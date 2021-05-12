Last Updated 9:28 AM, May 12, 2021

Live coverage of the 2021 DI women's lacrosse championship

2021 NCAA DI women's lacrosse championship selection show
2021 DI women's lacrosse championship selections announced

The NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Committee has selected the 29 teams that will compete in the 2021 DI women's lacrosse tournament.

The tournament begins with first-round games May 14. Eight sites will host first- and second-round competition Friday, May 14, and Sunday, May 16, and four quarterfinal games will be played Saturday, May 22 or Sunday, May 23. These preliminary-round games will be played on the campuses of competing institutions.

The winners of the four quarterfinal games will advance to the national semifinals hosted by Towson University at Johnny Unitas Stadium in Towson, Maryland. The semifinal games will be shown live on ESPNU at Noon and 2 p.m. Eastern time, Friday, May 28. The championship game will air live on ESPNU Sunday, May 30 at Noon. 

2021 DI women's lacrosse tournament schedule

Here's the current schedule for the 29-team NCAA women's lacrosse tournament

The championship provides for a field of 29 teams to compete in a single-elimination tournament. Sixteen conference champions qualify automatically; the balance of the field is selected at-large by the NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Committee. The top eight teams in the 29-team bracket for the championship are seeded.  The top three teams receive first-round byes.

  • Selections: May 9 on ESPU
  • First Round: May 14
    • Thirteen first-round games will be conducted at non-predetermined campus sites. The winning team from each game will advance to the second round.
  • Second Round: May 16
  • Quarterfinals: May 22 or 23
  • Semifinals: May 28 | Johnny Unitas Stadium | Towson, MD
  • National Championship: May 30 | Johnny Unitas Stadium | Towson, MD
Championship history

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2019 Maryland Cathy Reese 12-10 Boston College Baltimore, Md.
2018 James Madison Shelley Klaes-Bawcombe 16-15 Boston College Stony Brook, N.Y. 
2017 Maryland Cathy Reese 16-13 Boston College Foxborough, Mass. 
2016 North Carolina Jenny Levy 13-7 Maryland Chester, Pa.
2015 Maryland Cathy Reese 9-8 North Carolina Chester, Pa.
2014 Maryland Cathy Reese 15-12 Syracuse Towson, Md.
2013 North Carolina Jenny Levy 13-12 (3OT) Maryland Villanova
2012 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 8-6 Syracuse Stony Brook
2011 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 8-7 Maryland Stony Brook
2010 Maryland Cathy Reese 13-11 Northwestern Towson
2009 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 21-7 North Carolina Towson
2008 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 10-6 Penn Towson
2007 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 15-13 Virginia Penn
2006 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 7-4 Dartmouth Boston University
2005 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 13-10 Virginia Navy
2004 Virginia Julie Myres 10-4 Princeton Princeton
2003 Princeton Chris Sailer 8-7 (OT) Virginia Syracuse
2002 Princeton Chris Sailer 12-7 Georgetown Loyola (Md.)
2001 Maryland Cindy Timchal 14-13 (OT) Georgetown Johns Hopkins
2000 Maryland Cindy Timchal 16-8 Princeton TCNJ
1999 Maryland Cindy Timchal 16-6 Virginia Johns Hopkins
1998 Maryland Cindy Timchal 11-5 Virginia UMBC
1997 Maryland Cindy Timchal 8-7 Loyola (Md.) Lehigh
1996 Maryland Cindy Timchal 10-5 Virginia Lehigh
1995 Maryland Cindy Timchal 13-5 Princeton TCNJ
1994 Princeton Chris Sailer 10-7 Maryland Maryland
1993 Virginia Jane Miller 8-6 (OT) Princeton Maryland
1992 Maryland Cindy Timchal 11-10 (OT) Havard Lehigh
1991 Virginia Jane Miller 8-6 Maryland TCNJ
1990 Harvard Carole Kleinfelder 8-7 Maryland Princeton
1989 Penn State Susan Scheetz 7-6 Harvard West Chester
1988 Temple Tina Sloan Green 15-7 Penn State Haverford
1987 Penn State Susan Scheetz 7-6 Temple Maryland
1986 Maryland Sue Tyler 11-10 Penn State Maryland
1985 New Hampshire Marisa Didio 6-5 Maryland Penn
1984 Temple Tina Sloan Green 6-4 Maryland Boston University
1983 Delaware Janet Smith 10-7 Temple Penn
1982 Massachusetts Pamela Hixon 9-6 TCNJ TCNJ

Note: Before 2001, this championship was a national collegiate championship.