Last Updated 5:19 PM, February 19, 2022
No. 2 Ohio State sweeps No. 3 Wisconsin women's hockey in massive WCHA weekend series
10:13 pm, February 19, 2022
No. 2 Ohio State beats No. 3 Wisconsin, 2-1, to complete weekend sweep
SENIOR DAY SWEEP 🧹#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/BLjLgo1wA4— Ohio State Women's Hockey (@OhioStateWHKY) February 19, 2022
No. 2 Ohio State completed the sweep of No. 3 Wisconsin on Saturday, taking down the Badgers, 2-1. With the win, the Buckeyes set a program-record for wins in a season with 25. The score made the game appear closer than it was. The Buckeyes spent the majority of Game 2 in the Badgers end, producing chances and taking advantage of Wisconsin only having three forward lines and 15 skaters. Buckeyes forward Kenzie Hauswirth was the source of both Ohio State goals in the second period. P2| @KenzieHauswirth AGAIN 👊Buckeyes up 2-0 with 12:01 to play #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/NJhX3frHwy— Ohio State Women's Hockey (@OhioStateWHKY) February 19, 2022
First she finished off a pass from senior Sara Saekkinen early in the middle 20 minutes to make it 1-0. Later in the period, she stuffed a rebound into the Wisconsin net to make it 2-0. Despite Ohio State dominating the second period, Wisconsin ended on a high note when senior Daryl Watts picked a corner and beat OSU goalie Amanda Thiele to make it 2-1. Thiele finished with 22 saves on 23 shots.
Watts up, #Badgers fans?!Daryl Watts gets Wisconsin on the board pic.twitter.com/ftov2xHOgo— Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) February 19, 2022
Ohio State outshot Wisconsin, 45-23. The only reason the Buckeyes didn't win by more was due to Wisconsin backup netminder Cami Kronish. She finished with a spectacular 43 saves on 45 shots. After the weekend sweep, Ohio State sits six points ahead of Wisconsin in the WCHA standings. 9:20 pm, February 19, 2022
Second period recap: Ohio State 2, Wisconsin 1
P2| @KenzieHauswirth AGAIN 👊Buckeyes up 2-0 with 12:01 to play #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/NJhX3frHwy— Ohio State Women's Hockey (@OhioStateWHKY) February 19, 2022
The Buckeyes took their game to another level in the second period, potting two goals and outshooting the Badgers, 24-7. There was one common thread between the Ohio State goals: Kenzie Hauswirth. Her first of the period came off a pass from behind the net by senior Sara Saekkinen. Later in the frame, Hauswirth jammed home a rebound to extend the Ohio State lead to 2-0.
Watts up, #Badgers fans?!Daryl Watts gets Wisconsin on the board pic.twitter.com/ftov2xHOgo— Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) February 19, 2022
Wisconsin called a timeout at the 9:42 mark of the period and slowly began to shift momentum. That momentum came to a head when Badgers sophomore Makenna Webster found senior Daryl Watts open in the slot. Watts fired in her 26th goal of the season to cut the Buckeyes lead to 2-1. Ohio State leads, 2-1, heading into the third period. 9:16 pm, February 19, 2022
Wisconsin's Daryl Watts cuts Ohio State's lead | 2-1 Ohio State, 2:23 P2
Watts up, #Badgers fans?!Daryl Watts gets Wisconsin on the board pic.twitter.com/ftov2xHOgo— Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) February 19, 2022
It was only a matter of time until Wisconsin's top trio found its game. Sophomore Makenna Webster brought the puck around the net and found a wide-open Daryl Watts in front of the net for her 26th goal of the season. Ohio State leads, 2-1, with 2:23 to play in the second period. 9:01 pm, February 19, 2022
Ohio State's Kenzie Hauswirth scores second of the game | 2-0 Ohio State, 12:01 P2
P2| @KenzieHauswirth AGAIN 👊Buckeyes up 2-0 with 12:01 to play #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/NJhX3frHwy— Ohio State Women's Hockey (@OhioStateWHKY) February 19, 2022
Ohio State has spent the entire first half of the second period on the attack. It took until shot No. 14 of the period for one to finally go in. After a mad scramble in front of the Wisconsin net, junior Kenzie Hauswirth slapped one past Badgers goalie Cami Kronish to make it 2-0 Buckeyes. It is Hauswirth's second of the game and third goal of the weekend. Ohio State leads, 2-0, with 12:01 to play in the second period. 8:50 pm, February 19, 2022
Ohio State's Kenzie Hauswirth opens the scoring | 1-0 Ohio State, 18:28 P2
P2| BUCKEYE GOAL 🚨@KenzieHauswirth starting today off how she finished yesterday 💪 Buckeyes lead 1-0 at 1:32 into the period#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/2CSCO7USt7— Ohio State Women's Hockey (@OhioStateWHKY) February 19, 2022
Kenzie Hauswirth entered this weekend with only one goal on the season. Just over four periods into this series, Hauswirth already has two. She opened the scoring Saturday, converting a chance off a pass from linemate Sara Saekkinen. Ohio State leads, 1-0, with 18:28 to play in the second period. 8:35 pm, February 19, 2022
First period recap: Wisconsin 0, Ohio State 0
First period is in the 📚Tight match-up in Columbus#Badgers #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/dGKX6Ty5S4— Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) February 19, 2022
While Friday's first period featured four goals, Saturday's brought zero. That doesn't mean the first 20 minutes were without action. Ohio State outshot Wisconsin, 11-8, but Badgers goalie Cami Kronish was up to the task, stopping all 11 shots she faced. Wisconsin had the lone power play of the period at the 8:50 mark, but failed to capitalize. Both teams enter the second period tied, 0-0. 7:57 pm, February 19, 2022
Game 2 preview: Wisconsin looks for revenge against Ohio State
Friday night was a tough one for Wisconsin. It was the opposite for Ohio State. The Buckeyes took down the Badgers, 5-1, in Game 1 of the weekend series. Wisconsin looks to right the ship on Saturday in the regular season finale.
Here's Wisconsin's lineup:
Here's a look at the #Badgers lines for today#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/JdO6d2DpN4— Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) February 19, 2022
Here's Ohio State's lineup:
Buckeye lines 🆚 the Badgers#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/i30JbXuGzT— Ohio State Women's Hockey (@OhioStateWHKY) February 19, 2022 No. 2 @OhioStateWHKY gets a strong start vs. the Badgers! 💥 pic.twitter.com/Innyd4IZ5u— Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) February 18, 2022 Then, with 8:46 to play in the opening frame, senior Paetyn Levis showed off her wheels, streaking down the right side of the ice and beating Wisconsin goalie Kennedy Blair to make it 2-0 Buckeyes. Graduate student Liz Schepers extended the lead to 3-0 after finishing off a one-timer. Wisconsin did end the period on a positive. After Buckeyes defenseman Sophie Jaques turned the puck over while breaking out of her own end, Wisconsin sophomore Makenna Webster converted on a 2-on-1 to cut the OSU lead to 3-1 with 19.1 seconds left in the first. The Badgers kept Ohio State’s scoring attack at bay for the first 18 minutes of the middle frame. But then Ohio State went on the power play and Jaques potted one to make it 4-1 with 1:57 to play in the second period. With 31.4 seconds to play, junior Kenzie Hauswirth scored her second of the season off a pass from Buglioni to extend the Ohio State lead to 5-1.
Another look at this beauty from @KenzieHauswirth to end the second period 👀#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/dmsmHawZlt— Ohio State Women's Hockey (@OhioStateWHKY) February 19, 2022
Tempers flared in the third period. With 5:15 left in regulation, Ohio State and Wisconsin got into it around the Ohio State net after the Badgers failed to capitalize on a 5-on-3. It resulted in coincidental penalties. Ohio State goalie Amanda Thiele finished with 26 saves on 27 shots. Blair ended her night after two periods, giving up five goals on 20 shots. Junior goalie Cami Kronish took over for the final 20 minutes, stopping all 11 shots she faced. The stage is set for a big showdown on Saturday with Wisconsin looking for revenge and Ohio State trying to stay hot. Ohio State leads Wisconsin by three points in the WCHA standings. 12:23 am, February 19, 2022
Second period recap: Ohio State 5, Wisconsin 1
Despite no goals for the first 18 minutes of the second period, Ohio State changed that once it got on the power play. Buckeyes star defenseman Sophie Jaques ripped one past Wisconsin goalie Kennedy Blair to extend the Buckeyes lead to 4-1 with under two minutes to play. It was her 10th power play goal of the season. She has 18 in total.
