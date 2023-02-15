No. 5 Northeastern downs No. 15 Boston College to win 18th women's Beanpot title

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – For the 18th time, Northeastern is women's Beanpot champions.

The No. 5 Huskies knocked off No. 15 Boston College with a 2-1 victory at Conte Forum on Tuesday, extending their lead for the most titles in the tournament.

The Eagles, this year's hosts, are runners-up for the second year in a row after bowing out to Harvard last season.

Maureen Murphy took home tournament MVP with the eventual game-winning goal after two goals and an assist against Boston University in last week's semifinals. Gwyneth Philips (27 saves) earned the Bertagna Award as the tournament's top goaltender, allowing just two goals on a combined 55 shots through the two games.

Mia Brown opened the scoring for NU with 10:40 to go in the first when she redirected the puck to the top left corner off Megan Carter's wrist shot on the power play.

Murphy doubled the lead with another deflection goal nearly halfway through the second, getting a stick on Jules Constantinople's shot from distance.

Abigail Levy (34 saves) was busy all night for BC, keeping them in it for a late push when co-captain Hannah Bilka got them on the board. Bilka found a loose puck in the slot and buried it to cut it to 2-1 with 1:34 left in regulation.

For Northeastern, it's their first title since 2020 when they knocked off BU in double overtime. It's also their third title since 2010. The Eagles are without a ring since 2018.