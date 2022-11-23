No. 1 Ohio State rolls No. 6 Colgate women's hockey 6-2 in Game 2

Last Updated 5:22 PM, November 23, 2022Patrick Donnelly | NCAA.comNo. 1 Ohio State rolls No. 6 Colgate women's hockey 6-2 in Game 2Share The top college ice hockey storylines for 2022-23 15:02 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatestPathCreated with Sketch. PINNED 10:21 pm, November 23, 2022FINAL: Ohio State rolls Colgate, 6-2 😤Emma Maltais and Jennifer Gardiner each had a goal and two assists for No. 1 Ohio State in a 6-2 win against No. 6 Colgate at OSU Rink on Wednesday. The win marks an 1-0-1 series with the Raiders for the Buckeyes after a 4-4 tie in Tuesday’s Game 1. Graduate defender Sophie Jaques had two goals, while forwards Peyton Levis and Jenna Buglioni each had a goal and an assist for OSU (13-1-2, 12-1-1 WCHA). Senior goaltender Raygan Kirk made 30 saves. Senior captain Danielle Serdachny had a goal and an assist for Colgate (13-2-2, 4-1-0 ECAC), and senior forward Kaitlyn O'Donohoe scored. Goaltenders Kayla Osborne and Hannah Murphy combined for 22 saves. Jaques opened the scoring with 7:54 to go in the first on the power play with a wrist shot from the right point. Maltais made it 2-0 less than two minutes later with the first of two five-minute major power play goals for the Buckeyes when she walked in from the point and fired a slap shot. Buglioni made it 3-0 just 26 seconds later with a one-timer off a feed from Maltais. Levis extended it to 4-0 with another OSU power play goal early in the second, and Gardiner made it 5-0 when she scored on a set face-off play seconds before the midway point of the period. O'Donohoe finally got the Raiders on the board to cut it to 5-1, finishing a chance in front off a gorgeous saucer pass from Serdachny on the rush. 1:38 later, Serdachny made it 5-2, digging away at a rebound in the crease. Jaques added more insurance for the Buckeyes late in the third, making it 6-2 with a wrist shot from the high slot off the rush. Both teams struggled with staying out of the penalty box. Colgate failed to convert on five power play opportunities, but the Buckeyes went 4-for-8 on the advantage. Ohio State will travel to Minnesota Duluth next weekend for a series with the No. 7 Bulldogs. Meanwhile, Colgate will visit Brown next Friday before a date at No. 5 Yale on Saturday. Buckeyes win‼️#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/PgaY9hy9km— Ohio State Women's Hockey (@OhioStateWHKY) November 23, 2022 10:08 pm, November 23, 2022GOAL! 🚨 Buckeyes get another cushion | 3rd – 5:50Sophie Jaques picks up her nation-leading 15th goal of the season to make it 6-2. Gardiner dropped a behind-the-back pass to Jaques at center ice, and who walked into the Colgate zone and fired a wrist shot home. P3| BUCKEYE GOAL! 🚨Make that ✌️ for @_sophiejaques! Buckeyes lead 6-2 with 5:49 to play#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/K0c5IgSIFb— Ohio State Women's Hockey (@OhioStateWHKY) November 23, 2022 9:43 pm, November 23, 2022The third period is underway 👀The final period of regulation is on between OSU and Colgate. The Buckeyes lead 5-2, but the Raiders are looking to build on a strong finish to the second period. End of P2| Ohio State holds a 5-2 lead into the second intermission. SOG are 23-18 in favor of Colgate#GoBucks— Ohio State Women's Hockey (@OhioStateWHKY) November 23, 2022 9:26 pm, November 23, 2022END 2nd: Colgate has life 🤯Through 40 minutes, Ohio State still leads Colgate, 5-2. Levis and Gardiner quickly made it 5-0 for the Buckeyes to start the second, but Colgate scored two quick goals to close the period, thanks to O'Donohoe and Serdachny. Shots on goal were 12-8, Colgate, for the period. The Raiders are also outshooting OSU 23-18 for the game. 20 minutes to go.📺 | https://t.co/A61Vm5xnZO📊 | https://t.co/mKAR7QdlVP#WePlayFree pic.twitter.com/jcv5hdwHaI— Colgate Women's Hockey (@ColgateWIH) November 23, 2022 9:18 pm, November 23, 2022GOAL! 🚨 Raiders get a quick one | 2nd – 5:591:38 after getting on the board, Colgate gets another to cut it to 5-2. Kirk saved Allyson Simpson's initial shot, but Serdachny jammed away at the rebound to put it past Kirk for her 12th goal and 29th point of the year. She adds to her scoring lead among Division I. Captain Serdachny!2nd 5:59 | Buckeyes 5-2#WePlayFree pic.twitter.com/qlN81Ej3l6— Colgate Women's Hockey (@ColgateWIH) November 23, 2022 9:15 pm, November 23, 2022GOAL! 🚨 Colgate gets on the board | 2nd – 7:37The Raiders finally answer as they cut it to 5-1. Kaitlyn O'Donohoe finished off a gorgeous saucer pass from Danielle Serdachny on the rush. Raiders goal!2nd 7:37 | Buckeyes 5-1#WePlayFree pic.twitter.com/Z2mgnC2f6x— Colgate Women's Hockey (@ColgateWIH) November 23, 2022 9:10 pm, November 23, 2022GOAL! 🚨 OSU piles another one on | 2nd – 10:05Jennifer Gardiner makes it 5-0 for the Buckeyes on a set face-off play. Gabby Rosenthal won the puck back to Gardiner, who skated around the circle and fired a wrist shot short-side for her seventh of the year. P2| BUCKEYE GOAL! 🚨@jenngardiner12 makes it a 5-0 lead for Ohio State! #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/AEu5rRSRoV— Ohio State Women's Hockey (@OhioStateWHKY) November 23, 2022 8:57 pm, November 23, 2022GOAL! 🚨 Ohio State makes it 4-0 | 2nd – 17:30After killing off Colgate's power play, the Buckeyes get another power play tally of their own to make it 4-0. The Raiders got caught chasing as Kenzie Hauswirth dished to Levis at the point, who had all day to walk into the slot and fire a wrist shot home. Hannah Murphy is now in net for Colgate in place of Kayla Osborne. P2| BUCKEYE GOAL! 🚨@paetynlevis makes it 4️⃣ PPGs for Ohio State for a 4-0 lead! #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/CEHFbkU6gY— Ohio State Women's Hockey (@OhioStateWHKY) November 23, 2022 8:53 pm, November 23, 2022The second period is on 🔥We're back for the middle frame at OSU Rink in Columbus, where Ohio State leads Colgate, 3-0. The Raiders begin the period with 1:08 of power play time. End of P1| Buckeyes take a 3-0 lead into the first intermission, scoring three times on the power play#GoBucks— Ohio State Women's Hockey (@OhioStateWHKY) November 23, 2022 8:36 pm, November 23, 2022END 1st: OSU leads by 3️⃣After 20 minutes, Ohio State holds a 3-0 lead, thanks to three power play goals. Jaques opened the scoring, before Maltais and Buglioni added insurance. The latter two each have a goal and an assist so far. Shots on goal are 11-10, in favor of Colgate Maltais and Buglioni scored on the same five-minute power play after the Raiders' Kassy Betinol took a major penalty for head contact. Colgate will have 1:08 of power play time to begin the second after a late delay of game penalty for the Buckeyes. Heads up, time to buckle down.📺 | https://t.co/A61Vm5wQag📊 | https://t.co/mKAR7QcO6h#WePlayFree pic.twitter.com/4r3RhIDSUo— Colgate Women's Hockey (@ColgateWIH) November 23, 2022 8:30 pm, November 23, 2022GOAL! 🚨 Buckeyes add more insurance | 1st – 5:3926 seconds after Emma Maltais made it 2-0, Jenna Buglioni makes it 3-0 with another power play goal. OSU moved the puck up to Maltais at the point, who fed down low to Buglioni at the side of the net as she one-timed it past Osborne. The Buckeyes still have 2:55 on the five-minute major power play. P1| BUCKEYE GOAL! 🚨Make that 3️⃣ power play goals! This time its @jennabuglioni lighting the lamp! #GOBucks pic.twitter.com/wBXwqAaMM3— Ohio State Women's Hockey (@OhioStateWHKY) November 23, 2022 8:26 pm, November 23, 2022GOAL! 🚨 Ohio State gets another | 1st – 6:05Ohio State doubles their lead to 2-0 with another power play goal. Peyton Levis worked the puck back to the point for Emma Maltais, who walked into the slot and ripped a slap shot past Kayla Osborne. Moments earlier, OSU goaltender Raygan Kirk turned the puck over, while out of the net, but Colgate's shot went wide. The Buckeyes will have 3:20 left on their five-minute major power play after Colgate's Kassy Betinol took a major penalty for head contact. P1| BUCKEYE GOAL! 🚨Buckeyes with their second PPG of the game by @emmamaltais17! #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/bkXPa9EYIV— Ohio State Women's Hockey (@OhioStateWHKY) November 23, 2022 8:22 pm, November 23, 2022GOAL! 🚨 Buckeyes open the scoring | 1st – 7:54Moments after Colgate squandered a power play opportunity, Ohio State makes it 1-0, converting on a power play of their own. Sophie Jaques picks up her 14th goal of the season with a wrist shot from the top of the right face-off circle. P1| BUCKEYE GOAL! 🚨@_sophiejaques strikes first on the power play! #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/WNgliNO7bm— Ohio State Women's Hockey (@OhioStateWHKY) November 23, 2022 8:06 pm, November 23, 2022The game is on! 👀The puck is down and the game is on between No. 1 Ohio State and No. 6 Colgate at OSU Rink. Round ✌️🆚 | #1 Ohio State🏟 | OSU Ice Rink⏰ | 3 p.m. 📺 | https://t.co/A61Vm5xnZO📊 | https://t.co/mKAR7QdlVP#WePlayFree pic.twitter.com/gqVnIWKb8K— Colgate Women's Hockey (@ColgateWIH) November 23, 2022 7:51 pm, November 23, 2022Puck drop is just under 10 minutes away 🍿Wednesday's rubber match between No. 1 Ohio State and No 6 Colgate is just about to get underway. Here is today's lineup for the Buckeyes. Colgate's is not yet available. Buckeye lines for game two vs. Colgate#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/R7awjCYqTv— Ohio State Women's Hockey (@OhioStateWHKY) November 23, 2022