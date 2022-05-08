DI men's lacrosse championship selections announced

The NCAA Division I Men's Lacrosse Committee has selected the field for the 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Lacrosse Championship.

Maryland was selected as the overall No. 1 seed after finishing 14-0 and winning the Big Ten Conference championship.

Georgetown (15-1) earned the No. 2 seed in the field, while Penn enters the tournament as the No. 3 seed with a 10-4 record. Yale (11-4) rounds out the top four.

