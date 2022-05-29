Last Updated 7:17 PM, May 29, 2022
Tampa wins 2022 DII men's lacrosse national championship

10:02 pm, May 29, 2022

Tampa wins 2022 DII men's lacrosse championship

Tampa defeated Mercy, 11-7 to win the 2022 DII men's lacrosse championship. This is the program's first national championship in program history. 

The Spartans led the entire way, leading by as much as 6 in the second quarter. Mercy was later able to trim the deficit to just four heading into the half, but the offensive attack from Tampa proved to be too much, registering 22 total shots on goal, while Mercy only recorded 16. 

Tampa's Cole Willard was the leading scorer, collecting 4 goals on just 5 shots en route to Tampa capturing its first national championship. 

1:40 pm, May 29, 2022

Mercy, Tampa face off for DII national championship at 4 p.m. ET

No. 1 seeds Mercy and Tampa will each make its DII men's lacrosse national championship debut at 4 p.m. ET today. Tampa scored 19 goals in a lopsided, 19-8 win over Limestone in the semifinals, which marked the second-most goals scored by one team in the 2022 NCAA DII men's lacrosse championship bracket, while Mercy edged out Le Moyne 12-11 in the other semifinal.

7:28 pm, May 22, 2022

The national championship matchup is set

2022 DII men's lacrosse semifinal: Tampa vs. Limestone full replay

After today's two semifinal games, two teams remain: Mercy and Tampa. Both will compete in the national championship, which will be at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 29

Here are today's full results: 

7:08 pm, May 15, 2022

Semifinal matchups set for DII men's lacrosse championship

The quarterfinals for the DII men's lacrosse tournament are all over. Both remaining No. 1 seeds, Mercy and Tampa, survived in close games on Sunday while No. 3 Le Moyne and No. 2 Limestone took care of business in the quarterfinals. 

The semifinals will be played Sunday, May 22 and the championship will be played a week later on May 29. 

Check out all the results from Sunday:

Here are the semifinal matchups for May 22:

10:09 pm, May 11, 2022

Results from Wednesday's first-round action

1:27 pm, May 11, 2022

DII men's lacrosse championship kicks off with four games Wednesday

The 2022 NCAA DII Men's Lacrosse Championship kicks off today with four first-round games, each scheduled for Wednesday evening or night. The winners will advance to the quarterfinals, which are scheduled for the afternoon of Sunday, May 15.

Here's the schedule for Wednesday's first-round games:

11:33 pm, May 8, 2022

2022 NCAA DII men's lacrosse championship selections

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Men’s Lacrosse Committee has selected the teams that will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division II Men’s Lacrosse Championship.

The championship provides for a 12-team tournament. Six teams from each of the two regions (North and South) are selected to participate in the men's lacrosse championship. Except for the championship game, all games will be played on the campus of one of the competing teams. First-round competition is scheduled for Wednesday, May 11. The first-round sites and team matchups are as follows:

North Region:

  • (1) Mercy (14-1) – Bye
  • (4) *Mercyhurst (11-4) vs. (5) Seton Hill (12-6)
  • (2) Adelphi (14-1) – Bye
  • (3) Le Moyne (14-3) vs. St. Anselm (10-5) 

South Region: 

  • (1) Tampa (18-0) – Bye
  • (4) *Lenoir-Rhyne (14-3) vs. (5) UIndy (14-3)
  • (2) Limestone (16-2) – Bye
  • (3) *Lindenwood (12-3) vs. (6) Wingate (12-4)

Note: *Denotes host institution.

The eight remaining teams will play in the quarterfinals on Sunday, May 15. The winners of the quarterfinals will advance to the semifinals on Sunday, May 22. This year’s finalists will advance to East Hartford, Connecticut for the championship game at Rentschler Field, which will be played at 4 p.m. Eastern time, Sunday, May 29, and shown via web stream on NCAA.com. That game will be proceeded by the Division III championship at 1 p.m. Eastern time, which can also be seen on NCAA.com. The Division I semifinals and championship are Saturday, May 28 and Monday, May 30 at the same site.

