Live coverage of the 2021 DII men's lacrosse championship

Le Moyne Athletics

The NCAA Division II Men’s Lacrosse Committee has selected the teams that will compete in the 2021 DII Men’s lacrosse championship. The championship provides for a 10-team tournament. Five teams from each of the two regions (North and South) are selected to participate in the men's lacrosse championship.

Except for the championship game, all games will be played at a predetermined campus site. First round competition is scheduled for Friday, May 14.