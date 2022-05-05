2022 NCAA DI men's lacrosse championship: Selection show date, time, how to watch

The field for the 2022 DI men's lacrosse tournament will be revealed Sunday, May 8 at 9 p.m. ET live on ESPNU. Eighteen teams will make it into this year's tournament. It will begin May 11 with the opening round games.

Here's how to watch the 2022 DI men's lacrosse selection show.

When: Sunday, May 8 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: ESPNU

The 2022 national championship will be held Monday, May 30 at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in Hartford, Connecticut.