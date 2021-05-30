Last Updated 8:53 PM, May 30, 2021RIT wins the 2021 DIII men's lacrosse championshipShare RIT wins the 2021 DIII men's lacrosse championship 1:57 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:39 pm, May 30, 2021RIT wins the 2021 DIII men's lacrosse championship 2021 DIII men's lacrosse championship: Salisbury vs. RIT full replay RIT defeated Salisbury, 15-14, in double overtime to win the 2021 DIII men's lacrosse championship on Sunday. It's the Tigers' first national championship in the sport. Ryan Barnable scored the game-winning goal at the 2:26 mark of the second overtime. He was the ninth different Tiger that found the back of net. Quinn Commandant, who tied the game in the final seconds of regulation, finished with five goals and two assists to lead RIT. Below is the completed championship bracket. 5:30 pm, May 30, 2021National championship matchup set RIT Athletics Salisbury and RIT will go head-to-head today in the national championship at 4 p.m. ET. The title game will take place in East Hartford, Connecticut. RIT vs Salisbury | May 30 | 4 p.m. ET | Live stream Salisbury dominated Christopher Newport 18-8 in one semifinal game behind Josh Melton's five goals. The Sea Gulls will try for their 13th national championship in 19 appearances. RIT edged out Tufts for the other spot in the finals with an 18-16 win. Dawson Tate led the match in scoring, netting five goals for RIT in the win. RIT is looking for its first-ever national championship. It came close in 2017, only to fall short against Salisbury. Here are the final stats for Sunday's semifinals: Salisbury 18, Chris. Newport 8 RIT 18, Tufts 16 Click or tap here to view the full interactive bracket. 10:15 pm, May 22, 2021DIII men's lacrosse semifinals set Salisbury Athletics The quarterfinals of the 2021 DIII men's lacrosse championship are now complete, and the semifinal matchups are set for tomorrow. Salisbury knocked out Illinois Wesleyan in a dominating 30-5 victory. Cross Ferrara was the leading scorer for Salisbury, netting four goals in the victory. Salisbury will move to 16-1 on the season and will take on Chris. Newport, who won an OT thriller against Lynchburg, 12-11. Dylan Rice was the leading scorer for Chris. Newport in the quarterfinals, notching four goals to propel his side to the semifinals. RIT defeated Colorado College 19-13 in the second game of the day behind five goals from the leading scorer of the match, Larson Sundown. RIT remains perfect this season, now sitting at 12-0. RIT will take on another undefeated team, Tufts, in the semifinals. Tufts won their quarterfinal match up against York (PA) comfortably, cruising to a 17-7 win and moving to 9-0 on the season. Below is the schedule for the semifinals. Salisbury vs. Chris. Newport | May 23 | 2 p.m. ET | Live stream link RIT vs. Tufts| May 23 | 2 p.m. ET | Live stream link Here is a look at the championship bracket: Click or tap here to see the interactive bracket 10:00 pm, May 16, 2021Quarterfinals set after Sunday's second round York (Pa.) Athletics The DIII men's lacrosse championship continued Sunday with second round action. Seven Sunday winners advanced to the quarterfinals, joining Illinois Wesleyan, which won its second round matchup on Saturday. Here's what happened in the seven Sunday games: Chris. Newport 10, Stevenson 5 Lynchburg 14, Stevens 8 Colorado College 19, Centre 6 Tufts 19, St. John Fisher 15 York (PA) 13, Frankin & Marshall 9 Salisbury 16, Cabrini 5 RIT 25, SUNY Cortland 6 💻 Click or tap here to see the interactive bracket The quarterfinals are scheduled for Saturday, May 22: Salisbury vs. Illinois Wesleyan, 1 p.m. RIT vs. Colorado College, 1 p.m. Chris. Newport vs. Lynchburg, 4 p.m. York (PA) vs. Tufts, 4 p.m. 3:17 am, May 16, 2021View all of the second-round matchups The second round of the 2021 DII men's lacrosse championship is set. The first round of the championship concluded on May 15. Winners of the second round will advance to the championship quarterfinals. The first team to book its spot in the quarters was Illinois Wesleyan after it beat Hope 18-14 on Saturday. Boys will have their Lunch Pail's & Hard Hats! 🆚 Hope ⏰ 2 PM 📍 Bloomington Illinois 🏠Tucci Stadium🖥 https://t.co/5DQDVG1Q3I pic.twitter.com/XaWlkJ76d3— IWU Men's Lacrosse (@iwu_mlax) May 15, 2021 💻 Click or tap here to see the interactive bracket 🖨 Click or tap here to see the bracket in PDF form Here is the full schedule for Sunday's second round: Stevenson vs. Chris. Newport | 1 p.m. ET Lynchburg vs. Stevens | 2 p.m. ET Colorado College vs. Centre | 2 p.m. ET Tufts vs. St. John Fisher | 2 p.m. ET York (PA) vs. Frankin & Marshall | 2 p.m. ET Salisbury vs. Cabrini | 2 p.m. ET RIT vs. SUNY Cortland | 4 p.m. ET Here are Saturday's first-round results: Salisbury 30, SUNY Poly 3 Stevenson 15, Kean 9 Lynchburg 26, Pfeiffer 11 York (PA) 21, Lasell 6 Tufts 16, Babson 7 Colorado College 20, Transylvania 12 SUNY Cortland 24, UMass Boston 6 Cabrini 21, Grove City 11 Centre 12, Denison 11 St. John Fisher 21, SUNY Maritime 6 Franklin & Marshall 16, John Carroll 9 Stevens 17, Catholic 12 3:01 pm, May 14, 2021Friday's results; Saturday's first-round matchups Illinois Wesleyan Athletics Hello lacrosse fans. This is your one-stop shop for the 2021 DIII men's lacrosse championship. The first round began today with two matches. It will continue with 12 teams fighting for a spot in the second round on Saturday. 💻 Click or tap here to see the interactive bracket 🖨 Click or tap here to see the bracket in PDF form Here are Friday's results: Illinois Wesleyan 30, Northwestern-St. Paul 8 Hope 22, Benedictine (IL) 17 Here is the slate for Saturday's games: Salisbury vs. SUNY Poly | 12 p.m. ET Stevenson vs. Kean | 12 p.m. ET Lynchburg vs. Pfeiffer | 1 p.m. ET York (PA) vs. Lasell | 1 p.m. ET Tufts vs. Babson | 1 p.m. ET Colorado College vs. Transylvania | 1 p.m. ET SUNY Cortland vs. UMass Boston | 3 p.m. ET Cabrini vs. Grove City | 3 p.m. ET Denison vs. Centre | 4 p.m. ET St. John Fisher vs. SUNY Maritime | 4 p.m. ET John Carroll vs. Frankline & Marshall | 4 p.m. ET Stevens vs. Catholic | 4 p.m. ET 8:11 pm, May 13, 2021Christopher Newport vs. Endicott ruled no-contest due to COVID-19 protocolsThe NCAA Division III Men's Lacrosse Committee has declared the Christopher Newport-Endicott first-round NCAA tournament game scheduled for Saturday afternoon at Stevenson a no-contest because of COVID-19 protocols. Endicott withdrew due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing. As a result, Christopher Newport will advance to the second round of the Division III Men's Lacrosse Championship on Sunday, where it will play the winner of the Stevenson-Kean first-round matchup. The committee regrets that Endicott's student-athletes and coaching staff will not be able to compete in a national tournament in which they earned the right to participate. Because of privacy issues, no further details will be provided. 1:00 am, May 10, 20212021 DIII men's lacrosse championship selections announced RIT Athletics The NCAA Division III Men's Lacrosse Committee has selected the teams that will compete in the 2021 DIII men's lacrosse championship. The championship provides for a 31-team tournament. First round competition will be held on Saturday, May 15 with the winners advancing to play in the second round on Sunday, May 16. The eight remaining teams will play in the quarterfinals on Saturday, May 22 with the winners advancing to play in the semifinals on Sunday, May 23. This year's finalists will advance to Hartford, Connecticut for the championship game at Rentschler Field, which will be played at 4 p.m. Eastern time, Sunday, May 26. 