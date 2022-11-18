No. 1 Minnesota vs. No. 3 Wisconsin women's hockey: Preview, how to watch

Last Updated 5:07 PM, November 18, 2022Patrick Donnelly | NCAA.comNo. 1 Minnesota vs. No. 3 Wisconsin women's hockey: Preview, how to watchShare The top college ice hockey storylines for 2022-23 15:02 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatestPathCreated with Sketch. PINNED 9:24 pm, November 18, 2022How to watch Minnesota vs. Wisconsin 📺 The matchup between the Gophers and the Badgers headlines an exciting slate across women's college hockey this weekend. Puck drop in the first contest of this two-game series is Saturday. Here's how to watch and follow along this weekend: When: 3 p.m. ET Saturday, Nov. 19 and Sunday, Nov. 20 Where: La Bahn Arena, Madison, Wisconsin Watch live: Saturday and Sunday on B1G+ (subscription required) Live stats: NCAA.com | Wisconsin Previews: Minnesota | Wisconsin Rosters: Minnesota | Wisconsin Game notes: Minnesota share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:24 pm, November 18, 2022Comparing Minnesota and Wisconsin 📊 This series pits the top two offenses in the country right up against each other. Wisconsin has been on bye for two straight weekends, splitting with Minnesota Duluth last time out. Meanwhile, Minnesota rolls in after a weekend off of their own after being upset by St. Cloud State in their last game action. A number of veterans have led the way for Minnesota with Grace Zumwinkle, Taylor Heise (6-10--10) and Abbey Murphy (9-6--15) each well over a point per game, while Skylar Vetter has been solid in net. For the Badgers, several skaters are well over a point per game with redshirt sophomore Lacey Eden (10-9--19) and freshman defender Caroline Harvey (6-13--19) leading the team in production. Both goaltenders have split the net evenly as redshirt senior Cami Kronish has been stellar, and redshirt sophomore Jane Gervais has a shutout, a .935 save percentage and a 1.33 GAA in six starts. Here's how the Gophers and Badgers stack up: Minnesota STAT Wisconsin 9-1-1, 9-0-1 WCHA Record 10-2-0, 7-1-0 WCHA No. 1 Current Ranking No. 3 Quarterfinals 2021 NCAA tournament Quarterfinals 53 Goals scored 68 4.8 Goals per game 5.7 23 Goals allowed 14 2.1 Goals allowed per game 1.2 24.3% Power play 16.3% 75.8% Penalty kill 83.9% Grace Zumwinkle, 17 points (7 goals, 10 assists) Top scorer Lacey Eden, 19 points (10 goals, 9 assists) Skylar Vetter, 7-1-1 (.917 save percentage, 2.04 GAA, 1 SO) Top goaltender Cami Kronish, 4-2-0 (.938 save percentage, 0.83 GAA, 4 SO) share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:16 pm, November 18, 2022Here is this week's USCHO poll RANK SCHOOL RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 Minnesota (10) 9-1-1 283 1 2 Ohio State (7) 10-1-1 282 2 3 Wisconsin (1) 10-2-0 250 3 4 Colgate 13-1-0 227 4 5 Quinnipiac 10-1-0 216 5 6 Yale 4-0-0 195 6 7 Minnesota Duluth 9-5-0 188 7 8 Northeastern 12-1-1 184 8 9 Cornell 6-2-0 130 9 10 Clarkson 12-3-1 126 11 11 Penn State 9-5-1 91 12 12 Connecticut 10-4-2 67 14 13 Providence 9-4-1 61 10 14 Vermont 8-5-1 51 13 15 Princeton 3-3-0 26 15 Others receiving votes: St. Lawrence 12, St. Cloud State 8, Boston College 1, Maine 1, Mercyhurst 1 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:15 pm, November 18, 2022Previewing the 2022-23 women's hockey season 📚 Before this weekend's series begins, you can catch yourself up on everything you need to know for this season in women's hockey. Get ready for this weekend's slate of action with our preview of this week's top women's hockey matchups. Watch yours truly and former NCAA.com hockey reporter Evan Marinofsky break down some of the best storylines in both men's and women's hockey this season with Michella Chester, or read up on five storylines to watch in 2022-23. Check out a way-too-early watchlist for the Patty Kazmaier Award, breaking down some of the top players that could have the best shot at taking home the hardware at the end of the year. Even though it may be early — really early — here are some of the teams right now that have the best chance to reach the 2023 Frozen Four in Duluth. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link