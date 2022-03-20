Last Updated 7:21 PM, March 20, 2022

Ohio State wins its first title in the 2022 NCAA women's hockey tournament

Ohio State wins its first women's hockey championship in program history
10:35 pm, March 20, 2022

Ohio State takes down Minnesota Duluth, 3-2, to win national championship

Ohio State took down Minnesota Duluth, 3-2, in the national championship game on Sunday. It’s the first national championship ever for Ohio State. 

After a tight game all afternoon, the eventual game-winner came with 6:40 to play in the third period. 

Ohio State forward Kenzie Hauswirth threw a puck towards the goal that went off Minnesota Duluth defenseman Brenna Fuhrman and into the net to make it 3-2. 

Prior to that, both teams traded goals at the start of the third period. 

The Buckeyes opened the third period with a goal from Clair DeGeorge. Minnesota Duluth responded just over a minute later from Elizabeth Giguere. 

Ohio State opened the score less than five minutes into the second period when Paetyn Levis knocked a puck over Minnesota Duluth goalie Emma Soderberg to make it 1-0. The Bulldogs responded with a goal from Naomi Rogge later in the period. 

Ohio State goalie Amanda Thiele stopped 17 of the 19 shots she faced. Soderberg countered with 33 stops on 35 shots. 

The national championship finishes an incredible season for Ohio State. 

10:09 pm, March 20, 2022

Kenzie Hauswirth gives Ohio State the late lead | 3-2 Ohio State, 6:40 P3

Puck luck is on Ohio State's side. 

With under seven minutes to play in the third period, Ohio State forward Kenzie Hauswirth banked a shot off a Minnesota Duluth defender and into the net to make it 3-2 OSU. 

The Buckeyes lead, 3-2, with 6:40 to play in the third period. 

9:51 pm, March 20, 2022

Minnesota Duluth's Elizabeth Giguere ties it up | 2-2, 18:13 P3

Just over a minute after Ohio State opened the third period with a goal, Minnesota Duluth responded with one of its own. 

After Ohio State turned the puck over off a breakout, Elizabeth Giguere received the puck in a prime spot and sniped one over OSU goalie Amanda Thiele's glove to tie the game, 2-2. 

The score is knotted up, 2-2, with 18:13 to play in the third period. 

9:47 pm, March 20, 2022

Clair DeGeorge puts Ohio State in the lead | 2-1 Ohio State, 19:36 P3

What a start to the third period for the Buckeyes. 

As the puck came down the ice toward Minnesota Duluth goalie Emma Soderberg, she gave it away and Clair DeGeorge capitalized, scoring and making it 2-1 Ohio State. 

The Buckeyes lead, 2-1, with 19:36 to play in the third period. 

9:29 pm, March 20, 2022

After 2: Ohio State 1, Minnesota Duluth 1

After a scoreless first period, Ohio State and Minnesota Duluth both got on the board in the second. 

First it was Ohio State less than five minutes into the second period. Paetyn Levis batted a puck over Minnesota Duluth goalie Emma Soderberg to make it 1-0 Buckeyes. 

Moments later, Naomi Rogge tipped a shot through the legs of OSU goalie Amanda Thiele to tie it, 1-1. 

Even though the score is tied, Ohio State is heavily outshooting Minnesota Duluth, 30-13. 

It should be quite the third period. After all, a national championship is on the line. 

9:17 pm, March 20, 2022

Naomi Rogge ties the game | 1-1, 7:17 P2

Just over midway through the second period, Kailee Skinner's shot from the point was tipped by Naomi Rogge and past Ohio State goalie Amanda Thiele to tie the game, 1-1. 

It's Rogge's second goal of the Frozen Four. Her first came in OT against Northeastern. 

9:03 pm, March 20, 2022

Paetyn Levis gets Ohio State on the board | 1-0 Ohio State, 15:50 P2

It wasn't a typical power play goal, but it did the job. 

Less than five minutes into the second period, Ohio State dumped the puck in behind the Minnesota Duluth net. After the puck bounced around, Ohio State forward Clair DeGeorge passed it out in front and Paetyn Levis tipped the puck up and over Minnesota Duluth goalie Emma Soderberg to give OSU the lead. 

The Buckeyes lead, 1-0, with 15:50 to play in the second period. 

8:41 pm, March 20, 2022

After 1: Ohio State 0, Minnesota Duluth 0

After 20 minutes of the national championship game, the score remains knotted up, 0-0. 

2:26 am, March 19, 2022

Ohio State beats Yale, 2-1, to advance to national championship

The Buckeyes took down the Bulldogs, 2-1, in the Frozen Four semifinal to advance to the national championship game. 

The eventual game-winner came off the stick of Jennifer Gardner. The junior forward skated through neutral ice, flew past one Yale player and then deked out another. She finished off the play by roofing a shot over Yale goalie Gianna Meloni to give Ohio State the 2-1 lead midway through the second period. 

Just a few moments before, Ohio State's Paetyn Levis scored on the power play to tie the score, 1-1. 

Yale opened the scoring in the game, getting one from defenseman Tabea Botthof in the first half of the second period. 

Ohio State moves on to face Minnesota Duluth in the national championship game on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET. 

1:38 am, March 19, 2022

After 2: Ohio State 2, Yale 1

Ohio State holds a 2-1 lead after 40 minutes. 

Despite the Buckeyes dominating the second period, Yale struck first in the middle 20 minutes when defender Tabea Botthof slapped a rebound past OSU goalie Amanda Thiele. 

Ohio State responded with two of its own. The first came from Paetyn Levis on the power play. The second came on a terrific effort from Jennifer Gardiner. 

1:22 am, March 19, 2022

Jennifer Gardiner gives Ohio State the lead | 2-1 Ohio State, 9:03 P2

What. A. Goal. 

Midway through the second period, junior Jennifer Gardiner decided to do it all herself, going through center ice, around two Yale players and going top shelf on Yale goalie Gianna Meloni to make it 2-1 Buckeyes. 

Ohio State leads, 2-1, with 9:03 to play in the second period. 

1:17 am, March 19, 2022

Ohio State's Paetyn Levis ties it | 1-1, 12:52 P2

Shortly after Yale took a 1-0 lead, Ohio State went to the power play and converted, getting a lamplighter from senior Paetyn Levis. 

Yale and Ohio State are tied, 1-1, with 12:52 to play in the second period. 

1:12 am, March 19, 2022

Tabea Botthof gives Yale the lead | 1-0 Yale, 18:17 P2

After a scoreless first, Yale wasted no time opening the scoring in the second period. 

With the puck loose in front of the Ohio State net, junior defender Tabea Botthof swooped in and batted a rebound into the net to give the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead. 

Yale leads, 1-0, with 18:17 to play in the second period. 