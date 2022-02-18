No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Wisconsin women's hockey: Score, live updates

Last Updated 8:26 PM, February 18, 2022Evan MarinofskyNo. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Wisconsin women's hockey: Score, live updatesShare 2022 Team USA women's hockey: Olympic team's top college highlights 6:06 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest1:12 am, February 19, 2022Ohio State beats Wisconsin in Game 1, 5-1BUCKEYES WIN 💥FINAL Ohio State 5, Wisconsin 1#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/M1knTqBxwq— Ohio State Women's Hockey (@OhioStateWHKY) February 19, 2022 No. 2 Ohio State made a statement Friday night, taking down No. 3 Wisconsin, 5-1, in dominant fashion. The scoring started early. Sophomore Jenna Buglioni finished off a pass from senior Gabby Rosenthal to make it 1-0 OSU less than four minutes into the evening. No. 2 @OhioStateWHKY gets a strong start vs. the Badgers! 💥 pic.twitter.com/Innyd4IZ5u— Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) February 18, 2022 Then, with 8:46 to play in the opening frame, senior Paetyn Levis showed off her wheels, streaking down the right side of the ice and beating Wisconsin goalie Kennedy Blair to make it 2-0 Buckeyes. Graduate student Liz Schepers extended the lead to 3-0 after finishing off a one-timer. Wisconsin did end the period on a positive. After Buckeyes defenseman Sophie Jaques turned the puck over while breaking out of her own end, Wisconsin sophomore Makenna Webster converted on a 2-on-1 to cut the OSU lead to 3-1 with 19.1 seconds left in the first. The Badgers kept Ohio State’s scoring attack at bay for the first 18 minutes of the middle frame. But then Ohio State went on the power play and Jaques potted one to make it 4-1 with 1:57 to play in the second period. With 31.4 seconds to play, junior Kenzie Hauswirth scored her second of the season off a pass from Buglioni to extend the Ohio State lead to 5-1. Another look at this beauty from @KenzieHauswirth to end the second period 👀#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/dmsmHawZlt— Ohio State Women's Hockey (@OhioStateWHKY) February 19, 2022 Tempers flared in the third period. With 5:15 left in regulation, Ohio State and Wisconsin got into it around the Ohio State net after the Badgers failed to capitalize on a 5-on-3. It resulted in coincidental penalties. Ohio State goalie Amanda Thiele finished with 26 saves on 27 shots. Blair ended her night after two periods, giving up five goals on 20 shots. Junior goalie Cami Kronish took over for the final 20 minutes, stopping all 11 shots she faced. The stage is set for a big showdown on Saturday with Wisconsin looking for revenge and Ohio State trying to stay hot. Ohio State leads Wisconsin by three points in the WCHA standings. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:23 am, February 19, 2022Second period recap: Ohio State 5, Wisconsin 1 Despite no goals for the first 18 minutes of the second period, Ohio State changed that once it got on the power play. Buckeyes star defenseman Sophie Jaques ripped one past Wisconsin goalie Kennedy Blair to extend the Buckeyes lead to 4-1 with under two minutes to play. It was her 10th power play goal of the season. She has 18 in total. P2| OK @KenzieHauswirth 👊Buckeyes take a 5-1 lead with :30 to play#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/sriPRQ0sRF— Ohio State Women's Hockey (@OhioStateWHKY) February 19, 2022 Shortly after, junior Kenzie Hauswirth got in on the scoring, unleashing a missile past Blair to make it 5-1 Ohio State. The Buckeyes take a 5-1 lead into the third period. They're also outshooting the Badgers, 20-17. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:18 am, February 19, 2022Ohio State's Kenzie Hauswirth extends the lead | 5-1 Ohio State, 0:31 P2P2| OK @KenzieHauswirth 👊Buckeyes take a 5-1 lead with :30 to play#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/sriPRQ0sRF— Ohio State Women's Hockey (@OhioStateWHKY) February 19, 2022 Kenzie Hauswirth entered Friday's game with only one goal on the season. You wouldn't know it from the way in which she scored in the second period against Wisconsin. As Jenna Buglioni rounded the net, she found Hauswirth crashing the Wisconsin cage. Hauswirth fired one over Badgers goalie Kennedy Blair to make it 5-1 Ohio State. Ohio State leads, 5-1, with 31.4 seconds to play in the second period. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:14 am, February 19, 2022Ohio State's Sophie Jaques cashes in on the power play | 4-1 Ohio State, 1:57 P2P2| SOPHIE JAQUES 💥PPG by @_sophiejaques at 1:57 makes it 4-1 Buckeyes#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/lhJBETAzz1— Ohio State Women's Hockey (@OhioStateWHKY) February 19, 2022 Sophie Jaques has been the best defenseman in college hockey this season. It's no surprise that she converted on the power play to make it 4-1 Ohio State. Jaques beat Wisconsin goalie Kennedy Blair with a wrister from the right side of the zone. Ohio State leads, 4-1, with 1:57 to play in the second period. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:40 pm, February 18, 2022First period recap: Ohio State 3, Wisconsin 1Ohio State was the more dominant team for the majority of the opening frame. It began less than four minutes into the first period when OSU's Gabby Rosenthal won a puck battle next to the Wisconsin net and found Jenna Buglioni in front. Buglioni ripped one past Badgers goalie Kennedy Blair to make it 1-0. No. 2 @OhioStateWHKY gets a strong start vs. the Badgers! 