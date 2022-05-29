Tampa wins 2022 DII men's lacrosse national championship

Last Updated 7:17 PM, May 29, 2022NCAA.comTampa wins 2022 DII men's lacrosse national championshipShare Tampa wins the 2022 DII men's lacrosse championship 1:15 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:02 pm, May 29, 2022Tampa wins 2022 DII men's lacrosse championship Tampa defeated Mercy, 11-7 to win the 2022 DII men's lacrosse championship. This is the program's first national championship in program history. The Tampa Spartans are your National Champions!#StandAsOne⚔️🛡 #TampaMLax pic.twitter.com/jbrju2cSwW — Tampa Men's Lacrosse (@TampaMLax) May 29, 2022 The Spartans led the entire way, leading by as much as 6 in the second quarter. Mercy was later able to trim the deficit to just four heading into the half, but the offensive attack from Tampa proved to be too much, registering 22 total shots on goal, while Mercy only recorded 16. Histroy! The Spartans win their first National Championship in program history!#StandAsOne⚔️🛡 #TampaMLax pic.twitter.com/JJDruMHyhN — Tampa Men's Lacrosse (@TampaMLax) May 29, 2022 Tampa's Cole Willard was the leading scorer, collecting 4 goals on just 5 shots en route to Tampa capturing its first national championship. Click here to view the final stats. You can view the interactive championship bracket here.
1:40 pm, May 29, 2022
Mercy, Tampa face off for DII national championship at 4 p.m. ET
No. 1 seeds Mercy and Tampa will each make its DII men's lacrosse national championship debut at 4 p.m. ET today. Tampa scored 19 goals in a lopsided, 19-8 win over Limestone in the semifinals, which marked the second-most goals scored by one team in the 2022 NCAA DII men's lacrosse championship bracket, while Mercy edged out Le Moyne 12-11 in the other semifinal. You can view the interactive championship bracket here. Click or tap here to watch a live stream of the national championship. 7:28 pm, May 22, 2022
The national championship matchup is set
After today's two semifinal games, two teams remain: Mercy and Tampa. Both will compete in the national championship, which will be at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 29. Here are today's full results: No. 1 Tampa 19, No. 2 Limestone 8 No. 1 Mercy 12, No. 3 Le Moyne 11 (2OT) Click or tap here to view the interactive championship bracket.
12:23 pm, May 22, 2022
DII men's lacrosse semifinals set for Sunday
By the end of today, we will know the two teams competing for the 2022 DII men's lacrosse national championship. Both games can be watched here on NCAA.com. Here are today's semifinal matchups: No. 1 Tampa 19, No. 2 Limestone 8 No. 1 Mercy 12, No. 3 Le Moyne 11 (2OT) Click or tap here to view the interactive championship bracket. 7:08 pm, May 15, 2022
Semifinal matchups set for DII men's lacrosse championship
The quarterfinals for the DII men's lacrosse tournament are all over. Both remaining No. 1 seeds, Mercy and Tampa, survived in close games on Sunday while No. 3 Le Moyne and No. 2 Limestone took care of business in the quarterfinals. The semifinals will be played Sunday, May 22 and the championship will be played a week later on May 29. Check out all the results from Sunday: No. 1 Mercy 11, No. 5 Seton Hill 10 No. 3 Le Moyne 9, No. 2 Adelphi 4 No. 1 Tampa 13, No. 4 Lenoir-Rhyne 11 No. 2 Limestone 14, No. 6 Wingate 8 Here are the semifinal matchups for May 22: No. 1 Tampa vs. No. 2 Limestone, 1 p.m. ET No. 1 Mercy vs. No. 3 Le Moyne, 1 p.m. ET Click or tap here to view the interactive championship bracket. 10:09 pm, May 11, 2022
Results from Wednesday's first-round action
Here are the final scores from Wednesday's first round games: No. 5 Seton Hill 8, No. 4 Mercyhurst 7 No. 3 Le Moyne 16, No. 6 St. Anselm 8 No. 4 Lenoir-Rhyne 11, No. 5 UIndy 10 No. 6 Wingate 20, No. 3 Lindenwood 11 All quarterfinal games will be played on Sunday, May 15 at 1 p.m. ET. Here are the matchups: No. 1 Mercy vs. No. 5 Seton Hill No. 2 Adelphi vs. No. 3 Le Moyne No. 1 Tampa vs. No. 4 Lenoir-Rhyne No. 2 Limestone vs. No. 6 Wingate Click or tap here to view the interactive championship bracket. 1:27 pm, May 11, 2022
DII men's lacrosse championship kicks off with four games Wednesday
