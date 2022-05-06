2022 NCAA DIII men's lacrosse championship: Selection show date, time, how to watch

Last Updated 11:10 PM, May 06, 2022NCAA.com2022 NCAA DIII men's lacrosse championship: Selection show date, time, how to watchSharePhoto by Larry French/NCAA Photos via Getty ImagesA detailed view of lacrosse sticks laying on a sideline.share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest2:26 am, May 7, 2022How to watch the 2022 DIII men's lacrosse selection show The 2022 Division III men's lacrosse selection show will air Sunday, May 8, at 9 p.m. ET. The tournament field will be announced on a web stream that airs on NCAA.com. Here's how to watch the 2022 DI men's lacrosse selection show. When: Sunday, May 8 at 9 p.m. ET Where: NCAA.com The national championship will be held Monday, May 29 at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:22 am, May 7, 2022DIII men's lacrosse championship history YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE 2021 RIT (14-0) Jake Coon 15-14 (OT) Salisbury East Hartford, Conn. 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- 2019 Cabrini (22-2) Steve Colfer 16-12 Amherst Philadelphia 2018 Wesleyan (CT) (19-3) John Raba 8-6 Salisbury Foxborough, Mass. 2017 Salisbury (22-1) Jim Berkman 15-7 RIT Foxborough, Mass. 2016 Salisbury (23-1) Jim Berkman 14-13 Tufts Philadelphia 2015 Tufts (21-2) Mike Daly 19-11 Lynchburg Philadelphia 2014 Tufts (21-2) Mike Daly 12-9 Salisbury Baltimore 2013 Stevenson (22-2) Paul Cantabene 16-14 RIT Philadelphia 2012 Salisbury (23-0) Jim Berkman 14-10 SUNY Cortland Foxborough, Mass. 2011 Salisbury (18-3) Jim Berkman 19-7 Tufts Baltimore 2010 Tufts (20-1) Mike Daly 9-6 Salisbury Baltimore 2009 SUNY Cortland (19-2) Steve Beville 9-7 Gettysburg Boston 2008 Salisbury (22-0) Jim Berkman 19-13 SUNY Cortland Boston 2007 Salisbury (23-0) Jim Berkman 15-9 SUNY Cortland Baltimore 2006 SUNY Cortland (18-3) Rich Barnes 13-12 (ot) Salisbury Philadelphia 2005 Salisbury (20-0) Jim Berkman 11-10 Middlebury Philadelphia 2004 Salisbury (20-0) Jim Berkman 13-9 Nazareth Baltimore 2003 Salisbury (19-1) Jim Berkman 14-13 (ot) Middlebury Baltimore 2002 Middlebury (18-1) Erin Quinn 14-9 Gettysburg Rutgers 2001 Middlebury (17-1) Erin Quinn 15-10 Gettysburg Rutgers 2000 Middlebury (15-1) Erin Quinn 16-12 Salisbury Maryland 1999 Salisbury (18-1) Jim Berkman 13-6 Middlebury Maryland 1998 Washington College (14-4) John Haus 16-10 Nazareth Rutgers 1997 Nazareth (13-3) Scott Nelson 15-14 (ot) Washington College Maryland 1996 Nazareth (15-0) Scott Nelson 11-10 (ot) Washington College Maryland 1995 Salisbury (17-0) Jim Berkman 22-13 Nazareth Maryland 1994 Salisbury (16-0) Jim Berkman 15-9 Hobart Maryland 1993 Hobart (11-3) B.J. O'Hara 16-10 Ohio Wesleyan Maryland 1992 Nazareth (14-1) Scott Nelson 22-11 Roanoke Penn 1991 Hobart (8-6) B.J. O'Hara 12-11 Salisbury Salisbury 1990 Hobart (15-1) B.J. O'Hara 18-6 Washington College Hobart 1989 Hobart (15-4) Dave Urick 11-8 Ohio Wesleyan Hobart 1988 Hobart (14-4) Dave Urick 18-9 Ohio Wesleyan Ohio Wesleyan 1987 Hobart (10-4) Dave Urick 9-5 Ohio Wesleyan Hobart 1986 Hobart (15-1) Dave Urick 13-10 Washington College Hobart 1985 Hobart (11-3) Dave Urick 15-8 Washington College Washington College 1984 Hobart (9-4) Dave Urick 12-5 Washington College Hobart 1983 Hobart (13-2) Dave Urick 13-9 Roanoke Hobart 1982 Hobart (11-3) Dave Urick 9-8 (ot) Washington College Hobart 1981 Hobart (12-3) Dave Urick 10-8 SUNY Cortland Hobart 1980 Hobart (12-2) Dave Urick 11-8 SUNY Cortland Hobart share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link