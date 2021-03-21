Wisconsin wins the 2021 NC women's hockey championship

Last Updated 1:51 AM, March 21, 2021NCAA.comWisconsin wins the 2021 NC women's hockey championshipShare Wisconsin defeats Northeastern, 2-1, to win the NCAA championship in OT 1:56 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkPathCreated with Sketch. PINNED 2:07 am, March 21, 2021Wisconsin wins back-to-back national women's hockey titlesWisconsin knocked off top-ranked Northeastern in an overtime battle to claim the Badgers' second national title in a row. The game was scoreless deep into the second period until each team scored respective goals within one minute. Regulation ended with a score of 1-1. Wisconsin's Daryl Watts scored in overtime to take the team's sixth national title. The Badgers beat Providence and Ohio State to make it to the championship game. 1:39 am, March 21, 20212021 women's college hockey championship goes into overtimeIt's overtime for No. 1 Northeastern and No. 2 Wisconsin in the 2021 women's college hockey championships. The score was 1-1 at the end of regulation following goals from Wisconsin's Makenna Webster and Northeastern's Chloé Aurard. Check out their goals below: The first point of the game goes to...MAKENNA WEBSTER!#WFrozenFour X 🎥 @espn pic.twitter.com/4yzTCGGrDk — NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) March 21, 2021 WOW⚠️ @GoNUwhockey's Chloé Aurard comes in 🔥 to tie up the game!!#WFrozenFour x 🎥 @espn pic.twitter.com/Xo1a6p6esm — NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) March 21, 2021 12:46 am, March 21, 2021Northeastern and Wisconsin scoreless nearing the end of the second periodNo. 1 Northeastern and No. 2 Wisconsin are scoreless with just three minutes left in the second period following stops by Northeastern goaltender Aerin Frankel. Aerin Frankel holding it down between the pipes for @GoNUwhockey 🤯#WFrozenFour x 🎥 @espn pic.twitter.com/yiqwUdWMwH — NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) March 21, 2021 Click here to watch tonight's championship. The 1st and 2nd Period looked a little like this...#WFrozenFour x 📸 @BadgerWHockey @GoNUwhockey pic.twitter.com/oWxHJy59c7 — NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) March 21, 2021 Catch up on championship history here. 11:01 pm, March 20, 2021Puck drops between Northeastern and Wisconsin for the national titleNo. 1 Northeastern and No. 2 Wisconsin are battling it out at Erie Insurance Arena in the 2021 women's college hockey championship game. Women's Hockey Semifinal: Wisconsin defeats Ohio State 4-2 To get to the national championship, Wisconsin took down Ohio State in the Frozen Four, 4-2. Northeastern beat Minnesota Duluth, 3-2, in overtime. See the full championship bracket here. Click here to watch tonight's championship. Catch up on championship history here. Northeastern advances to title game in OT thriller 12:48 pm, March 20, 2021National Championship set for Saturday Northeastern advances to title game in OT thriller Today is the day. No. 1 Northeastern takes on No. 2 Wisconsin in the 2021 National Championship Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. ET. To get to the National Championship, Wisconsin took down Ohio State in the Frozen Four, 4-2. Northeastern beat Minnesota Duluth, 3-2, in overtime. Click here to watch tonight's championship. 1:40 am, March 19, 20212021 Frozen Four: Wisconsin punches national title ticketThe reigning NC women's hockey champions will have a chance to defend their title as No. 2 seed Wisconsin is headed back to the national championship game following a 4-2 victory over No. 3 seed Ohio State. Women's Hockey Semifinal: Wisconsin defeats Ohio State 4-2 The Badgers received a goal and two assists each from Casey O'Brien and Caitlin Schneider, jumping out to a 3-1 lead. Ohio State cut the deficit to one in the third period but Daryl Watts put the game out of reach with an empty-netter in the closing seconds. Wisconsin will face top-seeded Northeastern for the national title on Saturday, March 20. 9:10 pm, March 18, 20212021 Frozen Four: Northeastern advances to the national title game after OT winNortheastern is going to the national championship after an overtime win against Minnesota Duluth in the Frozen Four. Click or tap here to watch the highlights. NORTHEASTERN IS GOING TO THE NATIONAL TITLE GAME!! 🏆 The Huskies come together in overtime to win it, 3-2.#WFrozenFour pic.twitter.com/7ghLDRMDVb — NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) March 18, 2021 The second game of the semifinals round pits No. 2 Wisconsin against No. 3 Ohio State. The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET in Erie, Pennsylvania. You can watch the game on ESPNU or the ESPN App, or catch live updates here on this page. 7:34 pm, March 18, 20212021 Frozen Four: Northeastern and Minnesota Duluth tied at end of regulationNo. 5 Minnesota Duluth and No 1. Northeastern are tied at the end of regulation with a score of 2-2 in the first game of the 2021 women's Frozen Four. UMD was up 2-0 after two periods, but a couple third period goals put Northeastern back in the game. Another goal from @GoNUwhockey and just like that..IT'S TIED 2-2!!🤯#WFrozenFour x 🎥 @espn pic.twitter.com/xDBBjX9f9C — NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) March 18, 2021 You can watch the battle for the first slot in the championship on ESPN3 or the ESPN App. The winner will play the winner of No. 2 Wisconsin vs. No. 3 Ohio State in the championship game. The puck drops for Wisconsin and Ohio State at 7 p.m. ET. Watch on ESPNU or the ESPN App. 6:45 pm, March 18, 20212021 Frozen Four: Northeastern and Minnesota Duluth scoreless through one Minnesota Duluth Athletics The 2021 women's Frozen Four is underway in Erie, Pennsyvania. After one period, No. 1 Northeastern and No. 5 Minnesota Duluth are scoreless. Northeastern and Minnesota Duluth are scoreless after one period of play. Shots 14-4 in favor of UMD. — Chris Dilks (@ChrisDilks) March 18, 2021 You can watch the battle for the first slot in the championship on ESPN3 or the ESPN App. Follow live updates on this page. No. 2 Wisconsin will take on No. 3 Ohio State at 7 p.m. ET. Watch on ESPNU or the ESPN App Catch a recap of the quarterfinal matches here See the full tournament bracket here 11:48 am, March 18, 2021Puck drops on the 2021 women's Frozen Four The 2021 women's Frozen Four is underway from Erie, Pennsylvania. No. 1 seed Northeastern is battling No. 5 Minnesota-Duluth for the first slot in the championship matchup. Watch on ESPN3 or the ESPN App. No. 2 Wisconsin will take on No. 3 Ohio State at 7 p.m. ET. Watch on ESPNU or the ESPN App Catch a recap of the quarterfinal matches here See the full tournament bracket here You can follow live updates on this page. 1:22 am, March 17, 2021(3) Ohio State earns final spot in the Frozen FourRound 1 is a wrap. With a 3-1 win over (6) Boston College, (3) Ohio State rounds out the final four teams in the women's hockey championship. Here's a brief video recap of day 2's quarterfinal matches. Boston College began the scoring with Savannah Norcross' goal at 9:15 in the first period, but it was all the Buckeyes would relinquish. Jenna Buglioni scored first in the second period for Ohio State, then Brooke Bink gave the Buckeyes the lead three minutes later. In the third period, Gabby Rosenthal crept the final score past BC's goalkeeper for the 3-1 victory. Watch the full replay of the game here. Here's a look at Buglioni's game-deciding goal: ❗️ The #Buckeyes have their first lead ❗️@brookebink puts this rebound in and the #Buckeyes take a 2-1 advantage into the second intermission.#GoBuckeyes pic.twitter.com/mNVckg3X7M — Ohio State Women's Hockey (@OhioStateWHKY) March 17, 2021 Ohio State will face (2) Wisconsin on Thursday for a spot in the championship. On the other side of the draw, (1) Northeastern will take on (5) Minnesota Duluth. View the full bracket here. 8:25 pm, March 16, 2021(2) Wisconsin advances to its seventh consecutive Frozen Four(2) Wisconsin opens Day 2 with a win over (7) Providence, 3-0. Watch the full replay here. The Badgers move on to their seventh straight appearance in the Frozen Four, where they will meet the winner of tonight's match between (3) Ohio State and (6) Boston College. Puck drops at 7 p.m. ET. Watch live at this link. Sophie Shirley led Wisconsin with two goals, both in the third period, followed by Brette Pettet's goal in the first. Shirley's final goal was an empty net, as seen below. The unassisted empty-netter seals the deal for the Badgers! pic.twitter.com/KimZtPujHY — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) March 16, 2021 Kennedy Blair turned in a clean sheet for the Badgers with 12 saves, in comparison to Providence's 41. Wisconsin outshot Providence 44-12. 12:47 pm, March 16, 2021Women's ice hockey: Watch Round 1 live today Wisconsin Athletics Wisconsin women's ice hockey Round 1 of the women's ice hockey championship continues today from Erie, Pennsylvania. Both games will stream live on this page. Here's the schedule: (2) Wisconsin takes on (7) Providence at 2 p.m. ET. Watch live at this link or on this page you're reading right now. Then (3) Ohio State will battle (6) Boston College for the final slot in the 2021 Frozen Four. Puck drops at 7 p.m. ET. Watch live at this link or on this page. (1) Northeastern and (5) Minnesota-Duluth won on Monday and play each other Thursday. You can see the full championship bracket here. Here is a list of every women's champion since 2001. 1:49 am, March 16, 2021Minnesota Duluth punches Frozen Four ticket to close Day 1No. 5 seed Minnesota Duluth picked off No. 4 seed Colgate 1-0 in Monday's second quarterfinal matchup. The Bulldogs will meet top-seeded Northeastern on Thursday in the national semifinal as UMD earned its first Frozen Four appearance since 2010. While the first quarterfinal of the day was won on offense, Duluth's win over Colgate was all about lockdown defense. UMD goalie Emma Soderberg stopped 30 shots in the shutout win while the game's lone goal was scored 6:39 into overtime. Watch the full replay here. Ashton Bell was the hero for the Bulldogs, creating a defensive zone turnover before warding off a defender in the neutral zone and burying a shot bar-down past Raiders goaltender Kayle Osborne. You can check out the game-winner below: GOAL! OT WINNER FOR BELL @Abell17Bell! 30 save shutout for @emmasoderbrg! Next up, Northeastern! #UMDwHky pic.twitter.com/F7pEgSKBTe — UMD Hockey gifs (@UMDHockeygifs) March 16, 2021 The NC women's hockey championship will continue Tuesday with the remaining two quarterfinal matchups. Both games will be available here on NCAA.com. 8:08 pm, March 15, 2021Top seed Northeastern advances, Colgate-Minnesota Duluth up next No. 1 seed Northeastern has locked up the first spot in the 2021 Women's Frozen Four following a 5-1 win over No. 8 seed Robert Morris. The Huskies' picked up their first-ever postseason win behind a potent offensive showing. Four different skaters found the back of the net, headlined by a three-point afternoon from senior defender Skylar Fontaine (two goals, one assist). Watch the full replay here. 🚨FONTAINE🚨 Skylar Fontaine scores her second goal of the game advancing the #HowlinHuskies to a 5-1 lead over the Colonials. 3P | 14:09 | 5-1 pic.twitter.com/SNilEFP4Jm — Northeastern Women's Hockey (@GoNUwhockey) March 15, 2021 Junior forward Chloé Aurard opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal in the first period before Fontaine's first tally double the lead. Robert Morris halved the deficit with a power-play goal in the final minute of the second period but junior forward Alina Mueller tucked in a rebound at the 19:56 mark of the frame to re-establish Northeastern's two-goal advantage. Mueller's goal was the first of three unanswered for NU to close the game. The Huskies await the winner of today's second quarterfinal matchup — No. 4 seed Colgate and No. 5 seed Minnesota Duluth — in the national semifinals. The Raiders and Bulldogs will meet right here on NCAA.com at 7 p.m. ET. It was the Badgers' fifth national title since 2001. Click or tap here to view the complete 2019 championship bracket. Below is a year-by-year national championship history, since 2001. YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2019 Wisconsin (35-4-2) 2-0 Minnesota Hamden, Conn. 2018 Clarkson (36-4-1) 2-1 (OT) Colgate Minneapolis, Minn. 2017 Clarkson (32-4-5) 3-0 Wisconsin St. Charles, Mo. 2016 Minnesota (35-4) 3-1 Boston College Durham, N.H. 2015 Minnesota (34-3-4) 4-1 Harvard Minneapolis 2014 Clarkson (31-5-5) 5-4 Minnesota Hamden, Conn. 2013 Minnesota (41-0-0) 6-3 Boston University Minneapolis 2012 Minnesota (33-5-2) 4-2 Wisconsin Duluth, Minn. 2011 Wisconsin (37-2-2) 4-1 Boston University Erie, Pa. 2010 Minnesota-Duluth (31-8-2) 3-2 (3OT) Cornell Minneapolis 2009 Wisconsin (33-2-5) 5-0 Mercyhurst Boston 2008 Minnesota-Duluth (34-4-1) 4-0 Wisconsin Duluth, Minn. 2007 Wisconsin (36-1-4) 4-1 Minnesota-Duluth Lake Placid, N.Y. 2006 Wisconsin (36-4-1) 3-0 Minnesota Minnesota 2005 Minnesota (36-2-2) 4-3 Harvard New Hampshire 2004 Minnesota (30-4-2) 6-2 Harvard Providence 2003 Minnesota-Duluth (31-3-2) 4-3 (2OT) Harvard Duluth, Minn. 2002 Minnesota-Duluth (24-6-4) 3-2 Brown Durham, N.H. 2001 Minnesota-Duluth (28-5-4) 4-2 St. Lawrence Minneapolis share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:06 am, March 8, 20212021 NC women's ice hockey championship field announced The field for the 2021 NC women's ice hockey championship was announced on Saturday, March 7. Click or tap here to view the interactive bracket. Below is the complete selection show. NC Women's Ice Hockey: 2021 Selection Show share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:04 pm, March 5, 2021How to watch the 2021 women's college hockey championship selection showSelections for the 2021 women's college hockey championship are coming up soon. Here's how to watch the selection show: When: Sunday, March 7 at 9 p.m. ET Where: LIVE on NCAA.com Once the 8-team field is revealed, be sure to check out our interactive bracket. Games will begin on March 15 with all of this year's postseason action taking place at Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, Pennsylvania. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:47 pm, February 23, 2021The schedule for the 2021 women's college hockey championshipThe 2021 NC women's hockey championship is March 15-20 at Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, Pennsylvania. Teams who qualify for this year's tournament will be revealed at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 7, right here on NCAA.com. Below is the full schedule for the 2021 championship. All times Eastern March 15 — Quarterfinal #1 & #2 (1) Northeastern 5, (8) Robert Morris 1 | Watch full replay (5) Minnesota Duluth 1, (4) Colgate 0 (OT) | Watch full replay March 16 — Quarterfinal #3 & #4 (2) Wisconsin 3, (7) Providence 0 | Watch full replay (3) Ohio State 3, (6) Boston College 1 | Watch full replay March 18 — Women's Frozen Four (1) Northeastern 3, (5) Minnesota Duluth 2 (OT) | Watch full replay (2) Wisconsin 4, (3) Ohio State 2 | Watch full replay March 20 (1) Northeastern vs. (2) | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link