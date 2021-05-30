Le Moyne wins 2021 DII men's lacrosse championship

Le Moyne Athletics

It's championship Sunday for DII men's lacrosse. No. 1 seed Le Moyne will take on fellow No. 1 seed Lenoir Rhyne in the title match at 1 p.m. ET in East Hartford, Connecticut. Click or tap to view the live stream

No. 1 seed Le Moyne defeated No. 3 seed Mercyhurst 11-9 in one semifinal matchup. Ben Mccreary was Le Moyne's leading scorer in the victory with three goals. Le Moyne comes into the title game undefeated at a perfect 14-0 and looks to capture the sixth national title in program history.

Lenoir-Rhyne defeated Wingate 18-10 in the second semifinal match, largely attributed to a dominating performance by Eric Dickinson, who notched six goals in the victory. For the first time ever, Lenoir-Rhyne is in the national championship.

Here's how both semifinals went down:

