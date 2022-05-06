2022 NCAA DII men's lacrosse selection show is set for Sunday, May 8

Last Updated 4:11 PM, May 06, 2022NCAA.com2022 NCAA DII men's lacrosse selection show is set for Sunday, May 8Share Le Moyne wins the 2021 DII men's lacrosse championship 1:54 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest6:53 pm, May 6, 2022How to watch the 2022 DII men's lacrosse selection show The field for the 2022 DII men's lacrosse tournament will be revealed Sunday, May 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET live on NCAA.com. Twelve teams will make it into this year's tournament. Games begin May 11. Here's how to watch the 2022 DII men's lacrosse selection show. When: Sunday, May 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: NCAA.com The 2022 DII men's lacrosse championship game will be played at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:53 pm, May 6, 2022Every DII men's lacrosse champion since 1974 YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE 2021 Le Moyne (15-0) Dan Sheehan 12-6 Lenoir-Rhyne Hartford, Conn. 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- 2019 Merrimack (17-3) Mike Morgan 16-8 Limestone Philadelphia 2018 Merrimack (18-1) Mike Morgan 23-6 Saint Leo Foxborough, Mass. 2017 Limestone (21-1) J.B. Clarke 11-9 Merrimack Foxborough, Mass. 2016 Le Moyne (20-0) Dan Sheehan 8-4 Limestone Philadelphia 2015 Limestone (20-1) J.B. Clarke 9-6 Le Moyne Philadelphia 2014 Limestone (19-1) J.B. Clarke 12-6 LIU Post Baltimore 2013 Le Moyne (18-2) Dan Sheehan 11-10 Mercyhurst Philadelphia 2012 Dowling (13-2) Tim Boyle 11-10 Limestone Foxborough, Mass. 2011 Mercyhurst (14-2) Chris Ryan 9-8 Adelphi Baltimore 2010 C.W. Post (16-1) John Jez 14-9 Le Moyne Baltimore 2009 C.W. Post (15-1) John Jez 8-7 Le Moyne Boston 2008 NYIT (13-1) Jack Kaley 16-11 Le Moyne Boston 2007 Le Moyne (15-2) Dan Sheehan 6-5 Mercyhurst Baltimore 2006 Le Moyne (18-0) Dan Sheehan 12-5 Dowling Philadelphia 2005 NYIT (10-2) Jack Kaley 14-13 (ot) Limestone Philadelphia 2004 Le Moyne (16-0) Dan Sheehan 11-10 (2ot) Limestone Baltimore 2003 NYIT (14-0) Jack Kaley 9-4 Limestone Baltimore 2002 Limestone (13-2) T.W.Johnson 11-9 NYIT Rutgers (Yurcak Field) 2001 Adelphi (12-2) Sandy Kapatos 14-10 Limestone Rutgers (Yurcak Field) 2000 Limestone (14-2) Mike Cerino 10-9 C.W. Post Maryland (Ludwig Field) 1999 Adelphi (10-3) Sandy Kapatos 11-8 C.W. Post Maryland (Ludwig Field) 1998 Adelphi (12-3) Sandy Kapatos 18-6 C.W. Post Rutgers (Yurcak Field) 1997 NYIT (12-2) Jack Kaley 18-11 Adelphi Adelphi 1996 C.W. Post (10-3) Tom Postel 15-10 Adelphi C.W. Post 1995 Adelphi (10-3) Sandy Kapatos 12-10 Springfield Springfield 1994 Springfield (12-2) Keith Bugbee 15-12 NYIT C.W. Post 1993 Adelphi (8-3) Kevin Sheehan 11-7 C.W. Post C.W. Post 1981 Adelphi (10-2) Paul Doherty 17-14 Loyola Maryland Adelphi 1980 UMBC (11-3) Dick Watts 23-14 Adelphi UMBC 1979 Adelphi (13-3) Paul Doherty 17-12 UMBC Adelphi 1978 Roanoke (12-2) Paul Griffin 14-13 Hobart Hobart 1977 Hobart (15-0) Jerry Schmidt 23-13 Washington College Hobart 1976 Hobart (14-3) Jerry Schmidt 18-9 Adelphi UMBC 1975 SUNY Cortland (10-4) Chuck Winters 12-11 Hobart C.W. Post 1974 Towson (14-1) Carl Runk 18-17 (ot) Hobart SUNY Cortland share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link