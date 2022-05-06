2022 NCAA DII men's lacrosse selection show is set for Sunday, May 8

The field for the 2022 DII men's lacrosse tournament will be revealed Sunday, May 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET live on NCAA.com. Twelve teams will make it into this year's tournament. Games begin May 11.

Here's how to watch the 2022 DII men's lacrosse selection show.

When: Sunday, May 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: NCAA.com

The 2022 DII men's lacrosse championship game will be played at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut.