Virginia vs. Maryland: Score, live updates from DI men's lacrosse championship

Last Updated 6:43 PM, May 29, 2021NCAA.comVirginia vs. Maryland: Score, live updates from DI men's lacrosse championship 9:34 pm, May 29, 2021The 2021 DI men's lacrosse national championship is set Virginia Athletics No. 3 Maryland will face No. 4 Virginia in the 2021 DI men's lacrosse national championship game at 1 p.m. ET on Monday, May 31. Reigning champion No. 4 Virginia will look to once again come out on top, attempting to win its seventh national championship in what is now 11 appearances. No. 3 Maryland will attempt to preserve what has been a perfect season so far, looking to remain undefeated and capture its fourth national title in now 15 appearances. Here's a look at the updated bracket. 9:14 pm, May 29, 2021Maryland defeats Duke, 14-5 Maryland Athletics At the end of regulation, No. 3 Maryland defeats No. 2 Duke, 14-5. Maryland's potent offense paired with fantastic defense from goalkeeper Logan Mcnaney proved to be too much for the Blue Devils to handle. Jared Bernhardt continued his historic run in not only the NCAA tournament but in Maryland's school history. He is the all time leading scorer for his school with 200 goals as of the end of today's semifinal. In this match, he notched five goals and two assists. Bernhardt has now scored 16 goals in the NCAA tournament. The full game replay can be viewed here. For the sixth time under head coach John Tillman, Maryland will play for the national championship. The Terps remain perfect and move to 15-0. Maryland will look to capture its third national title. WE ❤️ YOU TERP NATION!!#BeTheBest pic.twitter.com/ySA5aR8MCB — Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) May 29, 2021 8:27 pm, May 29, 2021Maryland pulling away approaching the fourth quarter Maryland Athletics Approaching the fourth quarter, Maryland continues to roll, leading 11-4. After nearly 20 minutes of being held scoreless, Dyson Williams of Duke breaks through and scores his second goal of the day. Though able to score before the end of the third, Duke will still face a hefty seven goal deficit as they begin the final 15 minutes of play. This has been an impressive defensive showing by Maryland so far, as Duke averages over 14 goals a game. Today, the Blue Devils only have four through three quarters. 8:08 pm, May 29, 2021Maryland with a five goal advantage at the half Maryland Athletics At the half, Maryland leads Duke 8-3 after going on a second half run. Jared Bernhardt had a hand in five of the eight goals scored so far in the first half of this matchup, scoring three himself and assisting two others. Bubba Fairman and Anthony Demaio have also scored one each for the Terps, along with Justin Shockey. Shockey scored his first goal in three years and has also won 9-of-13 face-offs. Duke saw goals from Dyson Williams, Michael Sowers and Brennan O'Neill. Despite inching closer, the Blue Devils have not found a way to stifle the offensive powerhouse that is Maryland's Jared Bernhardt. 8:00 pm, May 29, 2021Michael Sowers with a crafty goalMichael Sowers gets one back for the Blue Devils behind a fantastic individual effort ⬇️ Michael Sowers makes his way to the 🥅!!! 📺 @espn #NCAAMLAX x @DukeMLAX pic.twitter.com/MHrXe2cy10 — NCAA Lacrosse (@NCAALAX) May 29, 2021 7:54 pm, May 29, 2021First half hat trick for Bernhardt, solid defense from Mcnaney Maryland Athletics Behind a first half hat trick from Jared Bernhardt and a goal from Anthony Demaio, Maryland leads 4-2 in the second quarter. This game has largely been a defensive battle so far. Maryland's goalkeeper Logan Mcnaney has already recorded seven saves. 