Maryland wins the 2022 NCAA DI men's lacrosse national championship

The 2022 Maryland Terrapins have solidified themselves as one of the best men's lacrosse teams in collegiate history. They are the first undefeated DI men's lacrosse champion since Virginia in 2006. The Terps' 9-7 win over Cornell puts them in elite company as only 13 teams in DI history have finished the season undefeated as the national champions.

Maryland dominated for three periods, outscoring the Big Red 9-3 and stifling Cornell on the defensive end thanks to 13 saves from goalie Logan McNaney in the first three periods.

— Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) May 30, 2022

Cornell had other plans in the final frame, though. The Ivy League program outscored the Terrapins 4-0 in the fourth to cut the lead to 9-7 thanks to goals from Michael Long, Hugh Kelleher, Spencer Wirtheim and CJ Kirst. Kirst led the Big Red with two goals.

But it wasn't enough for the Big Red to get over the hump, as a fatigued Maryland team was ran out the clock and sealed the championship.

Maryland was led by Anthony DeMaio, who had four goals on Monday afternoon, bu the real star of the show was goalie Logan McNaney who recorded 17 saves — 13 of which came in the first three periods.

