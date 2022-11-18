No. 1 Minnesota vs. No. 3 Wisconsin women's hockey: Preview, how to watch

This series pits the top two offenses in the country right up against each other.

Wisconsin has been on bye for two straight weekends, splitting with Minnesota Duluth last time out. Meanwhile, Minnesota rolls in after a weekend off of their own after being upset by St. Cloud State in their last game action.

A number of veterans have led the way for Minnesota with Grace Zumwinkle, Taylor Heise (6-10--10) and Abbey Murphy (9-6--15) each well over a point per game, while Skylar Vetter has been solid in net.

For the Badgers, several skaters are well over a point per game with redshirt sophomore Lacey Eden (10-9--19) and freshman defender Caroline Harvey (6-13--19) leading the team in production. Both goaltenders have split the net evenly as redshirt senior Cami Kronish has been stellar, and redshirt sophomore Jane Gervais has a shutout, a .935 save percentage and a 1.33 GAA in six starts.

Here's how the Gophers and Badgers stack up: