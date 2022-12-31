No. 2 Wisconsin shuts out No. 4 Quinnipiac women's hockey in Game 1
Cami Kronish made 21 saves, and No. 2 Wisconsin shut out No. 2 Quinnipiac 3-0 on the road on Saturday.
Captain Britta Curl had a goal and an assist for the Badgers (16-2-1, 12-1-1 WCHA), and Nicole LaMantia and Lacey Eden each scored as well.
Logan Angers made 32 saves for the Bobcats (17-3-0, 8-1-0 ECAC). It’s the first time this season that QU has lost two games in a row.
LaMantia opened the scoring just 1:28 into the game with a wrist shot low, glove side from the left circle after skating the puck into the zone off a bottleneck in the neutral zone.
After Kronish stood tall in the first period with 12 saves, Angers stopped all 13 shots she faced in the middle frame.
In the third period, Wisconsin added crucial insurance after Quinnipiac had been pushing hard for a goal.
Eden put home a rebound in front to make it 2-0 after her centering pass to Kirsten Simms was blocked. Laila Edwards started the play, intercepting a QU breakout pass in the neutral zone before a diving play to get it to Eden.
Curl made it 3-0 with a quick snap shot from the high slot after the Bobcats blocked Sophie Shirley’s shot.
FINAL: Badgers skate to 3-0 victory 😤
Wisconsin holds on to win 3-0.
Cami Kronish made 21 saves for the shutout, and Britta Curl added a goal and an assist.
Game 2 is Sunday at 3 p.m.
FINAL: Badgers skate to 3-0 victory 😤
Bobcats 0 pic.twitter.com/LKCJ2o41Rb
GOAL! 🚨 Wisconsin gets insurance | 3rd – 10:05
Just 45 seconds after Eden made it 2-0, captain Britta Curl adds more insurance to make it 3-0 over Quinnipiac.
Curl snapped a quick shot from the high slot for her 14th of the season after Shirley's shot was blocked.
🚨#Badgers goal!🚨
Oh Captain, my captain!
UW 3
QU 0
10:05 left in the third pic.twitter.com/NlNrLN86nq
GOAL! 🚨 Badgers double their lead | 3rd – 10:50
Wisconsin makes it 2-0 as Lacey Eden puts it home for her 13th of the season.
Laila Edwards picked off a breakout pass in the neutral zone before a diving effort to get it over to Eden, who scored on the rebound after her pass to Kirsten Simms was blocked.
.@lacey_eden ends the silence with a shot off the rebound! Assisted by Simms and @laila_edwards21
The third period is underway 🍿
We're back for the third period in Hamden.
Wisconsin leads Quinnipiac, 1-0.
After ✌️ pic.twitter.com/KgiUvlJ1GT— QU Women's Hockey (@QU_WIH) December 31, 2022
END 2ND: Badgers holding on to 1️⃣ goal lead
Through 40 minutes, Wisconsin still leads Quinnipiac, 1-0.
Both goaltenders continue to be strong for their respective sides, particularly Angers as the Badgers outshot the Bobcats 13-5 in the period.
Shots on goal are 18-17 in favor of Wisconsin, overall.
Period two is in the 📚
UW 1
QU 0 pic.twitter.com/SwEuwp51Dr
Less than five minutes to go in the second 😱
We're under five minutes to go in the second period, and Wisconsin still leads, 1-0.
The Badgers have carried more of the play this period, outshooting the Bobcats, 11-1.
The #Badgers are on the power play for the first time today with 4:24 left in the second!
UW 1
QU 0
The second period is on 😤
The puck is down for the second period.
Wisconsin leads Quinnipiac, 1-0.
After ☝️ pic.twitter.com/g6lhTjx8yF— QU Women's Hockey (@QU_WIH) December 31, 2022
END 1ST: Badgers lead 1-0 💪
Wisconsin takes a 1-0 lead into the room after the opening 20 minutes.
LaMantia opened the scoring just 1:28 into the game. Quinnipiac pushed hard for an answer, but goaltender Cami Kronish made a big save at the very end of the period to keep them off the board.
Kronish was busy for the Badgers, making 12 saves.
Shots on goal are 12-5, in favor of the Bobcats.
First period is in the 📚
UW 1
QU 0 pic.twitter.com/hxuTaT7EaM
GOAL! 🚨 Wisconsin strikes first | 1st – 18:32
Defender Nicole LaMantia opens the scoring just 1:28 into the game with her tenth goal of the season.
LaMantia picked up the loose puck after a bottleneck in the neutral zone, skating in and letting go a wrist shot from the top of the left circle that beat Logan Angers low, glove side.
