Quinnipiac, Holy Cross women's hockey take home wins at Frozen Fenway doubleheader

Holy Cross hangs on to take the nightcap at Fenway Park, defeating BU, 3-2.

Alexia Moreau, Casey Borgiel and Darci Johal scored for the Crusaders, as did Claire O'Leary and Clara Yuhn for the Terriers.

Madison Beck made 23 saves for HC, and Andrea BrΓ€ndli stopped 30 shots for BU.