7:21 pm, May 29, 2021Maryland leads going into the second Maryland Athletics After an incredible save at point-blank range from Duke's goalkeeper Mike Adler, Dyson Williams builds off of the momentum and equalizes at the other end of the field for the Blue Devils. Minutes later, Maryland's Jared Bernhardt found the back of the net for the second time, putting Maryland back in the lead 2-1 going into the second quarter. Bernhardt has 13 goals from a total of 19 shots so far in the NCAA tournament. 7:11 pm, May 29, 2021Maryland strikes firstJared Bernhardt records his 65th goal this season, a school record for Maryland, and the Terps lead 1-0 in the early minutes of this matchup. This goal comes for Bernhardt after scoring six goals in the first round and five goals in the quarterfinals. Bernhardt is Maryland's all-time leading scorer and the first on the board today. Maryland leads Duke 1-0 with under 10 minutes left in the first quarter. Get out of the way...Jared Bernhardt coming through!! 📺 @espn #NCAAMLAX x @TerpsMLax pic.twitter.com/edPerBNII4 — NCAA Lacrosse (@NCAALAX) May 29, 2021 6:44 pm, May 29, 2021Duke takes on Maryland for final title game spotNo. 2 Duke will take on No. 3 Maryland for the final spot in Monday's national championship game. The winner will face Virginia, who just defeated North Carolina 12-11 in the first semifinal game of the day. Duke vs. Maryland is set to begin at 3:07 p.m. ET. This will be the fourth semifinal meeting between these two teams since 2007. 6:29 pm, May 29, 2021UVA to make its 11th championship appearance Virginia Athletics Virginia closes out the final minute of the fourth quarter, coming out victorious thanks to spectacular defense. The Cavaliers stuffed North Carolina's attempt to rally, allowing nothing to come of the final few possessions for the Tar Heels as the game clock dwindled down. A stand-out performance from Alex Rode in goal, as well as offensive production from Connor Shellenberger, who recorded two goals and four assists, will lead the reigning champions back to the title game. UVA will take on either Duke or Maryland in the national championship on Monday, May 31. 6:15 pm, May 29, 2021Perry scores his fifth, UNC within one UNC Athletics After Chris Gray notched a hat trick, William Perry scored his fifth goal of the day. The duo continues to lead North Carolina in goals, and all of a sudden UVA's lead is down to one. UVA leads UNC 12-11 with two minutes remaining in the fourth. 6:08 pm, May 29, 2021Virginia still leads, 12-8Connor Shellenberger beats his defender, turns and slings it to the top corner. Ian Laviano strikes next for Virginia, extending the lead to 12-8 in the fourth quarter. GRACIOUS 🤯 Connor Shellenberger stinging corners. UVA extends lead to four goals, 10-6. #GoHoos Watch the Game Live on ESPN2: https://t.co/3BI9gDSKEX pic.twitter.com/UjyoGZZRFY — Virginia Men's Lacrosse (@UVAMensLax) May 29, 2021 5:51 pm, May 29, 2021Tillman with a diving goalLance Tillman of UNC with a diving beauty to get his team within 3! Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's Lance Tillman! 😵 📺 @espn #NCAAMLAX x @UNCMensLacrosse pic.twitter.com/R7mSWJlApd — NCAA Lacrosse (@NCAALAX) May 29, 2021 5:33 pm, May 29, 2021UNC fires back at the start of the third UNC Athletics UNC snaps UVA's 6-0 run to start things off in the third. Carolina narrows Virginia's lead after Chris Gray scores his second, followed by William Perry, who will officially notch a hat trick playing in his home state of Connecticut. UVA still leads, 9-6. 5:13 pm, May 29, 2021Virginia leads 9-4 at the half Virginia Athletics Scoring six straight unanswered goals in the second, Virginia leads 9-4 at the half. After a slow start, Alex Rode has stepped up in goal for the Cavaliers, holding UNC to a scoreless final 13 minutes before halftime. Matt Moore secured the game tying goal at 4-4, followed by goals from Charlie Bertrand, Jared Conners and Peter Garno. Bertrand doubled up, scoring once more right before the halftime whistle to complete Virginia's five goal advantage. The faceoff numbers have been skewed in favor of Virginia. North Carolina is facing a halftime deficit for the first time this season. 