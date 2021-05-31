Virginia wins 2021 men's lacrosse championship over Maryland

Last Updated 4:15 PM, May 31, 2021NCAA.comVirginia wins 2021 men's lacrosse championship over MarylandShare Virginia wins the DI men's lacrosse national championship 5:04 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:35 pm, May 31, 2021Virginia wins 2021 men's lacrosse championships THE CAVALIERS ARE YOUR 2021 NATIONAL CHAMPIONS!!! 🏆 @UVAMensLax takes down Maryland in a close battle, and hold onto the National Champions title for another year. #NCAAMLAX pic.twitter.com/Fgz9heMMkg — NCAA Lacrosse (@NCAALAX) May 31, 2021 Virginia won its second consecutive national championship on Monday, as the No. 4-seeded Cavaliers ended No. 3 seed Maryland's bid for a perfect season, 17-16, tying the most goals ever in the national championship. After Virginia built a five-goal lead in the fourth quarter thanks to five consecutive goals, Maryland clawed back with three goals in 61 seconds and the Terrapins cut the deficit to 16-15, before Virginia's Matt Moore added one more for insurance. Maryland's Anthony DeMaio scored with 11 seconds to make it a one-goal game again. Maryland won the final face-off but Virginia goalie Alex Rode saved Luke Wierman's game-tying shot. Virginia's Connoor Shellenberger led the team with four goals and two assists, while Jeff Conner had three goals and an assist. Click or tap here to view the final stats. It was the program's seventh national championship in school history. Here is the final DI men's lacrosse bracket. Maryland scored three goals in 61 seconds BUBBA MAKES IT A TWO GOAL GAME pic.twitter.com/kgzOcRbGLq — Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) May 31, 2021 Maryland needed a big push to try to keep its hopes of an undefeated season alive, and it may be in the middle of one. The Terrapins scored three goals in 61 seconds to cut Virginia's lead from five to two late in the fourth quarter.
Virginia builds largest lead of the game CONNOR SHELLENBERGER!!! His fourth of the game. UVA up 15-11. #GoHoos Watch the Game Live on ESPN2: https://t.co/L8L9b2hbd0 pic.twitter.com/HXqFMGiiBZ — Virginia Men's Lacrosse (@UVAMensLax) May 31, 2021 With a goal from Matt Moore – his 32nd of the season – No. 4 Virginia took a 16-11 lead with roughly 11 minutes left in the national championship, its largest lead of the game. The Cavaliers opened the final quarter with a goal in the opening minute from Connor Shellenberger, followed by Moore's strike, to distance themselves from Maryland.
End of 3Q: No. 4 Virginia 14, No. 3 Maryland 11 From his KNEES! Matt Moore puts UVA back up by three goals, 14-11. We are under five left here in the third. #GoHoos Watch the Game Live on ESPN2: https://t.co/L8L9b2hbd0 pic.twitter.com/Cd1cJjVGWB — Virginia Men's Lacrosse (@UVAMensLax) May 31, 2021 Reigning national champion Virginia will take a three-goal lead into the fourth quarter of the national championship, having scored the last three goals of the third quarter to break a tie game. In a span of roughly 2.5 minutes, Virginia's Peter Garno, Connor Shellenberger and Matt Moore scored to turn an 11-all game into a 14-11 advantage.
Maryland ties the game at 11 GROOT IS SO HOT RN!! TIE GAME! #BeTheBest pic.twitter.com/GHNdj0URYC — Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) May 31, 2021 Maryland has come out of halftime firing, scoring four goals in the first six minutes of the third quarter to tie the game at 11-all. Logan Wisnauskas scored three of the four, the last of which was assisted by Bubba Fairman, as Wisnauskas now has 40 on the season.
Maryland opens second half with a goal START THE HALF HOT. Groot has two. #BeTheBest pic.twitter.com/udR6qbpk3r — Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) May 31, 2021 No. 3 Maryland needed just 53 seconds to score the first goal of the second half, cutting Virginia's lead to 9-8. Logan Wisnauskas found the back of the net for his 38th goal this season. But Virginia's Dox Aitken answered with a goal of his own 41 seconds later after a long run, which he completed with a left-handed goal.