🚨#Badgers goal!🚨
@nicolelamantiaa gets things going 90 seconds into the game!
UW 1
QU 0
18:32 left in the first pic.twitter.com/2MpPNkq9YI
Game on! 🔥
The puck is down and the game is on at M&T Bank Arena in Hamden, Conn.
WE'RE BAAACCKKKK 🎉 Did you miss us?
Time for some National Top 🖐️ action to ring in 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣3️⃣ 🥳🥳
📍 M&T Bank Arena
🏒 No. 2 Wisconsin
🕒 3 p.m.
📺 https://t.co/PIufQ2YhX3 |ESPN+
💻 https://t.co/CRbuME4XLL
📊 https://t.co/D5Ztojs69m
📃 https://t.co/mdNTT3Lpng#BobcatNation pic.twitter.com/r1SZIwlLC4
Puck drop is about 15 minutes away 👀
Saturday's 3 p.m. game between No. 2 Wisconsin and No. 4 Quinnipiac is just around the corner.
Below are today's lineups:
We're less than an hour out from faceoff!
Check out the lines for the #Badgers and Bobcats!
Check out the lines for the #Badgers and Bobcats! pic.twitter.com/ymYfErbi1E
How Wisconsin and Quinnipiac stack up, historically 📝
This weekend's series will mark just the ninth and 10th times that the Badgers and Bobcats have squared off with the series dating back to 2005.
Wisconsin holds a 7-0-1 record all-time against Quinnipiac, winning the first seven meetings before a 1-1 tie at home on Jan. 2 last season. That series, which also featured a 5-2 win for the Badgers was the first meeting between the two sides since Sept. 2008.
In just two games at Quinnipiac in Jan. 2005, Wisconsin is 2-0-0. On home ice, they are 5-0-1.
Got a special sweater for New Year's Eve
#Badgers || #OnWisconsin
How to watch Wisconsin vs. Quinnipiac 📺
This weekend's series between the Badgers and the Bobcats headlines the slate across women's college hockey.
Here's how to watch and follow along this weekend:
- When: 3 p.m. ET Saturday, Dec. 31 and Sunday, Jan. 1
- Where: M&T Bank Arena, Hamden, Conn.
- Watch live: ESPN+ (subscription required)
- Live stats: NCAA.com | Quinnipiac
- Rosters: Wisconsin | Quinnipiac
- Previews: Wisconsin | Quinnipiac
Comparing Wisconsin and Quinnipiac 📊
This weekend's series pits two of the most dominant teams in the nation against each other.
The Badgers have largely been the top offense in the nation this season as their 5.7 goals per game are a complete goal ahead of the next highest, Minnesota's 4.7. Meanwhile, the Bobcats boast arguably the top defense in the nation, tied with Northeastern for the fewest goals allowed per game (1.0).
On special teams, for as potent as Wisconsin's offense has been, the power play hasn't been dazzling. The same goes for Quinnipiac, too. However, QU makes up for it with the best penalty kill in the country at 94.9 percent.
The Badgers are coming out of a holiday break with a five-game winning streak and seven-game unbeaten stretch after sweeping Minnesota State, while the Bobcats entered the break having won eight of their last nine, losing to Providence 3-2 for a weekend split last time out.
Individually, both teams have gotten strong contributions from up and down their lineups with no shortage of scoring threats. For Wisconsin, the Badgers turned to Casey O'Brien, Lacey Eden (12-15--27) and Sophie Shirley (10-16--26). Quinnipiac has been led by Olivia Mobley, Shay Maloney (10-11--21) and Maya Labad (11-7--18).
Here's how the two sides stack up, statistically:
|Wisconsin
|STAT
|Quinnipiac
|15-2-1 (12-1-1 WCHA)
|Record
|17-2-0 (8-1-0 ECAC)
|No. 2
|Current Ranking
|No. 4
|Quarterfinals
|2022 NCAA tournament
|Quarterfinals
|102
|Goals scored
|72
|5.7
|Goals per game
|3.8
|23
|Goals allowed
|19
|1.3
|Goals allowed per game
|1.0
|17.5%
|Power play
|18.8%
|80%
|Penalty kill
|94.1%
|Casey O'Brien, 28 points (9 goals, 19 assists)
|Top scorer
|Olivia Mobley, 28 points (8 goals, 20 assists)
|Cami Kronish, 9-2-1
(.930 save percentage, 1.16 GAA, 4 SO)
|Top goaltender
|Logan Angers, 11-2-0
(.937 save percentage, 1.23 GAA, 5 SO)