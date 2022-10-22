No. 1 Ohio State women's hockey sweeps No. 4 Minnesota Duluth with comeback win

Last Updated 5:20 PM, October 22, 2022Patrick Donnelly | NCAA.comNo. 1 Ohio State women's hockey sweeps No. 4 Minnesota Duluth with comeback winShare The top college ice hockey storylines for 2022-23 15:02 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:10 pm, October 22, 2022FINAL: Big third period lifts Ohio State over Duluth 3-2 🧹Ohio State scored two unanswered goals in the second half of the third period to come back and win 3-2 against Minnesota Duluth to remain undefeated, completing the weekend sweep of the national championship rematch. Junior defender Riley Brengman scored the go-ahead goal with 4:57 remaining in regulation with a wrist shot to the top left corner when graduate forward Emma Maltais found her coming in late as the trailer on a 3-on-2. Senior forward Jennifer Gardner had a goal and an assist for the No. 1 Buckeyes (8-0-0, 8-0-0 WCHA), and graduate forward Paetyn Levis had two assists. Junior goaltender Amanda Thiele made 23 saves. Graduate captain Gabbie Hughes had a goal and an assist for the No. 4 Bulldogs (6-2-0, 2-2-0 WCHA), while junior blue-liner Nina Jobst-Smith added two helpers. Senior forward Manon McMahon also scored, and graduate netminder Emma Soderberg made 34 saves. McMahon opened the scoring with 12:05 to go in the first period when her wraparound chance banked in off a Buckeye defender after she won a foot race for the puck off the rush. Rosenthal tied it 1-1 with less than five minutes to go in the first, parking herself at the far post and redirecting Sophie Jaques’ pass from the point. Hughes put Duluth ahead 2-1 early in the second period, getting a step on the OSU defense before finishing off a slick backhand-forehand move on a breakaway. Gardner pulled the Buckeyes even just after the halfway point of the third when her seeing-eye wrister found a way through the traffic in front and in before Brengman scored the eventual game-winner a few moments later. Minnesota Duluth went 0-for-3 on the power play, while Ohio State was 0-for-2. The win marks three straight against the Bulldogs for the Buckeyes, going back to last year’s national title game. All three games ended with a 3-2 score, including Friday night’s series-opening win in overtime. Ohio State will welcome No. 2 Minnesota to OSU Rink next weekend in a potential Frozen Four preview as both teams look to remain undefeated. For Duluth, they’ll head home to face No. 5 Wisconsin in a conference matchup with the Badgers coming off a dominant sweep of Bemidji State. GOAL! 🚨 Buckeyes take the lead late | 3rd – 4:57
Ohio State leads for the first time all game, thanks to Riley Brengman's second of the season. Coming in on a 3-on-2 rush, Emma Maltais found Brengman coming in as the trailer in the high slot, and Brengman picked the top left corner, beating Soderberg for the late 3-2 lead.

GOAL! 🚨 Ohio State ties it 2-2 | 3rd – 9:13
Jennifer Gardner evens things up at 2-2 for the Buckeyes just past the halfway point of the third period. Keeping the play alive in the offensive zone, senior forward Jennifer Gardner skated backwards out of the cycle with the puck at the top of the left face-off circle, and fired a wrist shot on goal that found its way past Soderberg's blocker. The Buckeyes had traffic in front of the net, preventing Soderberg from seeing the shot through the screen.

3rd period is a go 🔥
The third period is underway in this national championship rematch between No. 1 Ohio State and No. 4 Minnesota Duluth. The Bulldogs lead, 2-1. The Buckeyes are looking to remain undefeated, while UMD aims to bounce back from their first loss of the season in Friday's Game 1.

End 2nd: Duluth leads 2-1 after 40 minutes 👀
Through two periods, the Bulldogs lead the Buckeyes, 2-1. Gabbie Hughes scored the lone goal of the period, finishing a silky stick handling sequence on a breakaway during 4-on-4. So far, Emma Soderberg has made 24 saves for Minnesota Duluth, while Amanda Thiele has stopped 15 shots for Ohio State. UMD outshot OSU, 11-9 in the period. GOAL! 🚨 UMD takes the lead | 2nd – 16:31
Minnesota Duluth captain Gabbie Hughes gives the Bulldogs a 2-1 lead with a sweet finish on a breakaway during 4-on-4 early in the second period. After the Bulldogs survived an onslaught from OSU, Tova Henderson sent the puck up ice where Hughes had a step on the defense as she broke in all alone, finishing some slick stick handling with a backhand-forehand move.

Second period is underway
We're off for the second period at OSU Rink. The Buckeyes and Bulldogs are tied 1-1. Ohio State is outshooting Minnesota Duluth 16-6.

