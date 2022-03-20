Ohio State wins its first title in the 2022 NCAA women's hockey tournament

Ohio State took down Minnesota Duluth, 3-2, in the national championship game on Sunday. It’s the first national championship ever for Ohio State.

After a tight game all afternoon, the eventual game-winner came with 6:40 to play in the third period.

HAUSWIRTH FOR THE LEAD!!@OhioStateWHKY takes the lead on Kenzie Hauswirth's 3rd period goal!!



Ohio State forward Kenzie Hauswirth threw a puck towards the goal that went off Minnesota Duluth defenseman Brenna Fuhrman and into the net to make it 3-2.

Prior to that, both teams traded goals at the start of the third period.

The Buckeyes opened the third period with a goal from Clair DeGeorge. Minnesota Duluth responded just over a minute later from Elizabeth Giguere.

Ohio State opened the score less than five minutes into the second period when Paetyn Levis knocked a puck over Minnesota Duluth goalie Emma Soderberg to make it 1-0. The Bulldogs responded with a goal from Naomi Rogge later in the period.

Ohio State goalie Amanda Thiele stopped 17 of the 19 shots she faced. Soderberg countered with 33 stops on 35 shots.

The national championship finishes an incredible season for Ohio State.