Halftime: No. 4 Virginia 9, No. 3 Maryland 7 UVA halts a 3-0 Maryland run as Shellenberger finds Cormier on the doorstep with 25 seconds left to put UVA up 9-7. #GoHoos Watch the Game Live on ESPN2: https://t.co/L8L9b2hbd0 pic.twitter.com/BG7UCidzVX — Virginia Men's Lacrosse (@UVAMensLax) May 31, 2021 Virginia scored the last goal of the first half to take a 9-7 lead into halftime. Six different Cavaliers have scored, including three players with two goals apiece – Connor Shellenberger, Jeff Conner and Payton Cormier. Virginia goalie Alex Rode had five saves in the half. Meanwhile, Maryland, which is chasing an undefeated season, was led offensively by Jared Bernhardt, who had back-to-back goals in the first half, plus two assists.
Bernhardt scores again to cut deficit to 8-6 Two straight for JB1 Two goal game. #BeTheBest pic.twitter.com/ADbzi9S3tV — Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) May 31, 2021 Maryland's Jared Bernhardt scored back-to-back goals in a two-minute span to cut Virginia's lead to 8-6. He now has 71 goals on the season.
Virginia doubles up Maryland 8-4 Errant pass picked up by Jeff Conner and the junior puts UVA up 8-4! #GoHoos Watch the Game Live on ESPN2: https://t.co/L8L9b2hbd0 pic.twitter.com/jsWlkejzuW — Virginia Men's Lacrosse (@UVAMensLax) May 31, 2021 Virginia has now scored six unanswered goals against Maryland to take an 8-4 lead in the second quarter. Connor Shellenberger snuck a goal inside the left goal post, then Jeff Conner scored one from the opposite side just over a minute later.
Virginia scores four unanswered CORMIER!!!! Dox Aitken finds Payton Cormier and UVA has its first lead of the game, 5-4. #GoHoos Watch the Game Live on ESPN2: https://t.co/L8L9b2hbd0 pic.twitter.com/4cgviMBb49 — Virginia Men's Lacrosse (@UVAMensLax) May 31, 2021 Thanks to an incredible individual effort by Virginia's Jared Conners, the Cavaliers lead Maryland 6-4 in the second quarter of the national championship. Conners broke up a Maryland pass, then tore downfield and scored to put Virginia up by two. The 'Hoos have scored four unanswered goals.
End of 1Q: No. 3 seed Maryland, No. 4 seed Virginia After a Maryland goal, UVA ends the first quarter on a 2-0 run to tie the game, 4-4. Connor Shellenberger scores on a Matt Moore assist after UVA forced a failed clear. #GoHoos Watch the Game Live on ESPN2: https://t.co/L8L9b2hbd0 pic.twitter.com/MMzmVhLEab — Virginia Men's Lacrosse (@UVAMensLax) May 31, 2021 After the first quarter of the national championship, No. 3 seed Maryland and No. 4 seed Virginia are tied 4-4. The Cavaliers scored the final two goals of the quarter in the span of 45 seconds to tie the game. First, Jeff Conner cut the Maryland lead to 3-2 with his 12th goal, then Matt Moore assisted Connor Shellenberger for a top-shelf goal that tied the game.
Maryland scores two in a row late in first quarter MARYLAND IS THE LACROSSE STATE!! Best fans in the country. pic.twitter.com/6u3h67P15m — Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) May 31, 2021 After Virginia tied the national championship at two, Maryland stormed back to score two goals in a row late in the first quarter. Joshua Coffman put the Terps ahead 3-2, then Jared Bernhardt found Logan Wisnauskas, who fired a bouncing shot into the net for his 37th of the season and a 4-2 lead.
Maryland's Maltz scores first to end scoring drought MALTZY STARTS US OFF. 1-0. #BeTheBest pic.twitter.com/xw3jWEqD8i — Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) May 31, 2021 After a nearly seven-minute scoring drought to start the national championship, Maryland's Daniel Maltz started the scoring off of an assist that he received behind the goal from Kyle Long. Moments later, Virginia's Matt Moore answered with a low, side-armed shot from the left side of the goal. Long then scored a goal himself as he ran down the sideline, then cut left to right to beat Virginia goalie Alex Rode on the near side.
