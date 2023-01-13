No. 4 Quinnipiac fends off No. 5 Colgate women's hockey, 2-1 in overtime
FINAL: Quinnipiac holds on in nail-biter 😤
Junior forward Olivia Mobley scored just 31 seconds into overtime, and No. 4 Quinnipiac women's hockey downed No. 5 Colgate, 2-1, in a pivotal ECAC matchup.
Mobley broke into the Raiders' zone before cutting to the middle, staying with her initial shot, and beating Colgate goaltender Hannah Murphy inside the left post.
Junior forward Nina Steigauf also scored for the Bobcats (21-3-0, 11-1-0 ECAC), who pad their lead in the conference standings. Graduate goaltender Logan Angers made 27 saves.
TOP STORIES: Here are the top-five storylines to watch in the second half of the women's college hockey season
Senior captain Danielle Serdachny, the nation's leading scorer, had a goal for Colgate (18-3-1, 8-2-0 ECAC). Murphy made 23 saves.
It took over 40 minutes for either team to break through when Steigauf opened the scoring just 50 seconds into the third, showing great patience to wait out Murphy and score.
Serdachny tied it up 1-1 with under five minutes to go in regulation, finishing a strong individual effort off a give-and-go with Elyssa Biederman.
Quinnipiac will return to action Saturday at No. 9 Cornell, while Colgate will host Princeton.
Make that 21 dubs on the year 😎#BobcatNation pic.twitter.com/MsFuKzbRQv— QU Women's Hockey (@QU_WIH) January 14, 2023
GOAL! 🚨 Bobcats take it in overtime | OT – 4:29
Just 31 seconds into the extra frame, Quinnipiac breaks through to win, 2-1.
QU's top scorer, Olivia Mobley drove into the Raiders' zone, cut to the slot and fired. Her initial shot was blocked, but she picked up the rebound and fired across goaltender Hannah Murphy to beat her over the blocker.
OLIVIA. MOBLEY.— QU Women's Hockey (@QU_WIH) January 14, 2023
Need we say more? pic.twitter.com/BSArTLtBtk
END 3RD: We'll need extra time 👀
60 minutes wasn't enough at Colgate as the Bobcats and Raiders are tied at one apiece.
Nina Steigauf put QU up early, but Danielle Serdachny continued her torrid pace, evening it up with under five minutes to go.
Shots on goal are 28-24, Colgate, who also had an 11-7 advantage in the third.
Free hockey on tap 🍿— Colgate Women’s Hockey (@ColgateWIH) January 14, 2023
🌎 | https://t.co/bJQRCFRJhw
📺 | https://t.co/cmvL1y475e
📱 | TSN App
📊 | https://t.co/sYuVto7ADj#WePlayFree pic.twitter.com/xqtdbKc3HU
GOAL! 🚨 Colgate evens it up | 3rd – 4:43
The Raiders tie it up with just under five minutes remaining as the nation's leading scorer, Danielle Serdachny, finishes off a chance in front with a nice individual effort off a give-and-go.
GOAL!!!!!! We're tied up in Hamilton!— Colgate Women’s Hockey (@ColgateWIH) January 14, 2023
P3 4:43 | 1-1
📺 | https://t.co/cmvL1y4EUM #WePlayFree pic.twitter.com/i5fpNaZnOJ
GOAL! 🚨 QU breaks the stalemate | 3rd – 19:10
Just 50 seconds into the third period, the Bobcats open the scoring as Nina Steigauf shows great patience to wait out the netminder and put it home.
Hold... hold... hold... NOW 😤😤 pic.twitter.com/TU7umczT7z— QU Women's Hockey (@QU_WIH) January 14, 2023
The third period is underway 👀
The puck is down for the final period of regulation in Hamilton.
Here we go for the third 👊#BobcatNation— QU Women's Hockey (@QU_WIH) January 14, 2023
END 2ND: Still locked at 0-0 🧱
Through 40 minutes of action, there's still no score between No. 4 Quinnipiac and No. 5 Colgate.
Shots on goal are also even at 17-17, although Colgate held a 13-10 advantage in the period.
New pillows 😮💨#WePlayFree pic.twitter.com/RpVuco9Gi7— Colgate Women’s Hockey (@ColgateWIH) January 13, 2023
Still deadlocked at the halfway mark ⏳
With 10 minutes to go in the second period, we've officially hit the halfway point of the game, and the stalemate rages on.
Both teams have had a number of chances this period. Logan Angers had to make a big save to keep the Raiders off the board early in the period, fully extending her left pad to deny Dara Greig.
We definitely have a Top 5⃣ matchup on our hands as we're still tied up at 0 with 11:24 to go in the second 👀#BobcatNation— QU Women's Hockey (@QU_WIH) January 14, 2023
The second period is a go 🔥
We're back for the middle frame between Quinnipiac and Colgate.
No score after a tight first 20 minutes.
