2022 NCAA DII men's lacrosse selection show is set for Sunday, May 8

Le Moyne wins the 2021 DII men's lacrosse championship
How to watch the 2022 DII men's lacrosse selection show

The field for the 2022 DII men's lacrosse tournament will be revealed Sunday, May 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET live on NCAA.com. Twelve teams will make it into this year's tournament. Games begin May 11.

Here's how to watch the 2022 DII men's lacrosse selection show.

When: Sunday, May 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: NCAA.com

The 2022 DII men's lacrosse championship game will be played at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut. 

Every DII men's lacrosse champion since 1974

YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE
2021 Le Moyne (15-0) Dan Sheehan 12-6 Lenoir-Rhyne Hartford, Conn.
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- --
2019 Merrimack (17-3) Mike Morgan 16-8 Limestone Philadelphia
2018 Merrimack (18-1) Mike Morgan 23-6 Saint Leo Foxborough, Mass.
2017 Limestone (21-1) J.B. Clarke 11-9 Merrimack Foxborough, Mass.
2016 Le Moyne (20-0) Dan Sheehan 8-4 Limestone Philadelphia
2015 Limestone (20-1) J.B. Clarke 9-6 Le Moyne Philadelphia
2014 Limestone (19-1) J.B. Clarke 12-6 LIU Post Baltimore
2013 Le Moyne (18-2) Dan Sheehan 11-10 Mercyhurst Philadelphia
2012 Dowling (13-2) Tim Boyle 11-10 Limestone Foxborough, Mass.
2011 Mercyhurst (14-2) Chris Ryan 9-8 Adelphi Baltimore
2010 C.W. Post (16-1) John Jez 14-9 Le Moyne Baltimore
2009 C.W. Post (15-1) John Jez 8-7 Le Moyne Boston
2008 NYIT (13-1) Jack Kaley 16-11 Le Moyne Boston
2007 Le Moyne (15-2) Dan Sheehan 6-5 Mercyhurst Baltimore
2006 Le Moyne (18-0) Dan Sheehan 12-5 Dowling Philadelphia
2005 NYIT (10-2) Jack Kaley 14-13 (ot) Limestone Philadelphia
2004 Le Moyne (16-0) Dan Sheehan 11-10 (2ot) Limestone Baltimore
2003 NYIT (14-0) Jack Kaley 9-4 Limestone Baltimore
2002 Limestone (13-2) T.W.Johnson 11-9 NYIT Rutgers (Yurcak Field)
2001 Adelphi (12-2) Sandy Kapatos 14-10 Limestone Rutgers (Yurcak Field)
2000 Limestone (14-2) Mike Cerino 10-9 C.W. Post Maryland (Ludwig Field)
1999 Adelphi (10-3) Sandy Kapatos 11-8 C.W. Post Maryland (Ludwig Field)
1998 Adelphi (12-3) Sandy Kapatos 18-6 C.W. Post Rutgers (Yurcak Field)
1997 NYIT (12-2) Jack Kaley 18-11 Adelphi Adelphi
1996 C.W. Post (10-3) Tom Postel 15-10 Adelphi C.W. Post
1995 Adelphi (10-3) Sandy Kapatos 12-10 Springfield Springfield
1994 Springfield (12-2) Keith Bugbee 15-12 NYIT C.W. Post
1993 Adelphi (8-3) Kevin Sheehan 11-7 C.W. Post C.W. Post
1981 Adelphi (10-2) Paul Doherty 17-14 Loyola Maryland Adelphi
1980 UMBC (11-3) Dick Watts 23-14 Adelphi UMBC
1979 Adelphi (13-3) Paul Doherty 17-12 UMBC Adelphi
1978 Roanoke (12-2) Paul Griffin 14-13 Hobart Hobart
1977 Hobart (15-0) Jerry Schmidt 23-13 Washington College Hobart
1976 Hobart (14-3) Jerry Schmidt 18-9 Adelphi UMBC
1975 SUNY Cortland (10-4) Chuck Winters 12-11 Hobart C.W. Post
1974 Towson (14-1) Carl Runk 18-17 (ot) Hobart SUNY Cortland