Selections announced for the 2022 NCAA DIII men's lacrosse championship

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Men’s Lacrosse Committee has selected the teams that will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division III Men’s Lacrosse Championship.

The championship provides for a 38-team tournament. Automatic qualification (AQ) is granted to 27 conference champions, which form “Pool A.” One team is selected from true independents and schools from conferences that do not have an automatic bid for their champions (Pool B). The remaining ten teams are selected from those teams in conferences with automatic bids that did not win their conference’s AQ and the remaining Pool B institutions (Pool C). The teams are geographically paired, whenever possible.

Except for the championship game, all games will be played on the campus of one of the competing teams. First round competition will be held on Wednesday, May 11 with the winners advancing to play in the second round on Saturday, May 14. The second and third rounds will take place on Saturday, May 14 and Sunday, May 15. The quarterfinals and semifinals will take place on Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22.

This year’s finalists will advance to Hartford, Connecticut for the championship game at Rentschler Field, which will be played at 1 p.m. Eastern time, Sunday, May 29, and shown via web stream on NCAA.com. The Division II championship will follow at 4 p.m. Eastern time, which can also be seen on NCAA.com. The Division I semifinals and championship are Saturday, May 28 and Monday, May 30 at the same site.

For more information about the NCAA Division III Men’s Lacrosse Championship, go to NCAA.com.

The champions of the following conferences received automatic qualification (AQ):

Region I - Automatic Qualifiers

Commonwealth Coast Conference: Western New Eng. (14-5)

Great Northeast Athletic Conference: Norwich (18-1)

Little East Conference: UMass Boston (17-2)

NESCAC: Tufts (16-2)

NEWMAC: MIT (16-0)

North Atlantic Conference: Maine Maritime (9-6)

Region II - Automatic Qualifiers

Empire 8: St. John Fisher (15-2)

Liberty League: RIT (17-1)

Skyline Conference: SUNY Maritime (11-7)

State University of New York Athletic Conference: SUNY Cortland (13-6)

Region III - Automatic Qualifiers

Atlantic East Conference: Cabrini (15-4)

Centennial Conference: Dickinson (18-0)

Colonial States Athletic Conference: Stockton (16-2)

Landmark Conference: Catholic (13-4)

Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth: York (PA) (17-2)

Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom: Stevens (12-7)

Region IV - Automatic Qualifiers

Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference: Colorado Col. (7-7)

North Coast Athletic Conference: Denison (15-4)

Ohio Athletic Conference: John Carroll (16-2)

Old Dominion Athletic Conference: Lynchburg (15-4)

Presidents' Athletic Conference: Grove City (15-4)

USA South Athletic Conference: Southern Va. (14-4)

Region V - Automatic Qualifiers

College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin: North Central (IL) (9-7)

Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association: Albion (14-4)

Midwest Lacrosse Conference: Dubuque (12-7)

Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference: Benedictine (IL) (12-6)

Southern Athletic Association: Sewanee (8-8)

Pool B Selections

Chris. Newport (16-1)

Pool C Selections