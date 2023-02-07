No. 5 Northeastern, Boston College roll through Beanpot semis, advance to Beanpot finals
It will be No. 5 Northeastern battling Boston-area foe Boston College in next Tuesday’s women’s Beanpot championship.
The Huskies knocked off crosstown rival Boston University in a 4-1 win to kick off the 44th edition of the annual tournament before the Eagles got revenge on Harvard from last year’s championship, rolling to a 3-0 shutout.
The NU top line of Alina Müller (1g, 1a), Chloé Aurard (2a) and Maureen Murphy (2g, 1a) showed out, combining for three goals and seven points in the game.
Murphy got the scoring started less than 10 minutes into the game on a perfectly executed 2-on-1 that saw her slip through the BU defense before roofing a backhander.
The Terriers got on the board early in the second when Brooke Disher put a loose puck top shelf from the slot, but the Huskies answered less than two minutes later when Murphy completed a tic-tac-toe passing play with her linemates, highlighted by a no-look feed from Aurard.
It doesn't get much prettier.
Müller added insurance about five minutes into the third, picking the top left corner on Brändli, a fellow Swiss national. Brändli (41 saves) did all she could as BU tried to mount a late push, but it was no use as Taze Thompson added an empty-netter with less than a second to go on the clock to seal the Huskies’ 14th straight win.
In the nightcap, the Eagles found timely scoring against a shorthanded Crimson squad, dressing just 16 skaters.
Co-captain Cayla Barnes opened the scoring less than five minutes in, streaking into the slot and redirecting Caroline Goffredo’s pass off the rush.
Keri Clougherty’s first of the season extended it to 2-0 in the second when the blue-liner walked in from the point and blasted home a loose puck. Sidney Fess added another from long range, also her first of the year, to make it 3-0 on the power play with 37.4 seconds to go in the period.
In the third period, Abigail Levy stood tall, stopping all 15 shots Harvard threw at her en route to a 30-save shutout.
The Eagles, this year’s hosts and last year’s runners-up, will face the Huskies at 7:30 p.m. in the championship on Tuesday, following the consolation between BU and Harvard at 4 p.m.
Northeastern, the 2020 champion, is in search of its 18th title all-time, while BC is looking for its seventh and first since 2018.
Abigail Levy made 30 saves, including 15 in the third period to seal the win for Boston College over Harvard in the Beanpot semis. They'll advance to face No. 5 Northeastern next Tuesday, while the Crimson will meet Boston University in the consolation.
END 2ND: Eagles are up 3-0 🦅🦅🦅
BC takes a 3-0 lead into the room after 40 minutes. Clougherty and Fess added goals in the period for the Eagles.
Shots on goal are 26-15 in favor of BC, who begins the third with 2:52 of power play time after Harvard's Ellie Bayard took a five-minute major and game-misconduct for contact to the head.
Sidney Fess from range and it's 3-0!
GOAL! 🚨 BC tacks on another | 2nd – 37.4 seconds
The Eagles make it 3-0 on the power play with less than a minute to go in the second, thanks to Sidney Fess. The advantage will continue as it is a five-minute major power play.
GOAL! 🚨 Eagles double the lead | 2nd – 12:45
Keri Clougherty makes it 2-0 for Boston College before the midway point of the second period, walking in from the point to blast the loose puck.
END 1ST: Eagles lead by 1 🦅
Through 20 minutes at Conte, Boston College has a 1-0 lead on Harvard, thanks to co-captain Cayla Barnes.
Shots on goal are 11-9 in favor of the Eagles after what was a physical first period.
GOAL! 🚨 BC gets on the board early | 1st – 16:46
The Eagles open the scoring less than five minutes in as Cayla Barnes comes up with a perfect deflection on a hard pass from Caroline Goffredo off the rush.
Game 2 is underway 🔥
We're off and running in the championship rematch between Harvard and BC to close out the night.
Game 2 is coming up! 🍿
The nightcap between the Eagles and the Crimson is about 15 minutes away.
Harvard looks to defend its 2022 title against runner-up Boston College, this year's hosts.
Here is each team's lineup:
FINAL: Huskies defeat BU to move on to finals 🚨
Taze Thompson puts one in the empty net as time expires to seal the 4-1 victory for Northeastern, who advances to next Tuesday's championship to face the winner of Harvard-BC.
Gwyneth Philips stopped 26 shots for NU, while Andrea Brändli saved 41 shots for BU.
GOAL! 🚨 Northeastern adds insurance | 3rd – 14:12
The Huskies add another for a two-goal cushion as Alina Müller picks the top left corner to extend it to 3-1 early on in the third period.
END 2ND: Huskies still leading BU 👀
Through 40 minutes, Northeastern holds a 2-1 advantage on the Terriers. Disher pulled BU even early on in the period, but Murphy's second of the game restored the Huskies' lead.
Shots on goal are 33-17, NU.
GOAL! 🚨 NU gets it right back | 2nd – 16:01
Just 1:58 after the Terriers tied it up, Murphy gets her second of the game to restore the lead for the Huskies, making it 2-1. Aurard dangled around a defender before hitting Murphy at the far-post for a one-timer.
GOAL! 🚨 Terriers knot it up | 2nd – 17:59
BU finds an equalizer just 2:01 into the second as Brooke Disher cleans up a loose puck in the slot, putting it top shelf to capitalize on sustained offensive zone pressure for the Terriers.
END 1ST: Northeastern leads by 1️⃣
Through 20 minutes at Conte Forum, Northeastern has a 1-0 lead on BU, thanks to Maureen Murphy.
Shots on goal are 14-9 in favor of the Huskies.
