Selections announced for the 2022 NCAA DIII men's lacrosse championship

NCAA.comSelections announced for the 2022 NCAA DIII men's lacrosse championship

Championship field announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Men's Lacrosse Committee has selected the teams that will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division III Men's Lacrosse Championship. The championship provides for a 38-team tournament. Automatic qualification (AQ) is granted to 27 conference champions, which form "Pool A." One team is selected from true independents and schools from conferences that do not have an automatic bid for their champions (Pool B). The remaining ten teams are selected from those teams in conferences with automatic bids that did not win their conference's AQ and the remaining Pool B institutions (Pool C). The teams are geographically paired, whenever possible. Except for the championship game, all games will be played on the campus of one of the competing teams. First round competition will be held on Wednesday, May 11 with the winners advancing to play in the second round on Saturday, May 14. The second and third rounds will take place on Saturday, May 14 and Sunday, May 15. The quarterfinals and semifinals will take place on Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22. This year's finalists will advance to Hartford, Connecticut for the championship game at Rentschler Field, which will be played at 1 p.m. Eastern time, Sunday, May 29, and shown via web stream on NCAA.com. The Division II championship will follow at 4 p.m. Eastern time, which can also be seen on NCAA.com. The Division I semifinals and championship are Saturday, May 28 and Monday, May 30 at the same site. For more information about the NCAA Division III Men's Lacrosse Championship, go to NCAA.com. The champions of the following conferences received automatic qualification (AQ): Region I - Automatic Qualifiers Commonwealth Coast Conference: Western New Eng. (14-5) Great Northeast Athletic Conference: Norwich (18-1) Little East Conference: UMass Boston (17-2) NESCAC: Tufts (16-2) NEWMAC: MIT (16-0) North Atlantic Conference: Maine Maritime (9-6) Region II - Automatic Qualifiers Empire 8: St. John Fisher (15-2) Liberty League: RIT (17-1) Skyline Conference: SUNY Maritime (11-7) State University of New York Athletic Conference: SUNY Cortland (13-6) Region III - Automatic Qualifiers Atlantic East Conference: Cabrini (15-4) Centennial Conference: Dickinson (18-0) Colonial States Athletic Conference: Stockton (16-2) Landmark Conference: Catholic (13-4) Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth: York (PA) (17-2) Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom: Stevens (12-7) Region IV - Automatic Qualifiers Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference: Colorado Col. (7-7) North Coast Athletic Conference: Denison (15-4) Ohio Athletic Conference: John Carroll (16-2) Old Dominion Athletic Conference: Lynchburg (15-4) Presidents' Athletic Conference: Grove City (15-4) USA South Athletic Conference: Southern Va. (14-4) Region V - Automatic Qualifiers College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin: North Central (IL) (9-7) Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association: Albion (14-4) Midwest Lacrosse Conference: Dubuque (12-7) Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference: Benedictine (IL) (12-6) Southern Athletic Association: Sewanee (8-8) Pool B Selections Chris. Newport (16-1) Pool C Selections Amherst (10-6) Bowdoin (16-2) Gettysburg (12-7) Rensselaer (10-5) Roanoke (13-6) Salisbury (18-1) St. Lawrence (13-4) Union (NY) (14-2) Wash. & Lee (12-6) Wesleyan (CT) (12-5)

How to watch the 2022 DIII men's lacrosse selection show 

The 2022 Division III men's lacrosse selection show will air Sunday, May 8, at 9 p.m. ET. The tournament field will be announced on a web stream that airs on NCAA.com. Here's how to watch the 2022 DIII men's lacrosse selection show. 

When: Sunday, May 8 at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: NCAA.com The national championship will be held Sunday, May 29 at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut. DIII men's lacrosse championship history YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE 2021 RIT (14-0) Jake Coon 15-14 (OT) Salisbury East Hartford, Conn. 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- 2019 Cabrini (22-2) Steve Colfer 16-12 Amherst Philadelphia 2018 Wesleyan (CT) (19-3) John Raba 8-6 Salisbury Foxborough, Mass. 2017 Salisbury (22-1) Jim Berkman 15-7 RIT Foxborough, Mass. 2016 Salisbury (23-1) Jim Berkman 14-13 Tufts Philadelphia 2015 Tufts (21-2) Mike Daly 19-11 Lynchburg Philadelphia 2014 Tufts (21-2) Mike Daly 12-9 Salisbury Baltimore 2013 Stevenson (22-2) Paul Cantabene 16-14 RIT Philadelphia 2012 Salisbury (23-0) Jim Berkman 14-10 SUNY Cortland Foxborough, Mass. 2011 Salisbury (18-3) Jim Berkman 19-7 Tufts Baltimore 2010 Tufts (20-1) Mike Daly 9-6 Salisbury Baltimore 2009 SUNY Cortland (19-2) Steve Beville 9-7 Gettysburg Boston 2008 Salisbury (22-0) Jim Berkman 19-13 SUNY Cortland Boston 2007 Salisbury (23-0) Jim Berkman 15-9 SUNY Cortland Baltimore 2006 SUNY Cortland (18-3) Rich Barnes 13-12 (ot) Salisbury Philadelphia 2005 Salisbury (20-0) Jim Berkman 11-10 Middlebury Philadelphia 2004 Salisbury (20-0) Jim Berkman 13-9 Nazareth Baltimore 2003 Salisbury (19-1) Jim Berkman 14-13 (ot) Middlebury Baltimore 2002 Middlebury (18-1) Erin Quinn 14-9 Gettysburg Rutgers 2001 Middlebury (17-1) Erin Quinn 15-10 Gettysburg Rutgers 2000 Middlebury (15-1) Erin Quinn 16-12 Salisbury Maryland 1999 Salisbury (18-1) Jim Berkman 13-6 Middlebury Maryland 1998 Washington College (14-4) John Haus 16-10 Nazareth Rutgers 1997 Nazareth (13-3) Scott Nelson 15-14 (ot) Washington College Maryland 1996 Nazareth (15-0) Scott Nelson 11-10 (ot) Washington College Maryland 1995 Salisbury (17-0) Jim Berkman 22-13 Nazareth Maryland 1994 Salisbury (16-0) Jim Berkman 15-9 Hobart Maryland 1993 Hobart (11-3) B.J. O'Hara 16-10 Ohio Wesleyan Maryland 1992 Nazareth (14-1) Scott Nelson 22-11 Roanoke Penn 1991 Hobart (8-6) B.J. O'Hara 12-11 Salisbury Salisbury 1990 Hobart (15-1) B.J. O'Hara 18-6 Washington College Hobart 1989 Hobart (15-4) Dave Urick 11-8 Ohio Wesleyan Hobart 1988 Hobart (14-4) Dave Urick 18-9 Ohio Wesleyan Ohio Wesleyan 1987 Hobart (10-4) Dave Urick 9-5 Ohio Wesleyan Hobart 1986 Hobart (15-1) Dave Urick 13-10 Washington College Hobart 1985 Hobart (11-3) Dave Urick 15-8 Washington College Washington College 1984 Hobart (9-4) Dave Urick 12-5 Washington College Hobart 1983 Hobart (13-2) Dave Urick 13-9 Roanoke Hobart 1982 Hobart (11-3) Dave Urick 9-8 (ot) Washington College Hobart 1981 Hobart (12-3) Dave Urick 10-8 SUNY Cortland Hobart 1980 Hobart (12-2) Dave Urick 11-8 SUNY Cortland Hobart