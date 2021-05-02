DIII men's lacrosse championship: Selections set for May 9

Larry French | NCAA Photos

When: The 2021 DIII men's lacrosse selection show is scheduled for Sunday, May 9.

Where: The show will stream here on NCAA.com.

The 2021 DIII men's lacrosse championship is Sunday, May 30, at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut. Cabrini (above) is the defending champion.

Below is the full championship event schedule

Saturday, May 15 | First Round

Sunday, May 16 | Second Round

Saturday, May 22 | Quarterfinals

Sunday, May 23 | Semifinals

Sunday, May 30 | Championship | Will stream live on NCAA.com

Start times will be added once finalized.