💥 pic.twitter.com/Innyd4IZ5u— Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) February 18, 2022 Then Buckeyes forward Liz Schepers found teammate Paetyn Levis flying down the right side of the neutral zone. Levis blew past both Wisconsin defenders and scored on Blair to make it 2-0 a little over halfway through the period. The Buckeyes added a third goal of the period on a Schepers one-timer with 4:23 to play. Despite the three-goal deficit, the Badgers ended the period on a high note. After OSU defenseman Sophie Jaques turned the puck over leaving her own zone, Wisconsin forward Makenna Webster capitalized on a 2-on-1 to cut the Buckeyes lead to 3-1. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:30 pm, February 18, 2022Makenna Webster gets Wisconsin on the board | 3-1 Ohio State, 0:19 P1Webster gets things going for Wisconsin #Badgers #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/fMPZeHEP05— Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) February 18, 2022 Makenna Webster made sure Wisconsin went to the dressing room with a goal on the board. Ohio State defender Sophie Jaques turned it over on the breakout and the Badgers took it on a 2-on-1 the other way. Webster got the puck and waited out Ohio State goalie Amanda Thiele long enough to shoot it over her, cutting the OSU lead to 3-1. Ohio State leads, 3-1, with 19.1 seconds left in the period. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:24 pm, February 18, 2022Ohio State's Liz Schepers adds another | 3-0 Ohio State, 4:23 P1P1| @LizSchepers with the one-timer 👏 Buckeyes 3, Badgers 0 #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/ltD0sVh10q— Ohio State Women's Hockey (@OhioStateWHKY) February 18, 2022 With the Wisconsin defense scrambling around its own net, Ohio State's Liz Schepers snuck in and fired one past Badgers netminder Kennedy Blair to extend the lead to three goals. Ohio State leads, 3-0, with 4:23 to play in the opening 20 minutes. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:19 pm, February 18, 2022Ohio State's Paetyn Levis extends the lead | 2-0 Ohio State, 8:46 P1P1| LET'S GO @paetynlevis 🚨Buckeyes up 2-0 at 11:13#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/xEhLYX6S0H— Ohio State Women's Hockey (@OhioStateWHKY) February 18, 2022 After a clean breakout from the Ohio State end, graduate student Liz Schepers found senior Paetyn Levis streaking down the right side of the neutral zone. Levis flew past the Wisconsin defenders and sniped one past Badgers goalie Kennedy Blair to make it 2-0 Ohio State. Ohio State leads, 2-0, with 8:46 to play in the first period. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:07 pm, February 18, 2022Ohio State's Jenna Buglioni opens the scoring | 1-0 Ohio State, 16:17 P1P1| SHEESH @jennabuglioni 👀Buckeyes take a 1-0 lead at 3:41#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/qm6bBHYQtl— Ohio State Women's Hockey (@OhioStateWHKY) February 18, 2022 It didn't take long for the Buckeyes to get on the board. Senior Gabby Rosenthal won a puck battle to the side of the Wisconsin net and hit linemate Jenna Buglioni with a pass in the slot. Buglioni sniped one past Badgers goalie Kennedy Blair to make it 1-0. Ohio State leads, 1-0, with 16:17 to play in the first period. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:02 pm, February 18, 2022Game 1 is underway The puck has been dropped on Game 1 between Wisconsin and Ohio State. Here's the lineup for Wisconsin: Here's a look at the #Badgers lines for tonight's top-three showdown in Columbus #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/QMD92aB5dJ— Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) February 18, 2022 Here's the lineup for Ohio State: Buckeye lines 🆚 the Badgers#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/pWaVvv1btK— Ohio State Women's Hockey (@OhioStateWHKY) February 18, 2022 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:29 pm, February 18, 2022Schedule and how to watch: Wisconsin vs. Ohio State Wisconsin battles Ohio State in a big WCHA clash to end the regular season in women's college hockey. Here's the full schedule and how you can watch. When: Feb. 18 & 19 Game 1 | Friday, Feb. 18 | 6 p.m. ET Game 2 | Saturday, Feb. 19 | 3 p.m. ET Where: The Ohio State University Ice Rink in Columbus, Ohio How to watch: Big Ten+ share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:14 pm, February 18, 2022Preview: Wisconsin vs. Ohio State What a matchup for the final weekend of the regular season in women's college hockey. For much of the first half, it was Wisconsin at No. 1 and Ohio State at No. 2. The Badgers stumbled a bit in the second half, going as far down as No. 4 in the USCHO poll. They've rebounded, sitting at No. 3 in the latest poll. This weekend provides a great opportunity for Wisconsin to enter the WCHA playoffs on a high note and move ahead of Ohio State in the poll. Ohio State has a chance at revenge. The Buckeyes were swept by the Badgers in late October, losing 3-1 in Game 1 and falling 2-1 in overtime. Game 1 of Wisconsin-Ohio State is at 6 p.m. ET on Friday. Game 2 is at 3 p.m. on Saturday. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link