Puck down means period two is underway!— Colgate Women’s Hockey (@ColgateWIH) January 13, 2023
P2 20:00 | 0-0#WePlayFree
END 1ST: Quinnipiac and Colgate are scoreless 🙅
There's no score between the Bobcats and the Raiders through the opening 20 minutes at Class of 1965 Arena.
Shots on goal are 7-4 in favor of QU, who killed off both penalties they faced in the opening frame.
After the first 20 👇 pic.twitter.com/aLrZBa33hK— QU Women's Hockey (@QU_WIH) January 13, 2023
The game is on! 🍿
The puck is down and we're underway in this pivotal top-five ECAC matchup between Quinnipiac and Colgate.
Pucks down in Hamilton.— Colgate Women’s Hockey (@ColgateWIH) January 13, 2023
🌎 | https://t.co/bJQRCFRJhw
📺 | https://t.co/cmvL1y475e
📱 | TSN App
📊 | https://t.co/sYuVto7ADj#WePlayFree pic.twitter.com/DcdRBGYy0W
Puck drop is moments away! 👀
We're just about 15 minutes away from Friday night's top-five matchup between the No. 4 Bobcats and the No. 5 Raiders in Hamilton, N.Y.
Below are tonight's lineups:
Lines for tonight 👇#BobcatNation pic.twitter.com/iva2MBd2k6— QU Women's Hockey (@QU_WIH) January 13, 2023
How Quinnipiac and Colgate compare, historically 📝
Friday marks the 47th all-time meeting between the Bobcats and the Raiders.
Colgate holds a 24-17-5 record in the series with Quinnipiac, and they are 6-4-0 in the last 10 matchups. At home, Colgate is 10-9-1.
Quinnipiac took the first game of the season series back on Oct. 29 with a 3-0 shutout at home.
We have another Top 🖐️ matchup coming your way 👊#𝐆𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐃𝐀𝐘 👇— QU Women's Hockey (@QU_WIH) January 13, 2023
📍 Class of 1965 Rink
🕕 6 p.m.
🏒 Colgate
📺 https://t.co/ha0YNCk7MJ
💻 https://t.co/CRbuME4XLL
📊 https://t.co/8A9rar9tuM
📃 https://t.co/ws4Xt4xrpp#BobcatNation pic.twitter.com/jBSbPFL0Fr
How to watch Quinnipiac at Colgate 📺
The top-five matchup between the No. 4 Bobcats and No. 5 Raiders headlines a packed Friday of action across women's college hockey. Here's how to follow the game:
- When: 6 p.m. ET Friday, Jan. 12
- Where: Class of 1965 Arena, Hamilton, N.Y.
- Watch live: ESPN+ (subscription required)
- Live stats: NCAA.com | Colgate
- Rosters: Quinnipiac | Colgate
Comparing Quinnipiac and Colgate 📊
Two of the top teams in the ECAC right now, Quinnipiac and Colgate each enter Friday's game on strong runs.
The Bobcats have won three in a row and eight of their last 13, including a 3-0 win over Wisconsin as part of a series split as well as a 3-1 win against Harvard outdoors at Fenway Park a week ago. QU took down Dartmouth, 3-2, at home last time out.
Olivia Mobley has carried most of the Bobcat offense, but Shay Maloney (10g, 11a) and Maya Labad (12g, 7a) are each having strong seasons of their own. In goal, both Logan Angers and Catie Boudiette (.974 SV%, 0.50 GAA, 5 SO) have been more than dependable.
Looking at the Raiders, they've won five in a row as part of an 8-1-1 stretch over their last 10 games. They kicked off the second half with a 4-0 win over RPI and a 10-0 drubbing of Union last weekend. On Tuesday, Colgate knocked off Syracuse, 5-2, on the road.
Danielle Serdachny has had a sensational season, leading the nation in points. Meanwhile, Kristyna Kaltounková (13g, 15a) and Kaitlyn O'Donohoe (10g, 15a) are each over a point per game. Between the pipes, Hannah Murphy and Kayle Osborne (.926 SV%, 1.73 GAA, 3 SO) have been strong in a timeshare.
Here's how the two sides stack up, statistically:
|Quinnipiac
|STAT
|Colgate
|20-3-0 (10-1-0 ECAC)
|Record
|18-2-0 (8-1-0 ECAC)
|No. 4
|Current Ranking
|No. 5
|Quarterfinals
|2022 NCAA tournament
|Quarterfinals
|81
|Goals scored
|86
|3.5
|Goals per game
|4.1
|25
|Goals allowed
|34
|1.1
|Goals allowed per game
|1.6
|18.2%
|Power play
|19.8%
|95.6%
|Penalty kill
|88.4%
|Olivia Mobley, 31 points (11 goals, 21 assists)
|Top scorer
|Danielle Serdachny, 41 points (15 goals, 26 assists)
|Logan Angers, 12-3-0
(.935 save percentage, 1.34 GAA, 5 SO)
|Top goaltender
|Hannah Murphy, 10-0-0
(.927 save percentage, 1.34 GAA, 3 SO)