1:33 am, May 3, 2021The DIII men's lacrosse selections are on May 9 Larry French | NCAA Photos When: The 2021 DIII men's lacrosse selection show is scheduled for 9 p.m. EDT on Sunday, May 9. Where: The show will stream here on NCAA.com. The 2021 DIII men's lacrosse championship is Sunday, May 30, at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut. Cabrini (above) is the defending champion. Below is the full championship event schedule Saturday, May 15 | First Round Sunday, May 16 | Second Round Saturday, May 22 | Quarterfinals Sunday, May 23 | Semifinals Sunday, May 30 | Championship | Will stream live on NCAA.com Start times will be added once finalized. 1:49 am, May 3, 2021DIII men's lacrosse championship history 2019 DIII Men's Lacrosse Championship Full Replay: Amherst vs. Cabrini Cabrini is the defending national champion in DIII men's lacrosse. Here is the complete championship history for DIII men's lacrosse: YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE 2019 Cabrini (22-2) Steve Colfer 16-12 Amherst Philadelphia 2018 Wesleyan (CT) (19-3) John Raba 8-6 Salisbury Foxborough, Mass. 2017 Salisbury (22-1) Jim Berkman 15-7 RIT Foxborough, Mass. 2016 Salisbury (23-1) Jim Berkman 14-13 Tufts Philadelphia 2015 Tufts (21-2) Mike Daly 19-11 Lynchburg Philadelphia 2014 Tufts (21-2) Mike Daly 12-9 Salisbury Baltimore 2013 Stevenson (22-2) Paul Cantabene 16-14 RIT Philadelphia 2012 Salisbury (23-0) Jim Berkman 14-10 SUNY Cortland Foxborough, Mass. 2011 Salisbury (18-3) Jim Berkman 19-7 Tufts Baltimore 2010 Tufts (20-1) Mike Daly 9-6 Salisbury Baltimore 2009 SUNY Cortland (19-2) Steve Beville 9-7 Gettysburg Boston 2008 Salisbury (22-0) Jim Berkman 19-13 SUNY Cortland Boston 2007 Salisbury (23-0) Jim Berkman 15-9 SUNY Cortland Baltimore 2006 SUNY Cortland (18-3) Rich Barnes 13-12 (ot) Salisbury Philadelphia 2005 Salisbury (20-0) Jim Berkman 11-10 Middlebury Philadelphia 2004 Salisbury (20-0) Jim Berkman 13-9 Nazareth Baltimore 2003 Salisbury (19-1) Jim Berkman 14-13 (ot) Middlebury Baltimore 2002 Middlebury (18-1) Erin Quinn 14-9 Gettysburg Rutgers 2001 Middlebury (17-1) Erin Quinn 15-10 Gettysburg Rutgers 2000 Middlebury (15-1) Erin Quinn 16-12 Salisbury Maryland 1999 Salisbury (18-1) Jim Berkman 13-6 Middlebury Maryland 1998 Washington College (14-4) John Haus 16-10 Nazareth Rutgers 1997 Nazareth (13-3) Scott Nelson 15-14 (ot) Washington College Maryland 1996 Nazareth (15-0) Scott Nelson 11-10 (ot) Washington College Maryland 1995 Salisbury (17-0) Jim Berkman 22-13 Nazareth Maryland 1994 Salisbury (16-0) Jim Berkman 15-9 Hobart Maryland 1993 Hobart (11-3) B.J. O'Hara 16-10 Ohio Wesleyan Maryland 1992 Nazareth (14-1) Scott Nelson 22-11 Roanoke Penn 1991 Hobart (8-6) B.J. O'Hara 12-11 Salisbury Salisbury 1990 Hobart (15-1) B.J. O'Hara 18-6 Washington College Hobart 1989 Hobart (15-4) Dave Urick 11-8 Ohio Wesleyan Hobart 1988 Hobart (14-4) Dave Urick 18-9 Ohio Wesleyan Ohio Wesleyan 1987 Hobart (10-4) Dave Urick 9-5 Ohio Wesleyan Hobart 1986 Hobart (15-1) Dave Urick 13-10 Washington College Hobart 1985 Hobart (11-3) Dave Urick 15-8 Washington College Washington College 1984 Hobart (9-4) Dave Urick 12-5 Washington College Hobart 1983 Hobart (13-2) Dave Urick 13-9 Roanoke Hobart 1982 Hobart (11-3) Dave Urick 9-8 (ot) Washington College Hobart 1981 Hobart (12-3) Dave Urick 10-8 SUNY Cort