12:20 pm, May 8, 2022

How to watch the 2022 DII men's lacrosse selection show

The field for the 2022 DII men's lacrosse tournament will be revealed Sunday, May 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET live on NCAA.com. Twelve teams will make it into this year's tournament. Games begin May 11.

Here's how to watch the 2022 DII men's lacrosse selection show.

When: Sunday, May 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: NCAA.com

The 2022 DII men's lacrosse championship game will be played at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut. 

6:53 pm, May 6, 2022

Every DII men's lacrosse champion since 1974

YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE
2021 Le Moyne (15-0) Dan Sheehan 12-6 Lenoir-Rhyne Hartford, Conn.
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- --
2019 Merrimack (17-3) Mike Morgan 16-8 Limestone Philadelphia
2018 Merrimack (18-1) Mike Morgan 23-6 Saint Leo Foxborough, Mass.
2017 Limestone (21-1) J.B. Clarke 11-9 Merrimack Foxborough, Mass.
2016 Le Moyne (20-0) Dan Sheehan 8-4 Limestone Philadelphia
2015 Limestone (20-1) J.B. Clarke 9-6 Le Moyne Philadelphia
2014 Limestone (19-1) J.B. Clarke 12-6 LIU Post Baltimore
2013 Le Moyne (18-2) Dan Sheehan 11-10 Mercyhurst Philadelphia
2012 Dowling (13-2) Tim Boyle 11-10 Limestone Foxborough, Mass.
2011 Mercyhurst (14-2) Chris Ryan 9-8 Adelphi Baltimore
2010 C.W. Post (16-1) John Jez 14-9 Le Moyne Baltimore
2009 C.W. Post (15-1) John Jez 8-7 Le Moyne Boston
2008 NYIT (13-1) Jack Kaley 16-11 Le Moyne Boston
2007 Le Moyne (15-2) Dan Sheehan 6-5 Mercyhurst Baltimore
2006 Le Moyne (18-0) Dan Sheehan 12-5 Dowling Philadelphia
2005 NYIT (10-2) Jack Kaley 14-13 (ot) Limestone Philadelphia
2004 Le Moyne (16-0) Dan Sheehan 11-10 (2ot) Limestone Baltimore
2003 NYIT (14-0) Jack Kaley 9-4 Limestone Baltimore
2002 Limestone (13-2) T.W.Johnson 11-9 NYIT Rutgers (Yurcak Field)
2001 Adelphi (12-2) Sandy Kapatos 14-10 Limestone Rutgers (Yurcak Field)
2000 Limestone (14-2) Mike Cerino 10-9 C.W. Post Maryland (Ludwig Field)
1999 Adelphi (10-3) Sandy Kapatos 11-8 C.W. Post Maryland (Ludwig Field)
1998 Adelphi (12-3) Sandy Kapatos 18-6 C.W. Post Rutgers (Yurcak Field)
1997 NYIT (12-2) Jack Kaley 18-11 Adelphi Adelphi
1996 C.W. Post (10-3) Tom Postel 15-10 Adelphi C.W. Post
1995 Adelphi (10-3) Sandy Kapatos 12-10 Springfield Springfield
1994 Springfield (12-2) Keith Bugbee 15-12 NYIT C.W. Post
1993 Adelphi (8-3) Kevin Sheehan 11-7 C.W. Post C.W. Post
1981 Adelphi (10-2) Paul Doherty 17-14 Loyola Maryland Adelphi
1980 UMBC (11-3) Dick Watts 23-14 Adelphi UMBC
1979 Adelphi (13-3) Paul Doherty 17-12 UMBC Adelphi
1978 Roanoke (12-2) Paul Griffin 14-13 Hobart Hobart
1977 Hobart (15-0) Jerry Schmidt 23-13 Washington College Hobart
1976 Hobart (14-3) Jerry Schmidt 18-9 Adelphi UMBC
1975 SUNY Cortland (10-4) Chuck Winters 12-11 Hobart C.W. Post
1974 Towson (14-1) Carl Runk 18-17 (ot) Hobart SUNY Cortland