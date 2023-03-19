Wisconsin wins the 2023 NC women's hockey championship
It's over! Wisconsin wins their seventh title 🏆
Kirsten Simms scored with 6:32 to go in the first period, and it was all Wisconsin needed to defeat defending national champion Ohio State, 1-0, for the 2023 NC women’s hockey championship.
Cami Kronish was the backbone for the Badgers, turning aside all 31 shots she faced en route to her eighth shutout of the season. It was the first time all season that the Buckeyes had been shut out.
It is the Badgers’ first title since 2021 when they repeated as champs. They now have the most championships all-time with seven.
WHO ELSE BUT KIRSTEN SIMMS?! BADGERS ARE ON THE BOARD.— NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) March 19, 2023
📺 ESPNU #WFrozenFour x @BadgerWHockey
Wisconsin’s goal was all about the freshmen. Rookie blue-liner Caroline Harvey bought time in the neutral zone before flipping the puck deep into the offensive zone and heading off for a change. The Badgers’ youngsters went to work with strong support and layers on the forecheck, the puck skittered to the point, where freshman forward Claire Enright made a no-look turnaround pass to Simms, her freshman counterpart.
Simms closed in the high slot, firing the puck through a screen and across OSU goaltender Amanda Thiele’s (21 Saves) body to score inside the left post.
CHAMPIONS!!! WISCONSIN WINS THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP!!! BADGERS WIN!!— NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) March 19, 2023
📺 ESPNU #WFrozenFour x @BadgerWHockey
Wisconsin clinging to lead in the third 😰
Midway through the final period of regulation, the Badgers still lead, 1-0.
Ohio State has a 6-3 edge in shots on goal so far in the third. Wisconsin squandered a power play opportunity to double their lead earlier in the frame.
𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗿𝗱 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗼𝗱 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗻𝗼𝘄. #WFrozenFour pic.twitter.com/lLHShTrbp6— NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) March 19, 2023
END 2ND: Badgers holding on to one goal lead 😱
Two periods down. One to go.
Wisconsin still leads Ohio State, 1-0, in the national championship, thanks to Simms' first period tally.
The Buckeyes are outshooting the Badgers, 21-14, for the game, but Wisconsin had a 9-5 edge in the second period. Both teams are 0-for-1 on the power play.
Period two is in the 📚#Badgers 1— Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) March 19, 2023
#Badgers 1
Buckeyes 0
END 1ST: Wisconsin leads, 1-0 1️⃣
Through 20 minutes, Wisconsin holds a 1-0 lead over Ohio State in the NC women's hockey national championship.
Kirsten Simms opened the scoring in the back half of the period, putting it toward the top left corner from the high slot after some strong forechecking work by the Badgers.
Shots on goal are 16-5 in favor of the Buckeyes. Wisconsin will have 23 seconds of carryover power play time to begin the second period.
The Badgers strike first in championship play.#WFrozenFour pic.twitter.com/5Rev9YfLgE— NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) March 19, 2023
GOAL! 🚨 Badgers open the scoring | 1st – 6:32
Kirsten Simms gets it started for the Badgers, giving them a 1-0 lead with her 16th of the season and second of the tournament.
Wisconsin went to work with good layers on the forecheck, and Simms got a golden look in the high slot, shooting across Amanda Thiele's body and through a screen for the goal.
Wisconsin takes a 1-0 lead, thanks to Kirsten Simms.— Patrick Donnelly (@PatDonn12) March 19, 2023
Caroline Harvey gets it deep before changing off. Badgers go to work with layers on the forecheck, and Simms gets a good look in the high slot. Shoots across Thiele's body and through a screen for her 16th of the season. pic.twitter.com/PVeiI0xJqd
The game is on! 👀
The puck is down and the national championship between OSU and Wisconsin is underway at AMSOIL Arena in Duluth.
- Watch live on ESPNU or ESPN+ (subscription required)
- Live Stats (NCAA.com)
- Rosters: Ohio State | Wisconsin
Here are today's lineups:
Lines for the #Badgers and Ohio State in the NCAA championship game. No surprises on either side. pic.twitter.com/vmVzqwymc6— Todd Milewski (@ToddMilewski) March 19, 2023
Get ready for the national championship 🍿
Puck-drop in the national championship between No. 1 Ohio State and Wisconsin is just under an hour away at AMSOIL Arena in Duluth, Minn.
The Buckeyes are looking to repeat as national champions, while the Badgers are back in the title game for the first time since 2021, when they repeated as champs. Ohio State won its first-ever title last season, and Wisconsin has six titles all time.
Here's how to watch and follow along.
National championship: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, 4 p.m. ET March 19
The trophy awaits. #WFrozenFour pic.twitter.com/61Q9Uzeu0j— NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) March 19, 2023
Sophie Jaques wins the Patty Kaz 🤩
Sophie Jaques is the 2023 winner of the Patty Kazmaier Award as the top player in Division I women's hockey.
The WCHA Player and Defender of the Year, Jaques becomes just the second defender to win the award, joining Harvard's Angela Ruggiero (2004). Jaques is also the first Ohio State player and the first Black player to win the Patty Kaz.
Jaques was a top-three finalist for the award alongside Northeastern's Alina Müller and Colgate's Danielle Serdachny. She was also a top-three finalist last season.
Jaques leads all defenders in the nation in scoring with 48 points and 24 goals in 40 games, helping to lead the Buckeyes to a second straight national championship game.
The Buckeyes will battle Wisconsin for the national championship on Sunday. Puck-drop is at 4 p.m. ET.
#SophieForPatty ✔️#GoBucks | @_sophiejaques pic.twitter.com/uqdxqpC0SO— Ohio State Women's Hockey (@OhioStateWHKY) March 18, 2023
Ohio State, Wisconsin advance to the national championship 🌰🦡
After a thrilling day of semifinals, it'll be No. 1 Ohio State and Wisconsin facing off in the national championship on Sunday.
The Buckeyes took the first semifinal, thanks to a 3-0 victory over No. 5 Northeastern. The defending champs got goals from three different skaters as Sloane Matthews, Makenna Webster and Hadley Hartmetz each scored. Amanda Thiele made 16 saves (eight in the third period) for her fourth shutout of the season.
In the nightcap, the Badgers took down No. 2 Minnesota in dramatic fashion in overtime. The Gophers led 1-0 going into the third period, but goals from Laila Edwards and Sophie Shirley less than a minute apart put Wisconsin up 2-1. Minnesota found an equalizer late to send it to overtime. In the extra frame, Caroline Harvey was the hero, picking the top right corner. Jesse Compher had two assists, including the cross-ice pass to Harvey in overtime, and Cami Kronish finished with 37 saves.
Puck-drop on Sunday is slated for 4 p.m. at AMSOIL Arena in Duluth, Minn. The game will be broadcast live on ESPNU.
National championship: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, 4 p.m. ET March 19
It all comes down to this. 🏆#WFrozenFour pic.twitter.com/0nMvs6oaeL— NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) March 18, 2023
Wisconsin wins in OT 🚨
The Badgers take it in overtime, 3-2, over Minnesota.
After a back-and-forth extra frame, freshman defender Carolina Harvey picked the top left corner with a wrist shot off a cross-ice feed from Jesse Compher to win it with 3:13 to go.
Cami Kronish finished with 37 saves in the win, while Skylar Vetter stopped 35 shots for the Gophers.
BADGERS WIN! BADGERS ARE GOING TO THE NATTY!!!— NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) March 18, 2023
💻 ESPN+ #WFrozenFour x @BadgerWHockey pic.twitter.com/xSbM2i9kHZ
We're headed to OT 👀
Overtime between Minnesota and Wisconsin is underway as the two sides are knotted up at two apiece after a wild third period.
The Badgers took the lead with two goals less than a minute apart near the midway point of the third, but the Gophers found an equalizer with just over a minute to go.
Vetter has made 27 saves so far for Minnesota, and Kronish has turned aside 29 shots for Wisconsin.
Buckle up folks we're going into overtime!#WFrozenFour pic.twitter.com/n7oXFpS89g— NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) March 18, 2023
Minnesota ties it late! 🚨
The Gophers even it up, 2-2, with 1:11 to go in regulation.
With Vetter pulled for the extra attacker, Minnesota turned up the pressure on the Badgers. Madeline Weathington let a slap shot go from the left flank, and it banked in off a defender for the tie.
EQUALIZER— NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) March 18, 2023
💻 ESPN+#WFrozenFour x @GopherWHockey pic.twitter.com/ii9mVxAUX4
Badgers take the lead 😱
After the Gophers had a goal waved off, Wisconsin gets two within 57 seconds to take a 2-1 lead.
Laila Edwards scored on a forehand-backhand move to the front of the net off the face-off to tie it, and Sophie Shirley finished a 2-on-1 going the other way after Minnesota missed the net.
AHHHHHH!!! BADGERS!!!!— NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) March 18, 2023
💻 ESPN+ #WFrozenFour x @BadgerWHockey pic.twitter.com/jlB9GOYKKp
BACK-TO-BACK!!!!— NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) March 18, 2023
💻 ESPN+ #WFrozenFour x @BadgerWHockey pic.twitter.com/J60GlUFSqh
Gophers clinging to lead after two 🔥
After two periods, Minnesota still leads 1-0 over Wisconsin in the second semifinal.
The Badgers turned up the pressure in the second period, landing 17 shots on goal, but Skylar Vetter (23 saves) has stood tall so far for the Gophers. Cami Kronish has 15 saves on the night for Wisconsin.
It's a tight one in the second 👀#WFrozenFour pic.twitter.com/sQVuBKR7l2— NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) March 18, 2023