No. 2 Ohio State sweeps No. 3 Wisconsin women's hockey in massive WCHA weekend series

No. 2 Ohio State completed the sweep of No. 3 Wisconsin on Saturday, taking down the Badgers, 2-1. With the win, the Buckeyes set a program-record for wins in a season with 25.

The score made the game appear closer than it was. The Buckeyes spent the majority of Game 2 in the Badgers end, producing chances and taking advantage of Wisconsin only having three forward lines and 15 skaters.

Buckeyes forward Kenzie Hauswirth was the source of both Ohio State goals in the second period.

First she finished off a pass from senior Sara Saekkinen early in the middle 20 minutes to make it 1-0. Later in the period, she stuffed a rebound into the Wisconsin net to make it 2-0.

Despite Ohio State dominating the second period, Wisconsin ended on a high note when senior Daryl Watts picked a corner and beat OSU goalie Amanda Thiele to make it 2-1. Thiele finished with 22 saves on 23 shots.

Ohio State outshot Wisconsin, 45-23. The only reason the Buckeyes didn’t win by more was due to Wisconsin backup netminder Cami Kronish. She finished with a spectacular 43 saves on 45 shots.

After the weekend sweep, Ohio State sits six points ahead of Wisconsin in the WCHA standings.