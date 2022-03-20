Ohio State wins its first title in the 2022 NCAA women's hockey tournament

Last Updated 7:21 PM, March 20, 2022Ohio State wins its first title in the 2022 NCAA women's hockey tournamentShare Ohio State wins its first women's hockey championship in program history 4:04 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:35 pm, March 20, 2022Ohio State takes down Minnesota Duluth, 3-2, to win national championshipBUCKEYES WIN!!!! NATIONAL CHAMPIONS!!!!💥💥💥#GoBucks // #WFrozenFour pic.twitter.com/G6EK88gkl1— Ohio State Women's Hockey (@OhioStateWHKY) March 20, 2022 Ohio State took down Minnesota Duluth, 3-2, in the national championship game on Sunday. It’s the first national championship ever for Ohio State. After a tight game all afternoon, the eventual game-winner came with 6:40 to play in the third period. HAUSWIRTH FOR THE LEAD!!@OhioStateWHKY takes the lead on Kenzie Hauswirth's 3rd period goal!!🎥 ESPNU x #WFrozenFour pic.twitter.com/APiZcGrCbz— NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) March 20, 2022
Ohio State forward Kenzie Hauswirth threw a puck towards the goal that went off Minnesota Duluth defenseman Brenna Fuhrman and into the net to make it 3-2. Prior to that, both teams traded goals at the start of the third period. The Buckeyes opened the third period with a goal from Clair DeGeorge. Minnesota Duluth responded just over a minute later from Elizabeth Giguere. Ohio State opened the score less than five minutes into the second period when Paetyn Levis knocked a puck over Minnesota Duluth goalie Emma Soderberg to make it 1-0. The Bulldogs responded with a goal from Naomi Rogge later in the period. Click here to view the full bracket. Ohio State goalie Amanda Thiele stopped 17 of the 19 shots she faced. Soderberg countered with 33 stops on 35 shots. The national championship finishes an incredible season for Ohio State. The Buckeyes lead, 3-2, with 6:40 to play in the third period. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:51 pm, March 20, 2022Minnesota Duluth's Elizabeth Giguere ties it up | 2-2, 18:13 P3WE HAVE A TIE GAME!!!!Elizabeth Giguere snipes it and @UMDWHockey has knotted the the game at 2 in the 3rd!🎥 ESPNU x #WFrozenFour pic.twitter.com/Hc8UXt0NYD— NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) March 20, 2022 Just over a minute after Ohio State opened the third period with a goal, Minnesota Duluth responded with one of its own. After Ohio State turned the puck over off a breakout, Elizabeth Giguere received the puck in a prime spot and sniped one over OSU goalie Amanda Thiele's glove to tie the game, 2-2. 9:47 pm, March 20, 2022
Clair DeGeorge puts Ohio State in the lead | 2-1 Ohio State, 19:36 P3
OHIO STATE HAS THE LEAD!24 seconds into the 3rd Clair DeGeorge capitalizes on the miscue for @OhioStateWHKY!🎥 ESPNU x #WFrozenFour pic.twitter.com/rPjsYIrvk7— NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) March 20, 2022
What a start to the third period for the Buckeyes. As the puck came down the ice toward Minnesota Duluth goalie Emma Soderberg, she gave it away and Clair DeGeorge capitalized, scoring and making it 2-1 Ohio State. The Buckeyes lead, 2-1, with 19:36 to play in the third period.
9:29 pm, March 20, 2022
After 2: Ohio State 1, Minnesota Duluth 1
After a scoreless first period, Ohio State and Minnesota Duluth both got on the board in the second. First it was Ohio State less than five minutes into the second period. Paetyn Levis batted a puck over Minnesota Duluth goalie Emma Soderberg to make it 1-0 Buckeyes.
BUCKEYES STRIKE FIRST!Paetyn Levis pokes it home to put @OhioStateWHKY up 1-0. 🎥 ESPNU x #WFrozenFour pic.twitter.com/ReRc5qSKec— NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) March 20, 2022
Moments later, Naomi Rogge tipped a shot through the legs of OSU goalie Amanda Thiele to tie it, 1-1.
TIP FOR THE TIE!!Naomi Rogge with the sweet tip and @UMDWHockey has tied it up at 1 in the 2nd!🎥 ESPNU x #WFrozenFour pic.twitter.com/Rxnz8jgeue— NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) March 20, 2022
Even though the score is tied, Ohio State is heavily outshooting Minnesota Duluth, 30-13. It should be quite the third period. After all, a national championship is on the line. 9:17 pm, March 20, 2022
Naomi Rogge ties the game | 1-1, 7:17 P2
TIP FOR THE TIE!!Naomi Rogge with the sweet tip and @UMDWHockey has tied it up at 1 in the 2nd!🎥 ESPNU x #WFrozenFour pic.twitter.com/Rxnz8jgeue— NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) March 20, 2022
Just over midway through the second period, Kailee Skinner's shot from the point was tipped by Naomi Rogge and past Ohio State goalie Amanda Thiele to tie the game, 1-1. It's Rogge's second goal of the Frozen Four. Her first came in OT against Northeastern.
9:03 pm, March 20, 2022
Paetyn Levis gets Ohio State on the board | 1-0 Ohio State, 15:50 P2
BUCKEYES STRIKE FIRST!Paetyn Levis pokes it home to put @OhioStateWHKY up 1-0. 🎥 ESPNU x #WFrozenFour pic.twitter.com/ReRc5qSKec— NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) March 20, 2022
It wasn't a typical power play goal, but it did the job. Less than five minutes into the second period, Ohio State dumped the puck in behind the Minnesota Duluth net. After the puck bounced around, Ohio State forward Clair DeGeorge passed it out in front and Paetyn Levis tipped the puck up and over Minnesota Duluth goalie Emma Soderberg to give OSU the lead. The Buckeyes lead, 1-0, with 15:50 to play in the second period.
8:41 pm, March 20, 2022
After 1: Ohio State 0, Minnesota Duluth 0
What a game, folks. Back on ESPNU!!!! pic.twitter.com/8wjc4DVshW— UMD Women's Hockey (@UMDWHockey) March 20, 2022
After 20 minutes of the national championship game, the score remains knotted up, 0-0.
5:20 am, March 20, 2022
3 storylines to watch in the national championship game
A champion will be crowned on Sunday. With Ohio State on one side and Minnesota Duluth on the other, here are three storylines to keep an eye on while watching the game Sunday. Click here to view the interactive bracket.
4:51 am, March 19, 2022
5 takeaways from the Frozen Four semifinals
After a day of Frozen Four semifinals, two teams advanced to the national championship: Ohio State and Minnesota Duluth. Here are the five biggest takeaways from both games. Click here for the full bracket.
2:26 am, March 19, 2022
Ohio State beats Yale, 2-1, to advance to national championship
The Buckeyes took down the Bulldogs, 2-1, in the Frozen Four semifinal to advance to the national championship game. The eventual game-winner came off the stick of Jennifer Gardner. The junior forward skated through neutral ice, flew past one Yale player and then deked out another. She finished off the play by roofing a shot over Yale goalie Gianna Meloni to give Ohio State the 2-1 lead midway through the second period. Smooth skating... sweet move... TOP CHEESE! 🧀Jenn Gardiner puts @OhioStateWHKY up 2-1 in the 2nd! 🎥 ESPN+ x #WFrozenFour pic.twitter.com/S8c5ZaGfLU— NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) March 19, 2022
Just a few moments before, Ohio State's Paetyn Levis scored on the power play to tie the score, 1-1. Yale opened the scoring in the game, getting one from defenseman Tabea Botthof in the first half of the second period. Ohio State moves on to face Minnesota Duluth in the national championship game on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET. Click here to view the full bracket.
1:38 am, March 19, 2022
After 2: Ohio State 2, Yale 1
END OF THE 2ND!!@OhioStateWHKY 2, @YaleWHockey 1#WFrozenFour pic.twitter.com/rQAEzcQaUz— NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) March 19, 2022
Ohio State holds a 2-1 lead after 40 minutes. Despite the Buckeyes dominating the second period, Yale struck first in the middle 20 minutes when defender Tabea Botthof slapped a rebound past OSU goalie Amanda Thiele. 1:17 am, March 19, 2022
Ohio State's Paetyn Levis ties it | 1-1, 12:52 P2
LEVIS TIES IT UP!Big Power Play goal for @OhioStateWHKY... all knotted up at 1!🎥 ESPN+ x #WFrozenFour pic.twitter.com/3mHZSctAwg— NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) March 19, 2022
Shortly after Yale took a 1-0 lead, Ohio State went to the power play and converted, getting a lamplighter from senior Paetyn Levis. Yale and Ohio State are tied, 1-1, with 12:52 to play in the second period.
1:12 am, March 19, 2022
Tabea Botthof gives Yale the lead | 1-0 Yale, 18:17 P2
THE SCORING HAS STARTED!! Tabea Botthof with the tally and @YaleWHockey with the lead in the 2nd!!🎥 ESPN+ x #WFrozenFour pic.twitter.com/AHMxcbpbdk— NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) March 19, 2022
After a scoreless first, Yale wasted no time opening the scoring in the second period. With the puck loose in front of the Ohio State net, junior defender Tabea Botthof swooped in and batted a rebound into the net to give the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead. Yale leads, 1-0, with 18:17 to play in the second period.