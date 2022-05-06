2022 NCAA DIII men's lacrosse championship: Selection show date, time, how to watch

The 2022 Division III men's lacrosse selection show will air Sunday, May 8, at 9 p.m. ET. The tournament field will be announced on a web stream that airs on NCAA.com.

Here's how to watch the 2022 DI men's lacrosse selection show.

When: Sunday, May 8 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: NCAA.com

The national championship will be held Monday, May 29 at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut.