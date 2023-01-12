No. 4 Quinnipiac at No. 5 Colgate women's hockey: Preview, how to watch
How to watch Quinnipiac at Colgate 📺
The top-five matchup between the No. 4 Bobcats and No. 5 Raiders headlines a packed Friday of action across women's college hockey. Here's how to follow the game:
- When: 3 p.m. ET Friday, Jan. 12
- Where: Class of 1965 Arena, Hamilton, N.Y.
- Watch live: ESPN+ (subscription required)
- Live stats: NCAA.com | Colgate
- Rosters: Quinnipiac | Colgate
Comparing Quinnipiac and Colgate 📊
Two of the top teams in the ECAC right now, Quinnipiac and Colgate each enter Friday's game on strong runs.
The Bobcats have won three in a row and eight of their last 13, including a 3-0 win over Wisconsin as part of a series split as well as a 3-1 win against Harvard outdoors at Fenway Park a week ago. QU took down Dartmouth, 3-2, at home last time out.
Olivia Mobley has carried most of the Bobcat offense, but Shay Maloney (10g, 11a) and Maya Labad (12g, 7a) are each having strong seasons of their own. In goal, both Logan Angers and Catie Boudiette (.974 SV%, 0.50 GAA, 5 SO) have been more than dependable.
Looking at the Raiders, they've won five in a row as part of an 8-1-1 stretch over their last 10 games. They kicked off the second half with a 4-0 win over RPI and a 10-0 drubbing of Union last weekend. On Tuesday, Colgate knocked off Syracuse, 5-2, on the road.
Danielle Serdachny has had a sensational season, leading the nation in points. Meanwhile, Kristyna Kaltounková (13g, 15a) and Kaitlyn O'Donohoe (10g, 15a) are each over a point per game. Between the pipes, Hannah Murphy and Kayle Osborne (.926 SV%, 1.73 GAA, 3 SO) have been strong in a timeshare.
|Quinnipiac
|STAT
|Colgate
|20-3-0 (10-1-0 ECAC)
|Record
|18-2-0 (8-1-0 ECAC)
|No. 4
|Current Ranking
|No. 5
|Quarterfinals
|2022 NCAA tournament
|Quarterfinals
|81
|Goals scored
|86
|3.5
|Goals per game
|4.1
|25
|Goals allowed
|34
|1.1
|Goals allowed per game
|1.6
|18.2%
|Power play
|19.8%
|95.6%
|Penalty kill
|88.4%
|Olivia Mobley, 31 points (11 goals, 21 assists)
|Top scorer
|Danielle Serdachny, 41 points (15 goals, 26 assists)
|Logan Angers, 12-3-0
(.935 save percentage, 1.34 GAA, 5 SO)
|Top goaltender
|Hannah Murphy, 10-0-0
(.927 save percentage, 1.34 GAA, 3 SO)
What you need to know for the second half of the 2022-23 season 📚
The women's college hockey schedule is heating up once again as we come out of the semester break. Get ready for the second half of the season:
Here is the latest USCHO poll 📈
|
RANK
|
SCHOOL
|
RECORD
|
POINTS
|
PREVIOUS
|1
|Ohio State (20)
|18-2-2
|300
|1
|2
|Yale
|14-1-1
|265
|3
|3
|Minnesota
|16-3-2
|247
|5
|4
|Quinnipiac
|20-3-0
|246
|4
|5
|Colgate
|17-2-1
|221
|6
|6
|Minnesota Duluth
|15-6-1
|190
|8
|7
|Northeastern
|19-2-1
|189
|7
|8
|Wisconsin
|16-5-1
|182
|2
|9
|Cornell
|9-5-2
|116
|10
|10
|Clarkson
|17-6-1
|110
|11
|11
|Vermont
|15-7-1
|99
|13
|12
|Penn State
|15-8-1
|93
|12
|13
|Providence
|16-7-1
|64
|9
|14
|St. Cloud State
|13-10-0
|25
|15
|15
|UConn
|13-8-2
|24
|14
Others receiving votes: Princeton 16, Boston College 12, Maine 1