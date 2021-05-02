DIII men's lacrosse championship: Selections set for May 9

Last Updated 9:56 PM, May 02, 2021DIII men's lacrosse championship: Selections set for May 9Share Cabrini wins the 2019 DIII Men's Lacrosse Championship 2:11 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:33 am, May 3, 2021The DIII men's lacrosse selections are on May 9 Larry French | NCAA Photos When: The 2021 DIII men's lacrosse selection show is scheduled for Sunday, May 9. Where: The show will stream here on NCAA.com. The 2021 DIII men's lacrosse championship is Sunday, May 30, at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut. Cabrini (above) is the defending champion. Below is the full championship event schedule Saturday, May 15 | First Round Sunday, May 16 | Second Round Saturday, May 22 | Quarterfinals Sunday, May 23 | Semifinals Sunday, May 30 | Championship | Will stream live on NCAA.com Start times will be added once finalized. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:49 am, May 3, 2021DIII men's lacrosse championship history 2019 DIII Men's Lacrosse Championship Full Replay: Amherst vs. Cabrini Cabrini is the defending national champion in DIII men's lacrosse. Here is the complete championship history for DIII men's lacrosse: YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE 2019 Cabrini (22-2) Steve Colfer 16-12 Amherst Philadelphia 2018 Wesleyan (CT) (19-3) John Raba 8-6 Salisbury Foxborough, Mass. 2017 Salisbury (22-1) Jim Berkman 15-7 RIT Foxborough, Mass. 2016 Salisbury (23-1) Jim Berkman 14-13 Tufts Philadelphia 2015 Tufts (21-2) Mike Daly 19-11 Lynchburg Philadelphia 2014 Tufts (21-2) Mike Daly 12-9 Salisbury Baltimore 2013 Stevenson (22-2) Paul Cantabene 16-14 RIT Philadelphia 2012 Salisbury (23-0) Jim Berkman 14-10 SUNY Cortland Foxborough, Mass. 2011 Salisbury (18-3) Jim Berkman 19-7 Tufts Baltimore 2010 Tufts (20-1) Mike Daly 9-6 Salisbury Baltimore 2009 SUNY Cortland (19-2) Steve Beville 9-7 Gettysburg Boston 2008 Salisbury (22-0) Jim Berkman 19-13 SUNY Cortland Boston 2007 Salisbury (23-0) Jim Berkman 15-9 SUNY Cortland Baltimore 2006 SUNY Cortland (18-3) Rich Barnes 13-12 (ot) Salisbury Philadelphia 2005 Salisbury (20-0) Jim Berkman 11-10 Middlebury Philadelphia 2004 Salisbury (20-0) Jim Berkman 13-9 Nazareth Baltimore 2003 Salisbury (19-1) Jim Berkman 14-13 (ot) Middlebury Baltimore 2002 Middlebury (18-1) Erin Quinn 14-9 Gettysburg Rutgers 2001 Middlebury (17-1) Erin Quinn 15-10 Gettysburg Rutgers 2000 Middlebury (15-1) Erin Quinn 16-12 Salisbury Maryland 1999 Salisbury (18-1) Jim Berkman 13-6 Middlebury Maryland 1998 Washington College (14-4) John Haus 16-10 Nazareth Rutgers 1997 Nazareth (13-3) Scott Nelson 15-14 (ot) Washington College Maryland 1996 Nazareth (15-0) Scott Nelson 11-10 (ot) Washington College Maryland 1995 Salisbury (17-0) Jim Berkman 22-13 Nazareth Maryland 1994 Salisbury (16-0) Jim Berkman 15-9 Hobart Maryland 1993 Hobart (11-3) B.J. O'Hara 16-10 Ohio Wesleyan Maryland 1992 Nazareth (14-1) Scott Nelson 22-11 Roanoke Penn 1991 Hobart (8-6) B.J. O'Hara 12-11 Salisbury Salisbury 1990 Hobart (15-1) B.J. O'Hara 18-6 Washington College Hobart 1989 Hobart (15-4) Dave Urick 11-8 Ohio Wesleyan Hobart 1988 Hobart (14-4) Dave Urick 18-9 Ohio Wesleyan Ohio Wesleyan 1987 Hobart (10-4) Dave Urick 9-5 Ohio Wesleyan Hobart 1986 Hobart (15-1) Dave Urick 13-10 Washington College Hobart 1985 Hobart (11-3) Dave Urick 15-8 Washington College Washington College 1984 Hobart (9-4) Dave Urick 12-5 Washington College Hobart 1983 Hobart (13-2) Dave Urick 13-9 Roanoke Hobart 1982 Hobart (11-3) Dave Urick 9-8 (ot) Washington College Hobart 1981 Hobart (12-3) Dave Urick 10-8 SUNY Cortland Hobart 1980 Hobart (12-2) Dave Urick 11-8 SUNY Cortland Hobart share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link