DII men's lacrosse championship: Selections set for May 9

When: The 2021 DII men's lacrosse selection show is at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 9.

Where: The show will stream here on NCAA.com.

The 2021 DII men's lacrosse championship is Sunday, May 30, at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut. Merrimack (above) is the defending champion.

