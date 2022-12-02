No. 3 Yale vs. No. 6 Colgate women's hockey: Preview, how to watch

Saturday's matchup marks a battle for ECAC supremacy as Colgate was picked to finish first in the conference entering the season with Yale right behind.

Last season, the Bulldogs and Raiders meet in several high-stakes matchups. Yale swept the regular season series, shutting Colgate out in both matchups before the Raiders took the ECAC championship in overtime. The Bulldogs got the last laugh, though, upsetting Colgate in the national quarterfinals en route to the Frozen Four.

This season, Yale (8-0-0, 4-0-0 ECAC) picked up where they left off, mowing down their opponents so far, including a 4-3 win over then-No. 3 Minnesota last week.

Individually, first year forward Jordan Ray leads the way. Behind her, forwards Anna Bargman (4g, 4a) and Elle Hartje (1g, 7a) are each at a point-per-game. In goal, sophomore Pia Dukaric has been lights out.

Meanwhile, Colgate (13-2-1, 4-1-0 ECAC) stormed their way to a 10-0-0 start. Since, they're 3-2-1 with losses to No. 7 Quinnipiac and, most recently, No. 1 Ohio State before Thanksgiving.

Senior captain Danielle Serdachny has been on a torrid pace through 16 games with junior forward Kristyna Kaltounková not far off (12-13--25). Between the pipes, junior Kayle Osborne has taken most of the workload.

The Raiders will have an opportunity to build momentum heading into Saturday when they visit Brown on Friday. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs will have a tough test as they host No. 10 Cornell.