RIT wins the 2021 DIII men's lacrosse championship

2021 DIII men's lacrosse championship: Salisbury vs. RIT full replay

RIT defeated Salisbury, 15-14, in double overtime to win the 2021 DIII men's lacrosse championship on Sunday. It's the Tigers' first national championship in the sport.

Ryan Barnable scored the game-winning goal at the 2:26 mark of the second overtime. He was the ninth different Tiger that found the back of net. Quinn Commandant, who tied the game in the final seconds of regulation, finished with five goals and two assists to lead RIT.

Below is the completed championship bracket.

