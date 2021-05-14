Live coverage of the 2021 DI men's lacrosse championship

North Carolina Athletics

The 2021 DI men's lacrosse championship begins on Saturday, May 15, with four first round games. No. 1 seed North Carolina will face Monmouth at 12 p.m. ET to get the action started. The four remaining first round games will be played on Sunday, May 16.

You can find the entire first round schedule below. All times Eastern.

Saturday, May 15

Sunday, May 16

Here is the bracket for the 2021 tournament: