Quinnipiac, Holy Cross women's hockey take home wins at Frozen Fenway doubleheader
FINAL: Holy Cross holds on to win 3-2 🟣
Holy Cross hangs on to take the nightcap at Fenway Park, defeating BU, 3-2.
Alexia Moreau, Casey Borgiel and Darci Johal scored for the Crusaders, as did Claire O'Leary and Clara Yuhn for the Terriers.
Madison Beck made 23 saves for HC, and Andrea Brändli stopped 30 shots for BU.
GOAL! 🚨 BU pulls within one | 3rd – 1:05
Claire O'Leary cuts it to 3-2 for the Terriers with just over a minute remaining.
Clare O'Leary scores late with the extra attacker but Holy Cross hangs on for the win.— BU Women's Hockey (@TerrierWHockey) January 7, 2023
Thank you to @fenwaypark and @hockey_east for an incredible experience!#ProudToBU pic.twitter.com/VoxgHh5lVo
GOAL! 🚨 Holy Cross adds insurance | 3rd – 2:57
The Crusaders make it 3-1 as Alexia Moreau scores on a breakaway for the two-goal cushion.
3-1 LEAD!— Holy Cross Women's Hockey (@HCrossWHockey) January 7, 2023
Alexia Moreau cashes in with the late goal!#GoCrossGo pic.twitter.com/zRbSmhfHfR
The third period is underway 🔥
We're back for the final period of regulation at Fenway. Holy Cross leads, 2-1.
Holding the lead after two!#GoCrossGo pic.twitter.com/7dR6cnbjcd— Holy Cross Women's Hockey (@HCrossWHockey) January 7, 2023
END 2ND: HC still leads by 1️⃣
The second period saw BU even things up, but Holy Cross retook the lead moments later. They head into the locker room with a 2-1 lead.
Shots on goal are 22-17 in favor of the Crusaders.
Here's how Clara made it a 1-1 game with her fourth goal of the year!#GoBU pic.twitter.com/DKuDE8qCue— BU Women's Hockey (@TerrierWHockey) January 7, 2023
GOAL! 🚨 Crusaders retake the lead | 2nd – 6:25
Just 1:34 after the Terriers tied it, Holy Cross retakes the lead as Darci Johal roofs a shoot off the rush.
🚨🚨 DARCI!!— Holy Cross Women's Hockey (@HCrossWHockey) January 7, 2023
Just a minute and a half after BU ties it up, the Crusaders take the lead back! #GoCrossGo pic.twitter.com/JSvv4x1bV5
GOAL! 🚨 BU evens it up | 2nd – 7:56
The Terriers tie it 1-1 as Clara Yuhn pounces on a rebound in front.
First-period scenes.— BU Women's Hockey (@TerrierWHockey) January 7, 2023
📷: @OnBrannd pic.twitter.com/YHgE34BRNl
The second period is on 👀
We're back for the second frame at Fenway. Holy Cross leads 1-0 and will start the period on the power play.
Up one after 20!#GoCrossGo pic.twitter.com/kKsB6yNHSE— Holy Cross Women's Hockey (@HCrossWHockey) January 7, 2023
END 1ST: Holy Cross leads 1-0 👀
After the opening 20 minutes at Fenway Park, Holy Cross leads BU, 1-0, thanks to Casey Borgiel.
Shots on goal are 9-6 in favor of the Crusaders, who will start the second period with 4:04 of power play time after a major penalty for the Terriers.
Down a goal after the opening 20 at Fenway.#GoBU pic.twitter.com/yDkbr5Wy1V— BU Women's Hockey (@TerrierWHockey) January 7, 2023
GOAL! 🚨 HC gets it started | 1st – 14:25
The Crusaders open the scoring as Casey Borgiel's shot from the point finds a way through the traffic in front of the crease.
Casey Borgiel puts the Crusaders up early 🤩!— Holy Cross Women's Hockey (@HCrossWHockey) January 7, 2023
📺 NESN https://t.co/0hC9SCCjyb@NESN | @hockey_east | #GoCrossGo pic.twitter.com/BNfHHcWFhZ
Game on between Holy Cross and BU 🍿
The puck is down and we're underway in the nightcap at Fenway Park as Boston University battles Holy Cross.
It's 𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘺 game day at 𝗙𝗘𝗡𝗪𝗔𝗬‼️— BU Women's Hockey (@TerrierWHockey) January 6, 2023
🆚 Holy Cross
🕒 6:30 p.m.
🏟 Fenway Park
📊 https://t.co/zXGxafr7tZ
📺 @NESN
💻 https://t.co/z8JaV80OE7 | https://t.co/FCXp0lIQij
🎟 https://t.co/YJ5XCnGKe6#GoBU pic.twitter.com/M5qjWhUZ5c
BU vs. Holy Cross will begin at 7 p.m. 🏒
The nightcap here at Fenway Park will showcase Boston University against Holy Cross.
Puck-drop was pushed back to 7 p.m. after the conclusion of Quinnipiac-Harvard.
Here's how the Terriers and Crusaders will line up:
Here’s how BU and Holy Cross will line up in the nightcap pic.twitter.com/wgiTOHHIaD— Patrick Donnelly (@PatDonn12) January 6, 2023
FINAL: Quinnipiac downs Harvard, 3-1 🐯
The Bobcats hold on to win at Fenway Park, downing the Crimson, 3-1.
Final shots on goal were 27-16, in favor of Quinnipiac.
Olivia Mobley, Nina Steigauf and Madison Chantler scored for QU, while Shannon Hollands tallied for Harvard.
Logan Angers made 20 saves for the win.
The content we need and deserve👇— QU Women's Hockey (@QU_WIH) January 6, 2023
Kate Reilly 👊 Mic’d 👆 pic.twitter.com/4QeIlMCGpq
GOAL! 🚨 Bobcats get it back | 3rd – 17:45
48 seconds after Harvard cut the lead in half, Quinnipiac restores their two-goal lead to make it 3-1.
Madison Chantler beat Alex Pellicci with a shot to the blocker side.
🎶 Take us out to the ball game, take us out with the crowd 🎶 pic.twitter.com/bfghZqpbXj— QU Women's Hockey (@QU_WIH) January 6, 2023
GOAL! 🚨 Harvard gets on the board | 3rd – 18:33
The Crimson cut it to 2-1 early in the third, thanks to Shannon Hollands on a breakaway.
CRIMSON GOAL 🚨— Harvard Women's Hockey (@HarvardWHockey) January 6, 2023
Shannon Hollands scores on the breakaway!#TeamFirst x #OneCrimson x #FrozenFenway pic.twitter.com/ijeun3Oqyb