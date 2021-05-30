Le Moyne wins 2021 DII men's lacrosse championship

Last Updated 9:01 PM, May 30, 2021Le Moyne wins 2021 DII men's lacrosse championshipShare Le Moyne wins the 2021 DII men's lacrosse championship 1:54 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:46 pm, May 30, 2021Le Moyne wins 2021 DII men's lacrosse championship 2021 DII men's lacrosse championship: Lenoir-Rhyne vs. Le Moyne full replay Le Moyne completed a perfect season earning its sixth DII men's lacrosse championship title Sunday after defeating Lenoir-Rhyne 12-6 in East Hartford, Connecticut. The game was tied at halftime, 5-5. But the Dolphins scored the next seven goals to put it away. Le Moyne's Matt Hutchings led all scorers with six goals on eight shots in the victory. He was one of three Dolphins that scored multiple goals, as Ben McCreary and Zach Pierce each had two. Click or tap here to see the full tournament bracket share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:30 pm, May 30, 2021National championship matchup set Le Moyne Athletics It's championship Sunday for DII men's lacrosse. No. 1 seed Le Moyne will take on fellow No. 1 seed Lenoir Rhyne in the title match at 1 p.m. ET in East Hartford, Connecticut. Click or tap to view the live stream No. 1 seed Le Moyne defeated No. 3 seed Mercyhurst 11-9 in one semifinal matchup. Ben Mccreary was Le Moyne's leading scorer in the victory with three goals. Le Moyne comes into the title game undefeated at a perfect 14-0 and looks to capture the sixth national title in program history. Lenoir-Rhyne defeated Wingate 18-10 in the second semifinal match, largely attributed to a dominating performance by Eric Dickinson, who notched six goals in the victory. For the first time ever, Lenoir-Rhyne is in the national championship. Here's how both semifinals went down: Le Moyne 11, Mercyhurst 9 Lenoir-Rhyne 18, Wingate 10 Click or tap here to view the interactive tournament bracket share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:16 pm, May 16, 2021DII Men's Lacrosse Championship: Semifinal matchups set Le Moyne Athletics And then there were four. After Sunday's quarterfinal action, No. 1 seeds Le Moyne and Lenoir-Rhyne, No. 2 seed Wingate and No. 3 seed Mercyhurst will advance to the semifinals, which will be played on Sunday, May 23. Here's the schedule for the semifinals: 1 p.m. ET | No. 1 seed Le Moyne vs. No. 3 seed Mercyhurst 1 p.m. ET | No. 1 seed Lenoir-Rhyne vs. No. 2 seed Wingate The winners from the semifinals will advance to the national championship on Sunday, May 30. Click or tap here to view the interactive tournament bracket (link opens in a new window). NCAA.com share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:20 pm, May 16, 2021Quarterfinals schedule and scores Le Moyne Athletics The 2021 DII men's lacrosse championship continues Sunday afternoon with three quarterfinal games. The Mercy-Mercyhurst matchup has been declared a no-contest due to COVID-19 issues, allowing No. 3 seed Mercyhurst to clinch the first semifinals spot. 💻 Click or tap here to see the interactive bracket 🖨 Click or tap here to see the bracket in PDF form Below is the schedule for Sunday's quarterfinals. Winners will advance to the national semifinals on Sunday, May 23. No. 1 seed Le Moyne 11, No. 5 seed St. Anselm 7 No. 1 seed Lenoir-Rhyne 16, No. 5 seed Tampa 15 (OT) No. 2 seed Wingate 10, No. 3 seed UIndy 9 *No. 2 Mercy vs. No. 3 Mercyhurst | NO-CONTEST (Mercyhurst advances) share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:15 pm, May 15, 2021Mercy-Mercyhurst quarterfinal declared a no-contest, Mercyhurst advancesThe quarterfinal matchup between No. 2 seed Mercy and No. 3 seed Mercyhurst on Sunday, May 16, has been declared a no-contest. Mercyhurst will advance to the semifinals. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:08 pm, May 14, 2021Friday's results; Sunday's second-round matchups Tampa Athletics Hello lacrosse fans. This is your one-stop-shop for the 2021 DII men's lacrosse championship. The first round began Friday at 4 p.m. ET St. Anselm defeated Seton Hill 12-11 in OT and Tampa beat Nount Olive 24-8 to claim spots in the second round. 