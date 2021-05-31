Last Updated 4:15 PM, May 31, 2021
NCAA.com

Virginia wins 2021 men's lacrosse championship over Maryland

Share
Virginia wins the DI men's lacrosse national championship
5:04
7:35 pm, May 31, 2021

Virginia wins 2021 men's lacrosse championships

Virginia won its second consecutive national championship on Monday, as the No. 4-seeded Cavaliers ended No. 3 seed Maryland's bid for a perfect season, 17-16, tying the most goals ever in the national championship. After Virginia built a five-goal lead in the fourth quarter thanks to five consecutive goals, Maryland clawed back with three goals in 61 seconds and the Terrapins cut the deficit to 16-15, before Virginia's Matt Moore added one more for insurance. Maryland's Anthony DeMaio scored with 11 seconds to make it a one-goal game again.

Maryland won the final face-off but Virginia goalie Alex Rode saved Luke Wierman's game-tying shot.

Virginia's Connoor Shellenberger led the team with four goals and two assists, while Jeff Conner had three goals and an assist. Click or tap here to view the final stats.

It was the program's seventh national championship in school history.

Here is the final DI men's lacrosse bracket.

NCAA.com The final DI men's lacrosse bracket.
7:26 pm, May 31, 2021

Maryland scored three goals in 61 seconds

Maryland needed a big push to try to keep its hopes of an undefeated season alive, and it may be in the middle of one. The Terrapins scored three goals in 61 seconds to cut Virginia's lead from five to two late in the fourth quarter.

7:11 pm, May 31, 2021

Virginia builds largest lead of the game

With a goal from Matt Moore – his 32nd of the season – No. 4 Virginia took a 16-11 lead with roughly 11 minutes left in the national championship, its largest lead of the game. The Cavaliers opened the final quarter with a goal in the opening minute from Connor Shellenberger, followed by Moore's strike, to distance themselves from Maryland.

6:58 pm, May 31, 2021

End of 3Q: No. 4 Virginia 14, No. 3 Maryland 11

Reigning national champion Virginia will take a three-goal lead into the fourth quarter of the national championship, having scored the last three goals of the third quarter to break a tie game. In a span of roughly 2.5 minutes, Virginia's Peter Garno, Connor Shellenberger and Matt Moore scored to turn an 11-all game into a 14-11 advantage.

6:46 pm, May 31, 2021

Maryland ties the game at 11

Maryland has come out of halftime firing, scoring four goals in the first six minutes of the third quarter to tie the game at 11-all. Logan Wisnauskas scored three of the four, the last of which was assisted by Bubba Fairman, as Wisnauskas now has 40 on the season.

6:36 pm, May 31, 2021

Maryland opens second half with a goal

No. 3 Maryland needed just 53 seconds to score the first goal of the second half, cutting Virginia's lead to 9-8. Logan Wisnauskas found the back of the net for his 38th goal this season.

But Virginia's Dox Aitken answered with a goal of his own 41 seconds later after a long run, which he completed with a left-handed goal.

6:12 pm, May 31, 2021

Halftime: No. 4 Virginia 9, No. 3 Maryland 7

Virginia scored the last goal of the first half to take a 9-7 lead into halftime. Six different Cavaliers have scored, including three players with two goals apiece – Connor Shellenberger, Jeff Conner and Payton Cormier.

Virginia goalie Alex Rode had five saves in the half.

Meanwhile, Maryland, which is chasing an undefeated season, was led offensively by Jared Bernhardt, who had back-to-back goals in the first half, plus two assists.

6:02 pm, May 31, 2021

Bernhardt scores again to cut deficit to 8-6

Maryland's Jared Bernhardt scored back-to-back goals in a two-minute span to cut Virginia's lead to 8-6. He now has 71 goals on the season.

5:55 pm, May 31, 2021

Virginia doubles up Maryland 8-4

Virginia has now scored six unanswered goals against Maryland to take an 8-4 lead in the second quarter. Connor Shellenberger snuck a goal inside the left goal post, then Jeff Conner scored one from the opposite side just over a minute later.

