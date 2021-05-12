Live coverage of the 2021 DI women's lacrosse championship

Last Updated 9:28 AM, May 12, 2021Live coverage of the 2021 DI women's lacrosse championshipShare 2021 NCAA DI women's lacrosse championship selection show 11:27 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:30 am, May 10, 20212021 DI women's lacrosse championship selections announced North Carolina Athletics The NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Committee has selected the 29 teams that will compete in the 2021 DI women's lacrosse tournament. The tournament begins with first-round games May 14. Eight sites will host first- and second-round competition Friday, May 14, and Sunday, May 16, and four quarterfinal games will be played Saturday, May 22 or Sunday, May 23. These preliminary-round games will be played on the campuses of competing institutions. The winners of the four quarterfinal games will advance to the national semifinals hosted by Towson University at Johnny Unitas Stadium in Towson, Maryland. The semifinal games will be shown live on ESPNU at Noon and 2 p.m. Eastern time, Friday, May 28. The championship game will air live on ESPNU Sunday, May 30 at Noon. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:17 pm, May 4, 20212021 DI women's lacrosse tournament scheduleHere's the current schedule for the 29-team NCAA women's lacrosse tournament The championship provides for a field of 29 teams to compete in a single-elimination tournament. Sixteen conference champions qualify automatically; the balance of the field is selected at-large by the NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Committee. The top eight teams in the 29-team bracket for the championship are seeded. The top three teams receive first-round byes. Selections: May 9 on ESPU First Round: May 14 Thirteen first-round games will be conducted at non-predetermined campus sites. The winning team from each game will advance to the second round. Second Round: May 16 Quarterfinals: May 22 or 23 Semifinals: May 28 | Johnny Unitas Stadium | Towson, MD National Championship: May 30 | Johnny Unitas Stadium | Towson, MD share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:33 pm, May 4, 2021The 2021 DI women's lacrosse bracketHere is the bracket for the 2021 DI women's lacrosse tournament: 🖨Click or tap here for the bracket in PDF form, suitable for printing. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:10 pm, May 4, 2021Championship history YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2019 Maryland Cathy Reese 12-10 Boston College Baltimore, Md. 2018 James Madison Shelley Klaes-Bawcombe 16-15 Boston College Stony Brook, N.Y. 2017 Maryland Cathy Reese 16-13 Boston College Foxborough, Mass. 2016 North Carolina Jenny Levy 13-7 Maryland Chester, Pa. 2015 Maryland Cathy Reese 9-8 North Carolina Chester, Pa. 2014 Maryland Cathy Reese 15-12 Syracuse Towson, Md. 2013 North Carolina Jenny Levy 13-12 (3OT) Maryland Villanova 2012 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 8-6 Syracuse Stony Brook 2011 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 8-7 Maryland Stony Brook 2010 Maryland Cathy Reese 13-11 Northwestern Towson 2009 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 21-7 North Carolina Towson 2008 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 10-6 Penn Towson 2007 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 15-13 Virginia Penn 2006 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 7-4 Dartmouth Boston University 2005 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 13-10 Virginia Navy 2004 Virginia Julie Myres 10-4 Princeton Princeton 2003 Princeton Chris Sailer 8-7 (OT) Virginia Syracuse 2002 Princeton Chris Sailer 12-7 Georgetown Loyola (Md.) 2001 Maryland Cindy Timchal 14-13 (OT) Georgetown Johns Hopkins 2000 Maryland Cindy Timchal 16-8 Princeton TCNJ 1999 Maryland Cindy Timchal 16-6 Virginia Johns Hopkins 1998 Maryland Cindy Timchal 11-5 Virginia UMBC 1997 Maryland Cindy Timchal 8-7 Loyola (Md.) Lehigh 1996 Maryland Cindy Timchal 10-5 Virginia Lehigh 1995 Maryland Cindy Timchal 13-5 Princeton TCNJ 1994 Princeton Chris Sailer 10-7 Maryland Maryland 1993 Virginia Jane Miller 8-6 (OT) Princeton Maryland 1992 Maryland Cindy Timchal 11-10 (OT) Havard Lehigh 1991 Virginia Jane Miller 8-6 Maryland TCNJ 1990 Harvard Carole Kleinfelder 8-7 Maryland Princeton 1989 Penn State Susan Scheetz 7-6 Harvard West Chester 1988 Temple Tina Sloan Green 15-7 Penn State Haverford 1987 Penn State Susan Scheetz 7-6 Temple Maryland 1986 Maryland Sue Tyler 11-10 Penn State Maryland 1985 New Hampshire Marisa Didio 6-5 Maryland Penn 1984 Temple Tina Sloan Green 6-4 Maryland Boston University 1983 Delaware Janet Smith 10-7 Temple Penn 1982 Massachusetts Pamela Hixon 9-6 TCNJ TCNJ Note: Before 2001, this championship was a national collegiate championship. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link