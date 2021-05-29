Last Updated 6:43 PM, May 29, 2021
Virginia vs. Maryland: Score, live updates from DI men's lacrosse championship

Virginia beats North Carolina 12-11 to head to the National Championship
9:34 pm, May 29, 2021

The 2021 DI men's lacrosse national championship is set

No. 3 Maryland will face No. 4 Virginia in the 2021 DI men's lacrosse national championship game at 1 p.m. ET on Monday, May 31.

Reigning champion No. 4 Virginia will look to once again come out on top, attempting to win its seventh national championship in what is now 11 appearances.

No. 3 Maryland will attempt to preserve what has been a perfect season so far, looking to remain undefeated and capture its fourth national title in now 15 appearances.

Here's a look at the updated bracket.

9:14 pm, May 29, 2021

Maryland defeats Duke, 14-5

At the end of regulation, No. 3 Maryland defeats No. 2 Duke, 14-5.

Maryland's potent offense paired with fantastic defense from goalkeeper Logan Mcnaney proved to be too much for the Blue Devils to handle. Jared Bernhardt continued his historic run in not only the NCAA tournament but in Maryland's school history. He is the all time leading scorer for his school with 200 goals as of the end of today's semifinal. In this match, he notched five goals and two assists. Bernhardt has now scored 16 goals in the NCAA tournament.

The full game replay can be viewed here.

For the sixth time under head coach John Tillman, Maryland will play for the national championship. The Terps remain perfect and move to 15-0. Maryland will look to capture its third national title.

 

8:27 pm, May 29, 2021

Maryland pulling away approaching the fourth quarter

Approaching the fourth quarter, Maryland continues to roll, leading 11-4. After nearly 20 minutes of being held scoreless, Dyson Williams of Duke breaks through and scores his second goal of the day. 

Though able to score before the end of the third, Duke will still face a hefty seven goal deficit as they begin the final 15 minutes of play.

This has been an impressive defensive showing by Maryland so far, as Duke averages over 14 goals a game. Today, the Blue Devils only have four through three quarters.

8:08 pm, May 29, 2021

Maryland with a five goal advantage at the half

At the half, Maryland leads Duke 8-3 after going on a second half run.

Jared Bernhardt had a hand in five of the eight goals scored so far in the first half of this matchup, scoring three himself and assisting two others. Bubba Fairman and Anthony Demaio have also scored one each for the Terps, along with Justin Shockey. Shockey scored his first goal in three years and has also won 9-of-13 face-offs.

Duke saw goals from Dyson Williams, Michael Sowers and Brennan O'Neill. Despite inching closer, the Blue Devils have not found a way to stifle the offensive powerhouse that is Maryland's Jared Bernhardt.

8:00 pm, May 29, 2021

Michael Sowers with a crafty goal

Michael Sowers gets one back for the Blue Devils behind a fantastic individual effort ⬇️

7:54 pm, May 29, 2021

First half hat trick for Bernhardt, solid defense from Mcnaney

Behind a first half hat trick from Jared Bernhardt and a goal from Anthony Demaio, Maryland leads 4-2 in the second quarter. 

This game has largely been a defensive battle so far. Maryland's goalkeeper Logan Mcnaney has already recorded seven saves.

7:21 pm, May 29, 2021

Maryland leads going into the second

After an incredible save at point-blank range from Duke's goalkeeper Mike Adler, Dyson Williams builds off of the momentum and equalizes at the other end of the field for the Blue Devils.

Minutes later, Maryland's Jared Bernhardt found the back of the net for the second time, putting Maryland back in the lead 2-1 going into the second quarter. Bernhardt has 13 goals from a total of 19 shots so far in the NCAA tournament.

7:11 pm, May 29, 2021

Maryland strikes first

Jared Bernhardt records his 65th goal this season, a school record for Maryland, and the Terps lead 1-0 in the early minutes of this matchup. This goal comes for Bernhardt after scoring six goals in the first round and five goals in the quarterfinals.

Bernhardt is Maryland's all-time leading scorer and the first on the board today. Maryland leads Duke 1-0 with under 10 minutes left in the first quarter.

 

6:44 pm, May 29, 2021

Duke takes on Maryland for final title game spot

No. 2 Duke will take on No. 3 Maryland for the final spot in Monday's national championship game. The winner will face Virginia, who just defeated North Carolina 12-11 in the first semifinal game of the day.

Duke vs. Maryland is set to begin at 3:07 p.m. ET.

This will be the fourth semifinal meeting between these two teams since 2007.

6:29 pm, May 29, 2021

UVA to make its 11th championship appearance

Virginia closes out the final minute of the fourth quarter, coming out victorious thanks to spectacular defense. The Cavaliers stuffed North Carolina's attempt to rally, allowing nothing to come of the final few possessions for the Tar Heels as the game clock dwindled down. 

A stand-out performance from Alex Rode in goal, as well as offensive production from Connor Shellenberger, who recorded two goals and four assists, will lead the reigning champions back to the title game.

UVA will take on either Duke or Maryland in the national championship on Monday, May 31.

6:15 pm, May 29, 2021

Perry scores his fifth, UNC within one

After Chris Gray notched a hat trick, William Perry scored his fifth goal of the day. The duo continues to lead North Carolina in goals, and all of a sudden UVA's lead is down to one. 

UVA leads UNC 12-11 with two minutes remaining in the fourth.

6:08 pm, May 29, 2021

Virginia still leads, 12-8

Connor Shellenberger beats his defender, turns and slings it to the top corner. Ian Laviano strikes next for Virginia, extending the lead to 12-8 in the fourth quarter.
5:33 pm, May 29, 2021

UNC fires back at the start of the third

UNC snaps UVA's 6-0 run to start things off in the third. Carolina narrows Virginia's lead after Chris Gray scores his second, followed by William Perry, who will officially notch a hat trick playing in his home state of Connecticut. UVA still leads, 9-6.

5:13 pm, May 29, 2021

Virginia leads 9-4 at the half

Scoring six straight unanswered goals in the second, Virginia leads 9-4 at the half. After a slow start, Alex Rode has stepped up in goal for the Cavaliers, holding UNC to a scoreless final 13 minutes before halftime.

Matt Moore secured the game tying goal at 4-4, followed by goals from Charlie Bertrand, Jared Conners and Peter Garno. Bertrand doubled up, scoring once more right before the halftime whistle to complete Virginia's five goal advantage.

The faceoff numbers have been skewed in favor of Virginia. North Carolina is facing a halftime deficit for the first time this season.

4:52 pm, May 29, 2021

Virginia on a roll

Five unanswered goals later, Virginia takes the lead back from the Tar Heels and is up 8-4. The reigning champions are shooting 6-10 in the second quarter. 

Virginia's momentum forces UNC to take a time out with under 5 minutes left in the second quarter.

 

4:40 pm, May 29, 2021

UNC takes an early lead, 4-2

Chris Gray beats a defender and sends a missile to the top right corner. North Carolina 4, Virginia 2.
4:13 pm, May 29, 2021

Virginia, North Carolina exchange early goals

With under 10 minutes left in the first quarter, Virginia and North Carolina are even at 1-1.

Jeff Conner notched the first on the board for Virginia, scoring his first career NCAA goal to start things off, with Dox Aitken recording the assist.

UVA led 1-0 through the first few minutes until UNC tied it up with 11:08 on the clock. Quarterfinal hero Connor McCarthy recorded the equalizer for the Tar Heels.

3:33 pm, May 29, 2021

UNC vs. Virginia in first men's semifinal

UNC takes on Virginia in the first of two Saturday DI men's lacrosse semifinal games. 

The match-up begins at noon at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut.

You can listen to all the action on the radio on Westwood One

1:29 pm, May 29, 2021

DI men's lacrosse semifinals happening Saturday

The 2021 DI men's lacrosse semifinals are happening today with a national championship match-up to follow on Monday. 

North Carolina will take on Virginia first, with Duke vs. Maryland to follow. 

 Both the semifinals and national championship will be played in East Hartford, Connecticut at Rentschler Field.

Below is the complete schedule for the semifinals: 

This year’s semifinals features three teams from the ACC, while Maryland will represent the Big Ten. 

9:24 pm, May 23, 2021

Championship semifinals are set: Here's how it happened

The 2021 DI men's lacrosse semifinals are set as Duke and Maryland picked up quarterfinal wins on Sunday to advance — and will face each other next weekend.

The national semifinals will be played on Saturday, May 29. The national championship follows on Monday, May 31. Both the semifinals and national championship game will be played in East Hartford, Connecticut at Rentschler Field.

On Saturday, Virginia was the first to earn its berth to the semifinals after a dominant 14-3 win over Georgetown. The Cavaliers had six goals from Connor Shellenberger with seven others contributing to scoring. 

No. 1 North Carolina had a nail-bitter vs. Rutgers, winning 12-11 in overtime. The Tar Heels were able to pull off the victory thanks to a goal by Connor McCarthy with two minutes left in the overtime period, his 13th of the season. 

The No. 2 Duke vs. Loyola Maryland game was another memorable quarterfinal matchup. The Blue Devils came out on top after a sudden-victory goal from Joe Robertson with under a minute left in the overtime period. The goal marked Robertson's 36th of the season.

Maryland vs. Notre Dame also ended in overtime — but securing the win didn't take long for the Terps, who scored 39 seconds into the overtime period with a goal from Anthony DeMaio.

Watch the OT winner to send Maryland into men's lacrosse semifinals

Below is all the scores for quarterfinal games. Click or tap here to see the updated interactive bracket.