P2| OK @KenzieHauswirth 👊Buckeyes take a 5-1 lead with :30 to play#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/sriPRQ0sRF— Ohio State Women's Hockey (@OhioStateWHKY) February 19, 2022
Shortly after, junior Kenzie Hauswirth got in on the scoring, unleashing a missile past Blair to make it 5-1 Ohio State. The Buckeyes take a 5-1 lead into the third period. They're also outshooting the Badgers, 20-17. 12:18 am, February 19, 2022
Ohio State's Kenzie Hauswirth extends the lead | 5-1 Ohio State, 0:31 P2
P2| OK @KenzieHauswirth 👊Buckeyes take a 5-1 lead with :30 to play#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/sriPRQ0sRF— Ohio State Women's Hockey (@OhioStateWHKY) February 19, 2022
Kenzie Hauswirth entered Friday's game with only one goal on the season. You wouldn't know it from the way in which she scored in the second period against Wisconsin. As Jenna Buglioni rounded the net, she found Hauswirth crashing the Wisconsin cage. Hauswirth fired one over Badgers goalie Kennedy Blair to make it 5-1 Ohio State. Ohio State leads, 5-1, with 31.4 seconds to play in the second period. 12:14 am, February 19, 2022
Ohio State's Sophie Jaques cashes in on the power play | 4-1 Ohio State, 1:57 P2
P2| SOPHIE JAQUES 💥PPG by @_sophiejaques at 1:57 makes it 4-1 Buckeyes#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/lhJBETAzz1— Ohio State Women's Hockey (@OhioStateWHKY) February 19, 2022
Sophie Jaques has been the best defenseman in college hockey this season. It's no surprise that she converted on the power play to make it 4-1 Ohio State. Jaques beat Wisconsin goalie Kennedy Blair with a wrister from the right side of the zone. Ohio State leads, 4-1, with 1:57 to play in the second period. 11:40 pm, February 18, 2022
First period recap: Ohio State 3, Wisconsin 1
Ohio State was the more dominant team for the majority of the opening frame. It began less than four minutes into the first period when OSU's Gabby Rosenthal won a puck battle next to the Wisconsin net and found Jenna Buglioni in front. Buglioni ripped one past Badgers goalie Kennedy Blair to make it 1-0.
No. 2 @OhioStateWHKY gets a strong start vs. the Badgers! 💥 pic.twitter.com/Innyd4IZ5u— Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) February 18, 2022
Then Buckeyes forward Liz Schepers found teammate Paetyn Levis flying down the right side of the neutral zone. Levis blew past both Wisconsin defenders and scored on Blair to make it 2-0 a little over halfway through the period. The Buckeyes added a third goal of the period on a Schepers one-timer with 4:23 to play. Despite the three-goal deficit, the Badgers ended the period on a high note. After OSU defenseman Sophie Jaques turned the puck over leaving her own zone, Wisconsin forward Makenna Webster capitalized on a 2-on-1 to cut the Buckeyes lead to 3-1. 11:30 pm, February 18, 2022
Makenna Webster gets Wisconsin on Ohio State leads, 3-1, with 19.1 seconds left in the period. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:24 pm, February 18, 2022Ohio State's Liz Schepers adds another | 3-0 Ohio State, 4:23 P1P1| @LizSchepers with the one-timer 👏 Buckeyes 3, Badgers 0 #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/ltD0sVh10q— Ohio State Women's Hockey (@OhioStateWHKY) February 18, 2022 With the Wisconsin defense scrambling around its own net, Ohio State's Liz Schepers snuck in and fired one past Badgers netminder Kennedy Blair to extend the lead to three goals. Ohio State leads, 3-0, with 4:23 to play in the opening 20 minutes. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:19 pm, February 18, 2022Ohio State's Paetyn Levis extends the lead | 2-0 Ohio State, 8:46 P1P1| LET'S GO @paetynlevis 🚨Buckeyes up 2-0 at 11:13#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/xEhLYX6S0H— Ohio State Women's Hockey (@OhioStateWHKY) February 18, 2022 After a clean breakout from the Ohio State end, graduate student Liz Schepers found senior Paetyn Levis streaking down the right side of the neutral zone. Levis flew past the Wisconsin defenders and sniped one past Badgers goalie Kennedy Blair to make it 2-0 Ohio State. Ohio State leads, 2-0, with 8:46 to play in the first period. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link LOAD MORE +