No. 3 seed Maryland vs. No. 4 seed Virginia is underway Cue the flag 🔴⚪️🔵 IT'S GAMETIME ‼️#BeTheBest pic.twitter.com/XCMGyRUeLl — Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) May 31, 2021 The 2021 national championship between No. 3 seed Maryland and No. 4 seed Virginia is underway at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut on ESPN2. In the semifinals, the Cavaliers edged top-seeded North Carolina 12-11, while the Terrapins blitzed No. 2 seed Duke 14-5. You can view live stats here. Both teams have won multiple national championships, with Virginia having won six national championships, including the most recent national title in 2019, and Maryland has won three championships. Click or tap here to view the interactive tournament bracket.
Maryland vs. Virginia: National championship schedule, score Virginia beat North Carolina 12-11 to advance to the national championship. Connor Shellenberger led @UVAMensLax with 2 goals and 4 assists with Payton Cormier adding in 3 goals.#NCAAMLAX pic.twitter.com/or3sX9u0wD — NCAA Lacrosse (@NCAALAX) May 30, 2021 On Monday, No. 3 Maryland and No. 4 Virginia will meet in the DI men's lacrosse national championship at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut, at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN2. You can also listen on Westwood One. Virginia is the reigning national champion, having defeated Yale 13-9 in 2019, and the Cavaliers are aiming to win their seventh national championship in program history, while Maryland is going for its fourth title. Click or tap here to view the DI men's lacrosse interactive bracket.
The 2021 DI men's lacrosse national championship is set Virginia Athletics No. 3 Maryland will face No. 4 Virginia in the 2021 DI men's lacrosse national championship game at 1 p.m. ET on Monday, May 31. Reigning champion No. 4 Virginia will look to once again come out on top, attempting to win its seventh national championship in what is now 11 appearances. No. 3 Maryland will attempt to preserve what has been a perfect season so far, looking to remain undefeated and capture its fourth national title in now 15 appearances. Here's a look at the updated bracket.
Maryland defeats Duke, 14-5 Maryland Athletics At the end of regulation, No. 3 Maryland defeats No. 2 Duke, 14-5. Maryland's potent offense paired with fantastic defense from goalkeeper Logan Mcnaney proved to be too much for the Blue Devils to handle. Jared Bernhardt continued his historic run in not only the NCAA tournament but in Maryland's school history. He is the all time leading scorer for his school with 200 goals as of the end of today's semifinal. In this match, he notched five goals and two assists. Bernhardt has now scored 16 goals in the NCAA tournament. The full game replay can be viewed here. For the sixth time under head coach John Tillman, Maryland will play for the national championship. The Terps remain perfect and move to 15-0. Maryland will look to capture its third national title.

WE ❤️ YOU TERP NATION!!#BeTheBest pic.twitter.com/ySA5aR8MCB — Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) May 29, 2021 UVA to make its 11th championship appearance Virginia Athletics Virginia closes out the final minute of the fourth quarter, coming out victorious thanks to spectacular defense. The Cavaliers stuffed North Carolina's attempt to rally, allowing nothing to come of the final few possessions for the Tar Heels as the game clock dwindled down. A stand-out performance from Alex Rode in goal, as well as offensive production from Connor Shellenberger, who recorded two goals and four assists, will lead the reigning champions back to the title game. UVA will take on either Duke or Maryland in the national championship on Monday, May 31.
Tillman with a diving goalLance Tillman of UNC with a diving beauty to get his team within 3! Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's Lance Tillman! 😵 📺 @espn #NCAAMLAX x @UNCMensLacrosse pic.twitter.com/R7mSWJlApd — NCAA Lacrosse (@NCAALAX) May 29, 2021
Virginia leads 9-4 at the half Virginia Athletics Scoring six straight unanswered goals in the second, Virginia leads 9-4 at the half. After a slow start, Alex Rode has stepped up in goal for the Cavaliers, holding UNC to a scoreless final 13 minutes before halftime. Matt Moore secured the game tying goal at 4-4, followed by goals from Charlie Bertrand, Jared Conners and Peter Garno. Bertrand doubled up, scoring once more right before the halftime whistle to complete Virginia's five goal advantage. The faceoff numbers have been skewed in favor of Virginia. North Carolina is facing a halftime deficit for the first time this season.
