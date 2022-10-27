Previewing No. 1 Ohio State women's hockey vs. No. 2 Minnesota

The defending champion Buckeyes will welcome the undefeated Golden Gophers for a highly anticipated series between the top two teams in the nation and the WCHA.

Ohio State has been rolling, most recently sweeping last year's national runner-up in Minnesota Duluth with a pair of 3-2 wins, including one in overtime. Meanwhile, Minnesota is coming off a sweep of their own, beating upstate foe St. Cloud State 4-2 then 2-1.

WEEKEND PREVIEW: Click or tap here to check out this week's other top women's college hockey matchups

Both teams saw most of their cores return for this season, including their starting goaltenders. For the Buckeyes, Patty Kazmaier finalist Sophie Jaques has led the way, along with senior forward Jennifer Gardner (4g, 8a), while reigning Patty Kaz winner Taylor Heise has picked up where she left off for the Gophers with eight points (2g, 6a). Also producing strongly for the Gophers are fifth-year forward Grace Zumwinkle and redshirt sophomore Abbey Murphy (6g, 5a)

Here's how both teams stack up: