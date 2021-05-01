Last Updated 5:47 PM, May 01, 2021

DII men's lacrosse championship: Selections set for May 9

The DII men's lacrosse selections are on May 9

Larry French | NCAA Photos Merrimack celebrates the 2019 DII men's lacrosse championship
When: The 2021 DII men's lacrosse selection show is at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 9.
Where: The show will stream here on NCAA.com.

The 2021 DII men's lacrosse championship is Sunday, May 30, at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut. Merrimack (above) is the defending champion. 

Below is the full championship event schedule

  • Friday, May 14 | First Round | TBD
  • Sunday, May 16 | Quarterfinals | TBD
  • Sunday, May 23 | Semifinals | TBD
  • Sunday, May 30 | Championship | 1 p.m. ET on NCAA.com 
DII men's lacrosse championship history

Merrimack has won the last two national championships in DII men's lacrosse.

Here is the complete championship history of DII men's lacrosse:

YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE
2019 Merrimack (17-3) Mike Morgan 16-8 Limestone Philadelphia
2018 Merrimack (18-1) Mike Morgan 23-6 Saint Leo Foxborough, Mass.
2017 Limestone (21-1) J.B. Clarke 11-9 Merrimack Foxborough, Mass.
2016 Le Moyne (20-0) Dan Sheehan 8-4 Limestone Philadelphia
2015 Limestone (20-1) J.B. Clarke 9-6 Le Moyne Philadelphia
2014 Limestone (19-1) J.B. Clarke 12-6 LIU Post Baltimore
2013 Le Moyne (18-2) Dan Sheehan 11-10 Mercyhurst Philadelphia
2012 Dowling (13-2) Tim Boyle 11-10 Limestone Foxborough, Mass.
2011 Mercyhurst (14-2) Chris Ryan 9-8 Adelphi Baltimore
2010 C.W. Post (16-1) John Jez 14-9 Le Moyne Baltimore
2009 C.W. Post (15-1) John Jez 8-7 Le Moyne Boston
2008 NYIT (13-1) Jack Kaley 16-11 Le Moyne Boston
2007 Le Moyne (15-2) Dan Sheehan 6-5 Mercyhurst Baltimore
2006 Le Moyne (18-0) Dan Sheehan 12-5 Dowling Philadelphia
2005 NYIT (10-2) Jack Kaley 14-13 (ot) Limestone Philadelphia
2004 Le Moyne (16-0) Dan Sheehan 11-10 (2ot) Limestone Baltimore
2003 NYIT (14-0) Jack Kaley 9-4 Limestone Baltimore
2002 Limestone (13-2) T.W.Johnson 11-9 NYIT Rutgers (Yurcak Field)
2001 Adelphi (12-2) Sandy Kapatos 14-10 Limestone Rutgers (Yurcak Field)
2000 Limestone (14-2) Mike Cerino 10-9 C.W. Post Maryland (Ludwig Field)
1999 Adelphi (10-3) Sandy Kapatos 11-8 C.W. Post Maryland (Ludwig Field)
1998 Adelphi (12-3) Sandy Kapatos 18-6 C.W. Post Rutgers (Yurcak Field)
1997 NYIT (12-2) Jack Kaley 18-11 Adelphi Adelphi
1996 C.W. Post (10-3) Tom Postel 15-10 Adelphi C.W. Post
1995 Adelphi (10-3) Sandy Kapatos 12-10 Springfield Springfield
1994 Springfield (12-2) Keith Bugbee 15-12 NYIT C.W. Post
1993 Adelphi (8-3) Kevin Sheehan 11-7 C.W. Post C.W. Post
1981 Adelphi (10-2) Paul Doherty 17-14 Loyola Maryland Adelphi
1980 UMBC (11-3) Dick Watts 23-14 Adelphi UMBC
1979 Adelphi (13-3) Paul Doherty 17-12 UMBC Adelphi
1978 Roanoke (12-2) Paul Griffin 14-13 Hobart Hobart
1977 Hobart (15-0) Jerry Schmidt 23-13 Washington College Hobart
1976 Hobart (14-3) Jerry Schmidt 18-9 Adelphi UMBC
1975 SUNY Cortland (10-4) Chuck Winters 12-11 Hobart C.W. Post
1974 Towson (14-1) Carl Runk 18-17 (ot) Hobart SUNY Cortland