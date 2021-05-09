Live coverage of the 2021 DII men's lacrosse championship

Last Updated 7:41 PM, May 09, 2021Live coverage of the 2021 DII men's lacrosse championshipShare DII men's lacrosse: 2021 selection show 6:10 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:30 pm, May 9, 20212021 DII men's lacrosse championship selections announced Le Moyne Athletics The NCAA Division II Men’s Lacrosse Committee has selected the teams that will compete in the 2021 DII Men’s lacrosse championship. The championship provides for a 10-team tournament. Five teams from each of the two regions (North and South) are selected to participate in the men's lacrosse championship. Except for the championship game, all games will be played at a predetermined campus site. First round competition is scheduled for Friday, May 14. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:48 pm, May 1, 2021The DII men's lacrosse selections are on May 9 Larry French | NCAA Photos When: The 2021 DII men's lacrosse selection show is at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 9. Where: The show will stream here on NCAA.com. The 2021 DII men's lacrosse championship is Sunday, May 30, at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut. Merrimack (above) is the defending champion. Below is the full championship event schedule Friday, May 14 | First Round | TBD Sunday, May 16 | Quarterfinals | TBD Sunday, May 23 | Semifinals | TBD Sunday, May 30 | Championship | 1 p.m. ET on NCAA.com share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:00 pm, May 1, 2021DII men's lacrosse championship history 2019 DII Men's Lacrosse Championship Full Replay: Merrimack vs. Limestone Merrimack has won the last two national championships in DII men's lacrosse. Here is the complete championship history of DII men's lacrosse: YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE 2019 Merrimack (17-3) Mike Morgan 16-8 Limestone Philadelphia 2018 Merrimack (18-1) Mike Morgan 23-6 Saint Leo Foxborough, Mass. 2017 Limestone (21-1) J.B. Clarke 11-9 Merrimack Foxborough, Mass. 2016 Le Moyne (20-0) Dan Sheehan 8-4 Limestone Philadelphia 2015 Limestone (20-1) J.B. Clarke 9-6 Le Moyne Philadelphia 2014 Limestone (19-1) J.B. Clarke 12-6 LIU Post Baltimore 2013 Le Moyne (18-2) Dan Sheehan 11-10 Mercyhurst Philadelphia 2012 Dowling (13-2) Tim Boyle 11-10 Limestone Foxborough, Mass. 2011 Mercyhurst (14-2) Chris Ryan 9-8 Adelphi Baltimore 2010 C.W. Post (16-1) John Jez 14-9 Le Moyne Baltimore 2009 C.W. Post (15-1) John Jez 8-7 Le Moyne Boston 2008 NYIT (13-1) Jack Kaley 16-11 Le Moyne Boston 2007 Le Moyne (15-2) Dan Sheehan 6-5 Mercyhurst Baltimore 2006 Le Moyne (18-0) Dan Sheehan 12-5 Dowling Philadelphia 2005 NYIT (10-2) Jack Kaley 14-13 (ot) Limestone Philadelphia 2004 Le Moyne (16-0) Dan Sheehan 11-10 (2ot) Limestone Baltimore 2003 NYIT (14-0) Jack Kaley 9-4 Limestone Baltimore 2002 Limestone (13-2) T.W.Johnson 11-9 NYIT Rutgers (Yurcak Field) 2001 Adelphi (12-2) Sandy Kapatos 14-10 Limestone Rutgers (Yurcak Field) 2000 Limestone (14-2) Mike Cerino 10-9 C.W. Post Maryland (Ludwig Field) 1999 Adelphi (10-3) Sandy Kapatos 11-8 C.W. Post Maryland (Ludwig Field) 1998 Adelphi (12-3) Sandy Kapatos 18-6 C.W. Post Rutgers (Yurcak Field) 1997 NYIT (12-2) Jack Kaley 18-11 Adelphi Adelphi 1996 C.W. Post (10-3) Tom Postel 15-10 Adelphi C.W. Post 1995 Adelphi (10-3) Sandy Kapatos 12-10 Springfield Springfield 1994 Springfield (12-2) Keith Bugbee 15-12 NYIT C.W. Post 1993 Adelphi (8-3) Kevin Sheehan 11-7 C.W. Post C.W. Post 1981 Adelphi (10-2) Paul Doherty 17-14 Loyola Maryland Adelphi 1980 UMBC (11-3) Dick Watts 23-14 Adelphi UMBC 1979 Adelphi (13-3) Paul Doherty 17-12 UMBC Adelphi 1978 Roanoke (12-2) Paul Griffin 14-13 Hobart Hobart 1977 Hobart (15-0) Jerry Schmidt 23-13 Washington College Hobart 1976 Hobart (14-3) Jerry Schmidt 18-9 Adelphi UMBC 1975 SUNY Cortland (10-4) Chuck Winters 12-11 Hobart C.W. Post 1974 Towson (14-1) Carl Runk 18-17 (ot) Hobart SUNY Cortland share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link