5:46 pm, May 31, 2021

Virginia scores four unanswered

Thanks to an incredible individual effort by Virginia's Jared Conners, the Cavaliers lead Maryland 6-4 in the second quarter of the national championship. Conners broke up a Maryland pass, then tore downfield and scored to put Virginia up by two. The 'Hoos have scored four unanswered goals.

5:36 pm, May 31, 2021

End of 1Q: No. 3 seed Maryland, No. 4 seed Virginia

After the first quarter of the national championship, No. 3 seed Maryland and No. 4 seed Virginia are tied 4-4. The Cavaliers scored the final two goals of the quarter in the span of 45 seconds to tie the game.

First, Jeff Conner cut the Maryland lead to 3-2 with his 12th goal, then Matt Moore assisted Connor Shellenberger for a top-shelf goal that tied the game.

5:32 pm, May 31, 2021

Maryland scores two in a row late in first quarter

After Virginia tied the national championship at two, Maryland stormed back to score two goals in a row late in the first quarter. Joshua Coffman put the Terps ahead 3-2, then Jared Bernhardt found Logan Wisnauskas, who fired a bouncing shot into the net for his 37th of the season and a 4-2 lead.

5:10 pm, May 31, 2021

Maryland's Maltz scores first to end scoring drought

After a nearly seven-minute scoring drought to start the national championship, Maryland's Daniel Maltz started the scoring off of an assist that he received behind the goal from Kyle Long. Moments later, Virginia's Matt Moore answered with a low, side-armed shot from the left side of the goal.

Long then scored a goal himself as he ran down the sideline, then cut left to right to beat Virginia goalie Alex Rode on the near side.

5:09 pm, May 31, 2021

No. 3 seed Maryland vs. No. 4 seed Virginia is underway

The 2021 national championship between No. 3 seed Maryland and No. 4 seed Virginia is underway at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut on ESPN2. In the semifinals, the Cavaliers edged top-seeded North Carolina 12-11, while the Terrapins blitzed No. 2 seed Duke 14-5.

You can view live stats here.

Both teams have won multiple national championships, with Virginia having won six national championships, including the most recent national title in 2019, and Maryland has won three championships.

Click or tap here to view the interactive tournament bracket.

12:50 pm, May 31, 2021

Maryland vs. Virginia: National championship schedule, score

On Monday, No. 3 Maryland and No. 4 Virginia will meet in the DI men's lacrosse national championship at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut, at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN2. You can also listen on Westwood One.

Virginia is the reigning national champion, having defeated Yale 13-9 in 2019, and the Cavaliers are aiming to win their seventh national championship in program history, while Maryland is going for its fourth title.

Click or tap here to view the DI men's lacrosse interactive bracket.

9:34 pm, May 29, 2021

The 2021 DI men's lacrosse national championship is set

Virginia Athletics Virginia Men's Lacrosse

No. 3 Maryland will face No. 4 Virginia in the 2021 DI men's lacrosse national championship game at 1 p.m. ET on Monday, May 31.

Reigning champion No. 4 Virginia will look to once again come out on top, attempting to win its seventh national championship in what is now 11 appearances.

No. 3 Maryland will attempt to preserve what has been a perfect season so far, looking to remain undefeated and capture its fourth national title in now 15 appearances.

Here's a look at the updated bracket.

DI men's lacrosse championship bracket
9:14 pm, May 29, 2021

Maryland defeats Duke, 14-5

Maryland Athletics Maryland men's lacrosse

At the end of regulation, No. 3 Maryland defeats No. 2 Duke, 14-5.

Maryland's potent offense paired with fantastic defense from goalkeeper Logan Mcnaney proved to be too much for the Blue Devils to handle. Jared Bernhardt continued his historic run in not only the NCAA tournament but in Maryland's school history. He is the all time leading scorer for his school with 200 goals as of the end of today's semifinal. In this match, he notched five goals and two assists. Bernhardt has now scored 16 goals in the NCAA tournament.

The full game replay can be viewed here.

