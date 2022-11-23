Last Updated 5:22 PM, November 23, 2022
Patrick Donnelly | NCAA.com

No. 1 Ohio State rolls No. 6 Colgate women's hockey 6-2 in Game 2

Share
The top college ice hockey storylines for 2022-23
15:02
PathCreated with Sketch. PINNED
10:21 pm, November 23, 2022

FINAL: Ohio State rolls Colgate, 6-2 😤

Emma Maltais and Jennifer Gardiner each had a goal and two assists for No. 1 Ohio State in a 6-2 win against No. 6 Colgate at OSU Rink on Wednesday.

The win marks an 1-0-1 series with the Raiders for the Buckeyes after a 4-4 tie in Tuesday’s Game 1.

Graduate defender Sophie Jaques had two goals, while forwards Peyton Levis and Jenna Buglioni each had a goal and an assist for OSU (13-1-2, 12-1-1 WCHA). Senior goaltender Raygan Kirk made 30 saves.

Senior captain Danielle Serdachny had a goal and an assist for Colgate (13-2-2, 4-1-0 ECAC), and senior forward Kaitlyn O’Donohoe scored. Goaltenders Kayla Osborne and Hannah Murphy combined for 22 saves.

Jaques opened the scoring with 7:54 to go in the first on the power play with a wrist shot from the right point.

Maltais made it 2-0 less than two minutes later with the first of two five-minute major power play goals for the Buckeyes when she walked in from the point and fired a slap shot. Buglioni made it 3-0 just 26 seconds later with a one-timer off a feed from Maltais.

Levis extended it to 4-0 with another OSU power play goal early in the second, and Gardiner made it 5-0 when she scored on a set face-off play seconds before the midway point of the period.

O’Donohoe finally got the Raiders on the board to cut it to 5-1, finishing a chance in front off a gorgeous saucer pass from Serdachny on the rush. 1:38 later, Serdachny made it 5-2, digging away at a rebound in the crease.

Jaques added more insurance for the Buckeyes late in the third, making it 6-2 with a wrist shot from the high slot off the rush.

Both teams struggled with staying out of the penalty box. Colgate failed to convert on five power play opportunities, but the Buckeyes went 4-for-8 on the advantage.

Ohio State will travel to Minnesota Duluth next weekend for a series with the No. 7 Bulldogs. Meanwhile, Colgate will visit Brown next Friday before a date at No. 5 Yale on Saturday.

10:08 pm, November 23, 2022

GOAL! 🚨 Buckeyes get another cushion | 3rd – 5:50

Sophie Jaques picks up her nation-leading 15th goal of the season to make it 6-2.

Gardiner dropped a behind-the-back pass to Jaques at center ice, and who walked into the Colgate zone and fired a wrist shot home. 

9:43 pm, November 23, 2022

The third period is underway 👀

The final period of regulation is on between OSU and Colgate. The Buckeyes lead 5-2, but the Raiders are looking to build on a strong finish to the second period.

9:26 pm, November 23, 2022

END 2nd: Colgate has life 🤯

Through 40 minutes, Ohio State still leads Colgate, 5-2.

Levis and Gardiner quickly made it 5-0 for the Buckeyes to start the second, but Colgate scored two quick goals to close the period, thanks to O'Donohoe and Serdachny.

Shots on goal were 12-8, Colgate, for the period. The Raiders are also outshooting OSU 23-18 for the game.

9:18 pm, November 23, 2022

GOAL! 🚨 Raiders get a quick one | 2nd – 5:59

1:38 after getting on the board, Colgate gets another to cut it to 5-2.

Kirk saved Allyson Simpson's initial shot, but Serdachny jammed away at the rebound to put it past Kirk for her 12th goal and 29th point of the year. She adds to her scoring lead among Division I. 

 

9:15 pm, November 23, 2022

GOAL! 🚨 Colgate gets on the board | 2nd – 7:37

The Raiders finally answer as they cut it to 5-1.

Kaitlyn O'Donohoe finished off a gorgeous saucer pass from Danielle Serdachny on the rush.

9:10 pm, November 23, 2022

GOAL! 🚨 OSU piles another one on | 2nd – 10:05

Jennifer Gardiner makes it 5-0 for the Buckeyes on a set face-off play.

Gabby Rosenthal won the puck back to Gardiner, who skated around the circle and fired a wrist shot short-side for her seventh of the year.

8:57 pm, November 23, 2022

GOAL! 🚨 Ohio State makes it 4-0 | 2nd – 17:30

After killing off Colgate's power play, the Buckeyes get another power play tally of their own to make it 4-0.

The Raiders got caught chasing as Kenzie Hauswirth dished to Levis at the point, who had all day to walk into the slot and fire a wrist shot home.

Hannah Murphy is now in net for Colgate in place of Kayla Osborne.

8:53 pm, November 23, 2022

The second period is on 🔥

We're back for the middle frame at OSU Rink in Columbus, where Ohio State leads Colgate, 3-0.

The Raiders begin the period with 1:08 of power play time. 

8:36 pm, November 23, 2022

END 1st: OSU leads by 3️⃣

After 20 minutes, Ohio State holds a 3-0 lead, thanks to three power play goals.

Jaques opened the scoring, before Maltais and Buglioni added insurance. The latter two each have a goal and an assist so far. 

Shots on goal are 11-10, in favor of Colgate

Maltais and Buglioni scored on the same five-minute power play after the Raiders' Kassy Betinol took a major penalty for head contact.

Colgate will have 1:08 of power play time to begin the second after a late delay of game penalty for the Buckeyes.

8:30 pm, November 23, 2022

GOAL! 🚨 Buckeyes add more insurance | 1st – 5:39

26 seconds after Emma Maltais made it 2-0, Jenna Buglioni makes it 3-0 with another power play goal.

OSU moved the puck up to Maltais at the point, who fed down low to Buglioni at the side of the net as she one-timed it past Osborne.

The Buckeyes still have 2:55 on the five-minute major power play.

8:26 pm, November 23, 2022

GOAL! 🚨 Ohio State gets another | 1st – 6:05

Ohio State doubles their lead to 2-0 with another power play goal.

Peyton Levis worked the puck back to the point for Emma Maltais, who walked into the slot and ripped a slap shot past Kayla Osborne. Moments earlier, OSU goaltender Raygan Kirk turned the puck over, while out of the net, but Colgate's shot went wide.

The Buckeyes will have 3:20 left on their five-minute major power play after Colgate's Kassy Betinol took a major penalty for head contact.

8:22 pm, November 23, 2022

GOAL! 🚨 Buckeyes open the scoring | 1st – 7:54

Moments after Colgate squandered a power play opportunity, Ohio State makes it 1-0, converting on a power play of their own. 

Sophie Jaques picks up her 14th goal of the season with a wrist shot from the top of the right face-off circle. 

7:51 pm, November 23, 2022

Puck drop is just under 10 minutes away 🍿

Wednesday's rubber match between No. 1 Ohio State and No 6 Colgate is just about to get underway.

Here is today's lineup for the Buckeyes. Colgate's is not yet available.