The 2022 NCAA DII Men's Lacrosse Championship kicks off today with four first-round games, each scheduled for Wednesday evening or night. The winners will advance to the quarterfinals, which are scheduled for the afternoon of Sunday, May 15. Here's the schedule for Wednesday's first-round games: 4 p.m. ET | No. 5 Seton Hill 8, No. 4 Mercyhurst 7 4 p.m. ET | No. 3 Le Moyne 16, No. 6 St. Anselm 8 4 p.m. ET | No. 4 Lenoir-Rhyne 11, No. 5 UIndy 10 7 p.m. ET | No. 3 Lindenwood vs. No. 6 Wingate Click or tap here to view the interactive championship bracket. Here's the schedule for Wednesday's first-round games: 4 p.m. ET | No. 5 Seton Hill 8, No. 4 Mercyhurst 7 4 p.m. ET | No. 3 Le Moyne 16, No. 6 St. Anselm 8 4 p.m. ET | No. 4 Lenoir-Rhyne 11, No. 5 UIndy 10 7 p.m. ET | No. 3 Lindenwood vs. No. 6 Wingate Click or tap here to view the interactive championship bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:33 pm, May 8, 20222022 NCAA DII men's lacrosse championship selections INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Men’s Lacrosse Committee has selected the teams that will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division II Men’s Lacrosse Championship. The championship provides for a 12-team tournament. Six teams from each of the two regions (North and South) are selected to participate in the men's lacrosse championship. Except for the championship game, all games will be played on the campus of one of the competing teams. First-round competition is scheduled for Wednesday, May 11. 12:20 pm, May 8, 2022
How to watch the 2022 DII men's lacrosse selection show
The field for the 2022 DII men's lacrosse tournament will be revealed Sunday, May 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET live on NCAA.com. Twelve teams will make it into this year's tournament. Games begin May 11. Here's how to watch the 2022 DII men's lacrosse selection show. When: Sunday, May 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: NCAA.com The 2022 DII men's lacrosse championship game will be played at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut. For more information about the NCAA Division II Men’s Lacrosse Championship, go to NCAA.com. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:20 pm, May 8, 2022How to watch the 2022 DII men's lacrosse selection show The field for the 2022 DII men's lacrosse tournament will be revealed Sunday, May 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET live on NCAA.com. Twelve teams will make it into this year's tournament. Games begin May 11. Here's how to watch the 2022 DII men's lacrosse selection show. When: Sunday, May 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: NCAA.com The 2022 DII men's lacrosse championship game will be played at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:53 pm, May 6, 2022Every DII men's lacrosse champion since 1974 YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE 2021 Le Moyne (15-0) Dan Sheehan 12-6 Lenoir-Rhyne Hartford, Conn. 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- 2019 Merrimack (17-3) Mike Morgan 16-8 Limestone Philadelphia 2018 Merrimack (18-1) Mike Morgan 23-6 Saint Leo Foxborough, Mass. 2017 Limestone (21-1) J.B. Clarke 11-9 Merrimack Foxborough, Mass. 2016 Le Moyne (20-0) Dan Sheehan 8-4 Limestone Philadelphia 2015 Limestone (20-1) J.B. Clarke 9-6 Le Moyne Philadelphia 2014 Limestone (19-1) J.B. Clarke 12-6 LIU Post Baltimore 2013 Le Moyne (18-2) Dan Sheehan 11-10 Mercyhurst Philadelphia 2012 Dowling (13-2) Tim Boyle 11-10 Limestone Foxborough, Mass. 2011 Mercyhurst (14-2) Chris Ryan 9-8 Adelphi Baltimore 2010 C.W. Post (16-1) John Jez 14-9 Le Moyne Baltimore 2009 C.W. Post (15-1) John Jez 8-7 Le Moyne Boston 2008 NYIT (13-1) Jack Kaley 16-11 Le Moyne Boston 2007 Le Moyne (15-2) Dan Sheehan 6-5 Mercyhurst Baltimore 2006 Le Moyne (18-0) Dan Sheehan 12-5 Dowling Philadelphia 2005 NYIT (10-2) Jack Kaley 14-13 (ot) Limestone Philadelphia 2004 Le Moyne (16-0) Dan Sheehan 11-10 (2ot) Limestone Baltimore 2003 NYIT (14-0) Jack Kaley 9-4 Limestone Baltimore 2002 Limestone (13-2) T.W.Johnson 11-9 NYIT Rutgers (Yurcak Field) 2001 Adelphi (12-2) Sandy Kapatos 14-10 Limestone Rutgers (Yurcak Field) 2000 Limestone (14-2) Mike Cerino 10-9 C.W. Post Maryland (Ludwig Field) 1999 Adelphi (10-3) Sandy Kapatos 11-8 C.W. Post Maryland (Ludwig Field) 1998 Adelphi (12-3) Sandy Kapatos 18-6 C.W. Post Rutgers (Yurcak Field) 1997 NYIT (12-2) Jack Kaley 18-11 Adelphi Adelphi 1996 C.W. Post (10-3) Tom Postel 15-10 Adelphi C.W. Post 1995 Adelphi (10-3) Sandy Kapatos 12-10 Springfield Springfield 1994 Springfield (12-2) Keith Bugbee 15-12 NYIT C.W. Post 1993 Adelphi (8-3) Kevin Sheehan 11-7 C.W. Post C.W. Post 1981 Adelphi (10-2) Paul Doherty 17-14 Loyola Maryland Adelphi 1980 UMBC (11-3) Dick Watts 23-14 Adelphi UMBC 1979 Adelphi (13-3) Paul Doherty 17-12 UMBC Adelphi 1978 Roanoke (12-2) Paul Griffin 14-13 Hobart Hobart 1977 Hobart (15-0) Jerry Schmidt 23-13 Washington College Hobart 1976 Hobart (14-3) Jerry Schmidt 18-9 Adelphi UMBC 1975 SUNY Cortland (10-4) Chuck Winters 12-11 Hobart C.W. Post 1974 Towson (14-1) Carl Runk 18-17 (ot) Hobart SUNY Cortland share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link