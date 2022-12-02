No. 3 Yale vs. No. 6 Colgate women's hockey: Preview, how to watch

Last Updated 2:43 PM, December 02, 2022Patrick Donnelly | NCAA.comNo. 3 Yale vs. No. 6 Colgate women's hockey: Preview, how to watchShare The top college ice hockey storylines for 2022-23 15:02 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatestPathCreated with Sketch. PINNED 6:40 pm, December 2, 2022How to watch Yale vs. Colgate 📺Saturday's rivalry game between the Bulldogs and the Raiders headlines this weekend's schedule in women's college hockey. Here's how to watch and follow along this weekend: When: 3 p.m. ET Saturday, Dec. 3 Where: Ingalls Rink, New Haven, Conn. Watch live: ESPN+ (subscription required) Live stats: NCAA.com | Yale Rosters: Yale| Colgate Previews: Yale | Colgate Game notes: Colgate share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:35 pm, December 2, 2022How Yale and Colgate stack up historically 📝This weekend's matchup marks the 43rd all-time meeting since the 2001-02 season between the Bulldogs and the Raiders, who hold a 22-16-4 record in the series. In their last 10 meetings, Colgate has the edge by a slim 6-4-0 margin. Last season however, Yale went 3-1-0. At home, the Raiders have been dominant, historically, against the Bulldogs with a 15-6-0 record. However, things are much tighter at Yale, where Bulldogs are 9-7-4 on home ice against Colgate. Yale took the lone neutral site game in last year's NCAA tournament quarterfinals. 📰 No. 3 Bulldogs Host No. 10 Cornell, No. 6 ColgateREAD ➡️ https://t.co/NYcR0HImKX#ThisIsYale pic.twitter.com/29PcfwKO9a— Yale Women’s Hockey (@YaleWHockey) December 2, 2022 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:30 pm, December 2, 2022Yale and Colgate, compared 📊Saturday's matchup marks a battle for ECAC supremacy as Colgate was picked to finish first in the conference entering the season with Yale right behind. Last season, the Bulldogs and Raiders meet in several high-stakes matchups. Yale swept the regular season series, shutting Colgate out in both matchups before the Raiders took the ECAC championship in overtime. The Bulldogs got the last laugh, though, upsetting Colgate in the national quarterfinals en route to the Frozen Four. This season, Yale (8-0-0, 4-0-0 ECAC) picked up where they left off, mowing down their opponents so far, including a 4-3 win over then-No. 3 Minnesota last week. Individually, first year forward Jordan Ray leads the way. Behind her, forwards Anna Bargman (4g, 4a) and Elle Hartje (1g, 7a) are each at a point-per-game. In goal, sophomore Pia Dukaric has been lights out. Meanwhile, Colgate (13-2-1, 4-1-0 ECAC) stormed their way to a 10-0-0 start. Since, they're 3-2-1 with losses to No. 7 Quinnipiac and, most recently, No. 1 Ohio State before Thanksgiving. Senior captain Danielle Serdachny has been on a torrid pace through 16 games with junior forward Kristyna Kaltounková not far off (12-13--25). Between the pipes, junior Kayle Osborne has taken most of the workload. The Raiders will have an opportunity to build momentum heading into Saturday when they visit Brown on Friday. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs will have a tough test as they host No. 10 Cornell. Yale STAT ColgaTE 8-0-0, 4-0-0 ECAC Record 13-2-1, 4-1-0 ECAC No. 3 Current Ranking No. 6 Frozen Four 2022 NCAA tournament Quarterfinals 23 Goals scored 57 2.9 Goals per game 3.6 8 Goals allowed 27 1.0 Goals allowed per game 1.7 14.8% Power play 20.0% 90.5% Penalty kill 87.7% Jordan Ray, 10 points (5 goals, 5 assists) Top scorer Danielle Serdachny, 30 points (12 goals, 18 assists) Pia Dukaric, 8-0-0 (.963 save percentage, 0.99 GAA, 3 SO) Top goaltender Kayle Osborne, 8-2-1 (.926 save percentage, 1.73 GAA, 3 SO) share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:25 pm, December 2, 2022Here is this week's USCHO poll 📈 RANK SCHOOL RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 Ohio State (14) 13-1-2 287 1 2 Wisconsin (3) 11-2-1 271 2 3 Yale (3) 8-0-0 264 5 4 Quinnipiac 14-1-0 250 4 5 Minnesota 10-3-2 221 3 6 Colgate 13-2-1 194 6 7 Northeastern 16-2-1 177 8 8 Minnesota Duluth 11-5-0 176 7 9 Providence 13-4-1 116 11 10 Cornell 6-3-1 112 9 11 Clarkson 14-5-1 106 10 12 Penn State 11-8-1 80 T-12 13 Vermont 10-5-1 64 T-12 14 UConn 11-7-2 34 15 15 Princeton 4-5-1 29 14 Others receiving votes: St. Cloud State 16, Boston College 3 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:24 pm, December 2, 2022Previewing the 2022-23 women's hockey season 📚Before this weekend's series begins, you can catch yourself up on everything you need to know for this season in women's hockey. Get ready for this weekend's slate of action with our preview of this week's top women's hockey matchups. Watch yours truly and former NCAA.com hockey reporter Evan Marinofsky break down some of the best storylines in both men's and women's hockey this season with Michella Chester, or read up on five storylines to watch in 2022-23. Check out a way-too-early watchlist for the Patty Kazmaier Award, breaking down some of the top players that could have the best shot at taking home the hardware at the end of the year. Even though it may be early — really early — here are some of the teams right now that have the best chance to reach the 2023 Frozen Four in Duluth. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link