💻 Click or tap here to see the interactive bracket 🖨 Click or tap here to see the bracket in PDF form Here are Friday's results. No. 5 St. Anselm 12, No. 4 Seton Hill 11 (OT) No. 5 Tampa 24, No. 4 Mount Olive 8 Here's how Sunday's second round is shaping up. Times are ET. No. 1 Le Moyne vs. St. Anselm | 1 p.m. No. 1 Lenoir-Rhyne vs. Tampa | 1 p.m. No. 2 Mercy vs. No. 3 Mercyhurst* No. 2 Wingate vs. No. 3 UIndy | 4 p.m. *Game has been ruled a no-contest with Mercyhurst advancing to the semifinals. Here is the bracket for the 2021 DII men's lacrosse tournament: share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:30 pm, May 9, 20212021 DII men's lacrosse championship selections announced Le Moyne Athletics The NCAA Division II Men’s Lacrosse Committee has selected the teams that will compete in the 2021 DII Men’s lacrosse championship. The championship provides for a 10-team tournament. Five teams from each of the two regions (North and South) are selected to participate in the men's lacrosse championship. Except for the championship game, all games will be played at a predetermined campus site. First round competition is scheduled for Friday, May 14. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:48 pm, May 1, 2021The DII men's lacrosse selections are on May 9 Larry French | NCAA Photos When: The 2021 DII men's lacrosse selection show is at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 9. Where: The show will stream here on NCAA.com. The 2021 DII men's lacrosse championship is Sunday, May 30, at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut. Merrimack (above) is the defending champion. Below is the full championship event schedule Friday, May 14 | First Round | TBD Sunday, May 16 | Quarterfinals | TBD Sunday, May 23 | Semifinals | TBD Sunday, May 30 | Championship | 1 p.m. ET on NCAA.com share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:00 pm, May 1, 2021DII men's lacrosse championship history 2019 DII Men's Lacrosse Championship Full Replay: Merrimack vs. Limestone Merrimack has won the last two national championships in DII men's lacrosse. Here is the complete championship history of DII men's lacrosse: YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE 2019 Merrimack (17-3) Mike Morgan 16-8 Limestone Philadelphia 2018 Merrimack (18-1) Mike Morgan 23-6 Saint Leo Foxborough, Mass. 2017 Limestone (21-1) J.B. Clarke 11-9 Merrimack Foxborough, Mass. 2016 Le Moyne (20-0) Dan Sheehan 8-4 Limestone Philadelphia 2015 Limestone (20-1) J.B. Clarke 9-6 Le Moyne Philadelphia 2014 Limestone (19-1) J.B. Clarke 12-6 LIU Post Baltimore 2013 Le Moyne (18-2) Dan Sheehan 11-10 Mercyhurst Philadelphia 2012 Dowling (13-2) Tim Boyle 11-10 Limestone Foxborough, Mass. 2011 Mercyhurst (14-2) Chris Ryan 9-8 Adelphi Baltimore 2010 C.W. Post (16-1) John Jez 14-9 Le Moyne Baltimore 2009 C.W. Post (15-1) John Jez 8-7 Le Moyne Boston 2008 NYIT (13-1) Jack Kaley 16-11 Le Moyne Boston 2007 Le Moyne (15-2) Dan Sheehan 6-5 Mercyhurst Baltimore 2006 Le Moyne (18-0) Dan Sheehan 12-5 Dowling Philadelphia 2005 NYIT (10-2) Jack Kaley 14-13 (ot) Limestone Philadelphia 2004 Le Moyne (16-0) Dan Sheehan 11-10 (2ot) Limestone Baltimore 2003 NYIT (14-0) Jack Kaley 9-4 Limestone Baltimore 2002 Limestone (13-2) T.W.Johnson 11-9 NYIT Rutgers (Yurcak Field) 2001 Adelphi (12-2) Sandy Kapatos 14-10 Limestone Rutgers (Yurcak Field) 2000 Limestone (14-2) Mike Cerino 10-9 C.W. Post Maryland (Ludwig Field) 1999 Adelphi (10-3) Sandy Kapatos 11-8 C.W. Post Maryland (Ludwig Field) 1998 Adelphi (12-3) Sandy Kapatos 18-6 C.W. Post Rutgers (Yurcak Field) 1997 NYIT (12-2) Jack Kaley 18-11 Adelphi Adelphi 1996 C.W. Post (10-3) Tom Postel 15-10 Adelphi C.W. Post 1995 Adelphi (10-3) Sandy Kapatos 12-10 Springfield Springfield 1994 Springfield (12-2) Keith Bugbee 15-12 NYIT C.W. Post 1993 Adelphi (8-3) Kevin Sheehan 11-7 C.W. Post C.W. Post 1981 Adelphi (10-2) Paul Doherty 17-14 Loyola Maryland Adelphi 1980 UMBC (11-3) Dick Watts 23-14 Adelphi UMBC 1979 Adelphi (13-3) Paul Doherty 17-12 UMBC Adelphi 1978 Roanoke (12-2) Paul Griffin 14-13 Hobart Hobart 1977 Hobart (15-0) Jerry Schmidt 23-13 Washington College Hobart 1976 Hobart (14-3) Jerry Schmidt 18-9 Adelphi UMBC 1975 SUNY Cortland (10-4) Chuck Winters 12-11 Hobart C.W. Post 1974 Towson (14-1) Carl Runk 18-17 (ot) Hobart SUNY Cortland share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link