For the sixth time under head coach John Tillman, Maryland will play for the national championship. The Terps remain perfect and move to 15-0. Maryland will look to capture its third national title.

 

6:29 pm, May 29, 2021

UVA to make its 11th championship appearance

Virginia Athletics Virginia Men's Lacrosse

Virginia closes out the final minute of the fourth quarter, coming out victorious thanks to spectacular defense. The Cavaliers stuffed North Carolina's attempt to rally, allowing nothing to come of the final few possessions for the Tar Heels as the game clock dwindled down. 

A stand-out performance from Alex Rode in goal, as well as offensive production from Connor Shellenberger, who recorded two goals and four assists, will lead the reigning champions back to the title game.

UVA will take on either Duke or Maryland in the national championship on Monday, May 31.

5:13 pm, May 29, 2021

Virginia leads 9-4 at the half

Virginia Athletics Virginia Men's Lacrosse

Scoring six straight unanswered goals in the second, Virginia leads 9-4 at the half. After a slow start, Alex Rode has stepped up in goal for the Cavaliers, holding UNC to a scoreless final 13 minutes before halftime.

Matt Moore secured the game tying goal at 4-4, followed by goals from Charlie Bertrand, Jared Conners and Peter Garno. Bertrand doubled up, scoring once more right before the halftime whistle to complete Virginia's five goal advantage.

The faceoff numbers have been skewed in favor of Virginia. North Carolina is facing a halftime deficit for the first time this season.

9:24 pm, May 23, 2021

Championship semifinals are set: Here's how it happened

The 2021 DI men's lacrosse semifinals are set as Duke and Maryland picked up quarterfinal wins on Sunday to advance — and will face each other next weekend.

The national semifinals will be played on Saturday, May 29. The national championship follows on Monday, May 31. Both the semifinals and national championship game will be played in East Hartford, Connecticut at Rentschler Field.

You can listen to all the action on the radio on Westwood One by clicking or tapping here.

Below is the complete schedule for the semifinals: 

This year’s semifinals features three teams from the ACC, while Maryland will represent the Big Ten. 

On Saturday, Virginia was the first to earn its berth to the semifinals after a dominant 14-3 win over Georgetown. The Cavaliers had six goals from Connor Shellenberger with seven others contributing to scoring. 

No. 1 North Carolina had a nail-bitter vs. Rutgers, winning 12-11 in overtime. The Tar Heels were able to pull off the victory thanks to a goal by Connor McCarthy with two minutes left in the overtime period, his 13th of the season. 

The No. 2 Duke vs. Loyola Maryland game was another memorable quarterfinal matchup. The Blue Devils came out on top after a sudden-victory goal from Joe Robertson with under a minute left in the overtime period. The goal marked Robertson's 36th of the season.

Maryland vs. Notre Dame also ended in overtime — but securing the win didn't take long for the Terps, who scored 39 seconds into the overtime period with a goal from Anthony DeMaio.

Watch the OT winner to send Maryland into men's lacrosse semifinals

Below is all the scores for quarterfinal games. Click or tap here to see the updated interactive bracket.

9:15 pm, May 22, 2021

Saturday's quarterfinal scores

Virginia Athletics UVA lax

The 2021 DI men's lacrosse quarterfinals began today with the first two matchups of the round. No. 1 North Carolina and No. 4 Virginia advanced to East Hartford, Connecticut next weekend with two more spots up for grabs tomorrow.

Virginia locked up the first spot with a dominant 14-3 win over Georgetown. Midfielder Connor Shellenberger was unstoppable for the Cavaliers, netting six goals while goalkeeper Alex Rode made eight saves. Unseeded Rutgers gave UNC all it could handle for four quarters before Connor McCarthy rifled in the game-winner in OT to give the Tar Heels a 12-11 victory. Lance Gray led the Tar Heels with four goals in the win.

Here are the final stats from Saturday's games:

Saturday, May 22:

Below is the schedule for Sunday's two quarterfinal games. Click or tap here to see the updated interactive bracket.

The winners of this weekend's quarterfinal games will advance to the national semifinals on Saturday, May 29. The national championship follows on Monday, May 31. Both the semifinals and national championship game will be played in East Hartford, Connecticut at Rentschler Field.

1:26 am, May 17, 2021

View the quarterfinal matchups

The quarterfinals of the 2021 DI men's lacrosse championship are set. After the first round concluded over the weekend, there are only eight teams remaining. Loyola Maryland was the last team to book its spot in the quarterfinals after beating No. 7 Denver 14-13 in the first round. The four quarterfinal games will air on ESPNU, May 22-23.

Here are the four quarterfinal matchups:

Here are all of the first-round results:

1:40 am, May 16, 2021

Here's the schedule (and bracket) for the first round

North Carolina Athletics North Carolina men's lacrosse

The 2021 DI men's lacrosse championship begins today with four first round games. No. 1 seed North Carolina began the tournament with a 16-4 victory over Monmouth. Rutgers followed that up with a 12-5 win over No. 8 Lehigh, making the Mountain Hawks the first seeded team to fall.

No. 6 Notre Dame kicked off the second pair of games with a thrilling 10-8 victory against Drexel. The Fighting Irish saw their four-goal lead evaporate in the second half before Wheaton Jackoboice and Morrison Mirer scored in the final 1:19 to push Notre Dame across the finish line. No. 5 Georgetown capped the opening night of play with a 18-8 win over Syracuse, fueled by a 10-2 scoring differential between the second and third quarters.

The four remaining first round games will be played on Sunday, May 16. Here are five things to know before the opening round of the tournament.

You can find the entire first round schedule below. All times Eastern.

Saturday, May 15

Sunday, May 16

Here is the bracket for the 2021 tournament: 

2021 DI men's lacrosse bracket
1:30 am, May 10, 2021

2021 DI men's lacrosse championship selections announced

Maryland Athletics Maryland men's lacrosse

The NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Committee announced the teams that will compete in the 2021 DI men's lacrosse tournament. Click or tap here to view the interactive bracket (link opens in a new window).

All Division I first round games will be televised on ESPNU. The quarterfinal games will all be televised on ESPNU on May 22 at James M. Shuart Stadium in Hempstead, New York and May 23 at Arlotta Family Lacrosse Stadium in South Bend, Ind.

The Division I semifinal and championship games will be held at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn., May 29-31 and hosted by Fairfield University. The Division I semifinals will be televised live on ESPN2 starting at Noon Eastern time, May 29. The championship game will be televised live on ESPN2 starting at 1 p.m. Eastern time, May 31.

1:59 pm, April 29, 2021

The 2021 DI selection show is May 9 on ESPNU

Photo by Larry French/NCAA Photos via Getty Images Virginia celebrates its 2019 DI lacrosse championship.

The 2021 NCAA Division I Men's Lacrosse Championship selections will be announced on ESPNU at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 9. The championship will conclude with the semifinals and finals on May 29-31 at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut. Virginia (above) is the reigning national champion.

1:58 pm, April 29, 2021

Every winner of the DI men's lacrosse championship

Virginia Athletics Virginia has won six national championships.

Here are the past DI men's lacrosse champions:

Year Champion Coach Score Runner-Up Host or Site
2019 Virginia (17-3) Lars Tiffany 13-9 Yale Philadelphia, Pa.
2018 Yale (17-3) Andy Shay 13-11 Duke Foxborough, Mass.
2017 Maryland (16-3) John Tillman 9-6 Ohio State Foxborough, Mass.
2016 North Carolina (12-6) Joe Breschi 14-13 (ot) Maryland Philadelphia
2015 Denver (17-2) Bill Tierney 10-5 Maryland Philadelphia
2014 Duke (17-3) John Danowski 11-9 Notre Dame Baltimore
2013 Duke (16-5) John Danowski 16-10 Syracuse Philadelphia
2012 Loyola (Md.) (18-1) Charley Toomey 9-3 Maryland Foxborough, Mass.
2011 Virginia (13-5) Dom Starsia 9-7 Maryland Baltimore
2010 Duke (16-4) John Danowski 6-5 (ot) Notre Dame Baltimore
2009 Syracuse (16-2) John Desko 10-9 (ot) Cornell Boston
2008 Syracuse (16-2) John Desko 13-10 Johns Hopkins Boston
2007 Johns Hopkins (13-4) Dave Pietramala 12-11 Duke Baltimore
2006 Virginia (17-0) Dom Starsia 15-7 Massachusetts Philadelphia
2005 Johns Hopkins (16-0) Dave Pietramala 9-8 Duke Philadelphia
2004 Syracuse (15-2) John Desko 14-13 Navy Baltimore
2003 Virginia (15-2) Dom Starsia 9-7 Johns Hopkins Baltimore
2002 Syracuse (15-2) John Desko 13-12 Princeton Rutgers
2001 Princeton (14-1) Bill Tierney 10-9 (ot) Syracuse Rutgers
2000 Syracuse (15-1) John Desko 13-7 Princeton Maryland
1999 Virginia (13-3) Dom Starsia 12-10 Syracuse Maryland
1998 Princeton (14-1) Bill Tierney 15-5 Maryland Rutgers
1997 Princeton (16-0) Bill Tierney 19-7 Maryland Maryland
1996 Princeton (14-1) Bill Tierney 13-12 (ot) Virginia Maryland
1995 Syracuse (13-2) Roy Simmons Jr. 13-9 Maryland Maryland
1994 Princeton (14-1) Bill Tierney 9-8 (ot) Virginia Maryland
1993 Syracuse (12-2) Roy Simmons Jr. 13-12 North Carolina Maryland
1992 Princeton (13-2) Bill Tierney 10-9 (2ot) Syracuse Penn
1991 North Carolina (16-0) Dave Klarmann 18-13 Towson Syracuse
1990 Syracuse* (13-0) Roy Simmons Jr. 21-9 Loyola Maryland Rutgers
1989 Syracuse (14-1) Roy Simmons Jr. 13-12 Johns Hopkins Maryland
1988 Syracuse (15-0) Roy Simmons Jr. 13-8 Cornell Syracuse
1987 Johns Hopkins (10-3) Don Zimmerman 11-10 Cornell Rutgers
1986 North Carolina (11-3) Willie Scroggs 10-9 (ot) Virginia Delaware
1985 Johns Hopkins (13-1) Don Zimmerman 11-4 Syracuse Brown
1984 Johns Hopkins (14-0) Don Zimmerman 13-10 Syracuse Delaware
1983 Syracuse (14-1) Roy Simmons Jr. 17-16 Johns Hopkins Rutgers
1982 North Carolina (14-0) Willie Scroggs 7-5 Johns Hopkins Virginia
1981 North Carolina (12-0) Willie Scroggs 14-13 Johns Hopkins Princeton
1980 Johns Hopkins (14-1) Henry Ciccarone 9-8 (2ot) Virginia Cornell
1979 Johns Hopkins (13-0) Henry Ciccarone 15-9 Maryland Maryland
1978 Johns Hopkins (13-1) Henry Ciccarone 13-8 Cornell Rutgers
1977 Cornell (13-0) Richie Moran 16-8 Johns Hopkins Virginia
1976 Cornell (16-0) Richie Moran 16-13 (ot) Maryland Brown
1975 Maryland (11-3) Bud Beardmore 20-13 Navy Johns Hopkins
1974 Johns Hopkins (12-2) Bob Scott 17-12 Maryland Rutgers
1973 Maryland (14-1) Bud Beardmore 10-9 (2ot) Johns Hopkins Penn
1972 Virginia (11-4) Glenn Thiel 13-12 Johns Hopkins Maryland
1971 Cornell (13-1) Richie Moran 12-6 Maryland Hofstra

*After the 1990 championship, the NCAA Committee on Infractions determined that Paul Gait had played in the 1990 championship while ineligible. Under NCAA rules, Syracuse and Paul Gait's records for that championship were vacated. The NCAA does not recognize Syracuse and coach Roy Simmons Jr.'s 3-0 record, and Paul Gait's 7 goals, 7 assists and his participation in that championship.