Championship semifinals are set: Here's how it happened The 2021 DI men's lacrosse semifinals are set as Duke and Maryland picked up quarterfinal wins on Sunday to advance — and will face each other next weekend. The national semifinals will be played on Saturday, May 29. The national championship follows on Monday, May 31. Both the semifinals and national championship game will be played in East Hartford, Connecticut at Rentschler Field. You can listen to all the action on the radio on Westwood One by clicking or tapping here. Below is the complete schedule for the semifinals: No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 4 Virginia | 12 p.m. ET |ESPN2 No. 2 On Saturday, Virginia was the first to earn its berth to the semifinals after a dominant 14-3 win over Georgetown. The Cavaliers had six goals from Connor Shellenberger with seven others contributing to scoring. No. 1 North Carolina had a nail-bitter vs. Rutgers, winning 12-11 in overtime. The Tar Heels were able to pull off the victory thanks to a goal by Connor McCarthy with two minutes left in the overtime period, his 13th of the season. The No. 2 Duke vs. Loyola Maryland game was another memorable quarterfinal matchup. The Blue Devils came out on top after a sudden-victory goal from Joe Robertson with under a minute left in the overtime period. The goal marked Robertson's 36th of the season. Maryland vs. Notre Dame also ended in overtime — but securing the win didn't take long for the Terps, who scored 39 seconds into the overtime period with a goal from Anthony DeMaio. Watch the OT winner to send Maryland into men's lacrosse semifinals Below is all the scores for quarterfinal games. Click or tap here to see the updated interactive bracket. No. 2 Duke 10, Loyola Maryland 9 (OT) No. 3 Maryland 14, No. 6 Notre Dame 13 (OT) No. 4 Virginia 14, No. 5 Georgetown 3 No. 1 North Carolina 12, Rutgers 11 (OT) share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:15 pm, May 22, 2021Saturday's quarterfinal scores Virginia Athletics The 2021 DI men's lacrosse quarterfinals began today with the first two matchups of the round. No. 1 North Carolina and No. 4 Virginia advanced to East Hartford, Connecticut next weekend with two more spots up for grabs tomorrow. Virginia locked up the first spot with a dominant 14-3 win over Georgetown. Midfielder Connor Shellenberger was unstoppable for the Cavaliers, netting six goals while goalkeeper Alex Rode made eight saves. Unseeded Rutgers gave UNC all it could handle for four quarters before Connor McCarthy rifled in the game-winner in OT to give the Tar Heels a 12-11 victory. Lance Gray led the Tar Heels with four goals in the win. Here are the final stats from Saturday's games: Saturday, May 22: No. 4 Virginia 14, No. 5 Georgetown 3 No. 1 North Carolina 12, Rutgers 11 (OT) Below is the schedule for Sunday's two quarterfinal games. Click or tap here to see the updated interactive bracket. No. 2 Duke vs. Loyola Maryland | Noon ET | ESPNU No. 3 Maryland vs. No. 6 Notre Dame | 2:30 p.m. ET | ESPNU The winners of this weekend's quarterfinal games will advance to the national semifinals on Saturday, May 29. The national championship follows on Monday, May 31. Both the semifinals and national championship game will be played in East Hartford, Connecticut at Rentschler Field. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:26 am, May 17, 2021View the quarterfinal matchupsThe quarterfinals of the 2021 DI men's lacrosse championship are set. After the first round concluded over the weekend, there are only eight teams remaining. Loyola Maryland was the last team to book its spot in the quarterfinals after beating No. 7 Denver 14-13 in the first round. The four quarterfinal games will air on ESPNU, May 22-23. FINAL: @loyolahounds 14, Denver 13. Sam Shafer with a career-high 16 saves, including a #SCTop10 #PLTop3 game-saving effort. Olmstead ties career-high with 5 goals, and the Hounds are headed to their third-straight @NCAALAX Quarterfinal! #gohounds pic.twitter.com/MTEK4odthH— Loyola Men's Lax (@LoyolaMLAX) May 17, 2021 💻Click or tap here to view the interactive bracket 🖨Click or tap here for a .PDF of the bracket Here are the four quarterfinal matchups: No. 1 North Carolina vs. Rutgers No. 3 Maryland vs. No. 6 Notre Dame No. 4 Virginia vs. No. 5 Georgetown No. 2 Duke vs. Loyola Maryland Here are all of the first-round results: No. 1 North Carolina 16, Monmouth 4 Rutgers 12, No. 8 Lehigh 5 No. 6 Notre Dame 10, Drexel 8 No. 5 Georgetown 18 vs. Syracuse 8 No. 4 seed Virginia 13, Bryant 11 No. 3 seed Maryland 17, Vermont 11 No. 2 seed Duke 16, High Point 10 Loyola Maryland 14, No. 7 seed Denver 13 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:40 am, May 16, 2021Here's the schedule (and bracket) for the first round North Carolina Athletics The 2021 DI men's lacrosse championship begins today with four first round games. No. 1 seed North Carolina began the tournament with a 16-4 victory over Monmouth. Rutgers followed that up with a 12-5 win over No. 8 Lehigh, making the Mountain Hawks the first seeded team to fall. No. 6 Notre Dame kicked off the second pair of games with a thrilling 10-8 victory against Drexel. The Fighting Irish saw their four-goal lead evaporate in the second half before Wheaton Jackoboice and Morrison Mirer scored in the final 1:19 to push Notre Dame across the finish line. No. 5 Georgetown capped the opening night of play with a 18-8 win over Syracuse, fueled by a 10-2 scoring differential between the second and third quarters. The four remaining first round games will be played on Sunday, May 16. Here are five things to know before the opening round of the tournament. 💻Click or tap here to view the interactive bracket 🖨Click or tap here for a .PDF of the bracket You can find the entire first round schedule below. All times Eastern. Saturday, May 15 No. 1 North Carolina 16, Monmouth 4 Rutgers 12, No. 8 Lehigh 5 No. 6 Notre Dame 10, Drexel 8 No. 5 Georgetown 18 vs. Syracuse 8 Sunday, May 16 No. 4 Virginia vs. Bryant | 12 p.m. | Watch live No. 3 Maryland vs. Vermont | 2:30 p.m. | Watch live No. 2 Duke vs. High Point | 5 p.m. | Watch live No. 7 Denver vs. Loyola Maryland | 7:30 p.m | Watch live Here is the bracket for the 2021 tournament: share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:30 am, May 10, 20212021 DI men's lacrosse championship selections announced Maryland Athletics The NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Committee announced the teams that will compete in the 2021 DI men's lacrosse tournament. Click or tap here to view the interactive bracket (link opens in a new window). All Division I first round games will be televised on ESPNU. The quarterfinal games will all be televised on ESPNU on May 22 at James M. Shuart Stadium in Hempstead, New York and May 23 at Arlotta Family Lacrosse Stadium in South Bend, Ind. The Division I semifinal and championship games will be held at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn., May 29-31 and hosted by Fairfield University. The Division I semifinals will be televised live on ESPN2 starting at Noon Eastern time, May 29. The championship game will be televised live on ESPN2 starting at 1 p.m. Eastern time, May 31. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:59 pm, April 29, 2021The 2021 DI selection show is May 9 on ESPNU Photo by Larry French/NCAA Photos via Getty Images The 2021 NCAA Division I Men's Lacrosse Championship selections will be announced on ESPNU at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 9. The championship will conclude with the semifinals and finals on May 29-31 at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut. Virginia (above) is the reigning national champion. You can view the latest DI men's lacrosse scores here and the latest RPI here. See the 2021 interactive bracket here share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:58 pm, April 29, 2021Every winner of the DI men's lacrosse championship Virginia Athletics Here are the past DI men's lacrosse champions: Year Champion Coach Score Runner-Up Host or Site 2019 Virginia (17-3) Lars Tiffany 13-9 Yale Philadelphia, Pa. 2018 Yale (17-3) Andy Shay 13-11 Duke Foxborough, Mass. 2017 Maryland (16-3) John Tillman 9-6 Ohio State Foxborough, Mass. 2016 North Carolina (12-6) Joe Breschi 14-13 (ot) Maryland Philadelphia 2015 Denver (17-2) Bill Tierney 10-5 Maryland Philadelphia 2014 Duke (17-3) John Danowski 11-9 Notre Dame Baltimore 2013 Duke (16-5) John Danowski 16-10 Syracuse Philadelphia 2012 Loyola (Md.) (18-1) Charley Toomey 9-3 Maryland Foxborough, Mass. 2011 Virginia (13-5) Dom Starsia 9-7 Maryland Baltimore 2010 Duke (16-4) John Danowski 6-5 (ot) Notre Dame Baltimore 2009 Syracuse (16-2) John Desko 10-9 (ot) Cornell Boston 2008 Syracuse (16-2) John Desko 13-10 Johns Hopkins Boston 2007 Johns Hopkins (13-4) Dave Pietramala 12-11 Duke Baltimore 2006 Virginia (17-0) Dom Starsia 15-7 Massachusetts Philadelphia 2005 Johns Hopkins (16-0) Dave Pietramala 9-8 Duke Philadelphia 2004 Syracuse (15-2) John Desko 14-13 Navy Baltimore 2003 Virginia (15-2) Dom Starsia 9-7 Johns Hopkins Baltimore 2002 Syracuse (15-2) John Desko 13-12 Princeton Rutgers 2001 Princeton (14-1) Bill Tierney 10-9 (ot) Syracuse Rutgers 2000 Syracuse (15-1) John Desko 13-7 Princeton Maryland 1999 Virginia (13-3) Dom Starsia 12-10 Syracuse Maryland 1998 Princeton (14-1) Bill Tierney 15-5 Maryland Rutgers 1997 Princeton (16-0) Bill Tierney 19-7 Maryland Maryland 1996 Princeton (14-1) Bill Tierney 13-12 (ot) Virginia Maryland 1995 Syracuse (13-2) Roy Simmons Jr. 13-9 Maryland Maryland 1994 Princeton (14-1) Bill Tierney 9-8 (ot) Virginia Maryland 1993 Syracuse (12-2) Roy Simmons Jr. 13-12 North Carolina Maryland 1992 Princeton (13-2) Bill Tierney 10-9 (2ot) Syracuse Penn 1991 North Carolina (16-0) Dave Klarmann 18-13 Towson Syracuse 1990 Syracuse* (13-0) Roy Simmons Jr. 21-9 Loyola Maryland Rutgers 1989 Syracuse (14-1) Roy Simmons Jr. 13-12 Johns Hopkins Maryland 1988 Syracuse (15-0) Roy Simmons Jr. 13-8 Cornell Syracuse 1987 Johns Hopkins (10-3) Don Zimmerman 11-10 Cornell Rutgers 1986 North Carolina (11-3) Willie Scroggs 10-9 (ot) Virginia Delaware 1985 Johns Hopkins (13-1) Don Zimmerman 11-4 Syracuse Brown 1984 Johns Hopkins (14-0) Don Zimmerman 13-10 Syracuse Delaware 1983 Syracuse (14-1) Roy Simmons Jr. 17-16 Johns Hopkins Rutgers 1982 North Carolina (14-0) Willie Scroggs 7-5 Johns Hopkins Virginia 1981 North Carolina (12-0) Willie Scroggs 14-13 Johns Hopkins Princeton 1980 Johns Hopkins (14-1) Henry Ciccarone 9-8 (2ot) Virginia Cornell 1979 Johns Hopkins (13-0) Henry Ciccarone 15-9 Maryland Maryland 1978 Johns Hopkins (13-1) Henry Ciccarone 13-8 Cornell Rutgers 1977 Cornell (13-0) Richie Moran 16-8 Johns Hopkins Virginia 1976 Cornell (16-0) Richie Moran 16-13 (ot) Maryland Brown 1975 Maryland (11-3) Bud Beardmore 20-13 Navy Johns Hopkins 1974 Johns Hopkins (12-2) Bob Scott 17-12 Maryland Rutgers 1973 Maryland (14-1) Bud Beardmore 10-9 (2ot) Johns Hopkins Penn 1972 Virginia (11-4) Glenn Thiel 13-12 Johns Hopkins Maryland 1971 Cornell (13-1) Richie Moran 12-6 Maryland Hofstra *After the 1990 championship, the NCAA Committee on Infractions determined that Paul Gait had played in the 1990 championship while ineligible. Under NCAA rules, Syracuse and Paul Gait's records for that championship were vacated. The NCAA does not recognize Syracuse and coach Roy Simmons Jr.'s 3-0 record, and Paul Gait's 7 goals, 7 assists and his participation in that championship. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link