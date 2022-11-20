No. 3 Wisconsin topples No. 1 Minnesota women's hockey in pivotal Game 2

Last Updated 5:10 PM, November 20, 2022Patrick Donnelly | NCAA.comNo. 3 Wisconsin topples No. 1 Minnesota women's hockey in pivotal Game 2Share The top college ice hockey storylines for 2022-23 15:02 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatestPathCreated with Sketch. PINNED 10:05 pm, November 20, 2022FINAL: Down goes No. 1! Badgers take Game 2 😤Four different skaters found the back of the net, and No. 3 Wisconsin women’s hockey knocked off No. 1 Minnesota with a 4-1 win in a pivotal series finale on Saturday. The win marks a 1-0-1 weekend for the Badgers, who took four of six possible points in a crucial WCHA series after the Golden Gophers took the extra conference point in Saturday’s 3-3 tie. Graduate defender Nicole LaMantia, sophomore forward Sarah Wozniewicz, freshman forward Kirsten Simms and graduate forward Jesse Compher each scored for Wisconsin (11-2-1, 8-1-1 WCHA), while sophomore forward Lacey Eden had two assists. Redshirt senior goaltender Cami Kronish made 26 saves in relief of redshirt sophomore Jane Gervais, who made two saves before leaving the game with injury early in the first period. Senior co-captain Taylor Heise scored for Minnesota (9-2-2, 9-2-2 WCHA), and sophomore goaltender Skylar Vetter made 36 saves. LaMantia opened the scoring with 5:09 left in the first period, when she skated the puck in from the point and went bar down with a quick release from the right face-off circle. Heise tied it 1-1 just 2:03 later on the power play. The reigning Patty Kazmaier Award winner drove into the zone and cut into the slot, turning and firing a shot blocker-side after almost losing it. Wozniewicz made it 2-1 on the rush, finishing a quick rush with a catch-and-release shot to the bottom left corner from the slot as a backchecker beared down on her. 2:02 into the third, Simms extended the lead to 3-1, chipping in the rebound after freshman forward Laila Edwards' shot went wide. Vetter got a piece of the puck before it fluttered over the line. It was initially waived off, but video review confirmed the puck crossed over. Compher added more insurance, making it 4-1 with a quick release to the top-right corner off a feed from Eden. Each side went 1-for-3 on the power play. Wisconsin will not play next week, but the following weekend, will travel to Bemidji State for a series with the Beavers on Dec. 2 and 3. Minnesota will travel to Nevada this weekend for the Henderson Collegiate Hockey Showcase with No. 6 Yale, No. 11 Penn State and Boston University. The Gophers will face the Nittany Lions in the first game on Friday with puck-drop set for 6 p.m. FINAL IN MADISON#Badgers 4Gophers 1Down goes No. 1 as Wisconsin hands Minnesota their first conference loss of the year! pic.twitter.com/FyPEY7g1o5— Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) November 20, 2022 9:49 pm, November 20, 2022GOAL! 🚨 Badgers tack on another | 3rd – 11:42Jesse Compher makes it 4-1 for Wisconsin with her seventh of the season. Lacey Eden dished to the graduate forward, who closed in on goal and fired a quick shot to the top right corner. .@JessComph7 extends the lead! Assisted by @lacey_eden and Harvey. pic.twitter.com/xGzdxoUZM1— Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) November 20, 2022 9:38 pm, November 20, 2022GOAL! 🚨 Wisco adds insurance | 3rd – 17:58Just 2:02 into the third period, the Badgers make it 3-1. Laila Edwards drove into the slot before shooting, and Kirsten Simms jumped on the rebound off the back glass, chipping it in. Skylar Vetter got a piece of the puck with her pad, but it fluttered through the air and just over the line. Video review confirmed the goal. Despite the call in the video, this was a goal! Simms, assisted by L. Edwards and @lacey_eden pic.twitter.com/N3FawsMWIb— Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) November 20, 2022 9:37 pm, November 20, 2022The third period is a go 🍿The puck is down for the final period of regulation at La Bahn Arena in Madison. No. 3 Wisconsin leads 2-1 over No. 1 Minnesota. Work to do in the third. pic.twitter.com/Ag9trd87ya— Minnesota Women's Hockey (@GopherWHockey) November 20, 2022 9:19 pm, November 20, 2022END 2nd: Badgers lead by 1 🦡Through 40 minutes, Wisconsin leads Minnesota 2-1. Wozniewicz's late goal is the difference-maker right now. Shots on goal are 24-16 in favor of the Badgers. Period two is in the 📚Badgers 2Gophers 1 pic.twitter.com/YyCrBDx6af— Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) November 20, 2022 9:15 pm, November 20, 2022GOAL! 🚨 Wisconsin takes the lead | 2nd – 2:54The Badgers make it 2-1 late in the second period. Sophomore forward Sarah Wozniewicz finished the rush, collecting the pass and shooting to the bottom left corner from the slot with a back-checker bearing down on her. Wozniewicz gives the Badgers back the lead, assisted by @casey_obrien5 and @natbuchbinder pic.twitter.com/rUXzA88CfF— Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) November 20, 2022 8:48 pm, November 20, 2022The second period is underway 🔥The middle frame is on in Madison as the Golden Gophers and Badgers are deadlocked at 1-1. Both teams trade power-play goals to keep it level after one. pic.twitter.com/57BUwsThs2— Minnesota Women's Hockey (@GopherWHockey) November 20, 2022 8:32 pm, November 20, 2022END 1st: Knotted up at 1️⃣Through 20 minutes in Madison, No. 1 Minnesota and No. 3 Wisconsin are tied 1-1. Nicole LaMantia opened the scoring for the Badgers, but Taylor Heise got it right back for the Gophers moments later. Wisconsin enjoyed a good amount of offensive zone time in the first, and shots on goal are 14-8 in their favor. Period one is in the 📚Badgers 1Gophers 1 pic.twitter.com/Z4hC7rkjh1— Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) November 20, 2022 8:28 pm, November 20, 2022GOAL! 🚨 Gophers get it right back | 1st – 3:06Just over two minutes after Wisconsin took the lead, Minnesota strikes back to make it 1-1. On the power play, senior co-captain Taylor Heise skated the puck into the zone and cut towards the slot. She nearly lost it, but turned and whipped a shot on goal that found its way in. spin, fire, scoreAll in a day's work for @taylorheise9 pic.twitter.com/l8YL3I91lb— Minnesota Women's Hockey (@GopherWHockey) November 20, 2022 8:24 pm, November 20, 2022GOAL! 🚨 Badgers strike first again | 1st – 5:09Wisconsin opens the scoring once again as Nicole LaMantia picks up her eighth of the year. The graduate defender collected the puck at the point, skated down the right wing and snapped a shot from the face-off dot, going bar down to make it 1-0. .@nicolelamantiaa with the rocket 🚀 assisted by @brittacurl and @JessComph7 pic.twitter.com/w5WAud2178— Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) November 20, 2022 8:09 pm, November 20, 2022Early goaltending change for Wisconsin 🔀Wisconsin goaltender Jane Gervais went down with injury just 3:32 into the game. Redshirt senior goaltender Kami Kronish is in goal now. She made 38 saves in yesterday's tie. The No. 1 Play on #SCTop10 goes to @CamiKronish with a "stronger denial than the @taylorswift13 presale!" pic.twitter.com/73Ns5WqDlT— Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) November 20, 2022 8:02 pm, November 20, 2022Game on! 👀The puck is down, and Game 2 between Minnesota and Wisconsin is underway. Below are today's lineups: Here's a look at the #Badgers lines for this Sunday showdown pic.twitter.com/F1gVBp0XzI— Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) November 20, 2022 7:31 pm, November 20, 2022Get ready for Game 2 between Minnesota and Wisconsin 📝Sunday's rematch between the No. 1 Golden Gophers and No. 3 Badgers is just under half an hour away in Madison. The two sides tied 3-3 in a wild Game 1 on Saturday, and Minnesota took the extra point in the shootout. Here's how to keep up with the action: When: 3 p.m. ET Sunday Where: La Bahn Arena, Madison, Wisc. Live stats: NCAA.com | Wisconsin How to watch: B1G+ (subscription required) Top 🧀Courtesy of @Abbey18Murphy! pic.twitter.com/OdveDmFo4e— Minnesota Women's Hockey (@GopherWHockey) November 19, 2022 10:46 pm, November 19, 2022FINAL: Minnesota takes the extra point in the shootout after 3-3 tie 🤯After wild finishes to the third period and overtime, No. 1 Minnesota women's hockey tied No.3 Wisconsin 3-3 on the road on Saturday. Sophomore forward Abbey Murphy scored the only goal of the shootout in the fourth round to give the Golden Gophers the extra point, putting a quick wrister top-right. With the extra attacker on the ice, Badgers captain Britta Curl tied the game with 10.5 seconds remaining to send it to overtime after finding the loose puck in the slot. Minnesota sophomore forward Peyton Hemp scored twice, and senior co-captain Grace Zumwinkle also scored for the Gophers (9-1-2, 10-0-2 WCHA). Sophomore goaltender Skylar Vetter was sensational for Minnesota with 43 saves, including 19 in the third period and overtime. Freshman forward Vivian Jungels had a goal and an assist for the Badgers (10-2-2, 7-2-3 WCHA), and fellow freshman forward Laila Edwards scored. Redshirt senior netminder Cami Kronish was just as good for Wisconsin to her credit with 41 saves, combining to stop 20 shots in the third and overtime. You're going to want to see this ON THE BACK save from @CamiKronish 😮@SportsCenter #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/E7tDVTYMOa— Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) November 19, 2022 Jungels opened the scoring just before the midway point of the first period, beating Vetter with a shot over the blocker from the slot on a 3-on-2 rush. Graduate forward Jesse Compher nearly made it 2-0 moments later with a strong diving effort, but the goal was called back for goalie interference. Hemp tied it 1-1 with a shorthanded goal with 4:05 to go in the first. Sophomore forward Abbey Murphy skated the puck in off the rush before Kronish saved her backhand shot, and the rebound bounced in off Hemp's leg. Edwards restored the Badgers' lead, making it 2-1 just 2:11 into the second period with a quick wrist shot to the top right corner as she curled around the left circle. Hemp got the equalizer again to make it 2-2 with 13:07 left in the period when she skated the puck into the zone down the right wing, and threw it towards the net where it found space between Kronish's pad and the post. Zumwinkle gave the Gophers their first lead of the game with just over three minutes left in the second. Co-captain Taylor Heise cut into the slot, getting a shot off as she fell, and Zumwinkle hustled to retrieve the loose puck behind the net, stuffing it inside the post before Kronish could get over. Game 2 is set for Sunday at 3 p.m. at La Bahn Arena. Game one of the #BorderBattle officially ends in a tie.The #Gophers WIN the shootout to take the extra point! 〽️ pic.twitter.com/sdi9UFhnhV— Minnesota Women's Hockey (@GopherWHockey) November 19, 2022 10:35 pm, November 19, 2022It'll end in a tie. Shootout coming up next for the extra point 😮💨It turns out 65 minutes wasn't enough. Both teams had plenty of scoring chances in overtime, but we're still tied 3-3 as we head to the shootout for the extra conference point. An UNBELIEVABLE finish to overtime.Today's contest will officially end in a tie.What. A. Game.— Minnesota Women's Hockey (@GopherWHockey) November 19, 2022