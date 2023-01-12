No. 4 Quinnipiac at No. 5 Colgate women's hockey: Preview, how to watch

Two of the top teams in the ECAC right now, Quinnipiac and Colgate each enter Friday's game on strong runs.

The Bobcats have won three in a row and eight of their last 13, including a 3-0 win over Wisconsin as part of a series split as well as a 3-1 win against Harvard outdoors at Fenway Park a week ago. QU took down Dartmouth, 3-2, at home last time out.

Olivia Mobley has carried most of the Bobcat offense, but Shay Maloney (10g, 11a) and Maya Labad (12g, 7a) are each having strong seasons of their own. In goal, both Logan Angers and Catie Boudiette (.974 SV%, 0.50 GAA, 5 SO) have been more than dependable.

Looking at the Raiders, they've won five in a row as part of an 8-1-1 stretch over their last 10 games. They kicked off the second half with a 4-0 win over RPI and a 10-0 drubbing of Union last weekend. On Tuesday, Colgate knocked off Syracuse, 5-2, on the road.

Danielle Serdachny has had a sensational season, leading the nation in points. Meanwhile, Kristyna Kaltounková (13g, 15a) and Kaitlyn O'Donohoe (10g, 15a) are each over a point per game. Between the pipes, Hannah Murphy and Kayle Osborne (.926 SV%, 1.73 GAA, 3 SO) have been strong in a timeshare.