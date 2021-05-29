Virginia vs. Maryland: Score, live updates from DI men's lacrosse championship

The 2021 DI men's lacrosse semifinals are set as Duke and Maryland picked up quarterfinal wins on Sunday to advance — and will face each other next weekend.

The national semifinals will be played on Saturday, May 29. The national championship follows on Monday, May 31. Both the semifinals and national championship game will be played in East Hartford, Connecticut at Rentschler Field.

You can listen to all the action on the radio on Westwood One by clicking or tapping here.

Below is the complete schedule for the semifinals:

This year’s semifinals features three teams from the ACC, while Maryland will represent the Big Ten.

On Saturday, Virginia was the first to earn its berth to the semifinals after a dominant 14-3 win over Georgetown. The Cavaliers had six goals from Connor Shellenberger with seven others contributing to scoring.

No. 1 North Carolina had a nail-bitter vs. Rutgers, winning 12-11 in overtime. The Tar Heels were able to pull off the victory thanks to a goal by Connor McCarthy with two minutes left in the overtime period, his 13th of the season.

The No. 2 Duke vs. Loyola Maryland game was another memorable quarterfinal matchup. The Blue Devils came out on top after a sudden-victory goal from Joe Robertson with under a minute left in the overtime period. The goal marked Robertson's 36th of the season.

Maryland vs. Notre Dame also ended in overtime — but securing the win didn't take long for the Terps, who scored 39 seconds into the overtime period with a goal from Anthony DeMaio.

Watch the OT winner to send Maryland into men's lacrosse semifinals

Below is all the scores for quarterfinal games. Click or tap here to see the updated interactive bracket.