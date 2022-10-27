Previewing No. 1 Ohio State women's hockey vs. No. 2 Minnesota

Last Updated 11:34 PM, October 27, 2022Patrick Donnelly | NCAA.comPreviewing No. 1 Ohio State women's hockey vs. No. 2 MinnesotaShare The top college ice hockey storylines for 2022-23 15:02 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkPathCreated with Sketch. PINNED 3:22 am, October 28, 2022How to watch Ohio State vs. MinnesotaThe matchup between the Buckeyes and the Gophers headlines an exciting slate across women's college hockey this weekend. Puck drop in the first contest of this two-game series is Friday. Here's how to watch and follow along this weekend: When: 6 p.m. ET Friday | 3 p.m. ET Saturday Where: OSU Rink, Columbus, O.H. Watch live: Friday and Saturday on B1G+ (subscription required Live stats: NCAA.com | Ohio State Previews: Ohio State | Minnesota Rosters: Ohio State | Minnesota Game notes: Ohio State | Minnesota share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:00 am, October 28, 2022Comparing Ohio State and MinnesotaThe defending champion Buckeyes will welcome the undefeated Golden Gophers for a highly anticipated series between the top two teams in the nation and the WCHA. Ohio State has been rolling, most recently sweeping last year's national runner-up in Minnesota Duluth with a pair of 3-2 wins, including one in overtime. Meanwhile, Minnesota is coming off a sweep of their own, beating upstate foe St. Cloud State 4-2 then 2-1. WEEKEND PREVIEW: Click or tap here to check out this week's other top women's college hockey matchups Both teams saw most of their cores return for this season, including their starting goaltenders. For the Buckeyes, Patty Kazmaier finalist Sophie Jaques has led the way, along with senior forward Jennifer Gardner (4g, 8a), while reigning Patty Kaz winner Taylor Heise has picked up where she left off for the Gophers with eight points (2g, 6a). Also producing strongly for the Gophers are fifth-year forward Grace Zumwinkle and redshirt sophomore Abbey Murphy (6g, 5a) Here's how both teams stack up: OHIO STATE STAT MINNESOTA 8-0-0 (8-0-0 WCHA) Record 6-0-0 (6-0-0 WCHA) No. 1 Current Ranking No. 2 National champion 2021 NCAA tournament Quarterfinals 33 Goals scored 36 4.13 Goals per game 6 15 Goals allowed 8 1.88 Goals allowed per game 1.3 33.3% Power play 23.1% 82.4 Penalty kill 95% Sophie Jaques, 12 points (seven goals, five assists) Top scorer Grace Zumwinkle, 12 points (seven goals, five assists) Amanda Thiele, 6-0-0 (.874 save percentage, 2.14 GAA) Top goaltender Skylar Vetter, 4-0-0 (one shutout) (.949 save percentage, 0.94 GAA) share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:52 am, October 28, 2022Here is the latest USCHO women's Division I poll RANK SCHOOL RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 Ohio State (20) 8-0-0 300 1 2 Minnesota 6-0-0 276 2 3 Wisconsin 9-1-0 243 5 4 Colgate 9-0-0 231 6 5 Minnesota Duluth 6-2-0 213 4 6 Northeastern 7-1-0 211 3 7 Quinnipiac 7-0-0 194 7 8 Cornell 2-0-0 126 10 9 Yale 0-0-0 122 8 T-10 Clarkson 8-1-1 104 11 T-10 Princeton 0-0-0 104 9 12 Penn State 4-4-1 84 12 13 Providence 7-1-0 82 13 14 Vermont 4-3-1 41 14 15 Boston College 5-2-1 32 NR share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:27 am, October 28, 2022What you need to know in women's college hockey this season Before this weekend's series begins, you can catch yourself up on everything you need to know for this season in women's hockey. Get ready for this weekend's slate of action with our preview of this week's top women's hockey matchups. Watch your's truly and former NCAA.com hockey reporter Evan Marinofsky break down some of the best storylines in both men's and women's hockey this season with Michella Chester, or read up on five storylines to watch in 2022-23. Check out a way-too-early watchlist for the Patty Kazmaier Award, breaking down some of the top players that could have the best shot at taking home the hardware at the end of the year. Even though it may be early — really early — here are some of the teams right now that have the best chance to reach the 2023 Frozen Four in Duluth. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link