4:52 pm, May 29, 2021Virginia on a roll Virginia Athletics Five unanswered goals later, Virginia takes the lead back from the Tar Heels and is up 8-4. The reigning champions are shooting 6-10 in the second quarter. Virginia's momentum forces UNC to take a time out with under 5 minutes left in the second quarter. 4:40 pm, May 29, 2021UNC takes an early lead, 4-2Chris Gray beats a defender and sends a missile to the top right corner. North Carolina 4, Virginia 2. :four::fire:#GoHeels https://t.co/u2RODCzGCD — UNC Men's Lacrosse (@UNCMensLacrosse) May 29, 2021 4:13 pm, May 29, 2021Virginia, North Carolina exchange early goalsWith under 10 minutes left in the first quarter, Virginia and North Carolina are even at 1-1. Jeff Conner notched the first on the board for Virginia, scoring his first career NCAA goal to start things off, with Dox Aitken recording the assist. UVA led 1-0 through the first few minutes until UNC tied it up with 11:08 on the clock. Quarterfinal hero Connor McCarthy recorded the equalizer for the Tar Heels. 3:33 pm, May 29, 2021UNC vs. Virginia in first men's semifinal UNC takes on Virginia in the first of two Saturday DI men's lacrosse semifinal games. The match-up begins at noon at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut. You can listen to all the action on the radio on Westwood One by clicking or tapping here. Watch live on ESPN2 1:29 pm, May 29, 2021DI men's lacrosse semifinals happening SaturdayThe 2021 DI men's lacrosse semifinals are happening today with a national championship match-up to follow on Monday. North Carolina will take on Virginia first, with Duke vs. Maryland to follow. Both the semifinals and national championship will be played in East Hartford, Connecticut at Rentschler Field. You can listen to all the action on the radio on Westwood One by clicking or tapping here. Below is the complete schedule for the semifinals: No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 4 Virginia | 12 p.m. ET |ESPN2 No. 2 Duke vs. No. 3 Maryland | 2:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2 This year's semifinals features three teams from the ACC, while Maryland will represent the Big Ten. 9:24 pm, May 23, 2021Championship semifinals are set: Here's how it happened The 2021 DI men's lacrosse semifinals are set as Duke and Maryland picked up quarterfinal wins on Sunday to advance — and will face each other next weekend. The national semifinals will be played on Saturday, May 29. The national championship follows on Monday, May 31. Both the semifinals and national championship game will be played in East Hartford, Connecticut at Rentschler Field. You can listen to all the action on the radio on Westwood One by clicking or tapping here. Below is the complete schedule for the semifinals: No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 4 Virginia | 12 p.m. ET |ESPN2 No. 2 Duke vs. No. 3 Maryland | 2:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2 This year's semifinals features three teams from the ACC, while Maryland will represent the Big Ten. On Saturday, Virginia was the first to earn its berth to the semifinals after a dominant 14-3 win over Georgetown. The Cavaliers had six goals from Connor Shellenberger with seven others contributing to scoring. No. 1 North Carolina had a nail-bitter vs. Rutgers, winning 12-11 in overtime. The Tar Heels were able to pull off the victory thanks to a goal by Connor McCarthy with two minutes left in the overtime period, his 13th of the season. The No. 2 Duke vs. Loyola Maryland game was another memorable quarterfinal matchup. The Blue Devils came out on top after a sudden-victory goal from Joe Robertson with under a minute left in the overtime period. The goal marked Robertson's 36th of the season. Maryland vs. Notre Dame also ended in overtime — but securing the win didn't take long for the Terps, who scored 39 seconds into the overtime period with a goal from Anthony DeMaio. Watch the OT winner to send Maryland into men's lacrosse semifinals Below is all the scores for quarterfinal games. Click or tap here to see the updated interactive bracket. No. 2 Duke 10, Loyola Maryland 9 (OT) No. 3 Maryland 14, No. 6 Notre Dame 13 (OT) No. 4 Virginia 14, No. 5 Georgetown 3 No. 1 North Carolina 12, Rutgers 11 (OT) 12:18 pm, May 23, 2021Day 2 of the DI men's lacrosse quarterfinals: Results Maryland Athletics The 2021 DI men's lacrosse semifinal matches are set now. In the first quarterfinal game on Sunday, Duke and Loyola Maryland were in a tight battle which needed extra time to declare a winner. The Blue Devils came out on top after a sudden-victory goal from Joe Robertson with under a minute left in the overtime period. The goal marked Robertson's 36th of the season. Maryland vs. Notre Dame also ended in overtime — but securing the win didn't take long for the Terps, who scored 39 seconds into the overtime period with a goal from Anthony DeMaio. Yesterday, Virginia and North Carolina clinched spots in the national semifinal. Below is Both the semifinals and national championship game will be played in East Hartford, Connecticut at Rentschler Field. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:15 pm, May 22, 2021Saturday's quarterfinal scores Virginia Athletics The 2021 DI men's lacrosse quarterfinals began today with the first two matchups of the round. No. 1 North Carolina and No. 4 Virginia advanced to East Hartford, Connecticut next weekend with two more spots up for grabs tomorrow. Virginia locked up the first spot with a dominant 14-3 win over Georgetown. Midfielder Connor Shellenberger was unstoppable for the Cavaliers, netting six goals while goalkeeper Alex Rode made eight saves. Unseeded Rutgers gave UNC all it could handle for four quarters before Connor McCarthy rifled in the game-winner in OT to give the Tar Heels a 12-11 victory. Lance Gray led the Tar Heels with four goals in the win. Here are the final stats from Saturday's games: Saturday, May 22: No. 4 Virginia 14, No. 5 Georgetown 3 No. 1 North Carolina 12, Rutgers 11 (OT) Below is the schedule for Sunday's two quarterfinal games. Click or tap here to see the updated interactive bracket. No. 2 Duke vs. Loyola Maryland | Noon ET | ESPNU No. 3 Maryland vs. No. 6 Notre Dame | 2:30 p.m. ET | ESPNU The winners of this weekend's quarterfinal games will advance to the national semifinals on Saturday, May 29. The national championship follows on Monday, May 31. Both the semifinals and national championship game will be played in East Hartford, Connecticut at Rentschler Field. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:26 am, May 17, 2021View the quarterfinal matchupsThe quarterfinals of the 2021 DI men's lacrosse championship are set. After the first round concluded over the weekend, there are only eight teams remaining. Loyola Maryland was the last team to book its spot in the quarterfinals after beating No. 7 Denver 14-13 in the first round. The four quarterfinal games will air on ESPNU, May 22-23. FINAL: @loyolahounds 14, Denver 13. Sam Shafer with a career-high 16 saves, including a #SCTop10 #PLTop3 game-saving effort. Olmstead ties career-high with 5 goals, and the Hounds are headed to their third-straight @NCAALAX Quarterfinal! #gohounds pic.twitter.com/MTEK4odthH— Loyola Men's Lax (@LoyolaMLAX) May 17, 2021 💻Click or tap here to view the interactive bracket 🖨Click or tap here for a .PDF of the bracket Here are the four quarterfinal matchups: No. 1 North Carolina vs. Rutgers No. 3 Maryland vs. No. 6 Notre Dame No. 4 Virginia vs. No. 5 Georgetown No. 2 Duke vs. Loyola Maryland Here are all of the first-round results: No. 1 North Carolina 16, Monmouth 4 Rutgers 12, No. 8 Lehigh 5 No. 6 Notre Dame 10, Drexel 8 No. 5 Georgetown 18 vs. Syracuse 8 No. 4 seed Virginia 13, Bryant 11 No. 3 seed Maryland 17, Vermont 11 No. 2 seed Duke 16, High Point 10 Loyola Maryland 14, No. 7 seed Denver 13 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:46 pm, May 16, 2021Sunday's first round results Duke Athletics The first round of the 2021 DI men's lacrosse championship concluded Sunday. Loyola Maryland enters the quarterfinals as the only unseeded team left in the tournament. 💻Click or tap here to view the interactive bracket 🖨Click or tap here for a .PDF of the bracket Here are the results from Sunday's first-round games: No. 4 seed Virginia 13, Bryant 11 No. 3 seed Maryland 17, Vermont 11 No. 2 seed Duke 16, High Point 10 Loyola Maryland 14, No. 7 seed Denver 13 The four quarterfinal games will air on ESPNU next weekend, May 22-23. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:40 am, May 16, 2021Here's the schedule (and bracket) for the first round North Carolina Athletics The 2021 DI men's lacrosse championship begins today with four first round games. No. 1 seed North Carolina began the tournament with a 16-4 victory over Monmouth. Rutgers followed that up with a 12-5 win over No. 8 Lehigh, making the Mountain Hawks the first seeded team to fall. No. 6 Notre Dame kicked off the second pair of games with a thrilling 10-8 victory against Drexel. The Fighting Irish saw their four-goal lead evaporate in the second half before Wheaton Jackoboice and Morrison Mirer scored in the final 1:19 to push Notre Dame across the finish line. No. 5 Georgetown capped the opening night of play with a 18-8 win over Syracuse, fueled by a 10-2 scoring differential between the second and third quarters. The four remaining first round games will be played on Sunday, May 16. Here are five things to know before the opening round of the tournament. 💻Click or tap here to view the interactive bracket 🖨Click or tap here for a .PDF of the bracket You can find the entire first round schedule below. All times Eastern. Saturday, May 15 No. 1 North Carolina 16, Monmouth 4 Rutgers 12, No. 8 Lehigh 5 No. 6 Notre Dame 10, Drexel 8 No. 5 Georgetown 18 vs. Syracuse 8 Sunday, May 16 No. 4 Virginia vs. Bryant | 12 p.m. | Watch live No. 3 Maryland vs. Vermont | 2:30 p.m. | Watch live No. 2 Duke vs. High Point | 5 p.m. | Watch live No. 7 Denver vs. Loyola Maryland | 7:30 p.m | Watch live Here is the bracket for the 2021 tournament: share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:30 am, May 10, 20212021 DI men's lacrosse championship selections announced Maryland Athletics The NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Committee announced the teams that will compete in the 2021 DI men's lacrosse tournament. Click or tap here to view the interactive bracket (link opens in a new window). All Division I first round games will be televised on ESPNU. The quarterfinal games will all be televised on ESPNU on May 22 at James M. Shuart Stadium in Hempstead, New York and May 23 at Arlotta Family Lacrosse Stadium in South Bend, Ind. The Division I semifinal and championship games will be held at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn., May 29-31 and hosted by Fairfield University. The Division I semifinals will be televised live on ESPN2 starting at Noon Eastern time, May 29. The championship game will be televised live on ESPN2 starting at 1 p.m. Eastern time, May 31. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:59 pm, April 29, 2021The 2021 DI selection show is May 9 on ESPNU Photo by Larry French/NCAA Photos via Getty Images The 2021 NCAA Division I Men's Lacrosse Championship selections will be announced on ESPNU at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 9. The championship will conclude with the semifinals and finals on May 29-31 at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut. Virginia (above) is the reigning national champion. You can view the latest DI men's lacrosse scores here and the latest RPI here. See the 2021 interactive bracket here share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:58 pm, April 29, 2021Every winner of the DI men's lacrosse championship Virginia Athletics Here are the past DI men's lacrosse champions: Year Champion Coach Score Runner-Up Host or Site 2019 Virginia (17-3) Lars Tiffany 13-9 Yale Philadelphia, Pa. 2018 Yale (17-3) Andy Shay 13-11 Duke Foxborough, Mass. 2017 Maryland (16-3) John Tillman 9-6 Ohio State Foxborough, Mass. 2016 North Carolina (12-6) Joe Breschi 14-13 (ot) Maryland Philadelphia 2015 Denver (17-2) Bill Tierney 10-5 Maryland Philadelphia 2014 Duke (17-3) John Danowski 11-9 Notre Dame Baltimore 2013 Duke (16-5) John Danowski 16-10 Syracuse Philadelphia 2012 Loyola (Md.) (18-1) Charley Toomey 9-3 Maryland Foxborough, Mass. 2011 Virginia (13-5) Dom Starsia 9-7 Maryland Baltimore 2010 Duke (16-4) John Danowski 6-5 (ot) Notre Dame Baltimore 2009 Syracuse (16-2) John Desko 10-9 (ot) Cornell Boston 2008 Syracuse (16-2) John Desko 13-10 Johns Hopkins Boston 2007 Johns Hopkins (13-4) Dave Pietramala 12-11 Duke Baltimore 2006 Virginia (17-0) Dom Starsia 15-7 Massachusetts Philadelphia 2005 Johns Hopkins (16-0) Dave Pietramala 9-8 Duke Philadelphia 2004 Syracuse (15-2) John Desko 14-13 Navy Baltimore 2003 Virginia (15-2) Dom Starsia 9-7 Johns Hopkins Baltimore 2002 Syracuse (15-2) John Desko 13-12 Princeton Rutgers 2001 Princeton (14-1) Bill Tierney 10-9 (ot) Syracuse Rutgers 2000 Syracuse (15-1) John Desko 13-7 Princeton Maryland 1999 Virginia (13-3) Dom Starsia 12-10 Syracuse Maryland 1998 Princeton (14-1) Bill Tierney 15-5 Maryland Rutgers 1997 Princeton (16-0) Bill Tierney 19-7 Maryland Maryland 1996 Princeton (14-1) Bill Tierney 13-12 (ot) Virginia Maryland 1995 Syracuse (13-2) Roy Simmons Jr. 13-9 Maryland Maryland 1994 Princeton (14-1) Bill Tierney 9-8 (ot) Virginia Maryland 1993 Syracuse (12-2) Roy Simmons Jr. 13-12 North Carolina Maryland 1992 Princeton (13-2) Bill Tierney 10-9 (2ot) Syracuse Penn 1991 North Carolina (16-0) Dave Klarmann 18-13 Towson Syracuse 1990 Syracuse* (13-0) Roy Simmons Jr. 21-9 Loyola Maryland Rutgers 1989 Syracuse (14-1) Roy Simmons Jr. 13-12 Johns Hopkins Maryland 1988 Syracuse (15-0) Roy Simmons Jr. 13-8 Cornell Syracuse 1987 Johns Hopkins (10-3) Don Zimmerman 11-10 Cornell Rutgers 1986 North Carolina (11-3) Willie Scroggs 10-9 (ot) Virginia Delaware 1985 Johns Hopkins (13-1) Don Zimmerman 11-4 Syracuse Brown 1984 Johns Hopkins (14-0) Don Zimmerman 13-10 Syracuse Delaware 1983 Syracuse (14-1) Roy Simmons Jr. 17-16 Johns Hopkins Rutgers 1982 North Carolina (14-0) Willie Scroggs 7-5 Johns Hopkins Virginia 1981 North Carolina (12-0) Willie Scroggs 14-13 Johns Hopkins Princeton 1980 Johns Hopkins (14-1) Henry Ciccarone 9-8 (2ot) Virginia Cornell 1979 Johns Hopkins (13-0) Henry Ciccarone 15-9 Maryland Maryland 1978 Johns Hopkins (13-1) Henry Ciccarone 13-8 Cornell Rutgers 1977 Cornell (13-0) Richie Moran 16-8 Johns Hopkins Virginia 1976 Cornell (16-0) Richie Moran 16-13 (ot) Maryland Brown 1975 Maryland (11-3) Bud Beardmore 20-13 Navy Johns Hopkins 1974 Johns Hopkins (12-2) Bob Scott 17-12 Maryland Rutgers 1973 Maryland (14-1) Bud Beardmore 10-9 (2ot) Johns Hopkins Penn 1972 Virginia (11-4) Glenn Thiel 13-12 Johns Hopkins Maryland 1971 Cornell (13-1) Richie Moran 12-6 Maryland Hofstra *After the 1990 championship, the NCAA Committee on Infractions determined that Paul Gait had played in the 1990 championship while ineligible. Under NCAA rules, Syracuse and Paul Gait's records for that championship were vacated. The NCAA does not recognize Syracuse and coach Roy Simmons Jr.'s 3-0 record, and Paul Gait's 7 goals, 7 assists and his participation in that championship. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link