12:18 pm, May 23, 2021

Day 2 of the DI men's lacrosse quarterfinals: Results

The 2021 DI men's lacrosse semifinal matches are set now. In the first quarterfinal game on Sunday, Duke and Loyola Maryland were in a tight battle which needed extra time to declare a winner. The Blue Devils came out on top after a sudden-victory goal from Joe Robertson with under a minute left in the overtime period. The goal marked Robertson's 36th of the season. Maryland vs. Notre Dame also ended in overtime — but securing the win didn't take long for the Terps, who scored 39 seconds into the overtime period with a goal from Anthony DeMaio. Yesterday, Virginia and North Carolina clinched spots in the national semifinal.

Here are the final stats from Saturday's quarterfinals:

The winners of this weekend's quarterfinal games will advance to the national semifinals on Saturday, May 29. The national championship follows on Monday, May 31. Both the semifinals and national championship game will be played in East Hartford, Connecticut at Rentschler Field.

9:15 pm, May 22, 2021

Saturday's quarterfinal scores

The 2021 DI men's lacrosse quarterfinals began today with the first two matchups of the round. No. 1 North Carolina and No. 4 Virginia advanced to East Hartford, Connecticut next weekend with two more spots up for grabs tomorrow.

Virginia locked up the first spot with a dominant 14-3 win over Georgetown. Midfielder Connor Shellenberger was unstoppable for the Cavaliers, netting six goals while goalkeeper Alex Rode made eight saves. Unseeded Rutgers gave UNC all it could handle for four quarters before Connor McCarthy rifled in the game-winner in OT to give the Tar Heels a 12-11 victory. Lance Gray led the Tar Heels with four goals in the win.

Here are the final stats from Saturday's games:

Saturday, May 22:

1:26 am, May 17, 2021

View the quarterfinal matchups

The quarterfinals of the 2021 DI men's lacrosse championship are set. After the first round concluded over the weekend, there are only eight teams remaining. Loyola Maryland was the last team to book its spot in the quarterfinals after beating No. 7 Denver 14-13 in the first round. The four quarterfinal games will air on ESPNU, May 22-23.

Here are the four quarterfinal matchups:

Here are all of the first-round results:

1:46 pm, May 16, 2021

Sunday's first round results

The first round of the 2021 DI men's lacrosse championship concluded Sunday. Loyola Maryland enters the quarterfinals as the only unseeded team left in the tournament. 

Here are the results from Sunday's first-round games:

The four quarterfinal games will air on ESPNU next weekend, May 22-23. 

1:40 am, May 16, 2021

Here's the schedule (and bracket) for the first round

The 2021 DI men's lacrosse championship begins today with four first round games. No. 1 seed North Carolina began the tournament with a 16-4 victory over Monmouth. Rutgers followed that up with a 12-5 win over No. 8 Lehigh, making the Mountain Hawks the first seeded team to fall.

No. 6 Notre Dame kicked off the second pair of games with a thrilling 10-8 victory against Drexel. The Fighting Irish saw their four-goal lead evaporate in the second half before Wheaton Jackoboice and Morrison Mirer scored in the final 1:19 to push Notre Dame across the finish line. No. 5 Georgetown capped the opening night of play with a 18-8 win over Syracuse, fueled by a 10-2 scoring differential between the second and third quarters.

The four remaining first round games will be played on Sunday, May 16. Here are five things to know before the opening round of the tournament.

You can find the entire first round schedule below. All times Eastern.

Saturday, May 15

Sunday, May 16

Here is the bracket for the 2021 tournament: 

2021 DI men's lacrosse bracket
1:30 am, May 10, 2021

2021 DI men's lacrosse championship selections announced

The NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Committee announced the teams that will compete in the 2021 DI men's lacrosse tournament. Click or tap here to view the interactive bracket (link opens in a new window).

All Division I first round games will be televised on ESPNU. The quarterfinal games will all be televised on ESPNU on May 22 at James M. Shuart Stadium in Hempstead, New York and May 23 at Arlotta Family Lacrosse Stadium in South Bend, Ind.

The Division I semifinal and championship games will be held at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn., May 29-31 and hosted by Fairfield University. The Division I semifinals will be televised live on ESPN2 starting at Noon Eastern time, May 29. The championship game will be televised live on ESPN2 starting at 1 p.m. Eastern time, May 31.

1:59 pm, April 29, 2021

The 2021 DI selection show is May 9 on ESPNU

The 2021 NCAA Division I Men's Lacrosse Championship selections will be announced on ESPNU at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 9. The championship will conclude with the semifinals and finals on May 29-31 at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut. Virginia (above) is the reigning national champion.

1:58 pm, April 29, 2021

Every winner of the DI men's lacrosse championship

Here are the past DI men's lacrosse champions:

*After the 1990 championship, the NCAA Committee on Infractions determined that Paul Gait had played in the 1990 championship while ineligible. Under NCAA rules, Syracuse and Paul Gait's records for that championship were vacated. The NCAA does not recognize Syracuse and coach Roy Simmons Jr.'s 3-0 record, and Paul Gait's 7 goals, 7 assists and his participation in that championship.