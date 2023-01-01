No. 4 Quinnipiac shuts out No. 2 Wisconsin women's hockey in Game 2 for series split
FINAL: Quinnipiac returns favor with 3-0 shutout for series split 😤
Catie Boudiette made 34 saves, and No. 4 Quinnipiac women’s hockey shut out No. 2 Wisconsin, 3-0, for the weekend split.
It’s the Bobcats’ first win in program history against Wisconsin, who had a 3-0 shutout of their own in Saturday’s Game 1.
Nina Steigauf had a goal and an assist for QU (Kate Reilly also scored, and Zoe Boyd added two assists for the Bobcats (18-3-0, 8-1-0 ECAC). Boudiette earned her third shutout in a row and fifth of the season.
Cami Kronish made 18 saves for the Badgers (16-3-1, 12-1-1 WCHA).
Reilly opened the scoring with 1:38 to go in the first period during a delayed penalty with the extra attacker on the ice. The blue-liner collected the puck at the point and sent in a seeing-eye wrist shot.
The second period came and went with both goalies standing tall, especially Boudiette, who stopped all 11 shots Wisconsin threw her way.
Steigauf extended it to 2-0 just 1:29 into the third on the power play. Boyd broke up a Badgers clearing attempt at the point, sending it down to Steigauf, who roofed a shot as she fell to the ice.
The Badgers went 0-for-2 on the power play, making for an 0-for-3 weekend. QU went 1-for-2 on the day.
Wisconsin will return to action next weekend when they host WCHA rival Minnesota Duluth. Game 1 is set for Friday at 2 p.m. ET.
Meanwhile, Quinnipiac will face conference foe Harvard outdoors in Boston at Fenway Park to kick off the women’s Frozen Fenway doubleheader. Puck-drop on Friday is set for 3 p.m. ET.
GOAL! 🚨 QU tacks on another | 3rd – 5:57
The Bobcats extend it to 3-0, thanks to Maya Labad's 12th of the season.
Labad skated down the left wing and fired a wrist shot on goal. Kronish made the save, but the rebound popped out behind her, where Labad banked it off her leg.
GOAL! 🚨 Bobcats make it 2-0 | 3rd – 18:31
Nina Steigauf makes it 2-0 for Quinnipiac on the power play just 1:29 into the third period.
Zoe Boyd forced a turnover off Wisconsin's clearing attempt, slapping the puck right to Steigauf, who scored as she fell to the ice for her fourth of the season.
The third period is underway 🔥
The puck is down for the final 20 minutes of regulation between Quinnipiac and Wisconsin. The Bobcats start the the third on the power play, holding onto a 1-0 lead.
END 2ND: Quinnipiac still leads 👀
The second period came and went as the Bobcats still maintain their 1-0 lead over Wisconsin.
The Badgers outshot QU 11-6 in the period, taking a 20-13 advantage for the game.
Quinnipiac will have 1:49 of carryover time on the power play to begin the third.
Onto the powerplay 👊
11.4 seconds to go | 1-0 😸
The second period is on 🔘🔘⚪️
The puck is down for the second period.
Quinnipiac leads Wisconsin, 1-0.
END 1ST: Quinnipiac leads by 1️⃣
QU takes a 1-0 lead into the room after the opening 20 minutes, thanks to Reilly's seeing-eye wrist shot.
The Bobcats turned up the pace in the final few minutes of the first period, forcing Cami Kronish to make a couple big saves before they finally broke through.
Shots on goal are 9-7 in favor of Wisconsin.
GOAL! 🚨 Bobcats open the scoring | 1st – 1:38
With under two minutes remaining in the first period, Quinnipiac breaks the deadlock.
QU was pressuring the Badgers with the extra attacker on during a delayed penalty, and Bobcat defender Kate Reilly let a wrister go from the point, which found its way through her fourth of the season.
No score halfway through the first ⏳
Just beyond the halfway point of the opening period, there's no score between the Badgers and Bobcats.
Shots on goal sit at four apiece as Wisconsin heads to the power play.
The game is on! 🍿
Game 2 between No. 2 Wisconsin and No. 4 Quinnipiac is underway.
The Badgers are aiming for the sweep, while the Bobcats look to snap their first losing streak of the season.
Get ready for Game 2 between Wisconsin and Quinnipiac 📰
Puck-drop between the No. 2 Badgers and No. 4 Bobcats is just about a half hour away.
Wisconsin took Saturday's Game 1 in a 3-0 shutout that saw Cami Kronish make 21 saves, while captain Britta Curl added a goal and an assist. Logan Angers made 32 saves for Quinnipiac.
Below are this afternoon's lineups:
Wisconsin blanks Quinnipiac in Game 1 🧱
Cami Kronish made 21 saves, and No. 2 Wisconsin shut out No. 2 Quinnipiac 3-0 on the road on Saturday.
Captain Britta Curl had a goal and an assist for the Badgers (16-2-1, 12-1-1 WCHA), and Nicole LaMantia and Lacey Eden each scored as well.
Logan Angers made 32 saves for the Bobcats (17-3-0, 8-1-0 ECAC). It’s the first time this season that QU has lost two games in a row.
LaMantia opened the scoring just 1:28 into the game with a wrist shot low, glove side from the left circle after skating the puck into the zone off a bottleneck in the neutral zone.
After Kronish stood tall in the first period with 12 saves, Angers stopped all 13 shots she faced in the middle frame.
In the third period, Wisconsin added crucial insurance after Quinnipiac had been pushing hard for a goal.
Eden put home a rebound in front to make it 2-0 after her centering pass to Kirsten Simms was blocked. Laila Edwards started the play, intercepting a QU breakout pass in the neutral zone before a diving play to get it to Eden.
Curl made it 3-0 with a quick snap shot from the high slot after the Bobcats blocked Sophie Shirley’s shot.
FINAL: Badgers skate to 3-0 victory 😤
Wisconsin holds on to win 3-0.
Cami Kronish made 21 saves for the shutout, and Britta Curl added a goal and an assist.
Game 2 is Sunday at 3 p.m.
GOAL! 🚨 Wisconsin gets insurance | 3rd – 10:05
Just 45 seconds after Eden made it 2-0, captain Britta Curl adds more insurance to make it 3-0 over Quinnipiac.
Curl snapped a quick shot from the high slot for her 14th of the season after Shirley's shot was blocked.
GOAL! 🚨 Badgers double their lead | 3rd – 10:50
Wisconsin makes it 2-0 as Lacey Eden puts it home for her 13th of the season.
Laila Edwards picked off a breakout pass in the neutral zone before a diving effort to get it over to Eden, who scored on the rebound after her pass to Kirsten Simms was blocked.
