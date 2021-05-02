Last Updated 9:56 PM, May 02, 2021

DIII men's lacrosse championship: Selections set for May 9

1:33 am, May 3, 2021

The DIII men's lacrosse selections are on May 9

When: The 2021 DIII men's lacrosse selection show is scheduled for Sunday, May 9.
Where: The show will stream here on NCAA.com.

The 2021 DIII men's lacrosse championship is Sunday, May 30, at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut. Cabrini (above) is the defending champion.

Below is the full championship event schedule

  • Saturday, May 15 | First Round 
  • Sunday, May 16 | Second Round 
  • Saturday, May 22 | Quarterfinals
  • Sunday, May 23 | Semifinals
  • Sunday, May 30 | Championship | Will stream live on NCAA.com

Start times will be added once finalized. 

1:49 am, May 3, 2021

DIII men's lacrosse championship history

2019 DIII Men's Lacrosse Championship Full Replay: Amherst vs. Cabrini

Cabrini is the defending national champion in DIII men's lacrosse.

Here is the complete championship history for DIII men's lacrosse:

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE
2019 Cabrini (22-2) Steve Colfer 16-12 Amherst Philadelphia
2018 Wesleyan (CT) (19-3) John Raba 8-6 Salisbury Foxborough, Mass.
2017 Salisbury (22-1) Jim Berkman 15-7 RIT Foxborough, Mass.
2016 Salisbury (23-1) Jim Berkman 14-13 Tufts Philadelphia
2015 Tufts (21-2) Mike Daly 19-11 Lynchburg Philadelphia
2014 Tufts (21-2) Mike Daly 12-9 Salisbury Baltimore
2013 Stevenson (22-2) Paul Cantabene 16-14 RIT Philadelphia
2012 Salisbury (23-0) Jim Berkman 14-10 SUNY Cortland Foxborough, Mass.
2011 Salisbury (18-3) Jim Berkman 19-7 Tufts Baltimore
2010 Tufts (20-1) Mike Daly 9-6 Salisbury Baltimore
2009 SUNY Cortland (19-2) Steve Beville 9-7 Gettysburg Boston
2008 Salisbury (22-0) Jim Berkman 19-13 SUNY Cortland Boston
2007 Salisbury (23-0) Jim Berkman 15-9 SUNY Cortland Baltimore
2006 SUNY Cortland (18-3) Rich Barnes 13-12 (ot) Salisbury Philadelphia
2005 Salisbury (20-0) Jim Berkman 11-10 Middlebury Philadelphia
2004 Salisbury (20-0) Jim Berkman 13-9 Nazareth Baltimore
2003 Salisbury (19-1) Jim Berkman 14-13 (ot) Middlebury Baltimore
2002 Middlebury (18-1) Erin Quinn 14-9 Gettysburg Rutgers
2001 Middlebury (17-1) Erin Quinn 15-10 Gettysburg Rutgers
2000 Middlebury (15-1) Erin Quinn 16-12 Salisbury Maryland
1999 Salisbury (18-1) Jim Berkman 13-6 Middlebury Maryland
1998 Washington College (14-4) John Haus 16-10 Nazareth Rutgers
1997 Nazareth (13-3) Scott Nelson 15-14 (ot) Washington College Maryland
1996 Nazareth (15-0) Scott Nelson 11-10 (ot) Washington College Maryland
1995 Salisbury (17-0) Jim Berkman 22-13 Nazareth Maryland
1994 Salisbury (16-0) Jim Berkman 15-9 Hobart Maryland
1993 Hobart (11-3) B.J. O'Hara 16-10 Ohio Wesleyan Maryland
1992 Nazareth (14-1) Scott Nelson 22-11 Roanoke Penn
1991 Hobart (8-6) B.J. O'Hara 12-11 Salisbury Salisbury
1990 Hobart (15-1) B.J. O'Hara 18-6 Washington College Hobart
1989 Hobart (15-4) Dave Urick 11-8 Ohio Wesleyan Hobart
1988 Hobart (14-4) Dave Urick 18-9 Ohio Wesleyan Ohio Wesleyan
1987 Hobart (10-4) Dave Urick 9-5 Ohio Wesleyan Hobart
1986 Hobart (15-1) Dave Urick 13-10 Washington College Hobart
1985 Hobart (11-3) Dave Urick 15-8 Washington College Washington College
1984 Hobart (9-4) Dave Urick 12-5 Washington College Hobart
1983 Hobart (13-2) Dave Urick 13-9 Roanoke Hobart
1982 Hobart (11-3) Dave Urick 9-8 (ot) Washington College Hobart
1981 Hobart (12-3) Dave Urick 10-8 SUNY Cortland Hobart
1980 Hobart (12-2) Dave Urick 11-8 SUNY Cortland Hobart