backhand shot, and the rebound bounced in off Hemp's leg. Edwards restored the Badgers' lead, making it 2-1 just 2:11 into the second period with a quick wrist shot to the top right corner as she curled around the left circle. Hemp got the equalizer again to make it 2-2 with 13:07 left in the period when she skated the puck into the zone down the right wing, and threw it towards the net where it found space between Kronish's pad and the post. Zumwinkle gave the Gophers their first lead of the game with just over three minutes left in the second. Co-captain Taylor Heise cut into the slot, getting a shot off as she fell, and Zumwinkle hustled to retrieve the loose puck behind the net, stuffing it inside the post before Kronish could get over. Game 2 is set for Sunday at 3 p.m. at La Bahn Arena. Game one of the #BorderBattle officially ends in a tie.The #Gophers WIN the shootout to take the extra point! 〽️ pic.twitter.com/sdi9UFhnhV— Minnesota Women's Hockey (@GopherWHockey) November 19, 2022
10:35 pm, November 19, 2022
It'll end in a tie. Shootout coming up next for the extra point 😮💨
It turns out 65 minutes wasn't enough. Both teams had plenty of scoring chances in overtime, but we're still tied 3-3 as we head to the shootout for the extra conference point. An UNBELIEVABLE finish to overtime.Today's contest will officially end in a tie.What. A. Game.— Minnesota Women's Hockey (@GopherWHockey) November 19, 2022
10:26 pm, November 19, 2022
We're headed to OT! 🍿
60 minutes wasn't enough as the No. 1 Gophers and No. 3 Badgers are headed to overtime. Wisco captain Britta Curl tied the game with 10.5 seconds remaining in the third. Overtime in Madison.— Minnesota Women's Hockey (@GopherWHockey) November 19, 2022
10:24 pm, November 19, 2022
GOAL! 🚨 Wisconsin ties it late | 3rd – 10.5 seconds
The Badgers find an equalizer with seconds remaining in the third! With the goalie pulled Wisconsin freshman blue-liner Caroline Harvey sent the puck towards the slot, where both teams dug away at it before captain Britta Curl found the loose puck in the, and beat Skylar Vetter to tie it 3-3. With 10.5 seconds left, @brittacurl ties it up! Assisted by @lacey_eden and @casey_obrien5 pic.twitter.com/LZWkWKax9b— Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) November 19, 2022
9:45 pm, November 19, 2022
The third period is on 👀
The final period of regulation is underway as Minnesota leads Wisconsin 3-2. Period two is in the booksBadgers 2Gophers 3 pic.twitter.com/dx3HGitIcm— Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) November 19, 2022
9:30 pm, November 19, 2022
END 2nd: Minnesota leads after a big period 😤
The Gophers scored two-straight goals to close out the second period, taking a 3-2 lead into the locker room. Laila Edwards put Wisconsin up 2-1 with a great wrist shot, but two shaky goals by the Gophers are the difference right now as Peyton Hemp's shot from a weird angle squeezed in before Grace Zumwinkle beat Kronish to the post for the go-ahead tally. Shots on goal are 24-21, Wisconsin. The #Gophers take the lead after two! pic.twitter.com/YWn1HJ9TfQ— Minnesota Women's Hockey (@GopherWHockey) November 19, 2022
9:21 pm, November 19, 2022
GOAL! 🚨 Gophers take the lead | 2nd – 3:16
The co-captains combine to give Minnesota their first lead of the game. Taylor Heise drove to the slot and shot as she fell to the ice. The shot went wide, but Grace Zumwinkle hustled to pick up the loose puck behind the net before stuffing it inside the left post. The officials originally ruled no goal, but confirmed the puck crossed the line after review. After review...The #Gophers lead! pic.twitter.com/58BNzco7ev— Minnesota Women's Hockey (@GopherWHockey) November 19, 2022
9:05 pm, November 19, 2022
GOAL! 🚨 Minnesota answers | 2nd – 13:07
The Gophers tie it 2-2, thanks to Peyton Hemp's second goal of the game. Hemp skated the puck into the zone on the right wing, surveying her options before sending the puck towards goal, and it squeezed between Kronish's pad and the post for the equalizer. Tight angle?No problem for @peytonhemp 😎 pic.twitter.com/KjUCz3k6v3— Minnesota Women's Hockey (@GopherWHockey) November 19, 2022
8:56 pm, November 19, 2022
GOAL! 🚨 Badgers retake the lead | 2nd – 17:49
Just over two minutes into the second, freshman forward Laila Edwards gives Wisconsin a 2-1 lead. Edwards protected the puck along the boards before curling around the left circle and firing a wrist shot to the top-right corner with a quick release. .@laila_edwards21 with the snipe to the upper corner 🔥 assisted by Jungels and @lacey_eden pic.twitter.com/dPBY0EetHM— Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) November 19, 2022
8:53 pm, November 19, 2022
The second period is underway 👀
The middle frame is on in Madison as No. 1 Minnesota and No. 3 Wisconsin are tied 1-1. Tied at one after one. pic.twitter.com/qN0cCMXSJL— Minnesota Women's Hockey (@GopherWHockey) November 19, 2022
8:36 pm, November 19, 2022
END 1st: All tied up at 1️⃣ apiece
Through 20 minutes in Madison, the Golden Gophers and Badgers are tied 1-1. Vivian Jungels opened the scoring for Wisconsin, and Jesse Compher nearly doubled the lead with a diving effort before the goal was called back for goalie interference. Peyton Hemp answered for Minnesota to tie it with a shorthanded goal late in the period when the rebound of Abbey Murphy's rebound deflected in off her leg. Shots on goal are 11-10 in favor of the Badgers, who had a number of quality chances during the opening period. First period is in the 📚#Badgers 1Gophers 1 pic.twitter.com/8BLIykVZxR— Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) November 19, 2022
8:30 pm, November 19, 2022
GOAL! 🚨 Gophers tie it shorthanded | 1st – 4:05
Late in the first period on the penalty kill, Minnesota finds an equalizer on Abbey Murphy's 10th goal of the season. The Gophers broke into the Wisconsin zone on a shorthanded rush, and Murphy shot a backhand top-shelf that found its way through Cami Kronish. 12 games, 10 goals@Abbey18Murphy is a DAWG pic.twitter.com/894EKci1Fj— Minnesota Women's Hockey (@GopherWHockey) November 19, 2022
8:19 pm, November 19, 2022
No goal! 🙅♀️ | 1st – 8:24
The Badgers nearly made it 2-0 with what have been Jesse Compher's seventh goal of the season. The graduate forward fired a shot off the rush, but Minnesota goaltender Skylar Vetter could not control the rebound as Compher dove towards the loose puck, pushing it through the crease and in. The goal stood after review, but Minnesota challenged, leading to the call eventually being overturned for goalie interference. NO GOALVetter had it covered and the play was ruled as goaltender interference.— Minnesota Women's Hockey (@GopherWHockey) November 19, 2022
8:14 pm, November 19, 2022
GOAL! 🚨 Badgers take an early lead | 1st – 11:49
Wisconsin jumps out to a 1-0 lead as Vivian Jungels picks up her second of the season. The freshman forward scored on a shot to the blocker side from the slot on a 3-on-2 rush. 🚨#Badgers goal!🚨Vivian Jungels puts UW on the board!11:42 left in the firstUW 1UM 0 pic.twitter.com/E7TRqx7a71— Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) November 19, 2022
8:02 pm, November 19, 2022
The game is on 🔥
The puck is down, and No. 1 Minnesota vs. No. 3 Wisconsin is underway at La Bahn Arena in Madison in front of a sold out crowd. 