Quinnipiac, Holy Cross women's hockey take home wins at Frozen Fenway doubleheader

Quinnipiac goaltender Logan Angers breaks down playing at Frozen Fenway 2023 and 3-1 win vs Harvard
2:18 am, January 7, 2023

FINAL: Holy Cross holds on to win 3-2 🟣

Holy Cross hangs on to take the nightcap at Fenway Park, defeating BU, 3-2.

Alexia Moreau, Casey Borgiel and Darci Johal scored for the Crusaders, as did Claire O'Leary and Clara Yuhn for the Terriers.

Madison Beck made 23 saves for HC, and Andrea Brändli stopped 30 shots for BU.

2:17 am, January 7, 2023

GOAL! 🚨 BU pulls within one | 3rd – 1:05

Claire O'Leary cuts it to 3-2 for the Terriers with just over a minute remaining.

2:16 am, January 7, 2023

GOAL! 🚨 Holy Cross adds insurance | 3rd – 2:57

The Crusaders make it 3-1 as Alexia Moreau scores on a breakaway for the two-goal cushion.

1:50 am, January 7, 2023

The third period is underway 🔥

We're back for the final period of regulation at Fenway. Holy Cross leads, 2-1.

1:27 am, January 7, 2023

END 2ND: HC still leads by 1️⃣

The second period saw BU even things up, but Holy Cross retook the lead moments later. They head into the locker room with a 2-1 lead.

Shots on goal are 22-17 in favor of the Crusaders.

1:17 am, January 7, 2023

GOAL! 🚨 Crusaders retake the lead | 2nd – 6:25

Just 1:34 after the Terriers tied it, Holy Cross retakes the lead as Darci Johal roofs a shoot off the rush.

1:15 am, January 7, 2023

GOAL! 🚨 BU evens it up | 2nd – 7:56

The Terriers tie it 1-1 as Clara Yuhn pounces on a rebound in front.

12:56 am, January 7, 2023

The second period is on 👀

We're back for the second frame at Fenway. Holy Cross leads 1-0 and will start the period on the power play.

12:35 am, January 7, 2023

END 1ST: Holy Cross leads 1-0 👀

After the opening 20 minutes at Fenway Park, Holy Cross leads BU, 1-0, thanks to Casey Borgiel.

Shots on goal are 9-6 in favor of the Crusaders, who will start the second period with 4:04 of power play time after a major penalty for the Terriers. 

12:01 am, January 7, 2023

Game on between Holy Cross and BU 🍿

The puck is down and we're underway in the nightcap at Fenway Park as Boston University battles Holy Cross.

11:10 pm, January 6, 2023

BU vs. Holy Cross will begin at 7 p.m. 🏒

The nightcap here at Fenway Park will showcase Boston University against Holy Cross.

Puck-drop was pushed back to 7 p.m. after the conclusion of Quinnipiac-Harvard.

Here's how the Terriers and Crusaders will line up:

10:29 pm, January 6, 2023

FINAL: Quinnipiac downs Harvard, 3-1 🐯

The Bobcats hold on to win at Fenway Park, downing the Crimson, 3-1.

Final shots on goal were 27-16, in favor of Quinnipiac.

Olivia Mobley, Nina Steigauf and Madison Chantler scored for QU, while Shannon Hollands tallied for Harvard.

Logan Angers made 20 saves for the win. 

9:56 pm, January 6, 2023

GOAL! 🚨 Bobcats get it back | 3rd – 17:45

48 seconds after Harvard cut the lead in half, Quinnipiac restores their two-goal lead to make it 3-1. 

Madison Chantler beat Alex Pellicci with a shot to the blocker side.

9:55 pm, January 6, 2023

GOAL! 🚨 Harvard gets on the board | 3rd – 18:33

The Crimson cut it to 2-1 early in the third, thanks to Shannon Hollands on a breakaway.