End 1st: Buckeyes and Bulldogs are tied 1-1 😮💨
After the opening 20 minutes, No.1 Ohio State and No. 4 Minnesota Duluth are tied 1-1. UMD came out of the greats with a strong push in response to Friday's loss, opening the scoring just before the halfway point of the period when Manon McMahon's wraparound banked in off a Buckeye defender. OSU picked it up after the goal, though, ramping up the pressure in Duluth's zone. With under five minutes left in the period, Sophie Jaques sent a shot-pass to the side of the post, where Gabby Rosenthal was waiting to tap it home. Bulldog goaltender Emma Soderberg has been real busy so far with 15 saves, while Amanda Thiele has stopped five shots for the Buckeyes. GOAL! 🚨 Buckeyes tie it up | 1st – 3:43
After applying the pressure in response to UMD's go-ahead goal, Ohio State finally broke through late in the opening period. With a strong forecheck off the face-off in the Bulldogs' zone, the Buckeyes worked the puck back to the point and over to Sophie Jaques as the graduate defender found graduate forward Gabby Rosenthal at the backdoor, who redirected it past Soderberg to tie it 1-1. GOAL! 🚨 McMahon gives Duluth first lead of the series | 1st – 12:05
Minnesota Duluth takes an early 1-0 lead thanks to Mannon McMahon on the wraparound. The senior forward won a foot race for the puck into the OSU zone, picked it up, and wheeled around the net as her wraparound try banked in off Buckeye senior defender Lauren Bernard.

The game is on! 👀
The puck is down and we're underway in Game 2 of this national championship rematch between Ohio State and Minnesota Duluth. Below are this afternoon's lineups:

Get ready for Game 2 between Ohio State and Minnesota Duluth
The No. 1 Buckeyes took Game 1 on Friday to remain undefeated, thanks to Jenna Buglioni's overtime heroics. Buglioni added a goal in the second period, and senior forward Jennifer Gardner also scored. Junior goaltender Amanda Thiele made 15 saves for OSU (7-0-0, 7-0-0 WCHA. Junior forward Clara Van Wieren and graduate forward Maggie Flaherty each scored for No. 4 UMD (6-1-0, 2-1-0 WCHA). Soderberg made 29 saves. Puck drop for Saturday's rematch is set for 3 p.m. at OSU Rink in Columbus, O.H. Here's how to follow along:
When: 3 p.m. ET Saturday
Where: OSU Ice Rink, Columbus, O.H.
Watch live: Saturday on BTN+ (subscription required)
Live stats: NCAA.com | Ohio State
Rosters: Ohio State | Minnesota Duluth
Game notes: Ohio State | Minnesota Duluth

FINAL: Buglioni's two goals lift Ohio State over Minnesota Duluth, 3-2 in OT
With 59.6 seconds remaining in overtime of a national championship rematch, Ohio State junior forward Jenna Buglioni won a race for the puck at center ice, and broke in all alone on Minnesota Duluth netminder Emma Soderberg, scoring with a wrist shot to the glove side to win the game 3-2 for the No. 1 Buckeyes and handing the Bulldogs their first loss. Buglioni scored in the second period for OSU (7-0-0, 7-0-0 WCHA) as well. Senior forward Jennifer Gardner also found the back of the net, while junior goaltender Amanda Thiele made 15 saves. Junior forward Clara Van Wieren and graduate forward Maggie Flaherty each scored for No. 4 UMD (6-1-0, 2-1-0 WCHA). Soderberg made 29 saves. Buglioni opened the scoring on the power play less than two minutes in the second period, redirecting Riley Brengman's shot from the point through Soderberg's legs. Duluth answered on a 3-on-1 in the back half of the period when Van Wieren opted to shoot, beating Thiele under the pad. Gardner restored Ohio State's lead less than five minutes later, ripping a wrist shot to the glove side right off the face-off. Buglioni nearly made it 3-1, but the officials waved it off as the puck was batted in with a high stick. The Bulldogs applied the pressure in search of an equalizer, and found it with 12:04 left in regulation as Flaherty fired a one-timer off a feed from Mannon McMahon after a UMD power play expired. In overtime, Duluth sustained chances from Ohio State, but the defense kept bending before eventually breaking as Buglioni came through in the clutch. The Bulldogs were 0-for-2 on the power play, while OSU made the most of their one opportunity. Game 2 of the series is Saturday at 3 p.m. at OSU Rink as the Buckeyes look to remain unbeaten.

GOAL! 🚨 Jenna Buglioni ends it in OT
With 59.6 seconds remaining, Jenna Buglioni won a battle for the puck at center ice before breaking in all alone on Soderberg, scoring with a wrist shot to win it for the Buckeyes, 3-2, with her second of the night. End 3rd: Headed for OT, tied 2-2 😬
60 minutes wasn't enough. We're headed to overtime in Columbus with the Buckeyes and Bulldogs tied at two apiece. Minnesota Duluth clawed back to tie it in the third, thanks to Maggie Flaherty's one-timer.